A collection of 120 smart, modern, yet tailgate-friendly recipes from Southern chef extraordinaire John Currence and his time in the tailgating mecca of Oxford, Mississippi.With recipes for cocktails, sandwiches, snacks, and grill-ables, this book cover all the classics you'd expect at any self-respecting tailgate--but James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence uses only top-notch ingredients and plenty of influences from cuisines from around the world, making this the elevated tailgate book that readers have been asking for. He also has tons of tailgating experience, having catered for events at Ole Miss football games for years. With tips for transporting food, ideas for hosting large crowds, and plenty of attitude, Currence shows you how to bring people together to celebrate their favorite team--or really any occasion. Recipes will please discerning crowds with dishes like Asian Duck Meatball Lettuce Wraps with Tangy Hoisin, NOLA Roast Beef Poboy Bites, Spicy Fried Chicken

