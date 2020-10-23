Soups and stews are the perfect winter warmers and comfort food. Full of flavor, emotionally satisfying and nourishing to the soul. Keto soups and stews are simple to make (no need to spend hours pouring over the stove), budget-friendly, and perfect for keto prep for quick and easy lunches and dinners.The Homemade Keto Soup & Stew cookbook is packed with hearty classics, nostalgic favorites and provides keto twists on foods you did not think you would get to enjoy again. All using affordable and easy to find ingredients and being true to your keto lifestyle.Keto Soups & Stews cookbook brings you the best comfort foods made keto and low-carb friendly, with:guides to tailoring recipes to your own taste palette. How to make your soups creamier, along with recommended flavour combinations to spice up any recipe. full of time-saving tips and pointers, including short cut guides to making the most of your slow cooker or instant pot and how to store your meals for later.

