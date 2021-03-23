@(PDF/Epub) Home Game (Vegas Aces #1) - Lisa Suzanne

Getting fired and dumped in the same thirty seconds makes for a pretty bad Tuesday. But by Thursday, I’ll be in Vegas celebrating my brother’s wedding. Since I could use a fresh start, he offers me a place to stay with a buddy of his.At the bachelorette party, a raunchy game results in a quest to find me a one-night stand. When a hunk with dark blue eyes and perfect bone structure hits me with a silly line at the bar, my mission is complete.I vow to move on from our steamy night as I head to the rehearsal dinner, certain one of my brother’s hot pro football player groomsmen will be my Prince Charming.Then the best man turns around. Dark blue eyes. Perfect bone structure. A body I won’t soon forget.And apparently my new roommate.March 4: Home Game (Book 1)March 4: Long Game (Book 2)March 18: Fair Game (Book 3)April 1: Waiting Game (Book 4)April 15: End Game (Book 5)

