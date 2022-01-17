Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Mushrooms have been prevalent in the human food supply for millenia largely due to their flavorful taste, robust nutritional value, and myriad medicinal properties. Dietary mushrooms are comprised of >12,000 species worldwide and ~20% of these are edible with many cultivated for human consumption. Many of the beneficial effects of dietary mushrooms and other fungi are purportedly due to a diverse, robust array of bioactive molecules, some of which are fungus-specific with these compounds reportedly exerting >200 different medicinal functions. One specific bioactive component of significant interest is the nutrient vitamin D2, which can contribute to the daily vitamin D needs of humans.