Mushrooms have been prevalent in the human food supply for millenia largely due to their flavorful taste, robust nutritional value, and myriad medicinal properties. Dietary mushrooms are comprised of >12,000 species worldwide and ~20% of these are edible with many cultivated for human consumption. Many of the beneficial effects of dietary mushrooms and other fungi are purportedly due to a diverse, robust array of bioactive molecules, some of which are fungus-specific with these compounds reportedly exerting >200 different medicinal functions. One specific bioactive component of significant interest is the nutrient vitamin D2, which can contribute to the daily vitamin D needs of humans.