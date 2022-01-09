Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 09, 2022
31 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Triphosphoric Acid, Donated, Restores Heart Rhythm Disturbances Caused by Energetically Deficient, Mitochondrial Hypercalcaemia to Ca++ Mpt Pore Lesion

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 09, 2022
31 views

Ca++ mPT pore damage leads to ↑ Ca++ in the mitochondria (M), where Ca++ pumps ↓H+ and ↑pH, through the disordered depolarization ↓electric potential of the internal M membrane, ATP synthesis is also afect, which is manifested by a mitochondrial energy deficit (MED). MED provoke→ cell hypo - anergy→oxidative stress, OS→ collapse M→M swells → osmotic demyelination→membrane rupture M→detritus mass output with large molecule in intermembrane space M→in cell cytosol→apoptosis-inducing factor→cytochrome C→which are the predictors of programmed cell death. Contributing to the increase in blood pressure to OS not only hyperadrenalinemia, but also the reduction of the effect of vasorelaxation by NO, which ↓ as it becomes becomes a trap for the excess oxygen free radicals, especially for oxygen superoxide. Triphosphoric acid (ATP), donated, as an energetic carrier, mitochondrial permeability transition pore-dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore, restores the disorder of electrical cardiac potentials: ↓Conductivity, ↑refractoriness of the atrioventricular node, ↓sinus nodule automatism, and primary hypertension, caused by MED and, further, manifested by the microcirculatory and mitochondrial distress syndrome. Simultaneously, ATP influences: Mitochondrial ATP-dependent potassium channel, mitoKATP; acetylcholine-dependent potassium channel, KACh cholinergic-M receptor; receptors: Adenosine A1; and purine P2. M myocardial cells create mesh nets that limit the disordered energy flow in the reduced M space, avoiding damage to the entire heart muscle.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Triphosphoric Acid, Donated, Restores Heart Rhythm Disturbances Caused by Energetically Deficient, Mitochondrial Hypercalcaemia to Ca++ Mpt Pore Lesion

  1. 1. Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 28 Triphosphoric Acid, Donated, Restores Heart Rhythm Disturbances Caused by Energetically Deficient, Mitochondrial Hypercalcaemia to Ca++ Mpt Pore Lesion Vasilieva Irina1,2d , Vasilieva Maria1,2a , I. Vasiliev1,7 , V. Ghicavîi2,2d , M. Popovici2,3 , S. Matcovschi1,2b , L. Groppa2c , G. Litarczek4 , V. Vartanov1,5 , I. Stavrou6 , D’Ambra Mirta1,8 1 World Academy of Medical Sciences, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, 2b Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Moldova, 2 Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2a Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2b Department of Internal Medicine, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2c Department of Internal Medicine, Rheumatology and Nephrology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2d Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Moldova, 3 Institute of Cardiology of the Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 4 Anesthesia and Intensive Therapy of Romania, Fundeni Institute Bucharest, Patriarch, Romania, 5 Department of Anaesthesiology of Reanimatology, State Medical University of Samara, World Academy of Medical Sciences, The Russian Federation, Russian, 6 Athens Medical School, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, University Hospital Aretaieion, Greece, 7 Hospital Medical Institution “Via-Intosana” Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 8 Department of Medicine, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina ABSTRACT Ca++ mPT pore damage leads to ↑ Ca++ in the mitochondria (M), where Ca++ pumps ↓H+ and ↑pH, through the disordered depolarization ↓electric potential of the internal M membrane, ATP synthesis is also afect, which is manifested by a mitochondrial energy deficit (MED). MED provoke→ cell hypo - anergy→oxidative stress, OS→ collapse M→M swells → osmotic demyelination→membrane rupture M→detritus mass output with large molecule in intermembrane space M→in cell cytosol→apoptosis-inducing factor→cytochrome C→which are the predictors of programmed cell death. Contributing to the increase in blood pressure to OS not only hyperadrenalinemia, but also the reduction of the effect of vasorelaxation by NO, which ↓ as it becomes becomes a trap for the excess oxygen free radicals, especially for oxygen superoxide. Triphosphoric acid (ATP), donated, as an energetic carrier, mitochondrial permeability transition pore-dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore, restores the disorder of electrical cardiac potentials: ↓Conductivity, ↑refractoriness of the atrioventricular node, ↓sinus nodule automatism, and primary hypertension, caused by MED and, further, manifested by the microcirculatory and mitochondrial distresssyndrome.Simultaneously,ATPinfluences:MitochondrialATP-dependentpotassiumchannel,mitoKATP;acetylcholine- dependent potassium channel, KACh cholinergic-M receptor; receptors: Adenosine A1; and purine P2. M myocardial cells create mesh nets that limit the disordered energy flow in the reduced M space, avoiding damage to the entire heart muscle. As a result, M also plays the role of the electroconductivity switch, which protects the heart from the extent of the damage of a “short circuit” in area necrotizing myocardiocytes and M hypoanergic. Hence, the anti-arrhythmogenic effect of ATP-energetic Address for correspondence: Irina Vasilieva, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Netherlands. State University of Medicine and Pharmacy “N. Testemitanu “Republic of Moldova. Department of Pharmacology Clinical Pharmacology and Junior World Academy of Medical Sciences Academy Professor World Academy of Medical Sciences MD, IlieVasiliev, Director “Via-Intosana” Republic of Moldova. E-mail: ilievasiliev@gmail.com https://doi.org/10.33309/2639-8915.010206 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2018 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. SHORT COMMUNICATION
  2. 2. Irina, et al.: Triphosphoric acid, donated, restores heart rhythm disturbances caused by energetically 2018 29 Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 REFERENCES 1. VasilievI,MariaV,IrinаV,LitarczekG,FriptuV,GladunS,etal. Suspending Microcirculatory-Mitochondrial Distress Syndrom by recruiting Microcirculatory-Mitocondrial Disorders of Obstetric Critical Situations. Scientific Coordinator. Professor Dr. Onofriescu. Abstract. Iasi, Romania: National Congressional Society of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Romania. Sum of Summaries; 2018. p. 167. 2. VasilievI,MariaV,IrinаV,LitarczekG,FriptuV,GladunS,etal. Suspending Microcirculatory-Mitochondrial Distress Syndrom by Recruiting Microcirculatory-Mitocondrial Disorders of Obstetric Critical Situations. Scientific Coordinator. Professor Dr. Onofriescu. E-Poster. Iasi, Romania: National Congressional Society of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Romania. Sum of Summaries; 2018. p. 41. 3. Vasiliev I, Maria V, Irinа V, Litarczek G, Friptu V, Gladun S, et al. De-instalation of the MODS by associating the microcirculatory mitochondrial recruitment with MOST in ELSO. Perinatol Bull J Res Pract 2018;3:6. Abstract. Chişinău: National Congress of Obstetrics and Ginecology with International Participation; 2018. 4. Diug V, Vasiliev I. Definitive Haemostasis in Hematoma Postpartum Massive Hemorrhage. Sum of Summaries. Iasi: National Conference; 2018. p. 44. 5. Vasilieva M. The role of Modified Consciousness in the Possibility of Neuro-Stimulation Treatment in Chronic Pain. Romanian: USMF Nicolae Testimitanu, Republic of Moldova, Days of the State University of Medicine and Pharmacy Nicolae Testemitanu; 2018. p. 47. 6. Vasilieva M. Biochemicali Quality Changes in Tears. Vinnitsa (Ukraine): XIY Materials at the International Student Conference; 2017. p. 208. 7. Vasiliev I, Vasilieva M, Vasilieva I, Catereniuc I, Globa T, Nacu V, Globa P. Aggressiveness syndrome hyperantiinflammatory immune CHAOS dissonance and extracorporeal myelotimospleen perfusia. Tolyatti Med Counc 2016;3:64-7. 8. Vasiliev I, Maria V. Irina V. The Medico Legal Indications and Contraindications to the use ECMO and ECCO2R at ALI/ RARDS. United States: Project Proposed for Discussion and Study WAMS; 2016. 9. Vasiliev I, Vasilieva M, Vasilieva I, Catereniuc I, Nacu V, Globa T. The Extracorporeal bio-xeno perfuzion (myelo- timo-spleen) in multi-organ suportive therapy (MOST) as a modulator of energy, for immuno corection compensatory anti- inflamatory respons sindromes, and persistent inflammation, imunno supression, catabolism, and multi organ dysfunction. J Anesth Patient Care 2015;1:104. 10. Ghicavâi V, Bacinschi N, Guşila G. Farmacologie. Chişinău: Tipografia Centrală; 2012. p. 190-240. 11. Vasiliev I. Respiratory Support with Alveolar Recruitment for Complex Treatment of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Book of Abtracts III International Congress for Respiratory Support Krasnoyarsk; 2009. p. 2-7. 12. Vasiliev I, Calalb I, BujujanA, Cacian M. Successful Treatment of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Syndrome in Obstetrics. Collection of Papers and Theses. Actual Problems Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy. 2nd White Sea Symposium. Arkhangelsk; 2007. p. 106-8. 13. Vasiliev I, Malachi M, Niculita I. The extracorporeal bio-xeno perfusion (timo-spleen) for the complex treatment of systemic lupusery thematosus. Courr Med 1996;2:41-3. 14. Vasiliev I, Solodkin S, Nistor V. The extracorporeal bio-xeno perfusion as a complex therapeutic component of the treatment of septicemia on the background of associated injury. Courr Med 1993;2:56. 15. Vasiliev I, Ceban N. The lymphotropic therapy with lymph stimulation in complex treatment of exotoxin shock. Health Care 1989;2:53-4. 16. Vasiliev I, Creciun A. Cases of anaphylactic shock and tactics emergency therapy. Health Care 1986;5:51-3. carrier is possible for restoring heart rate, replacing the DEM caused by ↑Ca++ intra M due to Ca++ mPT lesion pore; affects Mito KATP of the antagonist with Ca++ mPT pore by ↑K+ and ↓Ca++; balances the ChitoATP-/MitoATP-dependent channels; and activates the KACh cholinergic - M receptor channels; receptors; adenosine A1 purine P2, and the forskolin ferment. Key words: Triphosphoric acid, mitochondrial permeability transition pore-dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore, mitochondrial ATP-dependent potassium channel, mitoKATP, acetylcholine-dependent potassium channel, KACh cholinergic-M receptor, receptors: adenosine A1; purine P2 How to cite this article: Irina V, Maria V, Vasiliev I, Ghicavîi V, Popovici M, Matcovschi S, Groppa L, Litarczek G, Vartanov V, Stavrou I, Mirta D. Triphosphoric acid, donated, restores heart rhythm disturbances caused by energetically deficient, mitochondrial hypercalcaemia to Ca++ Mpt Pore lesion. J Clin Res Anesthesiol 2018;1(2):28-30.
  3. 3. Irina, et al.: Triphosphoric acid, donated, restores heart rhythm disturbances caused by energetically 2018 Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 30 PROFESSIONAL BIOGRAPHY Professor MD, FWAMS, Ilie Vasiliev. Academy Professor of Medicine, The First Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, The Chairman of the General Council of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (World Medical Council), The Chairman of the WAMS National Council of Moldova, The Fellow of the Academy, The Member of the WAMS Executive Council, The Member of the WAMS International Scientific Council, The Member of the WAMS Education and Training Board, Senior Executive Board Member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, Senior Fellow of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, Senior Member of the “Academy Faculty,” Executive Board Member of the WAMS’ International Medical Research Council! Chief Executive Officer Research Port. E-mail: ilievasiliev@gmail.com In the photo, Irina, Maria, I, and other scientists from all over the world on Global Summit on Medicine, Pharmacology Cancer Research wit WAMS Barcelona (Spain) 2018 where we are giving a presentation in Barcelona (Spain) of the absence of maternal mortality in terminal obstetric situations during the 35-year emergency service. Professional Biography you can find in profile Ilie Vasiliev Linkedin whose transparency is available to everyone. This scientific material has been cumulated over 35 years retrospectively in the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, Middle Asia, as well as from all over the world.

Ca++ mPT pore damage leads to ↑ Ca++ in the mitochondria (M), where Ca++ pumps ↓H+ and ↑pH, through the disordered depolarization ↓electric potential of the internal M membrane, ATP synthesis is also afect, which is manifested by a mitochondrial energy deficit (MED). MED provoke→ cell hypo - anergy→oxidative stress, OS→ collapse M→M swells → osmotic demyelination→membrane rupture M→detritus mass output with large molecule in intermembrane space M→in cell cytosol→apoptosis-inducing factor→cytochrome C→which are the predictors of programmed cell death. Contributing to the increase in blood pressure to OS not only hyperadrenalinemia, but also the reduction of the effect of vasorelaxation by NO, which ↓ as it becomes becomes a trap for the excess oxygen free radicals, especially for oxygen superoxide. Triphosphoric acid (ATP), donated, as an energetic carrier, mitochondrial permeability transition pore-dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore, restores the disorder of electrical cardiac potentials: ↓Conductivity, ↑refractoriness of the atrioventricular node, ↓sinus nodule automatism, and primary hypertension, caused by MED and, further, manifested by the microcirculatory and mitochondrial distress syndrome. Simultaneously, ATP influences: Mitochondrial ATP-dependent potassium channel, mitoKATP; acetylcholine-dependent potassium channel, KACh cholinergic-M receptor; receptors: Adenosine A1; and purine P2. M myocardial cells create mesh nets that limit the disordered energy flow in the reduced M space, avoiding damage to the entire heart muscle.

Views

Total views

31

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×