Introduction: Current American Urological Association guidelines suggest that a 24-h urine collection should be obtained in high-risk, 1st-time, and recurrent stone formers. Prior work suggests that urine chemistries can influence the morphology of calcium oxalate (CaOx) stone toward varying concentrations of the monohydrate (CaOx Monohydrate [COM]) or CaOx dihydrate (COD) crystal structure. We evaluate if stone composition in CaOx stone formers predicts 24 h urine results. Methods: We retrospectively reviewed stone analyses from the Beck Analysis laboratories database from January 1, 2002, to July 1, 2018. From 1001 patients, we identified 123 pure COM and 70 pure COD patients with 24-h urinalyses that could be paired with their stone analysis. Patients younger than 18 or with mixed or non-CaOx stone analyses were excluded. Results: COM patients were significantly older than COD (60.7 + 13.1 vs. 43.2 + 14.6; P < 0.0001) patients. On 24 h urine studies, COM patients had lower urinary calcium (174.9 + 108.0 vs. 288.2 + 127.3; P < 0.0001), higher urinary oxalate (45.1 + 21.8 vs. 36.7 +14.6; P = 0.001) and lower urinary pH (5.99 + 0.58 vs. 6.21 + 0.49; P = 0.0062) than COD patients. On multivariate analysis, COD patients showed significantly higher urinary calcium when compared to COM (P < 0.0001). Comparison of pCOM and pCOD patients showed correlation with hyperoxaluria (51.2% vs. 31.4% P < 0.01) and hypercalciuria (23.6% vs. 72.9% P < 0.0001), respectively. Conclusions: In patients with predominant or pure COD, in whom a 24-h urinalysis is not available, treatment of underlying hypercalciuria will likely aid in the prevention of further stone events.