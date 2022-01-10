Diseases of blood vessels (referred in this article as vascular dysfunction) cause more morbidity and mortality, than combined impact of any other major non-communicable disease including cancer. We strongly feel that the development of a therapy system based on the management of disease of the vessel than management of the risk factors will yield better results and provide greater opportunity for individualized therapy. Detection of early vascular changes before clinical manifestations of endothelial dysfunction, hardening of the arteries, increased intima-media thickness, is of great importance for early identification of individuals with increased risk of accelerated atherosclerosis.