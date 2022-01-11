Clear cell carcinoma is a very uncommon tumor of the bladder with few cases reported. It may present with hematuria, hydronephrosis, and renal failure. The immunohistochemistry is necessary for the diagnosis. The treatment recommended is radical cystectomy with urinary diversion. The survival range is from 14 weeks to 20 months according to the literature. The objective of this publication is to report two new cases of clear cell carcinoma of the bladder and review the literature.