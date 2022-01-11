Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 11, 2022
58 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Primary Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Two New Case Reports and Review of the Literature

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 11, 2022
58 views

Clear cell carcinoma is a very uncommon tumor of the bladder with few cases reported. It may present with hematuria, hydronephrosis, and renal failure. The immunohistochemistry is necessary for the diagnosis. The treatment recommended is radical cystectomy with urinary diversion. The survival range is from 14 weeks to 20 months according to the literature. The objective of this publication is to report two new cases of clear cell carcinoma of the bladder and review the literature.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Primary Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Two New Case Reports and Review of the Literature

  1. 1. Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 14 BACKGROUND C lear cell carcinoma is a very uncommon type of histological growth of bladder cancer with less than 50 cases reported in the literature.[1] This tumor as a turnover of transitional bladder epithelium by cells with plenty of clear cytoplasm, elongated nuclei, and granular accumulations of chromatin.[2] Clinically, it can occur with gross hematuria, obstructive renal failure, and hydronephrosis.At the diagnosis, metastasis of clear cell renal carcinoma, melanoma, nephrogenic adenoma, and B-cell lymphoma should be considered. The immunochemistry of specimen from transurethral resection confirms the diagnosis with positivity for cytokeratin (CK) AE1/AE3, CK 7, and CK 20.[2,3] The recommended treatment is radical cystectomy and urinary diversion only if the performance status of the patient is good. According to the literature, the survival range is from 14 weeks to 20 months after diagnosis.[2] CASE REPORT Case report 1 A 78-year-old male was visited in emergency with gross hematuria starting 1 month before. In his medical history, he presented arrhythmia, hypertension, lower urinary tract symptoms, left inguinal hernioplasty, diabetes mellitus type II, and sleep apnea syndrome. The kidney, bladder, and prostate ultrasound reported normal ranges. The urethrocystoscopy evidenced the presence of a 2 cm tumor in posterior side of the bladder with solid appearance. The urine cytology was positive for carcinoma. Transurethral resection of the mass was performed and the patient was discharged in 48 h. The pathologist evidenced the presence of a cell pattern with clear cytoplasm and elongated nuclei [Figures 1 and 2], spreading thelaminapropriaandthemusclelayer.Theimmunochemistry was positive for CK AE1/AE3, epithelial membrane antigen (EMA), CK 7, and CK 20. These findings confirmed the diagnosis of primary clear cell carcinoma of the bladder. Computed tomography (CT) scan of abdomen and chest was performed without evidence of distance dissemination. The case was presented in clinical session, and due to the medical history of the patient and his performance status, he was considered unfit for cystectomy. At 10 months of follow-up, the patient remained with general condition, and the cystoscopy and CT scan do not show recurrence. Case report 2 A 92-year-old male with a medical history of emphysema, peripheral vascular disease, appendectomy, and lower Primary Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Two New Case Reports and Review of the Literature Cristóbal Ramírez Sevilla, Ester Gómez Lanza, Juan Llopis Manzanera, Carme Admella Salvador Department of Urology, Mataró Hospital, Carretera de la Cirera, Mataró, Barcelona, Spain ABSTRACT Clear cell carcinoma is a very uncommon tumor of the bladder with few cases reported. It may present with hematuria, hydronephrosis, and renal failure. The immunohistochemistry is necessary for the diagnosis. The treatment recommended is radical cystectomy with urinary diversion. The survival range is from 14 weeks to 20 months according to the literature. The objective of this publication is to report two new cases of clear cell carcinoma of the bladder and review the literature. Key words: Clear cell carcinoma of the bladder, cystectomy, immunochemistry Address for correspondence: Cristóbal Ramírez Sevilla, Department of Urology, Mataró Hospital, Carretera de la Cirera 230, 08304 Mataró, Barcelona, Spain. Tel.: 0034937417700. E-mail:  https://doi.org/10.33309/2638-7670.020204 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2019 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. CASE REPORT
  2. 2. Ramírez Sevilla C, et al.: Two new cases of bladder clear cell carcinoma Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 urinary tract symptoms was visited in the hospital due to pain and enlarged right testicle starting 2 months before. The physical examination showed a solid mass in the right hemiscrotum and inguinal area, with pain on mobilization. The ultrasound of the testes reported the presence of a heterogeneous mass of 12 cm × 6 cm spreading the right testicle [Figure 3], tunica vaginalis, rete testis, spermatic cord, and skin. Testicular tumor markers had normal ranges. In clinical committee, surgical treatment was decided due to the persistence of right scrotal pain. We performed direct scrotal approach because of the large size of the tumor and it was removed with admission for 24 h. The tumor was removed with admission for 24 h. The pathologist evidenced the presence of infiltration of testicles, spermatic cord, soft tissues, dermis, and scrotal skin by clear cell carcinoma, with angiolymphatic, venous, and perineural involvement. The immunochemistry confirmed the diagnosis with positivity for CK AE1/AE3, CK 7, CK 20, EMA, and uroplakin, with weak and focal positivity for carcinoembryonic antigen and was negative for vimentin, S-100, Melan-A, human melanoma black 45, cluster of differentiation (CD) 34, calretinin, CD30, gross cystic disease fluid protein 15, P40, P53, prostate- specific antigen, and transcription termination factor 1. The abdominal and chest CT scan revealed the absence of renal tumor and the presence of bilateral hydronephrosis secondary to a solid multifocal bladder tumor with solid appearance in the posterior a right side of the bladder, involving seminal vesicles and prostate gland with lymph nodes in the right external iliac and hypogastric chain of up to 12 mm [Figure 4]. The patient died 4 months after surgery. Figure 1: Cell pattern with clear cytoplasm and high-grade elongated nuclei (eosin-hematoxylin staining, ×20) Figure 2: Cell pattern with clear cytoplasm and high-grade elongated nuclei (eosin-hematoxylin staining, ×40) Figure 3: The ultrasound of the testes reported the presence of a heterogeneous mass of 12 cm × 6 cm spreading the right testicle Figure 4: The computed tomography scan of the abdomen revealed bilateral hydronephrosis secondary to solid and extensive bladder tumor. The tumor extends to the posterior and right side of the bladder, seminal vesicles, and prostate gland with lymph nodes in the right external iliac and hypogastric chain of up to 12 mm
  3. 3. Ramírez Sevilla C, et al.: Two new cases of bladder clear cell carcinoma Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 16 DISCUSSION AND LITERATURE REVIEW Clear cell carcinoma of the bladder is a very rare tumor of the bladder. It often involves the muscle layer and tissues around the bladder and can develop peritoneal carcinomatosis and distant dissemination.[1-3] The clinical signs such as hematuria, pain, urinary infection, or acute urinary retention do not lead to suspect this type of tumor. Kidney, bladder, and prostate ultrasound,CTscanofabdomenandchest,urethrocystoscopy, and urinary cytology often warn the presence of a multiple and solid tumor.[2,3] The surgical management is transurethral resection of the mass. The pathology examination shows the presence of clear cytoplasm cells, with plenty of glycogen stores, positivity for PASS, and severe atypia.[3] The immunochemistry, according to the cases reported,[2-4] can be positive for CK 7, CK 20, CK 8/18, Ki 67, P53, CA 125, and alpha-methylacyl-CoA racemase. In the patients we report, the positivity is consistent with the literature for CK 7 and CK 20, and they also express CK AE1, CK AE3, and EMA. The final treatment for clear cell carcinoma of the bladder is transurethral resection followed early by radical cystectomy with urinary diversión,[1] only if the patient has good performance status. The objective of the early and radical treatment is to avoid the peritoneal carcinomatosis.[2] In our first patient, cystectomy could not be performed due to his medical history and he was alive 10 months after the diagnosis. In the second case, due to his general condition and age, he was monitored in the palliative care unit, and he was died 4 months after the orchiectomy. CONCLUSION Clear cell carcinoma of the bladder can start not only with urinary symptoms, such as gross hematuria, but also with distant metastasis in the testicle. Once the immunochemistry confirms the diagnosis, early radical cystectomy must be recommendedforitsaggressivebehaviorandfastprogression. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS We greatly appreciate the collaboration and dedication of Dr. CarmeAdmella Salvador for the pathological study and the edition of the figures (Hospital de Mataró, Barcelona, Spain). To Ester Gómez Lanza from Moisés Broggi Hospital in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona, Spain) for her great interest and dedication in the translation and correction of spelling mistakes. REFERENCES 1. Moradi M, Shojaei S, Kaseb K, Rezaee H. Primary clear cell carcinoma of urinary bladder: A case report. Urol Case Rep 2018;16:41-8. 2. Knez VM, Barrow W, Lucia MS, Wilson S, La Rosa FG. Clear cell urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder: A case report and review of the literature. J Med Case Rep 2014;8:275. 3. Kramer MW, Abbas M, Pertschy S, Becker JU, Kreipe HH, Kuczyk MA, et al. Clear-cell variant urothelial carcinoma of the bladder: A case report and review of the literature. Rare Tumors 2012;4:e48. 4. Yamashita R, Yamaguchi R, Yuen K, Niwakawa M, Tobisu K. Urothelial carcinoma (clear cell variant) diagnosed with useful immunohistochemistry stain. Int J Urol 2006;13:1448-50. How to cite this article: Ramírez Sevilla C, Gómez Lanza E, Llopis Manzanera J, Admella Salvador C. Primary Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Bladder: Two New Case Reports and Review of the Literature. Clin Res Urol 2019;2(2):14-16.

Clear cell carcinoma is a very uncommon tumor of the bladder with few cases reported. It may present with hematuria, hydronephrosis, and renal failure. The immunohistochemistry is necessary for the diagnosis. The treatment recommended is radical cystectomy with urinary diversion. The survival range is from 14 weeks to 20 months according to the literature. The objective of this publication is to report two new cases of clear cell carcinoma of the bladder and review the literature.

Views

Total views

58

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×