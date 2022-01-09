Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 09, 2022
29 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Neurovegetative Correction of Diencephalic – Hyperkinetic, Catabolic Adrenergic Syndrome

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 09, 2022
29 views

Hibernation proposed by Irving and Krog (1954) was developed by H. Laborit and P. Huguenard, which, today, is very current and important in modern medicine as neurovegetative correction (NVC): Curative anesthesia, neurovegetative blockade, artificial hibernation, capable of providing the minimal metabolic rate at the parabiosis level, and phylogenetic descending cerebral activity. It is important! NVC is not block-free and inhibits excessive impulses, prevents them from attenuating, and installs normal blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature (T°C), blood (pH), adrenal-cholinergic balance, maintaining hibernation homeostasis. From the multiple neurovegetative correction (NVC) schemes of cerebral insufficiency (CI) of various causes (traumas, onco, stroke, neuroinfections, metabolic, hypoxic, etc.), ongoing 35 years, retrospectively, arranged the pattern, with three essential syndromes manifestation of CI: Diencephal - hyperkinetic (catabolic adrenergic), extrapyramidal - eukinetic (balanced), and mezencephal - hypokinetic (anabolic cholinergic). NVC is multimodal and selective inhibition, correction, and analgesia. Thus, by performing the loco-regional correction of the three symptoms of CI and systemic by appropriate medications, NVC can be obtained. Here we describe, diencephal - hyperkinetic syndrome (catabolic adrenergic) → psychic, motor, and vegetative agitation (↑blood pressure [BP], heart rate [HR], T0C) return to normal by administering the usual doses of dexmedetomidine,D with the influence of G-protein and super selective α2-Adreno agonists, as a cerebrospinal locoregional neurotransmitter, D installs anxiolysis, anesthesia, ↓ T0C (central) produces sedation without inhibiting the respiratory center (important in patients with sleep apnea) and central and systemic cerebral effect, α2-Adreno agonist (previously used clonidine) ↓BP, HR, T0C (peripheral), to optimize systemic perfusion pressure, in turn dependent on mean BP and capillary resistance, also stimulates the elimination by endotheliocytes of the NO vasorelaxant → antioxidant, which catches the superoxide O2-, at the same time influencing and mitochondrial permeability transition pore dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Neurovegetative Correction of Diencephalic – Hyperkinetic, Catabolic Adrenergic Syndrome

  1. 1. Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 25 Neurovegetative Correction of Diencephalic – Hyperkinetic, Catabolic Adrenergic Syndrome Vasilieva Maria1,2a,2c , Vasilieva Irina1,2b,2c , I. Vasiliev1,7 , S. Groppa2,2a,3 , V. Ghicavîi2,2b , I. Moldovanu2,2c,3 , G. Litarczek4 , V. Vartanov1,5 , I. Stavrou6 , D’Ambra Mirta1,8 1 World Academy of Medical Sciences, Republic of Moldova Maria Vasilieva, Netherlands, 2b Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Moldova, 2 Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2a Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2b Department of Pharmacology Clinical Pharmacology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2c Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 2d Department of Neurology, State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, N. Testemitanu Republic of Moldova, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Moldova, 3 Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 4 Fundeni Institute Bucharest, Anesthesia and Intensive Therapy of Romania, Patriarch, Romania, 5 Department of Anaesthesiology of Reanimatology, State Medical University of Samara, The Russian Federation, Russian, 6 Department of Disciplinary Committee of the Hellenic Society of Pain Management and Palliative Care . University Hospital Aretaieion, Athens Medical School, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, University Hospital Aretaieion, Athens Medical School, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, 7 Hospital Medical Institution “Via-Intosana” Republic of Moldova, Moldova, 8 Department of Medicine, World Academy of Medical Sciences, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina ABSTRACT Hibernation proposed by Irving and Krog (1954) was developed by H. Laborit and P. Huguenard, which, today, is very current and important in modern medicine as neurovegetative correction (NVC): Curative anesthesia, neurovegetative blockade, artificial hibernation, capable of providing the minimal metabolic rate at the parabiosis level, and phylogenetic descending cerebral activity. It is important! NVC is not block-free and inhibits excessive impulses, prevents them from attenuating, and installs normal blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature (T°C), blood (pH), adrenal-cholinergic balance, maintaining hibernation homeostasis. From the multiple neurovegetative correction (NVC) schemes of cerebral insufficiency (CI) of various causes (traumas, onco, stroke, neuroinfections, metabolic, hypoxic, etc.), ongoing 35 years, retrospectively, arranged the pattern, with three essential syndromes manifestation of CI: Diencephal - hyperkinetic (catabolic adrenergic), extrapyramidal - eukinetic (balanced), and mezencephal - hypokinetic (anabolic cholinergic). NVC is multimodal and selective inhibition, correction, and analgesia. Thus, by performing the loco-regional correction of the three symptoms of CI and systemic by appropriate medications, NVC can be obtained. Here we describe, diencephal - hyperkinetic syndrome (catabolic adrenergic) → psychic, motor, and vegetative agitation (↑blood pressure [BP], heart rate [HR], T0C) return to normal by administering the usual doses of dexmedetomidine,D with the influence of G-protein and super selective α2-Adreno agonists, as a cerebrospinal locoregional neurotransmitter, D installs anxiolysis, anesthesia, ↓ T0C (central) produces sedation without inhibiting the respiratory center (important in patients with sleep apnea) and central and systemic cerebral effect, α2-Adreno agonist (previously used clonidine) ↓BP, HR, T0C (peripheral), to optimize systemic perfusion pressure, in turn dependent on mean BP and capillary resistance, also stimulates the elimination by endotheliocytes of the NO vasorelaxant → antioxidant, which catches the superoxide O2 -, at the same time influencing and mitochondrial permeability transition pore dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore. Citicoline restore Address for correspondence: Maria Vasilieva, World Academy of Medical Sciences, Republic of Moldova Maria Vasilieva, Netherlands, Hospital Medical Institution “Via-Intosana” Republic of Moldova, Moldova. E-mail: ilievasiliev@gmail.com https://doi.org/10.33309/2639-8915.010205 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2018 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. SHORT COMMUNICATION
  2. 2. Maria, et al.: Neurovegetative correction of diencephalic– Hyperkinetic, catabolic adrenergic syndrome 2018 2 Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 REFERENCES 1. VasilievI,MariaV,IrinаV,LitarczekG,FriptuV,GladunS,etal. Suspending Microcirculatory-Mitochondrial Distress Syndrom by Recruiting Microcirculatory-Mitocondrial Disorders of Obstetric Critical Situations. Scientific Coordinator. Professor Dr. Onofriescu. Abstract. Iasi, Romania: National Congressional Society of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Romania. Sum of Summaries; 2018. p. 167. 2. VasilievI,MariaV,IrinаV,LitarczekG,FriptuV,GladunS,etal. Suspending Microcirculatory-Mitochondrial Distress Syndrom by Recruiting Microcirculatory-Mitocondrial Disorders of Obstetric Critical Situations. Scientific Coordinator. Professor Dr. Onofriescu. E-poster. Iasi, Romania: National Congressional Society of Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Romania. Sum of Summaries; 2018. p. 41. 3. Vasiliev I, Maria V, Irinа V, Litarczek G, Friptu V, Gladun S, et al. De-instalation of the MODS byAssociating the Microcirculatory- Mitochondrial Recruitment with MOST in ELSO. Abstract. Perinatology Bulletin. Journal of Research Practice Suppliment. Vol. 3. Chişinău: VI National Congress of Obstetrics ang Ginecology with International Participation. 2018. p. 6. 4. Diug V, Vasiliev I. Definitive Haemostasis in Hematoma Postpartum Massive Hemorrhage. Sum of Summaries. Iasi: National Conference; 2018. p. 44. 5. Vasilieva M. The Role of Modified Consciousness in the Possibility of Neuro-Stimulation Treatment in Chronic Pain. Romanian: USMF Nicolae Testimitanu, Republic of Moldova, Days of the State University of Medicine and Pharmacy Nicolae Testemitanu; 2018. p. 47. 6. Vasilieva M. Biochemicali Quality Changes in Tears. Vinnitsa (Ukraine): XIY Materials at the International Student Conference; 2017. p. 208. 7. VasilievI,VasilievaM,VasilievaI,CatereniucI,GlobaT,NacuV, etal.AggressivenessSyndromeHyperantiinflammatoryImmune CHAOS Dissonance and Extracorporeal Myelotimospleen Perfusia. Тольяттинский Медицинский Консилиум; 2016. p. 64-7. 8. Vasilieiv I. Maria Vasilieva, Irina Vasilieva. The Medico - Legal Indications and Contraindications on the use ECMO and ECCO2R at ALI/ARDS. Project Proposed for Discussion and Study WAMS. 2016. 9. Vasiliev I, Vasilieva M, Vasilieva I, Catereniuc I, Nacu V, Globa T. The Extracorporeal Bio-Xeno Perfuzion (myelo- timo-spleen) in Multi-organ Suportive Therapy (MOST) as a Modulator of Energy, for Immuno Corection Compensatory Anti-Inflamatory Respons Sindromes, and Persistent Inflammation, Imunno supression, Catabolism, and Multi- organ Dysfunction. USA: Jurnal of Anesthesia ant Patient Care No. 1; 2015. p. 104. 10. Vasiliev I. Respiratory Suport with Alveolar Recruitment for Complex Treatment of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Book of Abtracts III International Congress for Respiratory Suport Krasnoyarsk; 2009. p. 2-7. 11. Vasiliev I, Calalb I, BujujanA, Cacian M. Successful Treatment of Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Syndrome in Obstetrics. Collection of Papers and Theses. Actual Problems Anaesthesiology and Intensive Therapy. 2nd White Sea Symposium. Arkhangelsk; 2007. p. 106-8. 12. Vasiliev I, Malachi M, Niculita I. The extra corporeal bio-xeno perfusion (timo-spleen) for the complex treatment of systemic lupusery the matosus. Courr Med 1996;2:41-3. 13. Vasiliev I, Solodkin S, Nistor V. The extra corporeal bio-xeno perfusion as a complex therapeutic component of the treatment of septicemia on the background of associated injury. Courr Med 1993;2:56. 14. Vasiliev I, Ceban N. The lymphotropic therapy with lymph stimulation in complex treatment of exotoxin shock. Health Care 1989;2:53-4. 15. Vasiliev I, Creciun A. Cases of anaphylactic shock and tactics emergency therapy. Health Care 1986;5:51-3. 16. Laborit H. L’hibernation Artificielle. Paris: Masson and Associates, Inc.; 1958. the parasympathetic nervous system versus sympathetic, the histamine reaction is annihilated with H1 antihistamines, and endorphin-enkephalin insufficiency is substituted by morphine, and the inhibition by hypnotics (propofol, thiopental) is used for the ineffectiveness of α 2 -adrenoagonists sedation. NVC inhibitions loco-regional: Big hemispheres→hypnotics (propofol, thiopental); subcortex→benzodiazepines (midazolam, dormicum); and reticular formation of the brain→ antipsychotics. Systemic is possible by blockade - stimulation adrenergic - cholinergic, histamine-serotonin, adenosine, opiate, and endorphin- enkephalin substitution, (morphine ) and non-narcotic superselective ɑ2-adrenoagonist analgesics,Dexmedetomidine (D). Some peculiarities have been described by us in the microcirculation-mitochondrial recruitment of microcirculatory mitochondrial dystress syndrome by reducing pCO2 (AV gap), anionic hiatus, and urinary anionic hiatus, under optimize systemic perfusion pressure, in turn, dependent on mean BP and capillary resistance. Key words: Diencephalon - hyperkinetic (catabolic adrenergic) syndrome, extrapyramidal - euchinetic (balanced) syndrome, mezencefal - hypokinetic (anabolic cholinergic) syndrome, dexmedetomidine, neurovegetative correction, systemic perfusion pressure How to cite this article: Maria V, Irina V, Vasiliev I, Groppa S, Ghicavîi V, Moldovanu I, Litarczek G, VartanovV,StavrouI,MirtaD.NeurovegetativeCorrection of Diencephalic – Hyperkinetic, Catabolic Adrenergic Syndrome. J Clin Res Anesthesiol 2018;1(2):1-3.
  3. 3. Maria, et al.: Neurovegetative correction of diencephalic– Hyperkinetic, catabolic adrenergic syndrome 2018 Journal of Clinical Research in Anesthesiology  •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 27 PROFESSIONAL BIOGRAPHY Professor MD, FWAMS, Ilie Vasiliev. Academy Professor of Medicine, The First Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, The Chairman of the General Council of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (World Medical Council), The Chairman of the WAMS National Council of Moldova, The Fellow of the Academy, The Member of the WAMS Executive Council, The Member of the WAMS International Scientific Council, The Member of the WAMS Education and Training Board, Senior Executive Board Member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, Senior Fellow of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, Senior Member of the “Academy Faculty,” Executive Board Member of the WAMS’  International Medical Research Council! Chief Executive Officer ResearchPort. E-mail: ilievasiliev@gmail.com Professional Biography you can find in profile Ilie Vasiliev Linkedin whose transparency is available to everyone. In the photo, Maria and I are giving a presentation in Barcelona (Spain) of the absence of maternal mortality in terminal obstetric situations during the 35-year emergency service, on Global Summit on Medicine, Pharmacology and Cancer Research with WAMS Barcelona (Spain) 2018. This scientific material has been cumulated over 35 years retrospectively in the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, Middle Asia, as well as from all over the world.

Hibernation proposed by Irving and Krog (1954) was developed by H. Laborit and P. Huguenard, which, today, is very current and important in modern medicine as neurovegetative correction (NVC): Curative anesthesia, neurovegetative blockade, artificial hibernation, capable of providing the minimal metabolic rate at the parabiosis level, and phylogenetic descending cerebral activity. It is important! NVC is not block-free and inhibits excessive impulses, prevents them from attenuating, and installs normal blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature (T°C), blood (pH), adrenal-cholinergic balance, maintaining hibernation homeostasis. From the multiple neurovegetative correction (NVC) schemes of cerebral insufficiency (CI) of various causes (traumas, onco, stroke, neuroinfections, metabolic, hypoxic, etc.), ongoing 35 years, retrospectively, arranged the pattern, with three essential syndromes manifestation of CI: Diencephal - hyperkinetic (catabolic adrenergic), extrapyramidal - eukinetic (balanced), and mezencephal - hypokinetic (anabolic cholinergic). NVC is multimodal and selective inhibition, correction, and analgesia. Thus, by performing the loco-regional correction of the three symptoms of CI and systemic by appropriate medications, NVC can be obtained. Here we describe, diencephal - hyperkinetic syndrome (catabolic adrenergic) → psychic, motor, and vegetative agitation (↑blood pressure [BP], heart rate [HR], T0C) return to normal by administering the usual doses of dexmedetomidine,D with the influence of G-protein and super selective α2-Adreno agonists, as a cerebrospinal locoregional neurotransmitter, D installs anxiolysis, anesthesia, ↓ T0C (central) produces sedation without inhibiting the respiratory center (important in patients with sleep apnea) and central and systemic cerebral effect, α2-Adreno agonist (previously used clonidine) ↓BP, HR, T0C (peripheral), to optimize systemic perfusion pressure, in turn dependent on mean BP and capillary resistance, also stimulates the elimination by endotheliocytes of the NO vasorelaxant → antioxidant, which catches the superoxide O2-, at the same time influencing and mitochondrial permeability transition pore dependent Ca++uniporter, mPT pore.

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×