Effect of Calcium Hydroxide on Deep Caries Dentin: A Clinical Study

Objective: The aim of this study was to evaluate the clinical efficacy of calcium hydroxide on arresting deep carious lesions in permanent teeth. Methods: A total of 190 patients aged between 15 and 55 years old were selected for this clinical study. Calcium hydroxide was applied to fully matured permanent anterior or posterior teeth clinically and radiographically after 2 weeks, 3–4 weeks, 3 months, 6 months, and 1-year follow-up. Results: The overall survival rate was 89.4%. The findings of this study showed that calcium hydroxide is effective in arresting deep carious lesions and formation tertiary dentine as well as preservation teeth vitality. Conclusion: Calcium hydroxide is effective in reducing the risk of pulp exposure in deep carious lesion.