Objective: The study has two objectives: (1) To determine the prevailing characteristics of a given set of patients with “disorganized disease” and (2) to determinate the prevailing outcomes for these patients in family medicine to assess their implications for decision-making. Participants and Methods: A qualitative, longitudinal, and retrospective cases series study based on a single cohort was carried out. Analyses based on a retrospective study of case records from June to October 2017, in a family medicine office in the Health Center Santa Maria de Benquerencia, Toledo, Spain. A convenience sample was selected consisting of patients who consulted during that period and who met the criteria for entering the study. These cases were considered in the epidemiological term as index cases, which means that beyond these the study should be expanded. Hence, in addition, using a technique of snowball “mental” or “astute clinical observation” others patients attended previously were included until the saturation of the data. The cases were described in short case reports. An analysis of the content of these reports was carried out, defining categories of qualitative data. The results were interpreted, and a generalization was drawn from these cases.