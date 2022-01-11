Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 11, 2022
54 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Acute Obstructive Renal Failure Secondary to Primary Bladder Melanoma

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 11, 2022
54 views

Primary bladder melanoma is present in 0.2% of all melanomas and has an aggressive behavior in 70%. In most of the 26 cases published, the prognosis is poor despite surgical treatment. The objective is to present a new case of primary melanoma of the bladder that debuts with obstructive acute renal failure secondary to tumor infiltration of the bladder trigone, the diagnosis, treatment, evolution, and review of literature.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Acute Obstructive Renal Failure Secondary to Primary Bladder Melanoma

  1. 1. Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 8 BACKGROUND B ladder melanoma appears more frequently as metastasis of a cutaneous melanoma being present in up to 18% of patients who died due to metastatic melanoma.[1] It is also described as a primary tumor of the bladder in 0.2% of all melanomas.[2] About 70% of published cases of primary bladder melanoma infiltrate the muscularis propria.[1] Radical cystectomy plus urinary derivation is the treatment that can improve survival.[3] In most of the 26 cases published, to date, the prognosis is poor despite surgical treatment, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.[1,4] Objective The objective of this study was to present a new case of primary melanoma of the bladder that debuts with obstructive acute renal failure secondary to tumor infiltration of the bladder trigone. CASE REPORT An 86-year-old male patient with pathological history of hypertension, mitral and aortic insufficiency, hiatus hernia, left inguinal herniorrhaphy, generalized osteoarthritis, and bilateral knee prosthesis carrier was attended at the emergency department due to gross hematuria being necessary bladder catheterization and continuous bladder lavage with physiological serum. Blood analysis showed acute renal failure with creatinine of 11.64 mg/dl. The patient got worse quickly with congestive heart failure, paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, and fever of 38 and was evaluated urgently by internal medicine. The reno-vesico-prostatic ultrasound reported the presence of thickening of the posterior wall of the urinary bladder and bilateral ureterohydronephrosis [Figure 1]. Urethrocystoscopy was performed, confirming the presence of a 5 cm mass in the trigone and posterior side of the bladder, with a solid appearance and easy bleeding that did not allow to view of the ureteral meatus. Due to the nonimprovement of renal function with medical treatment and the presence of ureterohydronephrosis, it was decided to place right percutaneous nephrostomy under local anesthesia. With partial improvement of renal function, after the anesthetic evaluation, a complete transurethral resection was performed in depth of the infiltrating bladder neoplasm that occupied all the trigone and posterior wall. The post-operative period was favorable with improvement of renal function and resolution Acute Obstructive Renal Failure Secondary to Primary Bladder Melanoma Cristóbal Ramírez Sevilla1 , Esther Gómez Lanza2 , Marta Pla Alcaraz3 , Juan Llopis Manzanera1 1 Department of Urology, Mataró Hospital, Barcelona, Spain, 2 Department of Urology, Moisés Broggi Hospital, Sant Joan Despí, Barcelona, Spain, 3 Department of Pathology, Mataró Hospital, Barcelona, Spain ABSTRACT Primary bladder melanoma is present in 0.2% of all melanomas and has an aggressive behavior in 70%. In most of the 26 cases published, the prognosis is poor despite surgical treatment. The objective is to present a new case of primary melanoma of the bladder that debuts with obstructive acute renal failure secondary to tumor infiltration of the bladder trigone, the diagnosis, treatment, evolution, and review of literature. Key words: Cystectomy, primary bladder melanoma, renal failure Address for correspondence: Cristóbal Ramírez Sevilla, Department of Urology, Mataró Hospital, Barcelona, Spain. Phone: +0034937417700. E-mail:  https://doi.org/10.33309/2638-7670.020202 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2019 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. CASE REPORT
  2. 2. Ramírez, et al.: Primary bladder melanoma 9 Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 of hematuria, being discharged 12 days after admission with the bladder catheter and right nephrostomy. The anatomopathological report described the presence of numerous tissue fragments that grouped measured 6 cm × 6 cm × 2 cm and weighed 25.8 g. Microscopically, there were polygonal cells with nuclear pleomorphism, many mitosis, and intracellular melanin deposits. The immunohistochemical study was positive for S100, Melan-A, and Human Melanoma Black-45 (HMB-45) and negative for cytokeratin 7 (CK7), CK20, and prostate-specific antigen, confirming the diagnosis of extensive tumor infiltration due to malignant melanoma [Figure 2a-c]. In the extension study with abdominal and thoracic computed tomography (CT) scan [Figure 3], the presence of visceral melanomaordistantdisseminationwasnotfound.Onphysical examination, there were no cutaneous lesions suspected of melanoma in other locations. The ureteral catheter was removed 2 weeks after surgery with correct micturition, but the nephrostomy could not be removed because when closing it presented lumbar pain and rise in creatinine. The performance status of the patient, age, and his morbidity conditioned the decision to be a candidate for follow-up by the palliative care unit and periodic nephrostomy replacements. At 3 months, he presented progressive deterioration of renal function with poor general condition and respiratory insufficiency being exitus. DISCUSSION Bladder melanoma is considered primary when it cannot be demonstrated in other locations such as the skin or visceral.[3] The age at the time of diagnosis ranges from 34 to 84 years, the age of our patient was 86, and the distribution by sex is homogeneous.[2] The usual clinical manifestations include gross hematuria and urinary symptoms such as pollakiuria, dysuria, and acute urinary retention but do not allow suspecting the diagnosis.[1,5,6] The diagnostic tests used are renovesicoprostatic ultrasound, urethrocystoscopy, and urinary cytology. For the definitive diagnosis, transurethral resection of the tumor tissue is mandatory and the anatomopathological study can objectify the presence of different histological patterns such as elongated epithelioid cells, small diffuse cells, polygonal forms and mixed variant,[5] with necrosis, nuclear pleomorphism with numerous mitosis, and intracellular melanin deposits.[1] Immunohistochemistry confirms the diagnosis with positivity for S100, Melan-A, and HMB-45.[7-9] Depending on the performance status of the patient, age, and comorbidity, there are different options of the treatment. Radical cystectomy plus urinary diversion, partial cystectomy, second transurethral resection, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy may be considered. Radiotherapy could only be considered as a palliative treatment for persistent Figure 1: Bladder ultrasound: Presence of thickening of the posterior wall of the urinary bladder Figure3:AbdominalCT-scan:Bilateralureterohydronephrosis Figure 2: Inmunohistochemical study: (a) Melan-A, (b) S-100, (c) HMB-45 a b c
  3. 3. Ramírez, et al.: Primary bladder melanoma Clinical Research in Urology  •  Vol 2  •  Issue 2  •  2019 10 hematuria.[1] The only case of cure at 12 years of follow-up was reported in a 44-year-old woman who underwent conservative treatment with transurethral resection and new biopsy of the tumor base at 3 months.[3] To increase survival, radical cystectomy should be considered whenever possible.[7] Regarding follow-up, periodicity is not established, but during the 1st  year, urethrocystoscopy, thoracoabdominal CT scan, and physical examination every 3 months are recommended.[7] An ophthalmological and skin physical examination should always be performed as well as a visceral examination to rule out the presence of a melanoma that could be primary to offer the patient the corresponding treatment.[7] The clinical criteria, established in 1976 by Ainsworth et al.,[10] can help us in the differential diagnosis between primary and metastatic bladder melanoma. Those criteria are demonstrated the presence of atypical melanocytes in the margin of tumor resection, discard cutaneous or visceral melanoma present or have suffered spontaneous regression, and the presence of a cell proliferation pattern corresponding with a primary tumor.[3,7,10] CONCLUSION Primary bladder melanoma is an aggressive tumor with bad prognosis. This cancer can debut with macroscopic hematuria and voiding symptons but also with obstructive uropathy due to tumor invasion of the bladder trigone. If acute renal failure appears, an urgent urinary diversion is mandatory and in spite of this the patient may die. A multidisciplinary evaluation is required and it is mandatory to rule out the presence of cutaneous or visceral melanoma to offer the patient the best possible care. Whenever possible, radical cystectomy plus urinary diversion should be assessed. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS To Esther Gómez Lanza from Moisés Broggi Hospital in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona, Spain) for her great interest and dedication in the translation and revision of this article. REFERENCES 1. Truong H, Sundi D, Sopko N, Xing D, Lipson EJ, Bivalacqua TJ. A case report of primary malignant melanoma of the urinary bladder. Urol Case Rep 2013;1:2-4. 2. PacellaM,GalloF,GastaldiC,AmbruosiC,Carmignani G.Primary malignant melanoma of the bladder. Int J Urol 2006;13:635-7. 3. García Montes F, Lorenzo Gómez MF, Boyd J. Does primary melanoma of the bladder exist? Actas Urol Esp 2000;24:433-6. 4. Otto T, Barski D, Buy R. Malignant melanoma of the urinary bladder. Urol A 2017;56:861-3. 5. Karabulut YY, Erdogan S, Sayar H, Ergen A, Baydar DE. Primary malignant melanoma of the urinary bladder: Clinical, morphological, and molecular analysis of five cases. Melanoma Res 2016;26:616-24. 6. Casimiro-GuzmánL,Henández-RománLV,Cruz Contreras JH, Chávez-Martínez S. Melanoma en vejiga, reporte de un caso y revisión de la literatura. Rev Mex Urol 2015;75:306-9. 7. Khalbuss WE, Hossain M, Elhosseiny A. Primary malignant melanoma of the urinary bladder diagnosed by urine cytology: A case report. Acta Cytol 2001;45:631-5. 8. De Torres I, Fortuño MA, Raventos A, Tarragona J, Banus JM, Vidal MT. Primary malignant melanoma of the bladder: Immunohistochemical study of a new case and review of the literature. J Urol 1995;154:525-7. 9. Dahm P, Gschwend JE. Malignant non-urothelial neoplasms of the urinary bladder: A review. Eur Urol 2003;44:672-81. 10. Ainsworth AM, Clark WH, Mastrangelo M, Conger KB. Primary malignant melanoma of the urinary bladder. Cancer 1976;53:419-22. How to cite this article: Ramírez Sevilla C, Gómez Lanza E, Pla Alcaraz M, Llopis Manzanera J. Acute Obstructive Renal Failure Secondary to Primary Bladder Melanoma. Clin Res Urol 2019;2(2):8-10.

Primary bladder melanoma is present in 0.2% of all melanomas and has an aggressive behavior in 70%. In most of the 26 cases published, the prognosis is poor despite surgical treatment. The objective is to present a new case of primary melanoma of the bladder that debuts with obstructive acute renal failure secondary to tumor infiltration of the bladder trigone, the diagnosis, treatment, evolution, and review of literature.

Views

Total views

54

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×