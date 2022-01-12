Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Health & Medicine
Jan. 12, 2022
22 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

A Rare Case Report: Tubal-derived Endometrioma

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 12, 2022
22 views

Endometriotic lesions affect the fallopian tubes in 6% of patients with endometriosis. According to studies in the literature, patients undergoing laparoscopy for chronic pelvic pain had endometriosis in 70 cases. A 49-year-old patient applied to the polyclinic with pelvic pain and complaint of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). Ultrasonographic assessment of the uterus showed the uterus to be of normal size and the largest being 2 cm, and three myomas were observed. The right and left ovaries were of normal size, and a 2.5-cm thick cystic mass was observed next to the left ovarian. Since the patient’s hemorrhage was increasingly continuing, surgical intervention decision was made. During the operation, adjacent to the left tubal fimbrial end, 25 mm × 25 mm size cystic lesion was observed. Then, total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy were performed. Pathology report showed that uterine leiomyoma and adenomyosis, in the endometrium irregular proliferation and simple atypical hyperplasia fields, were observed. The ovaries were bilateral normal, and the left tube lesion was reported as an endometrioma composed of hemosiderin-laden macrophages. Diagosis of endometriosis is difficult, and the differential diagnosis of endometriosis is important. Isolated tubal endometriosis should be considered in the etiology of AUB which cannot be detected by magnetic resonance imaging.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

A Rare Case Report: Tubal-derived Endometrioma

  1. 1. Asclepius Medical Case Reports   •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 11 INTRODUCTION E ndometriosis is classically defined as the presence of endometrial glands and stroma outside the uterine cavity. It affects approximately 4–50% of premenopausal women. The most common symptom is pelvic pain.[1] Endometriosis is most commonly located in areas such as scar tissue, Douglas pouch, urinary tract, and intestines apart from other organs such as the fallopian tubes, peritoneal surface, vagina, and cervix. It affects the fallopian tubes in 6% of patients with endometriosis.[2] In this presentation, we aimed to discuss isolated endometrioma holding one tubal. CASE REPORT A 49-year-old, gravida 4, parity 4 patient presented to the polyclinic with the complaint of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) was selected. Ultrasonographic assessment of the uterus revealed that the uterus size was normal, and three myomas the largest being 2 cm were observed. The right and left ovaries were normal size, and a 2.5-cm thick cystic mass was observed next to the left ovarian. Endometrial thickness was 17 mm. In the patient’s medical history, she did not describe neither dysmenorrhea, irregular menstruation, nor dyspareunia. The vital signs of the patient were stable. There was no known chronic disease in her medical history. Previously she did not undergo any surgical intervention. The patient had no history of smoking and drug use. The physical examination of the patient revealed that the abdomen and other system examinations were normal. Vaginal examination performed with speculum showed that the cervix and vagina were of normal appearance. Active vaginal bleeding was observed. Therapeutic curettage was done to the patient. In the laboratory, complete blood count showed that hemoglobin was 8.5 g/dl, platelet was 265.000 mm3 , and complete urine test was normal. CA125 level was 23 U/mL. The patient was summoned to polyclinic for a smear test. Smear result of the patient was A Rare Case Report: Tubal-derived Endometrioma Emre Köle, Merve Köle Department of Obstetrics Gynecology, Bilecik State Hospital, Bilecik, Turkey ABSTRACT Endometriotic lesions affect the fallopian tubes in 6% of patients with endometriosis. According to studies in the literature, patients undergoing laparoscopy for chronic pelvic pain had endometriosis in 70 cases. A 49-year-old patient applied to the polyclinic with pelvic pain and complaint of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). Ultrasonographic assessment of the uterus showed the uterus to be of normal size and the largest being 2 cm, and three myomas were observed. The right and left ovaries were of normal size, and a 2.5-cm thick cystic mass was observed next to the left ovarian. Since the patient’s hemorrhage was increasingly continuing, surgical intervention decision was made. During the operation, adjacent to the left tubal fimbrial end, 25 mm × 25 mm size cystic lesion was observed. Then, total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy were performed. Pathology report showed that uterine leiomyoma and adenomyosis, in the endometrium irregular proliferation and simple atypical hyperplasia fields, were observed. The ovaries were bilateral normal, and the left tube lesion was reported as an endometrioma composed of hemosiderin-laden macrophages. Diagosis of endometriosis is difficult, and the differential diagnosis of endometriosis is important. Isolated tubal endometriosis should be considered in the etiology of AUB which cannot be detected by magnetic resonance imaging. Key words: Abnormal uterine bleeding, endometriosis in fallopian tube, pelvic pain Address for correspondence: Emre Köle, Bilecik State Hospital, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Bilecik, Turkey E-mail: drmehmetcelik@hotmail.com https://doi.org/10.33309/2638-7700.010204 www.asclepiusopen.com © 2018 The Author(s). This open access article is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC-BY) 4.0 license. CASE REPORT
  2. 2. Köle and Köle: Tubal-derived Endometrioma 12 Asclepius Medical Case Reports   •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 reported as negative for intraepithelial lesion or malignancy. Diagnostic endometrial curettage result was reported as simple atypical hyperplasia. The patient was administered levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system. When the patient’s hemorrhage increasingly continued and anemia could not be treated, surgical decision was made. The patient was evaluated during the operation, and uterine was of myomatous appearance, right ovary, and tubal appeared normal. The left ovary appeared normal and adjacent to left tubal fimbrial end, and 25 mm × 25 mm size cystic lesion was observed [Figure 1]. Then, total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy were performed. Since the patient did not have any complications, after the surgery, she was discharged. Pathology report showed that uterine leiomyoma and adenomyosis, in the endometrium irregular proliferation and simple atypical hyperplasia fields, were observed. The ovaries were bilateral normal, and left tube lesion was reported as an endometrioma composed of hemosiderin-laden macrophages [Figure 2]. DISCUSSION Tubal endometriosis masses are very rare, and thus far only a few cases have been described in detail in the literature.[3-11] In most of these cases, patients presented with pelvic pain. In the present case, the patient also presented to our clinic with pelvic pain. When we check the literature, we see that, in most of the cases, lesions are reported to be on the right, but in the present case, endometriosis was located on the left tubal.[3,4] During the differential diagnosis of endometriosis, pyelonephritis, and ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease and diseases such as hydrosalpinx should be taken into account. [5,6,7,10,11] Identifying the location of endometriotic lesions with a complete preoperative obstetric assessment is important for subsequent surgical intervention. However, to decide for a surgery, an accurate pre-operative study is required. For the bladder endometriosis and the diagnosis of endometriosis, transvaginal ultrasound scan is recommended.[12] Besides, magnetic resonance imaging may be helpful in ovarian foci, superficialperitoneallesions,anddeeppelvicendometriosis.[13] In some cases, when pelvic pain or AUB cannot be detected radiologically, surgical exploration is important. Furthermore, in this case, during surgical exploration, isolated left tubal endometriosis could be histopathologically diagnosed. Consequently, in the diagnosis of chronic pelvic pain and AUB which cannot be detected radiologically, isolated tubal endometriosis must be taken into consideration. REFERENCES 1. Cramer DW, Missmer SA. The epidemiology of endometriosis. Ann N Y Acad Sci 2002;955:11-22. 2. Jenkins S, Olive DL, Haney AF. Endometriosis: Pathogenetic implications of the anatomic distribution. Obstet Gynecol 1986;67:335-8. 3. James JJ, Powell MC. A case of torsion of a fallopian tube endometrioma. Gynecol Endosc 1996;5:301. 4. Peng T, Parmley TH, Genadry R. Endometriosis and perimenarchal tubal torsion. A case report. J Reprod Med 1989;34:934-6. 5. Harmanli OH, ChatwaniA, Caya JG. Massive hemoperitoneum from endometriosis of the fallopian tube. A case report. J Reprod Med 1998;43:716-8. 6. Yamamoto K, Mitsuhashi Y, Takaike T, Takase K, Hoshiai H, Noda K, et al. Tubal endometriosis diagnosed within one month after menarche: A case report. Tohoku J Exp Med 1997;181:385-7. 7. Datta S, Priddy A. Tubal endometriosis mimicking an ectopic pregnancy. J Obstet Gynaecol 2004;24:838-9. 8. Honoré LH, Scott JZ. Postsalpingostomy intercornual bridging with hematosalpinx, chronic salpingitis and perisalpingeal endometriosis. A case report. J Reprod Med 1992;37:221-2. 9. Ohara N, Narita F, Murao S. Isolated torsion of haematosalpinx associated with tubal endometriosis. J Obstet Gynaecol 2003;23:453-4. Figure 1: Focal endometriosis detected in the left fallopian tube during surgery Figure 2: Histopathological appearance of endometriosis in the left fallopian tube
  3. 3. Köle and Köle: Tubal-derived Endometrioma Asclepius Medical Case Reports   •  Vol 1  •  Issue 2  •  2018 13 10. Ozturk E, Ugur MG, Aydin A, Kalaycý’s H. Intraluminal tubal endometriosis mimicking hydrosalpinx: Report of an unusual case. Int Med J 2010;9:43. 11. Chakrabarti I, Ghosh N. Post-salpingectomy endometriosis: An under-recognized entity. J Midlife Health 2010;1:91-2. 12. Fedele L, Bianchi S, Raffaelli R, Portuese A. Pre-operative assessment of bladder endometriosis. Hum Reprod 1997;12:2519-22. 13. Zawin M, McCarthy S, Scoutt L, Comite F. Endometriosis: Appearance and detection at MR imaging. Radiology 1989;171:693-6. How to cite this article: Köle E, Köle M. A Rare Case Report: Tubal-derived Endometrioma. Asclepius Med Case Report 2018;1(2):11-13.

Endometriotic lesions affect the fallopian tubes in 6% of patients with endometriosis. According to studies in the literature, patients undergoing laparoscopy for chronic pelvic pain had endometriosis in 70 cases. A 49-year-old patient applied to the polyclinic with pelvic pain and complaint of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). Ultrasonographic assessment of the uterus showed the uterus to be of normal size and the largest being 2 cm, and three myomas were observed. The right and left ovaries were of normal size, and a 2.5-cm thick cystic mass was observed next to the left ovarian. Since the patient’s hemorrhage was increasingly continuing, surgical intervention decision was made. During the operation, adjacent to the left tubal fimbrial end, 25 mm × 25 mm size cystic lesion was observed. Then, total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy were performed. Pathology report showed that uterine leiomyoma and adenomyosis, in the endometrium irregular proliferation and simple atypical hyperplasia fields, were observed. The ovaries were bilateral normal, and the left tube lesion was reported as an endometrioma composed of hemosiderin-laden macrophages. Diagosis of endometriosis is difficult, and the differential diagnosis of endometriosis is important. Isolated tubal endometriosis should be considered in the etiology of AUB which cannot be detected by magnetic resonance imaging.

Views

Total views

22

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×