Ascent BPO Services Pvt Ltd.

We are leading Genuine data entry projects Outsourcing Company India.

We understand Data Entry Project are Great Source On Earning with Easy Task of Simple Form Filling.

Current Projects We are Outsourcing

1.Medical Insurance Demographic Entries

2.Mortgage Demographic Entry Process

Advance Monthly Payment Security

•Post dated Cheque.

•Letter of credit.

•Bank guarantee.

Services we provide you:-

•Online/ Onsite Training. (7Days).

•11 Months of Technical Support

•Well Trained Staff with Higher Typing Speed.

•Quality Check Software and Regular Quality check Reports.

100% Trusted and Quality Check Support

We have Various Current Running Projects all Over the Country



Contact Us

Ascent BPO Services Pvt. Ltd.

D - 56, 2nd Floor, Sec-2, Noida, U.P.

Website : www.ascentbpo.com

(E)info@ascentbpo.com

(P)0120-4258054, +91-955-56-72004

