By Ascent BPO Services Pvt. Ltd. *
* We understand Data Entry Project are Great Source On Earning with Easy Task of Simple Form Filling. Current Projects We ...
*
*
* *Post dated Cheque. *Letter of credit. *Bank guarantee.
* *Online/ Onsite Training. (7Days). *11 Months of Technical Support *Well Trained Staff with Higher Typing Speed. *Qualit...
* Contact Us: Ascent BPO Services Pvt. Ltd. D - 56, 2nd Floor, Sec-2, Noida, U.P. Website : www.ascentbpo.com Email: info@...
Ascent BPO Services Pvt Ltd.
We are leading Genuine data entry projects Outsourcing Company India.
We understand Data Entry Project are Great Source On Earning with Easy Task of Simple Form Filling.
Current Projects We are Outsourcing
1.Medical Insurance Demographic Entries
2.Mortgage Demographic Entry Process
Advance Monthly Payment Security
•Post dated Cheque.
•Letter of credit.
•Bank guarantee.
Services we provide you:-
•Online/ Onsite Training. (7Days).
•11 Months of Technical Support
•Well Trained Staff with Higher Typing Speed.
•Quality Check Software and Regular Quality check Reports.
100% Trusted and Quality Check Support
We have Various Current Running Projects all Over the Country

Contact Us
Ascent BPO Services Pvt. Ltd.
D - 56, 2nd Floor, Sec-2, Noida, U.P.
Website : www.ascentbpo.com
(E)info@ascentbpo.com
(P)0120-4258054, +91-955-56-72004

Genuine data entry projects

