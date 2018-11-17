Trabajo final gpe terrafertil actualizado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 1 | 19
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 2 | 19 UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA SEDES SAPIENTIAE FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CARRER...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 3 | 19 INDICE CARATULA ......................................................
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 4 | 19 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La corporación TERRAFERTIL HOLDING S.A. se dedica a...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 5 | 19 Los productos que se comercializan en estos supermercados son:  Fr...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 6 | 19  Cranberry x 100gr.  Asian poder x 100gr.  Cinnamon x 100gr  Re...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 7 | 19 Granolas: Contamos con dos tipos de presentaciones de 250gr y 350gr...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 8 | 19 5.1. FODA
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 9 | 19 6. ORGANIGRAMA DE LA EMPRESA TERRAFERTIL Terrafertil SA no brinda u...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 10 | 19 7. MAPA DE PROCESOS PROPUESTO TERRAFERTIL El mapa de procesos es l...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 11 | 19 8. DIAGRAMA DE BLOQUES ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE LA EMPR...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 12 | 19 9. FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL • El f...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 13 | 19 10.DIAGRAMA POR BLOQUES MEJORADO DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE TERR...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 14 | 19 11.FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL Aqui s...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 15 | 19 12.CONCLUSIONES  Se observa que no se ha podido llegar a las vent...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 16 | 19 13.RECOMENDACIONES . • Se recomienda aplicar las herramientas de G...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 17 | 19 14.CONSIDERACIONES a) Identificar y mostrar (en el procedimiento) ...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 18 | 19 la prueba con éxito, en el primer paso reduciríamos al personal ya...
UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 19 | 19 Norma ISO 22000 - Gestión de la Seguridad Alimentaria ISO 22000: E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo final gpe terrafertil actualizado

20 views

Published on

derecho de propiedad

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo final gpe terrafertil actualizado

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 1 | 19
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 2 | 19 UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA SEDES SAPIENTIAE FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA CARRERA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERÍA INDUSTRIAL Título REVISIÓN Y MEJORA EN EL PROCESOS DE EMPAQUETADO DE SNACKS DE LA EMPRESA TERRAFERTIL- NATURE’S HEART APLICANDO LAS NORMAS ISO DE CALIDAD Proyecto de Investigación presentado por: Benavente Manco Silvana Romero Aranda Raymon andre Terrazas Tello Steven Jara Velásquez Jhonatan Curso: SISTEMAS DE GESTIÓN DE CALIDAD Profesora: Gladys Requejo LIMA - PERÚ 2018
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 3 | 19 INDICE CARATULA ................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN ....................................................................................................4 2. PRESENTACION DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN.......................................................4 2.1. PRODUCTOS O SERVICIOS QUE BRINDA........Error! Bookmark not defined. 3. MISION.....................................................................................................................5 4. VISION......................................................................................................................7 5.1. FODA .......................................................................................................................8 6. ORGANIGRAMA DE LA EMPRESA TERRAFERTIL CHILE ..........................9 ..........................................................................................................................................9 7. MAPA DE PROCESOS PROPUESTO TERRAFERTIL CHILE SPA...........10 8. DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO POR BLOQUES ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE LA EMPRESA DE TERRAFERTIL CHILE...........................11 9. FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL CHILE .............................................................................................12 10. DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO POR BLOQUES MEJORADO DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE TERRAFERTIL CHILE ......................................................13 11. FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL CHILE .............................................................................................14 12. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES ...............................................15 13. CONSIDERACIONES ......................................................................................17
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 4 | 19 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La corporación TERRAFERTIL HOLDING S.A. se dedica a la producción y comercialización de frutos secos, agua de coco, infusiones y bebidas no lácteas en los mercados locales e internacionales, entre sus procesos principales se tiene el empaquetado, el cual es objeto de estudio, ya que se encontró una serie de márgenes de demora durante dicho proceso, generando la insatisfacción de los clientes. En el presente trabajo se propone una mejora en el proceso mencionado analizando cada uno de las operaciones que se realizan en el área de modo que se pueda detectar los inconvenientes y los desperdicios que se genera en cada uno de los mismos, para así mejorar el servicio. 2. PRESENTACION DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN La empresa TERRAFERTIL HOLDING S.A. nace en Ecuador en el 2005 como una empresa exportadora de frutos secos, en el 2009 se crea la marca de productos saludables denominado, “NATURE’S HEART”. Así mismo, en el 2010 adquiere los permisos de SUNOPTA USA para la comercialización y elaboración de bebidas no lácteas. Actualmente cuenta con 6 plantas procesadoras de frutos secos en Chile, Ecuador, México, Colombia, USA, Reino Unido. Así mismo, sus productos se exportan a: Perú, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dinamarca, El Salvador, Emiratos Árabes, Francia, Guatemala, Japón, Panamá Y Republica Dominicana.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 5 | 19 Los productos que se comercializan en estos supermercados son:  Frutos secos  Bebidas No Lácteas  Granolas  Infusiones  Bebidas de Agua de coco y otros. Los productos que se comercializan en estos supermercados son:  Frutos secos  Bebidas No Lácteas  Granolas  Infusiones  Bebidas de Agua de coco y otros. 2.1. PRODUCTOS O SERVICIOS QUE BRINDA Sus principales productos a comercializar son: Frutos Secos: Aquí tiene una variedad de productos tanto en presentación (gramaje) como mixes. Por ejemplo, vamos a nombrar a los snacks:  Pistacho 35 gr  Cashew Nut 35gr  Arandano Nuts 35gr  Go nuts de 35,70 gr  Nutty Berry mix en bolsa de 35, 70 y 170 gr.  Pistachos en bolsa de 35, 100 y 900 gr.  Rainbow mix 70gr  Fruit and Nut Boost 70 gr  Wild Berry mix en bolsa de 70 gr.  Luxury Nuts mix en bolsa de 70 gr.  Arandano deleite en bolsa de 70 gr.  Socialite en bolsa de 170,150 gr.  Happy hour 170,150 gr.  Goldenberry x 100gr.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 6 | 19  Cranberry x 100gr.  Asian poder x 100gr.  Cinnamon x 100gr  Red fruit x 100gr. Bebidas no lácteas: Contamos con 7 variedades de productos tanto en presentación en envase tetrapak de 946 ml. Por ejemplo;  Bebida no láctea de Almendra normal  Bebida no láctea de Almendra normal sin azúcar  Bebida no láctea de almendra sabor vainilla sin azúcar  Bebida no láctea de Soya orgánica  Bebida no láctea de Arroz orgánica  Bebida no láctea de Almendra & Coco  Bebida no láctea de Coco. Bebidas agua de coco: Contamos con 3 variedades de productos en presentación en envase tetrapak de 946 ml y 330ml. Por ejemplo;  Agua de coco x 330ml  Agua de coco c/cranberry x 330ml  Agua de coco 946ml Infusiones: Contamos con dos tipos de variedades de presentación de productos entre tés frutados y tés orgánicos de diferente proporción por caja 6x10gr y 20 sobres. Por ejemplo;  Te chai x 20sobres.  Te toronjil x 20sobres.  Te cedrón x 20sobres.  Inf. Red fruit 6x10gr.  Inf. Cinnamon 6x10gr.  Inf. Frutos rojos 6x10gr.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 7 | 19 Granolas: Contamos con dos tipos de presentaciones de 250gr y 350gr.  Granola tradicional x 250gr.  Granola chocolate x 250gr .  Granola con arandano x 250gr.  Granola tradicional x 350gr.  Granola con chipa de chocolate x350gr.  Granola con arandano x 350gr.  Granola red fruit x 350gr. 3. MISION Satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes ofreciendo productos de origen natural que brinden beneficios reales a la salud, que cumplan altos estándares de calidad al mejor precio como propiedades y sabor único de este modo ofrecer una imagen con la que los clientes logren identificarse. 4. VISION Consolidar a la empresa terrafertil como la mejor empresa a nivel nacional e internacional convirtiéndola en líder indiscutible ofreciendo siempre la mejor calidad, variedad y buen sabor en nuestros productos. 5. OBJETIVOS ESTRATÉGICOS  Lanzar promociones de ventas en los supermercados para incentivar el aumento de ventas cada tres meses del presente año.  Competir en base a diferenciación ofreciendo productos únicos y novedosos cada 6meses variando cada mix durante el año 2018.  Posicionar la marca en los diferentes retail de Perú en el 2019.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 8 | 19 5.1. FODA
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 9 | 19 6. ORGANIGRAMA DE LA EMPRESA TERRAFERTIL Terrafertil SA no brinda un organigrama se realizó un organigrama propuesto estructural básico. Del cual está conformado por la dirección general, departamento administrativo, departamento legal y las áreas de producción y venta. DIRECCION GENERAL RR. HH ASESORIA LEGAL DEPARTAMENTO DE VENTAS DEPARTAMENTO ADMINISTRATIVO DEPARTAMENTO DE PRODUCCION CONTABILIDAD LOGISTICAFINANZAS
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 10 | 19 7. MAPA DE PROCESOS PROPUESTO TERRAFERTIL El mapa de procesos es la representación gráfica de la interrelación existente entre todos los procesos y subprocesos de la empresa, aquí se detalla el funcionamiento de los procesos y actividades en donde la empresa está involucrada por ello se realizó un mapa propuesto donde vamos a ubicar el proceso de producción donde se va realizar la mejora. 2. DIRECCIÓN 3. PROCESOS DESOPORTE(APOYO) 1. PROCESOS ESTRATÉGICOS (DIRECCIÓN) 2. PROCESOS PRINCIPALES REQUISITOSDELCLIENTE 1. DISEÑO DE PRODUCTOS SATISFACCIÓNDELCLIENTE 1. PLANEACIÓN 3. COMERCIALIZACIÓN Y MARKETING 2. VENTAS 3. PRODUCCIÓN 4. DESPACHO 5. POST VENTA 1. INFRAESTRUCTURA 2. TECNOLOGIAE INFORMACION 3. FINANZAS 4. CONTABILIDAD 5. LOGÍSTICA
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 11 | 19 8. DIAGRAMA DE BLOQUES ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE LA EMPRESA DE TERRAFERTIL El diagrama de bloques es una representación gráfica que ayuda a comprender el funcionamiento de sistema de información de acuerdo con las operaciones de procedimientos incluidos, le ayudara analizar estas etapas con el fin de mejorarlas, en este proceso inicia al suministrarse de insumo los cuales serviran para poder elaborar los productos. Una vez elaborados estos productos seran empaquetados y almacenados para la distribucion correspondiente. ABASTECIMIENTO DE INSUMOS INICIO ELABORACION DE PRODUCTO EMPAQUETADO DE PRODUCTO FINAL ALMACENAMIENTO Y DISTRIBUCION FIN
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 12 | 19 9. FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL • El flujograma es una representación gráfica más detallada en la que me va indicar la secuencia del proceso, es importante porque me permite visualizar las actividades innecesarias y verificar si la distribución de trabajo esta equilibrada en la cual en el proceso se verifica si se embasó o no con éxito el producto se ha identificado como un proceso redundante, pudiendose reducir éste e incluirse en otro para maximizar la eficiencia de los procesos posteriores.
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 13 | 19 10.DIAGRAMA POR BLOQUES MEJORADO DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION DE TERRAFERTIL Aqui se observa que el diagrama de bloque se mantiene. Esto se debe a que la mejora no se realiza en los proceso , sino en las actividades internas de cada proceso. Es por esto que el diagrama de bloque no cambia. ABASTECIMIENTO DE INSUMOS INICIO ELABORACION DE PRODUCTO EMPAQUETADO DE PRODUCTO FINAL ALMACENAMIENTO Y DISTRIBUCION FIN
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 14 | 19 11.FLUJOGRAMA ACTUAL DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCION TERRAAFERTIL Aqui se observa que se ha hecho una mejora en reducir los pasos al eliminar el proceso de decision de si se realizo el envasado con exito y de rechazo en bolsa, generando menos movimiento por parte de los colaboradores.
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 15 | 19 12.CONCLUSIONES  Se observa que no se ha podido llegar a las ventas estimadas en los objetivos estratégicos, debido a que los procesos de la empresa no se ajustan como para llegar a un volumen de ventas y satisfacer la demanda que se quiere.  No es posible llegar a un porcentaje estimado en exhibición de productos de Terrafertil por retrasos en los procesos, es por ello que existe un incumplimiento en alcanzar y superar a la competencia local en cuando a la variedad de productos que se vendan en los supermercados  El organigrama tiene tendencia a una organización más funcional o tradicional que por procesos, ya que existen trabas en cuanto a la integración de las áreas para lograr los objetivos.  En cuanto a la deficiencia que existe en el proceso actual, se puede observar que el proceso que sigue al de Envasado de Maquina PSG Lee se tomá una decisión de si se rechaza o no las bolsas, y se produce un proceso redundante debido a que luego de la decisión, se cuenta con una prueba de rayos x y una decisión de si se ha hecho las pruebas correctamente y si el proceso continua o no.  Es por ello que se ha hecho la mejora en reducir los pasos o procesos de decisión de si se realizó el envasado con exito y de rechazo de bolsas, generando menos movimientos por parte de los colaboradores, reduciendo costos logísticos al llevar el producto nuevamente a la tolva, y se reduce personal al ya no requerir personas en dichos procesos redundantes.
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 16 | 19 13.RECOMENDACIONES . • Se recomienda aplicar las herramientas de Gestión de la calidad de espina de pescado, diagrama de pareto y gráficas de control, para analizar y controlar los procesos en el que hay retrasos y costos logísticos elevados. • También, utilizar programas como SAP, SQL Server y Excel en el que se manejen los pedidos, compras, pagos, entre otros, y se eliminen los retrasos de estos causando costos elevados que asume la empresa indirectamente. • Finalmente, se sugiere implementar la herramienta del Balanced Scorecard en el que se puedan enlazar las estrategias de marketing con los objetivos estratégicos que cuenta la empresa, y así lograr un desempeño óptimo de los procesos internos y externos de la empresa, obteniendo competitividad y ventaja competitiva.
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 17 | 19 14.CONSIDERACIONES a) Identificar y mostrar (en el procedimiento) los controles que aseguren el desarrollo adecuado del procedimiento.  Verificar y cuantificar la MP: para realizar el procedimiento se debe de verificar la calidad y cuantificar la cantidad de la MP.  Verificar si se realizó la prueba de rayos X: una vez de tener el snack como producto simple o mezcla debe pasar por un proceso de rayos X en la cual me va a inspeccionar los defectos internos en la bolsa de snacks y si todo está conforme pasa a empacarse en cajas de cartón por lo contrario se rechaza y se lleva a colocar el producto a tolva. b) Mencionar el logro que se obtendrá con las mejorar (reducción de tiempo, costo, pasos, otros) Las mejoras del proceso son:  Reducción de tiempo: voy aplicar un layout en la planta para que mi nueva distribución reduzca el tiempo en llevar los snacks a la máquina de rayos x, y con ello lograr que la producción se realice en menos tiempo.  Reducción de costo: se va reducir los costos a la eliminación del personal en procesos innecesarios ya que con lo ya explicado anteriormente.  Reducción de pasos: en la mejora del flujograma se observa que se ha reducido 2 pasos ya que existe un proceso de inspección demás de verificar si se realizó el proceso de envasado con éxito, cuando se realizara otro proceso de inspección cuando se realizar la prueba de rayos X; también se descartó el proceso de rechazar bolsa ya que cuando se realiza la prueba de rayos X y no se realizó con éxito se lleva a tolva.  Reducción de personal: después que la maquina PSG Lee (pouches) realice el proceso envasado, pesado, sellado y codificado se va a realizar una inspección si se realizó con éxito el envasado para pasar la prueba de rayos X y luego otra inspección si se realizó
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 18 | 19 la prueba con éxito, en el primer paso reduciríamos al personal ya que después de envasado pasaría al proceso de rayos x y recién se realizaría una inspección. Al momento que se rechaza las bolsas de snacks reduciríamos a la persona que lleva el producto a tolva ya que la máquina de rayos x lo trasladaría a un lugar cercano de la máquina PSG Lee (pouches) y haría una sola persona c) Elaborar los indicadores de control del proceso que aseguren que se realizará en forma controlada. INDICADORES: OBJETIVO META INDICADOR Reducir número de envases rechazados 5% N° de envases rechazados/N° total de envasados * 100 Disminuir el costo de fabricación 15% Costo total de fabricación/ inversión total *100 Aumentar los pedidos atendidos correctamente 20% N° de pedidos atendidos correctamente/ N° de pedidos totales * 100 Reducir los pedidos en devolución 15% N° de pedidos Devueltos/ N° de pedidos totales Ejemplo:  Nutty berry mix o/c solicitada: 6000 unidades cant. preparada: 6000 unidades cant. rechazadas: 245 unidades Aplicando la fórmula : 𝑅𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑠 = N° de envases rechazados N° totalde envasados ∗ 100 𝑅𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑠 = 245 6000 ∗ 100= 4.08333333%
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDADCATOLICA SEDESSAPIENTIAE P á g i n a 19 | 19 Norma ISO 22000 - Gestión de la Seguridad Alimentaria ISO 22000: Es una norma internacional que define los requisitos que debe cumplir un sistema de gestión de seguridad alimentaria para asegurar la inocuidad de los alimentos a lo largo de toda la cadena alimentaria desde la "granja hasta el tenedor". La norma ISO 22000 es una norma internacional adecuada para cualquier empresa de la cadena alimentaria, incluyendo organizaciones interrelacionadas como productores de equipos, material de envasado, agentes de limpieza, aditivos e ingredientes. La norma ISO 22000:2005 está pensada también para aquellas empresas que buscan integrar su sistema de Gestión de Calidad, por ejemplo, el sistema ISO 9001, y su sistema de gestión de Seguridad Alimentaria. ¿Cuáles son los beneficios de la norma ISO 22000?  Introducir procesos reconocidos internacionalmente en su empresa  Facilitar el cumplimiento de la legislación de aplicación  Ofrecer a proveedores y partes interesadas confianza en sus controles de riesgos  Controlar de forma eficiente y dinámica los riesgos para la seguridad alimentaria  Establecer dichos controles de riesgos en su cadena de suministro  Proporcionar confianza a sus consumidores  Introducir la transparencia respecto a las responsabilidades  Mejorar y actualizar de forma continua sus sistemas para que sigan siendo eficaces ISO 14001 Las empresas del sector alimentario se pueden certificar su Sistema de Gestión Ambiental según la ISO14001, teniendo en cuenta sus criterios de sostenibilidad y respeto por el medio ambiente. Este tipo de organizaciones del sector alimentario deberán:  Controlar las aguas residuales generadas por la fábrica.  Realizar un seguimiento y control de los gases de combustión que son emitidos a la atmosfera.  Gestionar los residuos derivados del desarrollo de su actividad.  Cumplir con todos los requisitos ambientales que estén vigentes.  Fomentar el reciclaje y la eficiencia energética

×