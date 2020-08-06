How to set up & use quick text in salesforce

To download visit URL https://bit.ly/3knhBjE



Learn how to use Quick Text in Salesforce to enhance the productivity of your users. With quick text your can save users’ time from typing repetitive text, again and again, such as greetings, answers to FAQs, etc. It can be used to standardize the messages being sent to the customer. You can define terminologies that the reps should use when communicating to customers so that they all speak the same language which in turn reflects your brand standards.



Quick Text can be used in email, chat, event, task, etc. Once enabled, you can set up separate Quick Texts for different functions by role and share with respective teams.