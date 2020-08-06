How to set up & use quick text in salesforce

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Enable Quick Text 7 1. Log on to your Salesforce Org as an ad...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Enable Quick Text 8 1. Start typing ‘Quick Text’ in quick fin...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Enable Quick Text 9 1. Turn ‘Enable Quick Text’ Toggle ON 2. ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ➢ Create & Share Quick Tex...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 11 1. Switch browser Tab to ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 12 1. Click ‘App Launcher’
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 13 1. Start typing ‘quick te...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 14 1. Click ‘New Folder’
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 15 1. Specify ‘Folder Label’...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 16 A folder is created. Now ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 17 1. Specify who to ‘Share ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 18 2. Access level is visibl...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create & Share Quick Text Folder 19 The folder is shared with...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Tex...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 21 1. Click ‘New Quick Text’
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 22 1. Specify ‘Quick Text Name’ 2. Enter ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 23 1. Choose a ‘Channel’ & move it under ...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 24 1. Select a ‘Folder’ to save this Quic...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 25 2. Click ‘Select Folder’ 1. If any sub...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 26 1. The ‘Folder’ is selected 2. Click ‘...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Create a Quick Text 27 Quick Text is created. Now let’s use i...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Tex...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Use Quick Text as an End User 29 1. We are logged in as a Sup...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Use Quick Text as an End User 30 1. Hovers mouse over the Qui...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Use Quick Text as an End User 31 1. Verifies the Thank You Me...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Use Quick Text as an End User 32 1. Quick Text content is ins...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Tex...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Hope that you enjoyed following this guide. Please do not for...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Thank You ! For Regular Dose of Useful Tips & Tricks on Sales...
Visit asagarwal.com for useful tips and tricks on Salesforce Document Change Log Version Changes 1.0 First Release 36
  How To Set Up & Use Quick Text in Salesforce 1
  Steps Overview ■ Enable Quick Text ■ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ■ Create a Quick Text ■ Use Quick Text as an End User 2
  Ingredients You will need the following to follow this guide ■ Salesforce Developer Org or Sandbox 3 DO NOT use your Production Salesforce Org for trying out these steps. ALWAYS test in a Developer Org or Sandbox first
  A couple of standards/conventions have been followed in this guide. Here is what they mean Using This Guide Important information. Take a closer look and follow as advised. You may not be able to complete the exercise successfully if you miss these instructions General explanation/information to support actions mentioned on the slide. Will assist you in understanding what is being done and why Actions that you need to follow to configure. Carry out these steps in the order of its sequence number. Appears on the bottom bar of the page on left hand side. Provides information on the Hardware and Software currently being used (if applicable) Text with Red Background Text with Yellow Background 1. Text with White background, red border and a number. In a callout format Text with Green Background 4
  Related Blog 5 If you haven't already, please navigate to the following blog post URL before starting with this guide. The post contains useful information and links to relevant resources including the option to download the PDF copy of the presentation http://www.asagarwal.com/how-to-set-up-and-use-quick-text-in-salesfor ce/
  Steps Overview ➢ Enable Quick Text ■ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ■ Create a Quick Text ■ Use Quick Text as an End User 6
  Enable Quick Text 7 1. Log on to your Salesforce Org as an admin and click 'Setup'
  Enable Quick Text 8 1. Start typing 'Quick Text' in quick find box & Click 'Quick Text Settings'
  Enable Quick Text 9 1. Turn 'Enable Quick Text' Toggle ON 2. Tick 'Share and organize…' checkbox to organize Quick Texts in folders 3. Click 'Save'
  Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ➢ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ■ Create a Quick Text ■ Use Quick Text as an End User 10
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 11 1. Switch browser Tab to navigate to Quick Text tab
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 12 1. Click 'App Launcher'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 13 1. Start typing 'quick text' in search box & Click 'Quick Text'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 14 1. Click 'New Folder'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 15 1. Specify 'Folder Label' 2. 'Folder Unique Name' pops automatically 3. Click 'Save'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 16 A folder is created. Now let's share it with specific team. 1. Click 'Share'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 17 1. Specify who to 'Share With' 2. Search & select the 'Names' 3. Specify the 'Access' level to this folder 4. Click 'Share'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 18 2. Access level is visible here 1. Selected name appears here 3. Click 'Save'
  Create & Share Quick Text Folder 19 The folder is shared with the specific team. Now they can access Quick Texts created and saved in this folder. Let's create one then.
  Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ➢ Create a Quick Text ■ Use Quick Text as an End User 20
  Create a Quick Text 21 1. Click 'New Quick Text'
  Create a Quick Text 22 1. Specify 'Quick Text Name' 2. Enter 'Message' 4. Scroll down 3. Select 'Category'
  Create a Quick Text 23 1. Choose a 'Channel' & move it under 'Selected' 2. Click 'Select Folder'
  Create a Quick Text 24 1. Select a 'Folder' to save this Quick Text
  Create a Quick Text 25 2. Click 'Select Folder' 1. If any subfolders exist in the selected folder those will appear here
  Create a Quick Text 26 1. The 'Folder' is selected 2. Click 'Save'
  Create a Quick Text 27 Quick Text is created. Now let's use it as an end user. We are taking the example of a support user this time.
  Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ✓ Create a Quick Text ➢ Use Quick Text as an End User 28
  Use Quick Text as an End User 29 1. We are logged in as a Support Rep Adwait Gogate 2. He has been working on a Case for this customer since a while. Now the issue is resolved & he is sending last email to customer and uses Quick Text containing a predefined Closing message. 3. In the email pane, Adwait clicks Quick Text icon
  Use Quick Text as an End User 30 1. Hovers mouse over the Quick Text name
  Use Quick Text as an End User 31 1. Verifies the Thank You Message & clicks on Quick Text Name
  Use Quick Text as an End User 32 1. Quick Text content is inserted in the email. Note: Quick Text replaces your email contents so insert the Quick Texts first and then make modifications if required to prevent losing your drafted email 2. Finally Adwait clicks 'Send' See how Quick Text can make your support reps' day to day lives easy. Now you can discuss with your support team which things are time-consuming and come up with Quick Text ideas to load in your team's Arsenal. Once you make it available to them, they can shoot them like a bullet 😉
  Steps Overview ✓ Enable Quick Text ✓ Create & Share Quick Text Folder ✓ Create a Quick Text ✓ Use Quick Text as an End User 33
  Hope that you enjoyed following this guide. Please do not forget to leave your comments, suggestions and ideas on my blog at URL http://www.asagarwal.com/how-to-set-up-and-use-quick-text-in-salesfor ce/ If you got stuck anywhere in following this guide and were able to resolve the issue, please mention that as a comment on the blog URL above so that others can benefit from your experience Leave Your Feedback 34
  Thank You ! For Regular Dose of Useful Tips & Tricks on Salesforce.com, Please Visit http://www.asagarwal.com 35
  Document Change Log Version Changes 1.0 First Release 36

×