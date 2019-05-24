DOWNLOADS Sherlock Holmes - The Vanishing Man

Sherlock Holmes - The Vanishing Man by Philip Purser-Hallard

















Book details







Title: Sherlock Holmes - The Vanishing Man

Author: Philip Purser-Hallard

Pages: 288

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781785658426

Publisher: Titan









Description



A brand-new Sherlock Holmes mystery from acclaimed author Philip Purser-Hallard.



A Mysterious Disappearance



It is 1896, and Sherlock Holmes is investigating a self-proclaimed psychic who disappeared from a locked room, in front of several witnesses.



While attempting to prove the existence of telekinesis to a scientific society, an alleged psychic, Kellway, vanished before their eyes during the experiment. With a large reward at stake, Holmes is convinced Kellway is a charlatan - or he would be, if he had returned to claim his prize. As Holmes and Watson investigate, the case only grows stranger, and they must contend with an interfering "occult detective" and an increasingly deranged cult. But when one of the society members is found dead, events take a far more sinister turn...













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK













Sherlock Holmes Case of the Vanishing Man (2018 Dynamite Michael Williams is a family man. A reliable man at both work and home. When he disappears, there are no clues left behind. Now, it is up to Sherlock Holmes

Dynamite® Sherlock Holmes: The Vanishing Man But will Holmes and Watson survive the deep running conspiracy gripping London from its very core? And even if they do, are they safe from

Sherlock Holmes - The Vanishing Man #2 (2018) – GetComics Sherlock Holmes – The Vanishing Man #2 (2018) : Holmes and Watson continue their search for Michael Williams, only to discover they are not

Sherlock Holmes: The Vanishing Man #2 by Leah Moore - Goodreads Sherlock Holmes book. Read reviews from world's largest community for readers. Holmes and Watson continue their search for Michael

Sherlock Holmes Vanishing Man | All New Comics - Manage Comics Michael Williams is a family man. A reliable man at both work and home. When he disappears, there are no clues left behind. Now, it is up to Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: The Vanishing Man #4 by Leah Moore - Goodreads Sherlock Holmes book. Read reviews from world's largest community for readers. The mystery of Michael Williams comes to its shocking conclusi