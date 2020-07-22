Successfully reported this slideshow.
English I UNIT 1
Week 2: Verb to be 01|Verb to be
Pie de foto. Affirmative Negative Interrogative I am He/she/it is You/we /they are I am Maritza I am your teacher You are ...
Pie de foto. Country Nationality England Mexico The United States France Italy Brazil Portugal Spain Russia China Japan En...
Pie de foto. Bibliografía •Doff, A., Thaine, C., Puchta, H., Stranks, J., & Lewis-Jones, P. (2017). Cambridge English Empo...
Thanks ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágen...
Week 2 countries nationalities
Week 2 countries nationalities
Week 2 countries nationalities

Basic explanation: to be/ countries and nationalities

