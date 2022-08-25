4.
SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis
SPEI
Calculation
The principle of SPEI is using the degree of the difference
between precipitation and evapotranspiration which deviates the average sta
tus to represent the regional drought [Serrano, 2010]
D = the difference between precipitation and potential evapotranspiration
P = the monthly precipitation
PET = the monthly potential evapotranspiration
k = time scale
n = calculation frequency
SPEI index is calculated based on Log-logistic distribution
5.
SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis
SPEI
Calculation
Log-logistic distribution is used to calculate SPEI index. Therefore, log-logisti
c probability density function was used to fit the sequence.
Where a, b, g are scale, shape and origin parameters
Where G(1+1/ b) is gamma function of (1+1/ b); ws is the probability-weighted
moments (PWMs) of order s, and s = 0,1,2 formula as follows:
where 𝑛 is the number of data point sand 𝑗 is the range of observations in inc
reasing order.
6.
SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis
SPEI
Calculation
The probability distribution function of the log-logistic distribution for D series
can be expressed using the following equation.
The SPEI value can be obtained as the standardized value of 𝐹(𝑥) with the fo
llowing formula
where 𝑃 is the probability of exceeding a determined 𝐷 value and 𝑃=1−𝐹(𝑥);
when 𝑃 > 0.5, 𝑃=1−𝑃. And the constants are
7.
SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis
Scope of
Analysis
