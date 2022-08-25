Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
SPEI.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

SPEI INDEX EXPLANATION

SPEI INDEX EXPLANATION

Education

SPEI.pptx

  1. 1. Content Climate Prediction Result SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis MPS-6 Result Double Ring Result 3 1 2 4
  2. 2. Climate Prediction Result Precipitation
  3. 3. Climate Prediction Result Evaporation
  4. 4. SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis SPEI Calculation The principle of SPEI is using the degree of the difference between precipitation and evapotranspiration which deviates the average sta tus to represent the regional drought [Serrano, 2010] D = the difference between precipitation and potential evapotranspiration P = the monthly precipitation PET = the monthly potential evapotranspiration k = time scale n = calculation frequency SPEI index is calculated based on Log-logistic distribution
  5. 5. SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis SPEI Calculation Log-logistic distribution is used to calculate SPEI index. Therefore, log-logisti c probability density function was used to fit the sequence. Where a, b, g are scale, shape and origin parameters Where G(1+1/ b) is gamma function of (1+1/ b); ws is the probability-weighted moments (PWMs) of order s, and s = 0,1,2 formula as follows: where 𝑛 is the number of data point sand 𝑗 is the range of observations in inc reasing order.
  6. 6. SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis SPEI Calculation The probability distribution function of the log-logistic distribution for D series can be expressed using the following equation. The SPEI value can be obtained as the standardized value of 𝐹(𝑥) with the fo llowing formula where 𝑃 is the probability of exceeding a determined 𝐷 value and 𝑃=1−𝐹(𝑥); when 𝑃 > 0.5, 𝑃=1−𝑃. And the constants are
  7. 7. SPEI & Scope of Index Analysis Scope of Analysis
  8. 8. MPS-6 Result MPS-6 Result
  9. 9. Double Ring Result Double Ring Result April 6th 2022
  10. 10. Double Ring Result Zone 1 (Vetiver) Double Ring Result
  11. 11. Double Ring Result Zone 2 (Bare Area) Double Ring Result
  12. 12. Double Ring Result Zone 3 (Vetiver Area) Double Ring Result
  13. 13. Thank You

×