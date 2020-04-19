Part 3 work effectively with customers and colleagues

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Work effectively with customers and colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO
Organisational policies These policies, when handling complaints, may address issues such as: ● Who should deal with compl...
Resolving complaints The following are keys to successfully resolving customer dissatisfaction: Listening to the issue Off...
At times, you may need to refer a complaint to another person. You might simply be unable to do, or authorise, whatever it is that is required to resolve the complaint.
Referring complaints At times, you may need to refer a complaint to another person. You might simply be unable to do, or a...
Referring complaints An escalated complaint When a customer: Becomes agitated Is swearing, making threats or drawing subst...
Positive and cooperative manner When responding to conflicts and customer complaints, regardless of what is happening and ...
WORKSHOPEVOLUTION Positive and cooperative manner A positive and cooperative manner can help to: Smooth over a potentially...
Non-discriminatory attitudes and language All staff must be aware of the differences that exist between all stakeholders o...
Expectations of overseas customers Customers from other countries and cultures could have differing views in terms of: ● C...
Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Culturally-based communication differences Politeness and respect Be formal and d...
Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Establishment organisation Bilingual staff Documents in different languages Suppl...
Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Establishment organisation Bilingual staff Documents in different languages Suppl...
Language difficulties ● Speak clearly ● Speak at normal volume ● Avoid idiomatic language ● Give the guest your full atten...
January February April March May Non-verbal communication and messages Body language Gestures Eye contact Smiling. Non-ver...
RECOMMENDATIONS Stress Stress occurs in both customers and in staff who are serving them. What stresses do visitors have? ...
PRACTICALEXERCISE Element 3: Work in a team
Communicate effectively Performance Criteria for this Element are: ● Recognise and accommodate cultural differences within...
Teamwork Teamwork is classified as the collective actions towards a number of people towards a collective goal. In a hospi...
Whilst each business will have a range of goals, in essence the primary goal is to: ● Provide an enjoyable experience for ...
Team A team is often characterised through: ● Having a common goal ● Working interdependently ● Independent job functions ...
Assistance from others Not everyone can do everything! On many occasions we need the assistance of others because: ● We do...
Assistance from others Who can you ask for assistance? The people you may ask to assist can vary, but will commonly includ...
Providing assistance to others In the same way that you may need help from others, you must be similarly prepared to rende...
Why provide assistance? The intent of helping team members is: To ensure that team goals are achieved To deliver excellent...
Providing support to others What is the difference between providing ‘assistance’ and ‘support’?
Support and assistance is quite similar and often the two are interlinked. Simply, where assistance may require you to und...
Support, trust and respect Never participating in gossip or talking negatively Not spending time with customers who want t...
The key is to remain detached, stay professional and let your actions speak for themselves: Trust the people that merit yo...
Discuss and resolve problems It doesn’t matter how well thought out and prepared you are, at times problems will arise in ...
Discuss and resolve problems Many of the problems that occur are out of your control and may result from: Weather Flight d...
Every organisation will have policies and procedures for handling unexpected problems. Where none exist, as a staff member...
Cultural differences in teams The hospitality and tourism industries boast staff from a variety of backgrounds. This often...
Cultural misunderstandings Common reasons for cross-cultural misunderstandings: Promotions and authority issues Rostering ...
Addressing cultural misunderstandings Action should focus on: Providing additional information Active listening Acting as ...
Addressing cultural misunderstandings Creating a climate of tolerance Implementing team building exercises Providing train...
Benefits from creating and maintaining a harmonious multicultural working environment include: Compliance with Equal Oppor...
Prioritise work activities Prioritising your tasks means that you will have to determine which tasks are the: Most importa...
Completing work activities Work quickly Practice being interrupted Practice tact and diplomacy Take a minute to plan and p...
Feedback from team From time to time your colleagues will provide you with feedback and information. For them not to do th...
Positive feedback can involve team members passing on a comment they have heard about your excellent service. You should t...
Take the negative feedback in the right way: See it as an opportunity to improve Don’t dwell on the negative message Don’t...
Neutral information can occur when staff members deliver updates or new information about what’s happening The result of t...
See you deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id
  Work effectively with customers and colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO
  2. 2. Organisational policies These policies, when handling complaints, may address issues such as: ● Who should deal with complaints at different levels ● When management should be involved ● The limits of scopes of authority ● Situations under which the property will not try to resolve a conflict ● Documentation that needs to be completed to record the complaint ● Training that staff should receive to resolve issues.
  3. 3. Resolving complaints The following are keys to successfully resolving customer dissatisfaction: Listening to the issue Offering a solution Agreeing on a solution Taking action Checking with the customer Changing any necessary standard operating procedures.
  4. 4. At times, you may need to refer a complaint to another person. You might simply be unable to do, or authorise, whatever it is that is required to resolve the complaint.
  5. 5. Referring complaints At times, you may need to refer a complaint to another person. You might simply be unable to do, or authorise, whatever it is that is required to resolve the complaint.
  6. 6. Referring complaints An escalated complaint When a customer: Becomes agitated Is swearing, making threats or drawing substantial attention Is alleging impropriety, dishonesty or other fraudulent activity on behalf of a staff member States they intend taking legal action Intends referring the complaint to the authorities or media.
  7. 7. Positive and cooperative manner When responding to conflicts and customer complaints, regardless of what is happening and how stressful the situation is, you must remain: ● Professional ● Positive ● Cooperative.
  8. 8. WORKSHOPEVOLUTION Positive and cooperative manner A positive and cooperative manner can help to: Smooth over a potentially problematic situation Demonstrate your willingness to resolve the issue Create an initial friendly atmosphere Maintain positive customer relations.
  9. 9. Non-discriminatory attitudes and language All staff must be aware of the differences that exist between all stakeholders of the organisation. A hospitality business is truly ‘international’ and has many ‘differences’: Backgrounds Beliefs Religions Cultures Countries.
  10. 10. Expectations of overseas customers Customers from other countries and cultures could have differing views in terms of: ● Customer expectations ● Levels of formality and informality ● Appropriate non-verbal behaviour ● Communicating sincerity ● Dress and appearance.
  11. 11. A girl’s relax
  12. 12. Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Culturally-based communication differences Politeness and respect Be formal and direct Using the guests’ correct names and titles, pronounced correctly.
  13. 13. Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Establishment organisation Bilingual staff Documents in different languages Supplying food and beverages found in their home countries Providing news, newspapers and magazines Having homeland music available Selection of staff from different cultural backgrounds.
  14. 14. Strategies to meet ‘global expectations’ Establishment organisation Bilingual staff Documents in different languages Supplying food and beverages found in their home countries Providing news, newspapers and magazines Having homeland music available Selection of staff from different cultural backgrounds.
  15. 15. Language difficulties ● Speak clearly ● Speak at normal volume ● Avoid idiomatic language ● Give the guest your full attention.
  16. 16. January February April March May Non-verbal communication and messages Body language Gestures Eye contact Smiling. Non-verbal communication means different things in different cultures.
  17. 17. RECOMMENDATIONS Stress Stress occurs in both customers and in staff who are serving them. What stresses do visitors have? What stress do staff members have? How can you reduce these stresses?
  18. 18. PRACTICALEXERCISE Element 3: Work in a team
  19. 19. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Communicate effectively Performance Criteria for this Element are: Request or provide assistance so that work activities can be completed Provide support to colleagues to ensure achievement of team goals Discuss and resolve problems through agreed and/or accepted processes.
  20. 20. Communicate effectively Performance Criteria for this Element are: ● Recognise and accommodate cultural differences within the team ● Identify, prioritise and complete individual tasks within designated time lines ● Acknowledge and respond to feedback and information from other team members.
  21. 21. Happyemployee
  22. 22. Teamwork Teamwork is classified as the collective actions towards a number of people towards a collective goal. In a hospitality or tourism organisation, no one person can meet the needs of all customers. It requires the collective efforts of many people to achieve success.
  23. 23. Whilst each business will have a range of goals, in essence the primary goal is to: ● Provide an enjoyable experience for customers ● For a reasonable return on investment ● In a safe and lawful manner.
  24. 24. Team A team is often characterised through: ● Having a common goal ● Working interdependently ● Independent job functions ● Enjoyment working ● Accountability ● Empowerment ● Understanding the importance of teams.
  25. 25. Assistance from others Not everyone can do everything! On many occasions we need the assistance of others because: ● We don’t know how to do it ● We don’t have the time ● Others are better equipped to do it ● We need more than one person to do it.
  26. 26. Assistance from others Who can you ask for assistance? The people you may ask to assist can vary, but will commonly include: ● Others from your team ● People from other, but related, departments ● Managers and supervisors.
  27. 27. Providing assistance to others In the same way that you may need help from others, you must be similarly prepared to render assistance to others when it is called for. ● What assistance can you provide?
  28. 28. Why provide assistance? The intent of helping team members is: To ensure that team goals are achieved To deliver excellent service to customers To prove your commitment to the team To encourage team members to help you when you need assistance.
  29. 29. Providing support to others What is the difference between providing ‘assistance’ and ‘support’?
  30. 30. Support and assistance is quite similar and often the two are interlinked. Simply, where assistance may require you to undertake some activities on their behalf, support may involve: Providing guidance Offering encouragement Making recommendations or suggestions for improvement.
  31. 31. Support, trust and respect Never participating in gossip or talking negatively Not spending time with customers who want to criticise work mates Not blaming any work mates Not taking the credit for what another staff member has done Supporting decisions that colleagues have made Treating co-workers in keeping with any cultural individualities that apply to them.
  32. 32. The key is to remain detached, stay professional and let your actions speak for themselves: Trust the people that merit your trust Support those who warrant your support Respect those who deserve your respect.
  33. 33. Discuss and resolve problems It doesn’t matter how well thought out and prepared you are, at times problems will arise in a hospitality and tourism business which require your team to work together to find a suitable solution.
  34. 34. Discuss and resolve problems Many of the problems that occur are out of your control and may result from: Weather Flight delays Lack of supplies Electricity problems Emergency.
  35. 35. Every organisation will have policies and procedures for handling unexpected problems. Where none exist, as a staff member you should: Use common sense Don’t panic If a solution is clear, put this into place If no solution is clear, seek the assistance from the necessary colleagues Notify management and other staff members.
  36. 36. Cultural differences in teams The hospitality and tourism industries boast staff from a variety of backgrounds. This often means you will be working with people from different cultures. This means you will need to recognise and accommodate relevant cultural differences.
  37. 37. Cultural misunderstandings Common reasons for cross-cultural misunderstandings: Promotions and authority issues Rostering Interrelations between staff and sections Interpersonal relations Traditional nationality-based hostilities.
  38. 38. Addressing cultural misunderstandings Action should focus on: Providing additional information Active listening Acting as a mediator Team building Questioning Observing body language Seeking advice or assistance.
  39. 39. Addressing cultural misunderstandings Creating a climate of tolerance Implementing team building exercises Providing training and education Providing mediation and counseling.
  40. 40. Benefits from creating and maintaining a harmonious multicultural working environment include: Compliance with Equal Opportunity requirements Improved levels of goodwill and tolerance A happier workplace culture Continuing jobs, profit and growth Increased return rate of customers Reduced likelihood of industrial disputes.
  41. 41. Prioritise work activities Prioritising your tasks means that you will have to determine which tasks are the: Most important and should be done first Which ones can be left until later.
  42. 42. Completing work activities Work quickly Practice being interrupted Practice tact and diplomacy Take a minute to plan and prioritise Ask for help where required.
  43. 43. Feedback from team From time to time your colleagues will provide you with feedback and information. For them not to do this would mean they are not doing their job. This feedback and information can be: Positive Negative Neutral.
  44. 44. Positive feedback can involve team members passing on a comment they have heard about your excellent service. You should take a second or so to rejoice in such feedback Accept it and enjoy it because you’ve earned it Never simply dismiss it or brush it off Never say something like “Oh, it was nothing”, or ‘Just doing my job’. Thank the person.
  45. 45. Take the negative feedback in the right way: See it as an opportunity to improve Don’t dwell on the negative message Don’t shoot the messenger! The keys are to: Listen to the criticism Determine objectively if there is truth in it Work out how to rectify things.
  46. 46. Neutral information can occur when staff members deliver updates or new information about what’s happening The result of this information is usually that you will need to factor it into your work and the priorities you have already set.
  47. 47. See you deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id

