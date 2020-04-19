Part 2 work effectively with customers and colleagues

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Work effectively with customers and colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
Methods to aid effective listening DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 • Listen critically • Don’t get distracted • Take notes • Help where n...
Identify potential conflict DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Whenever a potential or existing conflict is identified, action must be taken...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 4
What is conflict? DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 A conflict is a state of opposition between persons or ideas or interests. • What cause...
Conflict with colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO 6 Some reasons include: • Pressure of work • Lack of, or bad communication • Preju...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 Some reasons include: • Lack of, or poor, service • Expectations not being met • Dissatisfaction with the...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 Various ‘warning signs’ which may be displayed by either another colleague or customer that can indicate ...
Colleague warning signs DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 • Avoids verbal and visual contact • Indulges in negative facial expressions • Ma...
Customer warning signs DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 • Looks angry or aggressive • Appears flustered or frustrated • Contorted facial ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 • Slamming room doors • Throwing something • Being argumentative.
DEDY WIJAYANTO 12
Conflict resolution DEDY WIJAYANTO 13 • How are conflicts resolve in the workplace? • Which conflicts are you are to resol...
Conflict resolution techniques DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Listening and discuss the conflict • Listen to what the parties involved ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Show empathy • Show an understanding of another person’s feelings • Put yourself into the other person’s...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Compromise • What can we do to try to put it right? • Be flexible in your approach to the situation • Fi...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Define the conflict • Verbally summarise the conflict • Define the key points • Write down key details t...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Develop solutions • Any solutions will depend on workplace policies and procedures • Ask conflicting par...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 20 Personal characteristics to handling conflict • Be assertive • Be constructive • Be well-informed • Act ...
Workplace documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 • What is ‘workplace documentation? • What workplace documentation do you comple...
Purpose of written documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 When identifying your purpose, determine first: • Key message you want ...
Written documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 Types of common workplace written documentation includes: • Letters • Memos • Faxe...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 Each department will have their own specific documentation. What documentation is prepared for the follo...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 Food and Beverage documentation • Reservations • Menus • Banquets • Conferences • Financial documents.
DEDY WIJAYANTO 26
DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Front Office documentation • Activity Sheets • Registration Cards • Guest Accounts • Customer Surveys an...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 Element 2: Establish and maintain effective relationships with colleagues and customers
Communicate effectively DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Meet both internal customers’ and e...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 30 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Handle complaints positively, sensitively and politely in c...
Meeting customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 As a staff member, it is your role to fulfil the needs of all stakeholders of the...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 32
Internal customer DEDY WIJAYANTO 33 An ‘internal’ customer is anyone who is associated with the provision of services to c...
External customer DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 An ‘external’ customer is anyone who receives the products and services provided by th...
Internal customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 • Knowledge • Skills • Training • Equipment • Time • Appropriate allocation of w...
Identifying internal customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 • In meetings, whether at a departmental or senior management level ...
External customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 Generic customer needs • Value for money • ‘Offering’ reflecting what was advert...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Generic customer needs • To be dealt with in a prompt and courteous manner • To receive assistance when ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 40 Customers have perceived expectations of what level of service they expect when visiting a venue arising...
Specific target market needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 41 Each target market in your business has their own unique needs. What are th...
Identifying external customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Staff must be proactive and try to anticipate the needs of customers...
Special needs customers DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Customers who come to us with special needs may be categorised as: • Disabled • ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 44
DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Disabled customers • Don’t ignore them • Treat them the same way as other customers • Greet them warmly ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Customers who are unable to speak local language • Use gestures • Prepare multi-lingual documents and si...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Overseas customers People from different countries have their own needs. What needs do the following mar...
Resolving workplace conflict DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Regardless of how smooth the operations of a hospitality operation runs, wi...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Workplace conflict can be defined as any conflict that takes place in a workplace. This could be between...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 A conflict normally will exist where a person feels: • A product or service is not as expected • Their o...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 When trying to resolve workplace conflict: • Consider every conflict as important • Try to handle the co...
Feedback DEDY WIJAYANTO 52 Every complaint or conflict identifies a flaw in some aspect of an organisation’s operations an...
Collecting feedback DEDY WIJAYANTO 53 Formal Feedback: • Customer comment cards • General Manager cocktail parties • Inter...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 54 Informal Feedback: This information may come in the form of ‘gossip’ or ‘through the grapevine’. However...
Handling complaints DEDY WIJAYANTO 55 Regardless of how successful your organisation is, complaints will always arise. Com...
Scope of authority DEDY WIJAYANTO 56 Most staff are given guidelines as to what action they can take in the workplace with...
See you. deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id DEDY WIJAYANTO 57
  1. 1. Work effectively with customers and colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
  2. 2. Methods to aid effective listening DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 • Listen critically • Don’t get distracted • Take notes • Help where necessary • Reflect on what has been said • Keep quiet.
  3. 3. Identify potential conflict DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Whenever a potential or existing conflict is identified, action must be taken to attempt to resolve the issue. It is never acceptable to ignore this situation and simply hope things will resolve themselves.
  4. 4. DEDY WIJAYANTO 4
  5. 5. What is conflict? DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 A conflict is a state of opposition between persons or ideas or interests. • What causes conflict in your workplace: – Between staff and customers? – Between staff and colleagues? • What do you do about these conflicts?
  6. 6. Conflict with colleagues DEDY WIJAYANTO 6 Some reasons include: • Pressure of work • Lack of, or bad communication • Prejudices • Ineffective working systems • Difference in opinions • Difference in beliefs • Misunderstanding • Team member not pulling their weight.
  7. 7. DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 Some reasons include: • Lack of, or poor, service • Expectations not being met • Dissatisfaction with the accommodation or services • Unhygienic conditions • Low comfort levels • Rowdy and unacceptable behaviour or comments • A mistake with an account • Error in the reservation • Special requests not being adhered to
  8. 8. DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 Various ‘warning signs’ which may be displayed by either another colleague or customer that can indicate that a problem exists or is imminent. The warning signs given by a colleague are usually quite different to those observed in a customer.
  9. 9. Colleague warning signs DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 • Avoids verbal and visual contact • Indulges in negative facial expressions • Makes negative remarks • Makes rude gestures or remarks.
  10. 10. Customer warning signs DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 • Looks angry or aggressive • Appears flustered or frustrated • Contorted facial expressions • Glances around as if seeking assistance • Physically touches another guest or colleague • Becomes too loud.
  11. 11. DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 • Slamming room doors • Throwing something • Being argumentative.
  12. 12. DEDY WIJAYANTO 12
  13. 13. Conflict resolution DEDY WIJAYANTO 13 • How are conflicts resolve in the workplace? • Which conflicts are you are to resolve your self?
  14. 14. Conflict resolution techniques DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Listening and discuss the conflict • Listen to what the parties involved have to say • Collect facts about the situation • Discuss specific points for better understanding • Sends message that you are genuine in your attempts to resolve the situation.
  15. 15. DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Show empathy • Show an understanding of another person’s feelings • Put yourself into the other person’s shoes • Aim to ‘take the customer’s side’ • Acknowledge person’s emotions and feelings • Don’t take the matter personally • You represent your company.
  16. 16. Conflict resolution techniques DEDY WIJAYANTO 16 Compromise • What can we do to try to put it right? • Be flexible in your approach to the situation • Find an acceptable solution that is less than the initially expected position • All parties involved accept the resolution that is finally agreed on.
  17. 17. DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Compromise • What can we do to try to put it right? • Be flexible in your approach to the situation • Find an acceptable solution that is less than the initially expected position • All parties involved accept the resolution that is finally agreed on.
  18. 18. DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Define the conflict • Verbally summarise the conflict • Define the key points • Write down key details to show the customer you are taking the matter seriously • Ensure all parties involved are in agreement with your summary • Be prepared to amend or add to your summary.
  19. 19. DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Develop solutions • Any solutions will depend on workplace policies and procedures • Ask conflicting parties for suggestions on satisfactory resolutions to the situation • Wherever possible, try to accommodate the parties’ suggestions, but accept that this is not always possible.
  20. 20. DEDY WIJAYANTO 20 Personal characteristics to handling conflict • Be assertive • Be constructive • Be well-informed • Act on workplace policies and procedures • Exercise patience • Show tolerance • Understand the total picture • Compromise • Be consistent.
  21. 21. Workplace documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 • What is ‘workplace documentation? • What workplace documentation do you complete? • What is the purpose of workplace documentation?
  22. 22. Purpose of written documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 When identifying your purpose, determine first: • Key message you want to give your reader • Action you want your reader to make in response to your written communication.
  23. 23. Written documentation DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 Types of common workplace written documentation includes: • Letters • Memos • Faxes • Emails.
  24. 24. DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 Each department will have their own specific documentation. What documentation is prepared for the following departments?: • Food and Beverage • Front Office.
  25. 25. DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 Food and Beverage documentation • Reservations • Menus • Banquets • Conferences • Financial documents.
  26. 26. DEDY WIJAYANTO 26
  27. 27. DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Front Office documentation • Activity Sheets • Registration Cards • Guest Accounts • Customer Surveys and complaint forms • Currency exchange documents • Payment forms, vouchers, letters and receipts.
  28. 28. DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 Element 2: Establish and maintain effective relationships with colleagues and customers
  29. 29. Communicate effectively DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Meet both internal customers’ and external customers’ needs and expectations in accordance with organisation standards, policies and procedures and within acceptable time frames • Assist to resolve workplace conflict and manage difficulties to achieve positive outcomes • Use formal feedback and informal feedback to identify and implement improvements to products, services, processes or outcomes for both internal customers and external customers.
  30. 30. DEDY WIJAYANTO 30 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Handle complaints positively, sensitively and politely in consultation with the person/s making the complaint • Maintain a positive and co-operative manner • Use non-discriminatory attitudes and language when interacting with customers, staff and management consistently.
  31. 31. Meeting customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 As a staff member, it is your role to fulfil the needs of all stakeholders of the business. This includes both the ‘internal’ and ‘external’ customer.
  32. 32. DEDY WIJAYANTO 32
  33. 33. Internal customer DEDY WIJAYANTO 33 An ‘internal’ customer is anyone who is associated with the provision of services to customers. In summary this includes: • Management and staff of the organisation • Suppliers and contractors who provide services to your organisation.
  34. 34. External customer DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 An ‘external’ customer is anyone who receives the products and services provided by the organisation. In summary this includes: • Customers who enjoy the ‘offerings’ at the venue • Customers who enjoy the ‘offerings’ that are supplied to them, at a location not at the venue.
  35. 35. Internal customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 • Knowledge • Skills • Training • Equipment • Time • Appropriate allocation of work • Support • Fairness.
  36. 36. Identifying internal customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 • In meetings, whether at a departmental or senior management level • In staff briefings at the start of a shift • During a shift as needs arise • In staff debriefings at the end of a shift • Through comments in handover documents between shifts • Through emails, memos atelephone calls.
  37. 37. Identifying internal customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 37 • In meetings, whether at a departmental or senior management level • In staff briefings at the start of a shift • During a shift as needs arise • In staff debriefings at the end of a shift • Through comments in handover documents between shifts • Through emails, memos and telephone calls.
  38. 38. External customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 Generic customer needs • Value for money • ‘Offering’ reflecting what was advertised • Expectations met or exceeded • To feel respected • To feel welcomed • To be served by friendly staff.
  39. 39. DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Generic customer needs • To be dealt with in a prompt and courteous manner • To receive assistance when necessary • To be in comfortable, clean surroundings • To feel remembered and recognised • To be heard and understood.
  40. 40. DEDY WIJAYANTO 40 Customers have perceived expectations of what level of service they expect when visiting a venue arising from: • Past visits • Advertisements and promotional messages • Competing hotels • Industry standards • Comments from family, friends and colleagues • Price charged for the offering.
  41. 41. Specific target market needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 41 Each target market in your business has their own unique needs. What are the needs for the following market segments: • Business • Women • Family • Leisure • Elderly • Groups. Each target market in your business has their own unique needs. What are the needs for the following market segments: • Business • Women • Family • Leisure • Elderly
  42. 42. Identifying external customer needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Staff must be proactive and try to anticipate the needs of customers where possible. This can be achieved through: • Observation • Asking questions • Putting yourself in the shoes of the customer.
  43. 43. Special needs customers DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Customers who come to us with special needs may be categorised as: • Disabled • Unable to speak local language • Having other special needs.
  44. 44. DEDY WIJAYANTO 44
  45. 45. DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Disabled customers • Don’t ignore them • Treat them the same way as other customers • Greet them warmly and in a genuine and friendly manner • Make an offer of assistance in relation to what you can offer or do for them • Don’t assume you know what they want • Ask questions and listen to the responses • Talk to the disabled person initially and then to their support person if there are difficulties.
  46. 46. DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Customers who are unable to speak local language • Use gestures • Prepare multi-lingual documents and signs • Employ bilingual staff.
  47. 47. DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Overseas customers People from different countries have their own needs. What needs do the following markets have: • American • German • Jewish.
  48. 48. Resolving workplace conflict DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Regardless of how smooth the operations of a hospitality operation runs, with endless interactions and actions taking place on any given day, at times things may not go to plan and conflicts arise.
  49. 49. DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Workplace conflict can be defined as any conflict that takes place in a workplace. This could be between: • Staff at all levels of an organisation including line staff, supervisors and managers • Staff and suppliers • Staff and customers • One customer and another customer.
  50. 50. DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 A conflict normally will exist where a person feels: • A product or service is not as expected • Their opinion, advice, customs or beliefs are more appropriate than that of another person • They were not treated in a fair, helpful or polite manner.
  51. 51. DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 When trying to resolve workplace conflict: • Consider every conflict as important • Try to handle the conflict as soon as possible • Every conflict has a solution • Try to approach the experience in a positive manner • Try to look at the situation in a factual manner • Be flexible in your approach to reach a suitable solution • Involve both parties • Be diplomatic and sensitive.
  52. 52. Feedback DEDY WIJAYANTO 52 Every complaint or conflict identifies a flaw in some aspect of an organisation’s operations and delivery of service. Feedback, often through complaints, provides a platform towards improvement.
  53. 53. Collecting feedback DEDY WIJAYANTO 53 Formal Feedback: • Customer comment cards • General Manager cocktail parties • Interviews and follow up calls • Meetings • Performance reviews.
  54. 54. DEDY WIJAYANTO 54 Informal Feedback: This information may come in the form of ‘gossip’ or ‘through the grapevine’. However it is the provider of the largest amount of feedback. • General discussion • Observations.
  55. 55. Handling complaints DEDY WIJAYANTO 55 Regardless of how successful your organisation is, complaints will always arise. Complaints can come from: • Staff • Management • Customers • Owners • Suppliers • General public.
  56. 56. Scope of authority DEDY WIJAYANTO 56 Most staff are given guidelines as to what action they can take in the workplace without having to get special permission from management. The scope of authority may relate to: • Their ability to act on behalf of the venue • Their authority to spend money on behalf of the venue • Their authority to act in given situations.
  57. 57. See you. deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id DEDY WIJAYANTO 57

