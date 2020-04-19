Part 2 provide gueridon service [recovered]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTO 1 Part 2
Provide information DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 Making recommendations When a customer asks “What do you recommend?” there are four o...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Keys when making recommendations • Ensuring information is honest and truthful • Ensuring customers do no...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Normally the presence of a gueridon trolley itself will raise interest amongst fellow diners. • How else ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 Promotional methods • Suggestive selling phrases • Use of menus, wine lists, drink lists • Physically sup...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 6
Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 What activities take place as part of gueridon service: • During preparation phase • ...
Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 Follow recipes Each server will need to know: • What ingredients are used in each gue...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 Portioning Portioning means controlling the size or quantity of menu items to be served to each customer....
DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 Trimming To prepare meat for various culinary uses, be it beef, veal, lamb or pork, it is most likely th...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 Peeling • This procedure normally relates to the preparation of vegetables and fruits • They should be p...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 12 Cutting Cutting is a common procedure used in gueridon service, often to: • Portion menu ingredients • T...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 13 Types of cuts • Slice • Chop • Dice • Shred • Crush
DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Mixing, whisking, combining These procedures are commonly associated with the preparation of dessert ite...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Sauteing • Sautéing is where food is tossed in a small amount of hot fat over high heat to colour the fo...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 16
DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Flambéing • The term flambé is a French word meaning "flaming" or "flamed" • Flambé means to ignite food...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Carving Depending on the menu item being carved, the term serves different purposes. • When carving meat...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Filleting • Filleting means to remove the edible flesh away from the inedible parts including scales, bo...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 20 Assembling • This is a common procedure in gueridon service and is the collecting and arranging of all n...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 Serving • This means to present the menu item to the customer • Whilst gueridon service can often relate...
escribing dishes and ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 Whilst most people have an understanding of the different menu items an...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 When explaining food items prepared in gueridon service, this primarily refers to: • Menu items • Ingred...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 • Time to prepare or cook • Portion sizes available • Alternate or substitute items in dishes • Prices •...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 Handling dietary needs • Allergies • Medications • Health-related conditions • Specific diets • Healthy ...
Handling special needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 26 Cultural needs • Jewish • Muslim • Hindu
Explaining role of ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Customers are also quite interested to know the ingredients in dishes and...
Gueridon items DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 There are many different items that are used in gueridon service including: • Trolleys • ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Types of gueridon trolleys may include: • Flambé trolleys • Hot carving trolleys • Hors d’oeuvres trolle...
Equipment & Utensils DEDY WIJAYANTO 30 Carving • Carving knives • Carving fork • Steel • Carving boards • Spoons and meat ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 Sauteing • Service set • Copper or other appropriate pan • Service towel • Cooking utensils • Serving cu...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 32 Filleting • Service set • Fish spatula • Service towel • Knives - filleting knife and chef’s knife • Sci...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 33
DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 Salads • Service set including salad spoons and forks • Knives or scissors • Plastic or wooden salad bow...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 Cheeses • Display plates • Covers to protect cheese • Service set including carving knife and cheese ser...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 Desserts • Pans • Cooking utensils • Service set including forks and spoons • Wooden cutting board to sl...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 37 General equipment and utensils Besides the equipment and utensils identified above general equipment and...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 General equipment and utensils • Serving spoons and ladles • Serving plates, bowls and platters • Glassw...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Fire and safety equipment Required in gueridon service for a number of reasons as cooking is taking plac...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 40 Fire and safety equipment • Fire extinguishers or fire blankets • Knowledge about location and operation...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 41
DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Element 2: Prepare gueridon equipment for service
Prepare gueridon equipment for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Clean and maintain g...
Clean and maintain gueridon trolleys, equipment and utensils DEDY WIJAYANTO 44 When working with any equipment, including ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Cleanliness It is essential all trolleys, equipment and utensils: • Are hygienically clean • Visually lo...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Hygienic requirements • Make sure items are clean before using them • Clean surfaces on a regular basis ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Cleanliness during service It is important that anytime a gueridon trolley is wheeled in front of a tabl...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Cleanliness during service Therefore it is essential that: • Used items are either returned to the kitch...
Prepare for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Mise en place • Selecting and assembling the equipment and utensils needed for gueri...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 Mise en place • It means getting everything ready before you start cooking or preparing items in front o...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 Mise en place • It means getting everything ready before you start cooking or preparing items in front o...
Mise en place DEDY WIJAYANTO 52 Preparing the gueridon trolley • Pots and pans • Cooking oils and utensils • Sufficient fu...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 53 Preparing the gueridon trolley • Crockery and cutlery • Service plates, platters and utensils • Condimen...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 54 Preparing kitchen areas • Clean pots and pans • Clean chopping boards and knives • Pre-prepared ingredie...
Select food and non-food items for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 55 Now that all necessary equipment and utensils have been prepa...
See you in part 3 DEDY WIJAYANTO 56
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Part 2 provide gueridon service [recovered]

37 views

Published on

gueridon service

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Part 2 provide gueridon service [recovered]

  1. 1. PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTO 1 Part 2
  2. 2. Provide information DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 Making recommendations When a customer asks “What do you recommend?” there are four options: • Recommend what it is you like • Recommend what is popular • Recommend whatever it is that the kitchen have asked you to push • Ask some questions first to determine their preferences
  3. 3. DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Keys when making recommendations • Ensuring information is honest and truthful • Ensuring customers do not get the impression you are rushing your delivering of this information • Ensuring guests don’t feel they are imposing on you by asking these questions • Giving customers time to make their decision • Providing extra information as required • Tailoring your information to suit the customer
  4. 4. DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Normally the presence of a gueridon trolley itself will raise interest amongst fellow diners. • How else can you promote menu items provided through gueridon service?
  5. 5. DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 Promotional methods • Suggestive selling phrases • Use of menus, wine lists, drink lists • Physically supporting the point-of-sale displays • The attractive use and presentation of trolleys • Referring to point-of-sale advertising materials such as tent cards, recipe sheets, fliers and brochures
  6. 6. DEDY WIJAYANTO 6
  7. 7. Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 What activities take place as part of gueridon service: • During preparation phase • In front of customers
  8. 8. Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 Follow recipes Each server will need to know: • What ingredients are used in each gueridon menu item • The expected and acceptable quality of each ingredient • The amount or volume of each ingredient • How it is to be prepared for gueridon service
  9. 9. DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 Portioning Portioning means controlling the size or quantity of menu items to be served to each customer. • What influences portion sizes? • Where is this information found? • How are common portions for different foods? • Why is it important to have strict portion controls?
  10. 10. DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 Trimming To prepare meat for various culinary uses, be it beef, veal, lamb or pork, it is most likely the meat will require some cleaning and trimming of excess fat cover, lymph nodes, connective tissues and blood vessels.
  11. 11. DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 Peeling • This procedure normally relates to the preparation of vegetables and fruits • They should be peeled or scraped thinly to remove only the skin, as most nutrients are just below the skin/surface
  12. 12. DEDY WIJAYANTO 12 Cutting Cutting is a common procedure used in gueridon service, often to: • Portion menu ingredients • To help aid cooking • Enhance presentation
  13. 13. DEDY WIJAYANTO 13 Types of cuts • Slice • Chop • Dice • Shred • Crush
  14. 14. DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Mixing, whisking, combining These procedures are commonly associated with the preparation of dessert items. • What is the difference between these?
  15. 15. DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Sauteing • Sautéing is where food is tossed in a small amount of hot fat over high heat to colour the food evenly during cooking • Sauté comes from the French word ‘sauter’ which means ‘to jump’ • Normally the ingredients are cut into small pieces or slices to help speed up the cooking process
  16. 16. DEDY WIJAYANTO 16
  17. 17. DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Flambéing • The term flambé is a French word meaning "flaming" or "flamed" • Flambé means to ignite foods that have liquor or liqueur added • This is done for a dramatic effect and to develop a rich flavour of the liqueur to the foods without adding the alcohol
  18. 18. DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Carving Depending on the menu item being carved, the term serves different purposes. • When carving meat, smaller slices or portions are removed from the main piece of meat • Carving of vegetables: – Make smaller portions – Help create visually aesthetic designs
  19. 19. DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Filleting • Filleting means to remove the edible flesh away from the inedible parts including scales, bones, organs etc • Whilst the term is often associated with the preparation of fish, it applies to all meat products
  20. 20. DEDY WIJAYANTO 20 Assembling • This is a common procedure in gueridon service and is the collecting and arranging of all necessary ingredients, whether cooked or raw, that constitutes a menu item • This can refer to the preparation of a salad through to exotic curry dishes
  21. 21. DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 Serving • This means to present the menu item to the customer • Whilst gueridon service can often relate to different preparation and cooking procedures, the act of service is common in all situations
  22. 22. escribing dishes and ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 Whilst most people have an understanding of the different menu items and ingredients used in gueridon dishes, some customers will seek some kind of assistance. • What kind of assistance do customers seek?
  23. 23. DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 When explaining food items prepared in gueridon service, this primarily refers to: • Menu items • Ingredients • Methods of preparation of cookery • Culinary styles
  24. 24. DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 • Time to prepare or cook • Portion sizes available • Alternate or substitute items in dishes • Prices • Ingredients that customers commonly are allergic to
  25. 25. DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 Handling dietary needs • Allergies • Medications • Health-related conditions • Specific diets • Healthy meals • Gluten-free • Vegetarian • Vegan
  26. 26. Handling special needs DEDY WIJAYANTO 26 Cultural needs • Jewish • Muslim • Hindu
  27. 27. Explaining role of ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Customers are also quite interested to know the ingredients in dishes and how they compliment the dish including: • Its taste and aroma • The quantity to be included in the dish • How it is to be prepared or cooked • Its strength (important when discussing chilli) • Possible substitutes • How it complements a dish
  28. 28. Gueridon items DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 There are many different items that are used in gueridon service including: • Trolleys • Equipment • Utensils
  29. 29. DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Types of gueridon trolleys may include: • Flambé trolleys • Hot carving trolleys • Hors d’oeuvres trolleys • Dessert trolleys • Liqueur trolleys
  30. 30. Equipment & Utensils DEDY WIJAYANTO 30 Carving • Carving knives • Carving fork • Steel • Carving boards • Spoons and meat forks • Any service crockery, cutlery or vessels • Ladles for serving sauces and accompaniments • Service towel • Towel for cleaning trolley
  31. 31. DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 Sauteing • Service set • Copper or other appropriate pan • Service towel • Cooking utensils • Serving cutlery, crockery and dishes • Matches
  32. 32. DEDY WIJAYANTO 32 Filleting • Service set • Fish spatula • Service towel • Knives - filleting knife and chef’s knife • Scissors - used to cut off fins and smaller bones • Tweezers - used to remove small bones
  33. 33. DEDY WIJAYANTO 33
  34. 34. DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 Salads • Service set including salad spoons and forks • Knives or scissors • Plastic or wooden salad bowls • Service towel • Pepper grinder • Pans and cooking utensils
  35. 35. DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 Cheeses • Display plates • Covers to protect cheese • Service set including carving knife and cheese server • Wooden cutting board • Service towels • Cheese knives • Service plates
  36. 36. DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 Desserts • Pans • Cooking utensils • Service set including forks and spoons • Wooden cutting board to slice fruits • Service towels • Service plates
  37. 37. DEDY WIJAYANTO 37 General equipment and utensils Besides the equipment and utensils identified above general equipment and utensils include, but are certainly not limited to: • Silver service gear • Crockery items • Silverware • Sauce boats
  38. 38. DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 General equipment and utensils • Serving spoons and ladles • Serving plates, bowls and platters • Glassware • Linen and napkins • Matches or lighting source • Rubbish bin
  39. 39. DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Fire and safety equipment Required in gueridon service for a number of reasons as cooking is taking place: • Close to customers and tables • In high traffic areas • In areas not designed primarily for cooking • By staff who are not chefs • In surroundings consisting of highly flammable materials
  40. 40. DEDY WIJAYANTO 40 Fire and safety equipment • Fire extinguishers or fire blankets • Knowledge about location and operation of shut off switches – power, water, gas, steam, LPG • Gloves, aprons, facemasks and protective goggles • Appropriate small equipment, thermometers • First aid kit • Knowledge of emergency procedures
  41. 41. DEDY WIJAYANTO 41
  42. 42. DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Element 2: Prepare gueridon equipment for service
  43. 43. Prepare gueridon equipment for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Clean and maintain gueridon trolleys, equipment and utensils • Prepare trolleys and service area for service with equipment, utensils and linen • Select food and non-food items for service to match menu items
  44. 44. Clean and maintain gueridon trolleys, equipment and utensils DEDY WIJAYANTO 44 When working with any equipment, including a gueridon trolley, it is an important first step that you ensure that equipment is: • Clean before use • Of the correct type and size • Is safely assembled ready for use
  45. 45. DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Cleanliness It is essential all trolleys, equipment and utensils: • Are hygienically clean • Visually looks clean
  46. 46. DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Hygienic requirements • Make sure items are clean before using them • Clean surfaces on a regular basis • Ensure all items are clean between preparing different gueridon dishes • Clean items after use • Store cleaned and sanitised items • Observe appropriate personal hygiene practices
  47. 47. DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Cleanliness during service It is important that anytime a gueridon trolley is wheeled in front of a table that it: • Looks clean • Has no evidence of prior cooking • Gives the appearance that it has not been used before
  48. 48. DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Cleanliness during service Therefore it is essential that: • Used items are either returned to the kitchen or stored in a closed space on the trolley • All food scraps have been removed on a regular basis • All surfaces, including tops and sides are clean • The immediate area including the floor is free from any dirt, grime or debris
  49. 49. Prepare for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Mise en place • Selecting and assembling the equipment and utensils needed for gueridon service is part of the process known as ‘mise en place’ • This is a French term meaning ‘to put in place’
  50. 50. DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 Mise en place • It means getting everything ready before you start cooking or preparing items in front of customers so that you don’t have to interrupt the preparation process while you look for something
  51. 51. DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 Mise en place • It means getting everything ready before you start cooking or preparing items in front of customers so that you don’t have to interrupt the preparation process while you look for something
  52. 52. Mise en place DEDY WIJAYANTO 52 Preparing the gueridon trolley • Pots and pans • Cooking oils and utensils • Sufficient fuel sources • Cleaning items • Cloths and rags
  53. 53. DEDY WIJAYANTO 53 Preparing the gueridon trolley • Crockery and cutlery • Service plates, platters and utensils • Condiments and proprietary sauces • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages • Basic maintenance to trolleys and burners
  54. 54. DEDY WIJAYANTO 54 Preparing kitchen areas • Clean pots and pans • Clean chopping boards and knives • Pre-prepared ingredients, in various states of readiness • Ingredients are assembled and are complete for each food item • Sufficient stock to adequately perform the shift
  55. 55. Select food and non-food items for service DEDY WIJAYANTO 55 Now that all necessary equipment and utensils have been prepared for gueridon service, the next logical step is the selection and preparation of items that will be needed to prepare menu items. • What food items are required? • What non-food items are required?
  56. 56. See you in part 3 DEDY WIJAYANTO 56

×