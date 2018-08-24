Synnopsis :

A globe circling grand slam against drug prohibition. A scathing indictment of the war on drugs. Seattle Police Chief (Ret) Norm Stamper: " For decades, Dean Becker has given himself over to the cause of sane and sensible drug policies. In To End the War on Drugs , he explains his passion for reform, and tells us why he s been willing to make sacrifice after sacrifice to end this country s disastrous drug war. Along the way, we hear from scores of reformers (and more than a few apologists for U.S. drug policy). But it is Dean s voice that comes through loud and clear as he makes a strong, compelling case for an end to the War on Drugs." Authored by Pacifica radio host and former cop Dean Becker. This book features the thoughts of 115 experts on the subject of drug war. Included are the words of scientists, doctors, cops, wardens, prosecutors, politicians, authors, prisoners, patients, pastors, pot providers and more. 340 pages of unvarnished truth that will help bring an end to this century of lies.



