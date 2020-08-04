Journal Club Trigeminal Neuralgia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Journal Club Dr. Arun Panwar I year MDS
Journal  Name of the Journal: Current Medical Science  Publisher: SpringerLink  Section: Original Research  Year of Pu...
Background  Trigeminal neuralgia (TN), most common clinical disease of trigeminal nerve.  Characterized by sudden onset,...
 Etiology: Neurovascular compression of the CN V at the root entry zone is the most common cause.  TN can be divided int...
Acupuncture  Acupuncture is generally used as an alternative therapeutic treatment for chronic diseases and pain control....
Aim:  To study whether triple puncture is more effective and safer than carbamazepine in relieving pain from TN.  The st...
Materials and Method
Flow chart for patients screening in this study
Clinical characteristics of the study patients
Inclusion Criteria:  All the 64 patients were chosen at Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Hubei Provinc...
Exclusion Criteria:  Secondary TN caused by tumors, intracranial lesions, multiple sclerosis, or herpes zoster (excluded ...
Randomization  Eligible patients would be randomly assigned to treatment group treated by triple puncture and control gro...
Ethical Clearance  Study was approved by the local Ethics Committee of Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese an...
Acupuncture Treatment  Acupoints given in the treatment group were based on expert’s opinion.  Acupoints were:  For neu...
 For neuralgia of the 3rd branch, Xiaguan (ST 7) was selected. Needle was inserted into the point posteriorly towards the...
 Yuyao (EX-HN4) - At the midpoint of the eyebrow in a depression directly above the pupil.  Sibai (ST 2) - Below the pup...
 Quanliao (SI 18) - Directly below the outer canthus of the eye in a depression on the lower border of the zygoma.
 The mild reinforcing-reducing method was adopted after “De Qi’’, an acupuncture specific sensation, which can be describ...
Carbamazepine Treatment  The patients in control group received treatment of oral carbamazepine (Tegretol, Beijing Novart...
Study Procedure  All participants in this study were given a pain diary containing a daily categorical verbal pain intens...
Follow-up  All patients were followed up for a period of three months after the end of the treatment of the study.  They...
Adverse events  Acupuncture was well tolerated in the treatment group.  Only one felt fatigue, one developed dizziness a...
Statistical Analysis  SPSS software 20.0 version was used.  Total effective rate, VAS score, frequency of pain attack an...
Result Total Efficiency Rate  The total efficiency rate of the two groups was 90.9% (treatment group) and 75.9% (control ...
Frequency of Pain Attack  The frequency of pain attack was significantly lower in both groups after treatment, and that i...
Discussion  Acupuncture is a highly safe procedure with few complications reported.  Currently, the drug choice for trea...
 Both treatment are effective in relieving pain to variable degrees. All patients had good alleviation of pain in compari...
 Triple puncture is one of the acupuncture methods used to treat local pain with multiple needles.  Triple puncture not ...
 Past studies have suggested that the analgesic effect of acupuncture is through increased activation of the serotonin an...
 From the data obtained, the two groups both showed an outstanding recovery in improving symptoms during the research per...
Limitations of the study  Treatment period and follow-up time should be longer, thus the effect of treatment can be furth...
Drawback  Very little is known in medical literature about the effectiveness and safety of triple acupuncture.  The appl...
Conclusion  Triple puncture should be reconsidered as a useful treatment option for Trigeminal Neuralgia, because it offe...
Cross References 1
 METHODS: 36 patients of primary trigeminal neuralgia were randomly assigned into an electroacupuncture and triple punctu...
Cross Reference 2
 METHODS: Sixty patients were randomized into a comprehensive therapy group (30 cases) and a medication group (30 cases)....
Critical Appraisal  Title: Well depicted  Alternate title could be: Triple acupuncture therapy for Primary Trigeminal Ne...
 Limitations: Mentioned but not under a separate heading  Conclusion: Not given. No Comments on future prospects.  Conf...
  35. 35.  METHODS: 36 patients of primary trigeminal neuralgia were randomly assigned into an electroacupuncture and triple puncture group (group A) and a routine electroacupuncture group (group B), 18 cases in each one. In the group A, the triple puncture technique was used at the trigger points and stimulated with electricity. In the group B, the regular needling technique was used at the trigger points, stimulated with electricity.  The treatment was given once every two days, the treatment for 10 days made one session and two sessions were required. Separately, before treatment, at the end of the first session of treatment and at the end of the second session, the score of comprehensive symptoms, the score of visual analogue scale (VAS) and the clinical efficacy were evaluated in the two groups.  RESULTS: Compared with those before treatment, the comprehensive symptom score and VAS score were all reduced after treatment in the two groups. The scores were reduced much more apparently in the group A as compared with those in the group B. The curative effective rate was 44.4% (8/18) in the group A, better than 27.8% (5/18) in the group B.  CONCLUSIONS: The combined therapy of triple puncture and electroacupuncture at trigger points achieves the better efficacy on primary trigeminal neuralgia as
  37. 37.  METHODS: Sixty patients were randomized into a comprehensive therapy group (30 cases) and a medication group (30 cases). This comprehensive therapy was given once a day. In the medication group, CBZ was used for oral administration, 100 mg at the first time, twice a day, and 400 to 600 mg each day as the maintenance dose. Separately, before and after treatment, in 2 and 6 months in follow-up, pain rating index (PRI) were adopted.  RESULTS: After treatment, the curative and markedly effective rate in the comprehensive therapy group was 76.7%, which was better than 63.3% in the medication group. The difference in PRI was not significant after treatment between the two groups.  In 2 and 6 months follow-up, PRI grade in the comprehensive therapy group was superior to that of the medication group. The incidence of adverse reaction in the comprehensive therapy group was 16.7%, which was lower than 30.0% in the medication group.  CONCLUSION: The comprehensive therapy of EA at acupoints combined with spinal regulation method achieves the long-term efficacy on PTN as compared with oral administration of CBZ in terms of the improvement of psychological condition, analgesia and life quality. It is the safe, effective and stable therapy.
