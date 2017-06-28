Gas Power Cycle - Internal Combustion Engine Otto Cycle
Otto Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 ( )cycle 3 4 1 234 12 4 1 in 23 3 2 3 2 4 14 1 1 4 1 v 3 2 3 2 2 3 2 4 1 Thermal effici...
Otto Cycle-2 0 3 6 9 12 15 0 20 40 60 80 100 compression ratio thermalefficiency η ( )r r Thermal efficiency of an Otto cy...
Improvement of Performance • Increase the compression ratio • Increase the engine displacement: more power • Compress more...
Diesel Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 2-3: a constant pressure process (instead of a constant volume process) and is the on...
Diesel Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 2-3: a constant pressure process (instead of a constant volume process) and is the on...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Internal combustion engine

15 views

Published on

ic engine

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Internal combustion engine

  1. 1. Gas Power Cycle - Internal Combustion Engine Otto Cycle
  2. 2. Otto Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 ( )cycle 3 4 1 234 12 4 1 in 23 3 2 3 2 4 14 1 1 4 1 v 3 2 3 2 2 3 2 4 1 Thermal efficiency of the system: W [ ( )] ( ) = 1 Q ( ) ( ) ( )( ) / 1 For an ideal gas, u=C , =1 1 1 ( ) ( ) / 1 Since / v v m u u u uW W u u Q m u u u u C T Tu u T T T T u u C T T T T T T T η η − + −+ − = = = − − −  −− − − = − = −   − − −  3 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 / (why?) 1 . From isentropic compression relation for an ideal gas 1 , where r= is the volume compression ratio k k T T T T T V V T V r V η − − = = −     = =        • 1-2 isentropic compression • 2-3 constant volume heat transfer • 3-4 isentropic expansion • 4-1 constant volume heat rejection
  3. 3. Otto Cycle-2 0 3 6 9 12 15 0 20 40 60 80 100 compression ratio thermalefficiency η ( )r r Thermal efficiency of an Otto cycle, η = − − 1 1 1 rk Typical value of r for a real engine: between 7 and 10 • The higher the compression ratio, the higher the thermal efficiency. • Higher r will led to engine knock (spontaneous ignition) problem.
  4. 4. Improvement of Performance • Increase the compression ratio • Increase the engine displacement: more power • Compress more air into the cylinder during intake: using supercharger and turbocharger. • Cool the air before allowing it to enter the cylinder: cooler air can expand more, thus, increase the work output. • Reduce resistance during intake and exhaust stages: multiple valve configuration: 4 cylinders/16 valves engine • Fuel injection: do away with the carburetor and provide precise metering of fuel into the cylinders.
  5. 5. Diesel Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 2-3: a constant pressure process (instead of a constant volume process) and is the only difference between an idealized Diesel cycle and an idealized Otto cycle. • Fuel injection for an extended period during the power stroke and therefore maintaining a relatively constant pressure. • Diesel cycle has a lower thermal efficiency as compared to an Otto cycle under the same compression ratio. • In general, Diesel engine has a higher thermal efficiency than spark-ignition engine because the Diesel engine has a much higher compression ratio. • Compression-ignition: very high compression ratio 10 to 20 or even higher. Diesel Cycle Internal Combustion Engine
  6. 6. Diesel Cycle P v 1 2 3 4 T s 1 2 3 4 2-3: a constant pressure process (instead of a constant volume process) and is the only difference between an idealized Diesel cycle and an idealized Otto cycle. • Fuel injection for an extended period during the power stroke and therefore maintaining a relatively constant pressure. • Diesel cycle has a lower thermal efficiency as compared to an Otto cycle under the same compression ratio. • In general, Diesel engine has a higher thermal efficiency than spark-ignition engine because the Diesel engine has a much higher compression ratio. • Compression-ignition: very high compression ratio 10 to 20 or even higher. Diesel Cycle Internal Combustion Engine

×