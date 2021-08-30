Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRAPHLER TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS IS PROUD TO BE AWARDED ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION
INTRODUCTION • Graphler Technology Solutions is proud to be awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recogn...
GRAPHLER'S DEVELOPMENT • We have developed and implemented our quality management system (QMS) in order to improve the ove...
ELECTRIC COOLING SYSTEM • To become ISO 9001 compliant, Graphler Technology Solutions (GTS) underwent an intense evaluatio...
INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION SERVICE • In achieving compliance with the ISO standard requirements we chose IAS – Internatio...
WHAT IS ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION ? • The ISO 9001:2015 certification is the assurance that we have robust, clearly defi...
• It is worth mentioning that all of the mentioned processes inside the company are managed using a state-of-the-art ERP s...
• We henceforth can proudly and safely state that Graphler Technology Solutions (GTS) is built with quality and continuous...
CONCLUSION • Graphler Technology is one of the fastest-growing product design companies in India, focused on taking new pr...
Graphler Technology is one of the fastest-growing product design companies in India, focused on taking new product ideas right through to prototype development and manufacturing. We have created 100s of products right from scratch to production for clients worldwide. We have a team of experts specialized in 3D to 2D Conversion Services, CAD Conversion Services, Engineering Animation Services, Pressure Vessel Analysis Services, and more. Contact our experts today to know about our services.

Graphler ISO 9001 2015 certification

  1. 1. GRAPHLER TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS IS PROUD TO BE AWARDED ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Graphler Technology Solutions is proud to be awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures our services such as Product Design, 3D CAD, Drafting, CFD, FEA simulations, Product animations and Graphics which meets the R&D requirements of our clients through an effective quality management system (QMS).
  3. 3. GRAPHLER'S DEVELOPMENT • We have developed and implemented our quality management system (QMS) in order to improve the overall performance, maintain a high-level of quality and provide an effective base for sustainable development and future initiatives. • Our people’s decision to work towards ISO 9001:2015 accreditation demonstrates the commitment to providing high-quality engineering services to our clients
  4. 4. ELECTRIC COOLING SYSTEM • To become ISO 9001 compliant, Graphler Technology Solutions (GTS) underwent an intense evaluation process. • It included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, internal audit and upon initial assessment by the external audit agency which was very successful as no non-conformances were identified.
  5. 5. INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION SERVICE • In achieving compliance with the ISO standard requirements we chose IAS – International Accreditation Service – a global leader in quality Inspection and Certification, delivering high-quality services to help companies to meet the growing challenges of quality, safety, data security, environmental protection, and social responsibility.
  6. 6. WHAT IS ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFICATION ? • The ISO 9001:2015 certification is the assurance that we have robust, clearly defined procedures in place in all our services such as Product design, 3D CAD, Drafting, CFD, FEA simulations, Product Animations and Graphics. • We also define our procedures in risk management, handling of documents, data security and strong client handling processes.
  7. 7. • It is worth mentioning that all of the mentioned processes inside the company are managed using a state-of-the-art ERP system. • Also, it not just ensures 100% traceability of issues, by converting customer feedback into project related tasks for our Project management team. Product Design 2D to 3D CAD Conversion
  8. 8. • We henceforth can proudly and safely state that Graphler Technology Solutions (GTS) is built with quality and continuous improvement in business processes. • We have integrated the attitude of quality in our daily work and continuously challenge ourselves to improve the quality management system (QMS) to provide services that meet or exceed the needs and expectations of our clients. • Graphler helps in developing 3D model, realistic renders and product animation services of the product with best in class quality.
  9. 9. CONCLUSION • Graphler Technology is one of the fastest-growing product design companies in India, focused on taking new product ideas right through to prototype development and manufacturing. • We have a specialized team experts in CAD Conversion Services, 3D to 2D Conversion Services, Engineering Animation Services and more. • Contact our experts today to know about our services.

Graphler Technology is one of the fastest-growing product design companies in India, focused on taking new product ideas right through to prototype development and manufacturing. We have created 100s of products right from scratch to production for clients worldwide. We have a team of experts specialized in 3D to 2D Conversion Services, CAD Conversion Services, Engineering Animation Services, Pressure Vessel Analysis Services, and more. Contact our experts today to know about our services.

