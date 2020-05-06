Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adolf loos (1870-1933) Adolf Franz Karl Viktor Maria Loos was an Austrian Architect and influential European theorist of m...
Loos railed against the trend of Art Nouveau which was popular in Austria. Loos saw the use of intricate designs in Art No...
Stylistic features… • Straight lines • Clear planar walls and windows • Clean curves • Raumplan (‘plan of volumes’) – room...
My architecture is not conceived in plans, but in spaces (cubes). I do not design floor plans, facades, sections. I design...
The Villa Müller in Prague (1929 – 1930) •The basic form of the villa is a simple cube: its facades are surprising in the ...
The first entrance way is low, with strong but dark colors such as deep green/blue tiles. This opens onto a cloakroom area...
At the far end a short, modest staircase takes the visitor round a right-angle bend, emerging dramatically between marble ...
Steiner House-1910,Vienna As the authorities would only grant planning permission for a one-storey house with a converted ...
This house features straight lines, clean curves and each room is on a different level, with floors and ceilings set at di...
The Steiner house features a living area that is raised slightly above the ground level and separated from more private ar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Adolf loos (1870 1933)

20 views

Published on

ARCHITECT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adolf loos (1870 1933)

  1. 1. Adolf loos (1870-1933) Adolf Franz Karl Viktor Maria Loos was an Austrian Architect and influential European theorist of modern architecture. • Adolf Loos was an architect who became more famous for his ideas than for his buildings. •He believed that reason should determine the way we build, and he opposed the decorative Art Nouveau movement. • In Ornament & Crime and other essays, Loos described the suppression of decoration as necessary for regulating passion. •He was interested in decorative arts, collecting sterling silver and high quality leather goods ,which he noted for their plain yet luxurious appeal. • He also enjoyed fashion and men’s clothing, designing the famed Knize of Vienna, a haberdashery.
  2. 2. Loos railed against the trend of Art Nouveau which was popular in Austria. Loos saw the use of intricate designs in Art Nouveau as childish and immature and claimed that the march of progress in history was toward a time when ornament was no longer a part of design. Loos believed that humans would evolve to be able to appreciate architecture and utensils for their intrinsic beauty as functional objects. Remembering the work and value of his father's time as a stone mason, Loos argued to Austria and the world that the inclusion of needless decoration was a waste of money by the designers, and a waste of time by the builders (and therefore criminal). Instead, he proposed that society should embrace forms which existed to serve a function, as was the case with the industrial buildings Loos saw during his time in America. In 1908, Loos published his landmark essay 'Ornament and Crime' where he made a moral case for architecture to abandon ornamentation. Loos argued that it was not just preferences or taste that drove people to prefer style in their structures, but that this preference also imposed harsh social costs on those in other classes who were occupied with the work to make a design which served only to entertain, which Loos found childish. From his writings, we can see the origin and justification for the mantra of modern architecture that 'form follows function' Ornament And Crime
  3. 3. Stylistic features… • Straight lines • Clear planar walls and windows • Clean curves • Raumplan (‘plan of volumes’) – room plan or the arrangement of interior spaces • Each room on a different level, with floors and ceilings set at different heights. Teachings… • Adolf Loos started his own school of architecture. • His students included Richard Neutra and R.M. Schindler who later became famous in the United States. Adolf loos (1870-1933)
  4. 4. My architecture is not conceived in plans, but in spaces (cubes). I do not design floor plans, facades, sections. I design spaces. For me, there is no ground floor, first floor etc…. For me, there are only contiguous, continual spaces, rooms, anterooms, terraces etc. Stories merge and spaces relate to each other. Every space requires a different height: the dining room is surely higher than the pantry, thus the ceilings are set at different levels. To join these spaces in such a way that the rise and fall are not only unobservable but also practical, in this I see what is for others the great secret, although it is for me a great matter of course Concept of designing spaces RAUMPLAN Adolf loos (1870-1933)
  5. 5. The Villa Müller in Prague (1929 – 1930) •The basic form of the villa is a simple cube: its facades are surprising in the austerity of the large uninterrupted areas of smooth walls with unusually tiny windows. •The Raumplan, based on the dramatic staging of different height levels for various rooms based on their function and symbolic importance, all composed around a central staircase. • For the exterior of the Villa Müller, Loos designed a white, cubic facade. He also wanted to distinguish between the outside, where the view could be seen by the public eye, and the inside, the private spaces of those who lived there. Consequently, the interior is lavishly decorated with comfortable furniture and marble, wood, and silk surfaces.
  6. 6. The first entrance way is low, with strong but dark colors such as deep green/blue tiles. This opens onto a cloakroom area that is generous in plan, brighter with white walls and a big window, but still low.
  7. 7. At the far end a short, modest staircase takes the visitor round a right-angle bend, emerging dramatically between marble pillars into the double-height, open-plan sitting room.
  8. 8. Steiner House-1910,Vienna As the authorities would only grant planning permission for a one-storey house with a converted mansard roof, while the clients wanted a comprehensive spatial programme, the compromise was this unusual piece of architecture. Loos arched a metal roof down to the ceiling of the ground floor at the front of the house, but turned it into a flat wood-and- cement roof at the apex. It was thus possible to develop the garden front on three storeys. The rear fa•ade is smooth and symmetrical like the front; the two outer window axes protrude like projection
  9. 9. This house features straight lines, clean curves and each room is on a different level, with floors and ceilings set at different heights. Which is known as a Raumplan. The Steiner house is 32.8×32.8ft. The house is divided in four levels that space according to function, revealing Loos interest towards different levels of privacy within the domestic living space
  10. 10. The Steiner house features a living area that is raised slightly above the ground level and separated from more private areas of the house such as bedrooms and painting studio, which was located on the first floor. The served space in this house is neatly separated from the serving space by placing the serving space in the basement and attic.

×