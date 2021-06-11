Class xi unit 1 some basic concepts of chemistry

The chapter includes- importance of chemistry,nature of matter, classification of matter,measurement of matter,SI unit, mass, volume density, length, temperature, uncertainty in measurement, Scientific notation, Significant figures, Dimensional analysis, Laws of chemical combinations,- law of conservation of mass, law of definite proportion,law of multiple proportion, Gay Lussac law, Avogadro law, Dalton's atomic theory, Atomic mass, average atomic mass, molecular mass Formula mass, mole concept % composition,Empirical & molecular formula, Stoichiometric calculations, limiting reagent, Concentration of solution & reaction, Mass %, volume %, mole fraction. molarity, molality