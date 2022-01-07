Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 16
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Marketing
Jan. 07, 2022
6 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

You tube saturation

Download to read offline

Marketing
Jan. 07, 2022
6 views

Introducing YouTube Saturation--Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Inside this eBook, you will discover the topics about how to generate instant traffic to your website easily, the easiest way to dominate your market with laser-targeted video based campaigns, a shockingly fast and easy method of building instant momentum so your videos can go viral, one of the easiest ways of setting all of your advertising on complete autopilot and so much more.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
A Technique for Producing Ideas James Young
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Consuming Instinct: What Juicy Burgers, Ferraris, Pornography, and Gift Giving Reveal About Human Nature Gad Saad
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

You tube saturation

  1. 1. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 1
  2. 2. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 2 Table of Contents YouTube Saturation ........................................................................... 4 Advertising On YouTube ................................................................... 5 Getting Started ................................................................................... 7 Targeting Active Buyers .................................................................... 9 Maximizing Exposure....................................................................... 11 Final Words....................................................................................... 15 Recommended Resources .............................................................. 16
  3. 3. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 3 ©2012 All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication may be, including but not limited to, reproduced, in any form or medium, stored in a data retrieval system or transmitted by or through any means, without prior written permission from the publisher. The information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable at the time of publication. The opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The publisher disclaims all warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of such information. The publisher assumes no liability for errors, omissions, or inadequacies in the information contained herein or from the interpretations thereof. The publisher specifically disclaims any liability from the use or application of the information contained herein or from the interpretations thereof.
  4. 4. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 4 YouTube Saturation If you're looking to instantly maximize your exposure, generate insane traffic to your website and stand out in your market, there's one very quick and easy way to do it. Advertise your business on the leading video community online - YouTube! • YouTube generates millions of visitors a month – over 800 million! • 70% of YouTube traffic comes from outside of the United States. • YouTube is localized in 43 countries and across 60 languages! • You will be able to reach thousands of “mobile-searchers” instantly! It's never been easier to turn viewers into customers and attract new business, all with one powerful viral-based marketing campaign. Plus, YouTube advertising is not only easy to set up but extremely affordable even for those on a limited budget. This special report, "YouTube Saturation" will show you how to set up your very first ad quickly while generating instant traffic to your website, all on complete autopilot. I'll also show you how to maximize click-through rates and tear down the competition by putting your ad in front of their customers. Let's get started!
  5. 5. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 5 Advertising On YouTube Before you set up your very first ad on YouTube, let's take a quick look at why this marketing channel is such a powerful weapon in building a targeted customer base and generating massive traffic to your offers and websites that is not only active but incredibly targeted. If you've ever implemented video into your marketing campaigns in the past, then chances are you already know of the power that video-based promotions offer. It helps you connect with your target audience in a powerful, direct way that can't be touched by "conventional" marketing. And videos can also go viral quickly, which means that you can easily reach out to thousands of new customers automatically, just through the power of word of mouth and network sharing. Don't forget that videos also help you convey your message in such a way that you can invoke emotional responses, touch down on "hot spots" and exploit buyer-driven "triggers" to get the response that you're looking for. In other words, video marketing is a far more advanced, powerful and direct method of building a recognized (and memorable) brand, connecting with your audience, and entertaining your market. There's simply no other source that can compare to the traffic potential of a well-crafted video marketing campaign. Make Money From YouTube Without Creating Your Own Videos TO LEARN MORE GET YOUR ACCESS HERE
  6. 6. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 6 Video marketing: • Entertains your audience • Teaches your customer base • Connects with your prospects • Builds trust, awareness and recognition And it's time that you position your company in front of a global market with your very own powerful video marketing campaign.
  7. 7. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 7 Getting Started When it comes to advertising on YouTube, there are only a few steps involved: Step 1: Create your video This is the most time consuming part of it all because you want to make sure that your video is well designed, entertaining, and that sound and clarity is the best that it can be. Depending on your target audience, "amateur" based videos may perform better than polished videos that appear too professional. It's important to know your target audience and what they are likely to respond to. Then, grab a camera and either shoot the video yourself, or hire it out. And of course, you can also consider creating an entirely digital-based animation style video if you feel that it will connect with your audience. Tips: If you're looking for affordable video developers, set up a project request at http://www.Freelancer.com For cheaper/faster and simple video projects, check out http://www.Fiverr.com
  8. 8. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 8 If you aren't sure what kind of video would best connect with your target audience, or you need help researching your market, you will want to download an in-depth video marketing course at http://www.VideoProfitsFastLane.com Step 2: Upload your video to YouTube Post your video on YouTube. (It's free!) Then use Google AdWords for video to promote it to the right viewers. You'll only pay when viewers choose to watch your video. Step 3: Advertise your video! In order to advertise your video within the YouTube community, you will need to connect your video account to Google Adwords. Adwords is a performance-based advertising channel, allowing you to set a budget, target your advertisements and set your ads on autopilot. These advertisements are called "TrueView" ads, and they make it easier than ever to target your ideal viewers (and customers!) because you only pay whenever a viewer chooses to watch your video!
  9. 9. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 9 Targeting Active Buyers In order for your videos to convert, you need to target buyer’s not just viewers. To do that, you will want to take advantage of Google Adwords's demographic targeting options in order to reach out to your audience. This includes: Advertising based on keywords, age groups, gender, location, or language. Ad-targeting is extremely important because without it, you are basically advertising "blindly" with no way of knowing whether the right audience is even seeing your ads. Failing to target your advertisements will also cost you - big time, as your ads will be seen (and even clicked on) by people who have no real interest in what you have to offer. So, take the time to tailor your ads to your audience, nailing down specific demographics so you can easily reach out to your customer base. YouTube advertising through Google Video Ads is very easy to set up because you are able to choose from a set of comprehensive options that will help you better target your customer base.
  10. 10. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 10 This includes: • Keyword based advertising • Interest categories • Topics & Placements • Demographics (all kinds - age, location, language) • Social interests In addition, with TrueView ads, you only pay when a viewer chooses to watch your ad, similar to pay-per-click advertising, so you are only paying when a prospect has seen your ad!
  11. 11. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 11 Maximizing Exposure With Google video ads, you are able to promote your business within YouTube, the #1 online video community, as well as the Google Display Network, which includes millions of individual websites (reaching over 89% of the online population!). Imagine your ad appearing on millions of websites all across the Internet! Not only will you be able to infiltrate any niche market you wish, but also you'll be able to create a unique brand that is instantly recognized by potential customers. Spread your marketing message instantly, exposure your business to new customers and promote your video marketing campaigns on a large scale. With Google’s, "TrueView" advertising portal you are also able to maximize exposure through connected channels, including: • TrueView in-stream • TrueView in-search • TrueView in-display • TrueView in-slate
  12. 12. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 12 Let's take a quick look at what each of these channels has to offer: TrueView in-stream • Ads play as a pre-, mid- or post-roll on YouTube partner videos of all lengths. • After an ad plays for 5 seconds, viewers get the choice to skip it or watch the rest. • Pay only when viewers watch 30 seconds of the ad or to completion if the ad is less than 30 seconds. TrueView in-search ads • Based on user search terms, ads rise to the top of Promoted Video search results and suggestions. • Viewers see certain ads promoted (placed above others or suggested) and click to watch if interested. • Pay only when viewers choose to watch your ad. For an example, visit http://www.YouTube.com and enter in the search term "smart phones" or another popular search term to see a series of TrueView in-search ads.
  13. 13. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 13 All of the videos shown in the right-hand column are TrueView ads as well as the group of ads that appear at the very top of the search results window! TrueView in-slate ads • Ads play before long-form YouTube partner videos over 10 minutes. • Before a video plays, viewers choose to either watch an ad from 1 of 3 different advertisers, or to watch regular commercial breaks during the video. • Pay only when viewers choose to watch your ad.
  14. 14. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 14 TrueView in-display ads • Ads are promoted against related content across the Google Display Network. • Viewers click to play the ad if they are interested. • Pay only when viewers choose to watch your ad. Display ad formats will vary by publisher. On YouTube, the ad appears as a highlighted suggested video.
  15. 15. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 15 Final Words In order for your video campaigns to be successful, you need to encourage your audience to take action. You do this with a "Call-to-Action" overlay on your video. This can be a simple "Click Here Now!" or you can use this call to action overlay as a way of sharing additional information about your business, or to make your viewers an offer that they can't refuse (Free products, discounts, coupons, etc). Calls-to-Action appear as overlays on your TrueView “in-search” and “in- display” videos that are featured throughout YouTube, and can be easily edited from within your advertising center. Maximizing profits also means knowing your audience, and so it's important that you keep a pulse on how well your video is performing as well as WHO is viewing your ads (especially helpful if you are still in the process of surveying and researching your market base). You can easily gain valuable insights about your video campaigns from within your Google advertising account, including how long they're watching your videos, what actions they take (when exiting) and other valuable demographic based information that will help you better understand your target audience so you can create high-performance video campaigns!
  16. 16. YouTube Saturation: Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Page 16 Recommended Resources Video Profits Fast Lane Visit: http://www.VideoProfitsFastLane.com High Quality WP Plugins (to build optimized websites) Visit: http://www.CodeEagle.com Make Money From YouTube Without Creating Your Own Videos TO LEARN MORE GET YOUR ACCESS HERE

Introducing YouTube Saturation--Drive in massive traffic with YouTube! Inside this eBook, you will discover the topics about how to generate instant traffic to your website easily, the easiest way to dominate your market with laser-targeted video based campaigns, a shockingly fast and easy method of building instant momentum so your videos can go viral, one of the easiest ways of setting all of your advertising on complete autopilot and so much more.

Views

Total views

6

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×