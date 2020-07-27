Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREPARED BY- ARUNA.J.VASAVA
Introduction: What is a transformer ?? The transformer is a static piece of apparatus by means of which an electrical po...
 Principle of working:  The transformer works on the principle of mutual induction.  It transfers an electrical energy ...
 A transformer consists of two types of coils or windings: A) Primary- The coil connected to the source of supply is call...
Can D.C supply be used for Transformers ? Why?  The D.C. supply can not be used for the transformers.  The transformers ...
Classification of Transformers:  Transformers can be classified on the following grounds:  As per cooling system-  Self...
 As per power rating-  Power  Lighting  As per use-  Mains or power  Auto  Battery eliminator  Driver  Output  P...
Applications of transformer:  The transformer used for impedance matching.  The transformer used for isolate two circuit...
Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution:
Sources:  Wikipedia arunavasava52@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

what is a Transformer ??

29 views

Published on

Introduction of Transformer| Classification | Application

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

what is a Transformer ??

  1. 1. PREPARED BY- ARUNA.J.VASAVA
  2. 2. Introduction: What is a transformer ?? The transformer is a static piece of apparatus by means of which an electrical power is transformed from one alternating current circuit to another with desired change in voltage and current, without any change in the frequency.
  3. 3.  Principle of working:  The transformer works on the principle of mutual induction.  It transfers an electrical energy from one circuit to other when there is no electrical connection between the two circuits.
  4. 4.  A transformer consists of two types of coils or windings: A) Primary- The coil connected to the source of supply is called primary winding or only ‘primary’. B) Secondary- The coil connected to the load is called secondary winding or only ‘secondary’.
  5. 5. Can D.C supply be used for Transformers ? Why?  The D.C. supply can not be used for the transformers.  The transformers works on the principle of mutual induction, for which current in one coil must change uniformly. If D.C. supply is given, the current will not change due to constant supply and transformer will not work.  Practically winding resistance is very small. For D.C., the inductive reactance XL is zero as D.C. has no frequency. So total impedance of winding is very low for D.C. Thus winding will draw very high current if D.C. supply is given to it. This may cause the burning of windings due to extra heat generated and may cause permanent damage to the transformer.
  6. 6. Classification of Transformers:  Transformers can be classified on the following grounds:  As per cooling system-  Self cooled  Air cooled  Oil cooled  Oil pressure cooled  Water cooled  As per core-  Core type  Shell type  Berry type  As per output-  Voltage step-up type  Voltage step-down type  As per phase-  Single phase  Three phase
  7. 7.  As per power rating-  Power  Lighting  As per use-  Mains or power  Auto  Battery eliminator  Driver  Output  Push-pull  I.F.  R.F.  E.H.T.
  8. 8. Applications of transformer:  The transformer used for impedance matching.  The transformer used for isolate two circuits electrically.  It is used to increase or decrease the alternating voltages in electric power applications.  The transformer used in voltmeter, ammeters, protective relay etc.  The transformer used for step up low voltage in case of measurement.  The transformer used for step down high voltage for safety.  The transformer used in rectifier.  It is used in voltage regulators, voltage stabilizers, power supplies etc.
  9. 9. Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution:
  10. 10. Sources:  Wikipedia arunavasava52@gmail.com

×