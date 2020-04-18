I guerra mundial_presentacion_power_point

Successfully reported this slideshow.
José Lara Galisteo 1 LA I GUERRA MUNDIAL
José Lara Galisteo OTTO VON BISMARCK 2 • Canciller prusiano • Promovió la unificación alemana • Realizó un complejo sistem...
José Lara Galisteo 3 GUILLERMO II • Emperador alemán (Kaiser) • No sólo trata de aislar a Francia, pretende rivalizar con ...
José Lara Galisteo 4 ARCHIDUQUE FRANCISCO FERNANDO • Asesinato del archiduque Francisco Fernando, heredero a la corona del...
José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 1914 5 En las décadas previas a la Primera Guerra Mundial, los países europeos vivier...
José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 19146 Francia y Alemania son enemigas Derrota de Francia frente a Prusia Francia pier...
José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 19147 El imperio turco se está desintegrando En las colonias Se producen fricciones e...
José Lara Galisteo 8 Realizan un pacto secreto de neutralidad entre ambas, para que Alemania pudiese maniobrar con liberta...
José Lara Galisteo 9 Alemania, tras su unificación en la segunda mitad del siglo XIX, era una gran potencia militar y econ...
José Lara Galisteo 10SISTEMA DE ALIANZAS Alemania y Austria-Hungría Reino Unido y Francia Serbia, Bélgica, Francia, Reino ...
José Lara Galisteo CAUSAS DEL ESTALLIDO DEL CONFLICTO 11 FACTORES POLÍTICOS: Exaltación nacionalista en los Balcanes: Serb...
José Lara Galisteo 12DESENCADENANTE DEL CONFLICTO
José Lara Galisteo 13LA GRAN GUERRA (1914-1918) La guerra se vuelve mundial, porque los países contendientes encuentran nu...
José Lara Galisteo 14LOS FRENTES DE LA GUERRA Dos frentes fundamentales en la contienda: el occidental (desde el Canal de ...
José Lara Galisteo  Plan Schlieffen  Batalla del Marne  Guerra de desgaste (o de posiciones)  Ofensivas de corto alcan...
José Lara Galisteo 16  Operaciones especialmente sangrientas: batalla de Verdún (en 1916, con más de 700.000 muertos), y ...
José Lara Galisteo  Horror y masacres  motines, deserciones y revueltas entre los soldados 17FRENTE OCCIDENTAL
José Lara Galisteo  El plan alemán consistía en permanecer a la defensiva, pero tuvieron que atacar a las tropas rusas y ...
José Lara Galisteo  El año 1917 se convirtió en decisivo y crítico para la revolución del conflicto. Los siguientes facto...
José Lara Galisteo Consecuencias de la Conflagración  Se establece un nuevo orden mundial, que supuso el fin del predomin...
José Lara Galisteo  Con los tratados de paz, (el más importante fue el de Versalles), el mapa político europeo sufrió pro...
José Lara Galisteo 22LA PAZ DE VERSALLES
José Lara Galisteo 23
José Lara Galisteo  Italia se vio defraudada por no haber recibido todos los territorios prometidos cuando inició su part...
José Lara Galisteo 25LA SOCIEDAD DE NACIONES (SDN) La SDN nació en 1920 con la misión de garantizar la paz y la seguridad ...
José Lara Galisteo 26CONCLUSIONES • La Primera Guerra Mundial se caracterizó por ser una guerra nueva, donde se movilizaro...
José Lara Galisteo  Se produjo un debilitamiento de los sistemas democráticos que no fueron capaces de parar la guerra, l...
José Lara Galisteo Empleo de nuevas armas muy mortíferas (granadas, ametralladoras, lanzallamas, tanques, gases tóxicos, ...
José Lara Galisteo  Se intentó buscar la paz entre todos los países, pero resultó negativo marcar a Alemania como única r...
José Lara Galisteo  Fernández A., Historia Universal. Edad Contemporánea, Vol. IV, Madrid, Vicens Vives, 2000.  Mateo Me...
  1. 1. José Lara Galisteo 1 LA I GUERRA MUNDIAL
  2. 2. José Lara Galisteo OTTO VON BISMARCK 2 • Canciller prusiano • Promovió la unificación alemana • Realizó un complejo sistema de alianzas (sistema bismarckiano): pretendía aislar a Francia y lograr hegemonía de Alemania • “Realpolitik” (“Política pragmática”)
  3. 3. José Lara Galisteo 3 GUILLERMO II • Emperador alemán (Kaiser) • No sólo trata de aislar a Francia, pretende rivalizar con el Imperio Británico • Para ello se apoya en la construcción de una potente marina de guerra. • “Weltpolitik” (“Política mundial”).
  4. 4. José Lara Galisteo 4 ARCHIDUQUE FRANCISCO FERNANDO • Asesinato del archiduque Francisco Fernando, heredero a la corona del Imperio Austro-Húngaro • Es el detonante de la I Guerra Mundial
  5. 5. José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 1914 5 En las décadas previas a la Primera Guerra Mundial, los países europeos vivieron una época de tensiones y rivalidades por aumentar sus respectivos imperios coloniales. Estas tensiones imperialistas provocaron su agrupamiento en bloques La exaltación del nacionalismo y las rivalidades económicas y coloniales dividieron a los países europeos en dos bloques antagónicos: las potencias centrales y los aliados
  6. 6. José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 19146 Francia y Alemania son enemigas Derrota de Francia frente a Prusia Francia pierde Alsacia y Lorena Alemania  serie de alianzas secretas promovidas por Bismarck Tratan de aislar a Francia, y buscan la neutralidad de Rusia Tras Bismarck  inicia una extensa política de rearme y agresividad en las colonias
  7. 7. José Lara Galisteo EL MUNDO ANTES DE 19147 El imperio turco se está desintegrando En las colonias Se producen fricciones entre las distintas potencias por su control Italia busca conseguir Trentino, Trieste y Fiume, bajo control austro-húngaro Primero, junto a los Imperios Centrales. Después, se une a los Aliados
  8. 8. José Lara Galisteo 8 Realizan un pacto secreto de neutralidad entre ambas, para que Alemania pudiese maniobrar con libertad, y evitar la alianza franco-rusa Rusia y Austria-Hungría querían influir en la zona de los Balcanes, por lo que surgirán roces Austria-Hungría Rusia Alemania LIGA DE LOS TRES EMPERADORES (1873) SISTEMA DE ALIANZAS PREVIO A LA 1ª GUERRA MUNDIAL
  9. 9. José Lara Galisteo 9 Alemania, tras su unificación en la segunda mitad del siglo XIX, era una gran potencia militar y económica que buscaba aumentar su influencia internacional y crear un imperio colonial. El imperio austro-húngaro era su aliado tradicional. Ambos formarán el bloque de las potencias centrales Francia y Gran Bretaña veían en la industria y la marina alemanas una amenaza a su preponderancia mundial, por lo que se aliaron con Rusia para aumentar su influencia y hacer frente a las pretensiones alemanas LAS GRANDES ALIANZAS CRISIS POLÍTICAS PREVIAS A LA GUERRA •1905-1906 Marruecos •1912-1913 Guerras Balcánicas •1914- Asesinato de Sarajevo (causa directa de la Primera Guerra Mundial) TRIPLE ALIANZA ALE AUS-HUN ITA TRIPLE ENTENTE R.U. FRA RUS
  10. 10. José Lara Galisteo 10SISTEMA DE ALIANZAS Alemania y Austria-Hungría Reino Unido y Francia Serbia, Bélgica, Francia, Reino Unido, Rusia, Japón y Montenegro Bulgaria, Turquía, Alemania y Austria-Hungría
  11. 11. José Lara Galisteo CAUSAS DEL ESTALLIDO DEL CONFLICTO 11 FACTORES POLÍTICOS: Exaltación nacionalista en los Balcanes: Serbia, Bulgaria y Rumanía FACTORES ECONÓMICOS: Rivalidades coloniales e intereses económicos FACTORES MILITARES: Carrera de armamentos y alianzas defensivas entre las principales potencias C A U S A S DESENCADENAMIENTO DE LOS HECHOS Asesinato del heredero de la corona austro-húngara en Sarajevo Austria-Hungría declara la guerra a Serbia  Rusia, Francia y Gran Bretaña apoyaron a Serbia  Estallido de la Primera Guerra Mundial en 1914
  12. 12. José Lara Galisteo 12DESENCADENANTE DEL CONFLICTO
  13. 13. José Lara Galisteo 13LA GRAN GUERRA (1914-1918) La guerra se vuelve mundial, porque los países contendientes encuentran nuevos aliados y utilizan tambien sus colonias
  14. 14. José Lara Galisteo 14LOS FRENTES DE LA GUERRA Dos frentes fundamentales en la contienda: el occidental (desde el Canal de la Mancha hasta la frontera suiza), y el oriental (frontera de Rusia con Alemania y Austria)
  15. 15. José Lara Galisteo  Plan Schlieffen  Batalla del Marne  Guerra de desgaste (o de posiciones)  Ofensivas de corto alcance 15FRENTE OCCIDENTAL
  16. 16. José Lara Galisteo 16  Operaciones especialmente sangrientas: batalla de Verdún (en 1916, con más de 700.000 muertos), y la ofensiva aliada del Somme (también en 1916, con más de un millón de bajas) FRENTE OCCIDENTAL
  17. 17. José Lara Galisteo  Horror y masacres  motines, deserciones y revueltas entre los soldados 17FRENTE OCCIDENTAL
  18. 18. José Lara Galisteo  El plan alemán consistía en permanecer a la defensiva, pero tuvieron que atacar a las tropas rusas y derrotarlas en Tannenberg.  Los alemanes ocuparán Polonia en 1915.  En los Balcanes, Serbia fue invadida por los austro-húngaros y búlgaros.  Turquía fue hostigada, especialmente, por los británicos.  En el Golfo Pérsico, los ataques lanzados desde Egipto sobre Palestina, y la movilización del nacionalismo árabe contra los turcos, llevada a cabo por británicos (como Thomas Edward Lawrence) tuvieron más éxito.  La guerra en el mar entró en punto muerto. Tras la batalla de Jutlandia (1916), en la que ninguno de los contendientes (Gran Bretaña y Alemania) obtuvo una clara victoria, los alemanes torpedearon los buques enemigos con submarinos y provocaron así la entrada de EEUU. 18FRENTE ORIENTAL
  19. 19. José Lara Galisteo  El año 1917 se convirtió en decisivo y crítico para la revolución del conflicto. Los siguientes factores propiciaron el fin de la contienda:  La retirada de Rusia, debido a una revolución (1917), esto alivió de manera notable a los ejércitos de los imperios centrales. Los aliados sin embargo, se vieron favorecidos por la entrada de EEUU en la contienda (abril de 1917) y su envío masivo de tropas a Europa.  La contraofensiva aliada. Los alemanes iniciaron una ofensiva a lo largo del frente occidental (marzo 1918), pero en julio fueron detenidos de nuevo en el Marne por el mariscal Foch. La llegada de las tropas estadounidenses favoreció una contraofensiva aliada que hizo retroceder a los alemanes hasta Bélgica. En los imperios austro-húngaros y alemán estallaron revueltas contra los monarcas, que tuvieron que abdicar. Los nuevos gobiernos provisionales accedieron a firmar la capitulación en noviembre de 1918.  La guerra había terminado y el final se debió más al desmoronamiento económico y psicológico de la retaguardia que a grandes derrotas en el campo de batalla. 19DE 1917 AL DESENLACE
  20. 20. José Lara Galisteo Consecuencias de la Conflagración  Se establece un nuevo orden mundial, que supuso el fin del predominio europeo.  El coste demográfico. Hubo 9 ó 10 millones de muertos, sobre todo en Rusia, Alemania, y Francia.  Las repercusiones económicas. Se destruyeron casas, cultivos, regiones industriales, red ferroviaria y transportes. Hubo escasez de materias primas y de alimentos tras la contienda.  Los problemas políticos. Las democracias, que no habían sido capaces de evitar una guerra, ganaron descrédito. Se tenderá a un autoritarismo del Estado, acentuado por el miedo al comunismo después del triunfo de la Revolución Rusa.  Los conflictos sociales. Por toda Europa se produjo una oleada de huelgas. Los sindicatos y las fuerzas socialistas aumentaron considerablemente su número de afiliados.  Con esta contienda, se iniciaría las campañas de limpiezas étnicas, es decir, matanzas sistemáticas y deportaciones de minorías nacionales o culturales que resultaban incomodas.  La dificultad de integración de los combatientes. La nostalgia de la exaltación patriótica y los desequilibrios psicológicos generados por las penalidades de la guerra dificultaron la integración de las personas, fundamentalmente los excombatientes. 20CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CONFLAGRACIÓN
  21. 21. José Lara Galisteo  Con los tratados de paz, (el más importante fue el de Versalles), el mapa político europeo sufrió profundas transformaciones. Fue una paz impuesta por los países vencedores.  Los países vencedores consideraron responsable del estallido del conflicto a Alemania, y le impusieron unas condiciones humillantes.  Por otro lado, el imperio austro-húngaro desapareció. Austria, Hungría y Bulgaria perdieron territorios. El imperio otomano también se desintegró.  A consecuencia de la guerra, aparecieron nuevos países independientes: Polonia, Yugoslavia, Checoslovaquia y los estados bálticos (Estonia, Letonia, y Lituania). Parte de estos países serán frontera con Rusia, con lo cual, pertenecerán a lo que se denominó como cordón sanitario de estados anticomunistas. 21LA PAZ DE VERSALLES
  22. 22. José Lara Galisteo 22LA PAZ DE VERSALLES
  23. 23. José Lara Galisteo 23
  24. 24. José Lara Galisteo  Italia se vio defraudada por no haber recibido todos los territorios prometidos cuando inició su participación en la guerra.  Rusia, envuelta en una revolución comunista y una guerra civil, fue sistemáticamente marginada por los aliados en las negociaciones.  Estados Unidos, replegado en su aislacionismo, no ratificó los acuerdos.  Alemania, profundamente humillada, no cejó en sus pretensiones de revisar a su favor las condiciones impuestas por el tratado.  Ante esta inestabilidad, se creó una nueva organización internacional inspirada en los “14 puntos” de W. Wilson (presidente estadounidense): la Sociedad de Naciones (SDN), precedente de la actual Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU). 24LA SOCIEDAD DE NACIONES (SDN)
  25. 25. José Lara Galisteo 25LA SOCIEDAD DE NACIONES (SDN) La SDN nació en 1920 con la misión de garantizar la paz y la seguridad internacionales. El primer gran problema fue su composición, pues sólo se incorporaron los países vencedores y neutrales, excluyéndose a Alemania, y a la URSS. EEUU no participó en ella. El segundo problema fue la resistencia de las potencias vencedoras a rehabilitar a las vencidas. El tercer problema resultó ser el descontento de muchos países ante los acuerdos de posguerra. Bastó una crisis económica sin precedentes, el crack de 1929, para que el frágil edificio de la paz se viniera abajo, y las apetencias revisionistas de las potencias pasasen a un primer plano. El tratado de Versalles, sería a posteriori, la semilla que conduciría a la segunda guerra mundial, demostrando que la SDN resultó ser una organización totalmente inoperante.
  26. 26. José Lara Galisteo 26CONCLUSIONES • La Primera Guerra Mundial se caracterizó por ser una guerra nueva, donde se movilizaron grandes contingentes humanos, tanto civiles como militares, haciendo que las personas mayores, mujeres y adolescentes acudiesen a las fábricas para producir armas.
  27. 27. José Lara Galisteo  Se produjo un debilitamiento de los sistemas democráticos que no fueron capaces de parar la guerra, la cual se encaminó a paralizar la actividad productiva, y a dificultar las vías de aprovisionamiento de los enemigos. La contienda se convirtió en una guerra eminentemente económica. 27CONCLUSIONES
  28. 28. José Lara Galisteo Empleo de nuevas armas muy mortíferas (granadas, ametralladoras, lanzallamas, tanques, gases tóxicos, tanques, dirigibles, aviones…) 28CONCLUSIONES
  29. 29. José Lara Galisteo  Se intentó buscar la paz entre todos los países, pero resultó negativo marcar a Alemania como única responsable del conflicto, haciéndole pagar grandes sumas de dinero, y entregar una serie de territorios, a la larga todo esto influyó decisivamente en la segunda gran guerra de nuestra historia. 29CONCLUSIONES
  30. 30. José Lara Galisteo  Fernández A., Historia Universal. Edad Contemporánea, Vol. IV, Madrid, Vicens Vives, 2000.  Mateo Menéndez, Mª S., La Primera Guerra Mundial, Madrid, Akal, 1989.  Pabon, J., Los virajes hacia la guerra, 1934-1939, Madrid, 1946.  Parker, R. A., El siglo XX. Europa 1918- 1945, Madrid, 1978. 30BIBLIOGRAFÍA

