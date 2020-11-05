Successfully reported this slideshow.
�Concluir los estudios es tu DERECHO! Ley N�29600 - Ley que fomenta la reinserci�n escolar por embarazo
...y una gran motivaci�n. Soy Paola, tutora de este colegio. Llegar aqu� ha sido todo un reto para m�, recorr� un largo ca...
Porcentaje de embarazo en adolescentes a nivel nacional Conoce la situaci�n del embarazo adolescente en el Peru. Fecundida...
Capacitar a los directivos y coordinadores de tutor�a de la I.E. en la prevenci�n y atenci�n de estudiantes en situaci�n d...
Para mayor informaci�n te invitamos a ingresar a la p�gina web de tutor�a del Minedu: www.tutoria.minedu.gob.pe Comit� de ...
Embarazo precoz segun minedu

Embarazo en la adolescencia

Embarazo precoz segun minedu

  1. 1. �Concluir los estudios es tu DERECHO! Ley N�29600 - Ley que fomenta la reinserci�n escolar por embarazo Ley N.� 29600, Ley que fomenta la reinserci�n escolar por embarazo �Concluir los estudios es tu DERECHO!
  2. 2. ...y una gran motivaci�n. Soy Paola, tutora de este colegio. Llegar aqu� ha sido todo un reto para m�, recorr� un largo camino, pero tuve apoyo... Para mi familia las cosas no han sido f�ciles y ser profesional me ha demandado un gran esfuerzo, sobre todo porque fui madre a los 16. La primera persona en saberlo fue mi enamorado, se asust� demasiado y no supo qu� decirme en ese momento. Ten�a mucho miedo y me preguntaba... �Qu� pensar�n mis padres de m�? �Qu� har�? �Me castigar�n? �Me apoyar� mi enamorado? �Qu� dir�n mis amigos? �Ya no podr� salir?�Tendr� que dejar de estudiar ...Estas y m�s preguntas daban vueltas por mi mente. Mi tutor me not� distinta y se acerc� a m� para saber c�mo estaba. Le cont� lo que pasaba y me acompa�� a contarles a mis pap�s. Ten�a mucho miedo, ellos se pusieron muy tristes y se enojaron conmigo, pero el tutor trat� de animarnos. Les dijo que si me esforzaba duro no tendr�a que dejar de estudiar y podr�a salir adelante. Me esforc� cada d�a. Felizmente tuve el apoyo de mi tutor y mis compa�eros, que siempre me animaron a seguir. �l me cont� que el Estado apoya a las j�venes embarazadas para que podamos continuar y terminar con �xito nuestros estudios. El tutor convers� con mis profesores y me brindaron facilidades en el horario de estudios, permisos especiales, capacitaci�n y orientaci�n constante. Esto me ayud� a no rendirme y poder lograr mi sue�o de estudiar en la universidad. �Mis padres no pod�an estar m�s orgullosos!�Ahora s� de lo que soy capaz! Para enfrentar un reto como este a corta edad, hay que ser perseverante y trabajar muy duro. Pero, adem�s, es indispensable contar con el apoyo de la escuela, la familia y los amigos. El apoyo que recib� de mi tutor fue clave para alcanzar mis metas. Hoy soy tutora de 4.� C, porque quiero estar all� para mis estudiantes y s� lo dif�cil que es afrontar un embarazo en la adolescencia; por eso brindo una orientaci�n oportuna a mis alumnos y alumnas, para prevenir esta situaci�n y apoyar a las adolescentes embarazadas a que culminen sus estudios, garantizando su derecho a la educaci�n. �Juntoslo logramos!
  3. 3. Porcentaje de embarazo en adolescentes a nivel nacional Conoce la situaci�n del embarazo adolescente en el Peru. Fecundidad adolescente 20,1 % a 30,5 % 11,1% a 20,0 % 7,7% a 11,0 % (ENDES 2014) 14,6% Conoce la situaci�n del embarazo adolescente en el Peru Fecundidad de adolescentes de 15-19 a�os 20,1% a 32,8 % 11,1% a 20,0 % 6,4 % a 11,0 % (ENDES 2015) 13,6% LORETO 32,8 UCAYALI 26,2 JUN�N 11,211,0 16,0 19,2 13,5 13,7 22,8 25,5 11,2 22,2 MADRE DE DIOS 21,9 PUNO 11,6 11,7 9,0 16,4 17,6 TACNA MOQUEGUA APUR�MAC AYACUCHO ICA HUANCAVELICA LIMA �NCASH CALLAO LA LIBERTAD LAMBAYEQUE PIURA TUMBES CAJAMARCA AMAZONAS SAN MART�N HU�NUCO PASCO 9,3 6,4 AREQUIPA 7,5 12,7 15,119,9 15,4 CUSCO Porcentaje nacional de adolescentes alguna vez embarazadas Promover durante las sesiones de tutor�a la construcci�n de un proyecto de vida, identificando aquellos factores que puedan interferir en su logro, como por ejemplo el embarazo en la adolescencia. Identificar con las y los estudiantes las instituciones que brindan orientaci�n sobre salud sexual y salud reproductiva para adolescentes en nuestra localidad, como los servicios diferenciados del Ministerio de Salud. Reflexionar con las y los estudiantes sobre las causas y consecuencias del embarazo en la adolescencia. Implementar la Educaci�n Sexual Integral en la escuela, brindando a las y los estudiantes informaci�n clara, oportuna y cient�fica sobre la sexualidad, fomentando la equidad de g�nero. Realizar reuniones con las familias de las y los estudiantes sobre la importancia de dialogar acerca de la sexualidad en el hogar. Promover el fortalecimiento de la autonom�a para la toma de decisiones responsables e informadas, que permita a los adolescentes hacer frente a situaciones de presi�n de grupo o de la pareja. �Qu� hacer para prevenir el embarazo desde la escuela?
  4. 4. Capacitar a los directivos y coordinadores de tutor�a de la I.E. en la prevenci�n y atenci�n de estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo y maternidad. Promover la difusi�n de la Ley N.� 29600 y su Reglamento (D.S. N.� 002-2013-ED). Articular esfuerzos con otros sectores a fin de promover acciones de orientaci�n, prevenci�n, protecci�n y asistencia dirigidas a las estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo o maternidad. Consolidar y elaborar un registro de las estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo o maternidad en su jurisdicci�n. Verificar el cumplimiento de esta ley en las escuelas de su jurisdicci�n. Aseguramos la permanencia de nuestra estudiante en la escuela, garantizando que no sufra discriminaci�n por su embarazo o maternidad. Promovemos que se incorporen en los documentos de gesti�n de la escuela estrategias para brindar acompa�amiento acad�mico y socioafectivo a las estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo o maternidad. Orientamos a las familias y a la comunidad educativa sobre el derecho a la educaci�n de las estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo o maternidad. En caso de que la adolescente embarazada o madre reingrese a la escuela, facilitamos este proceso a fin de promover que concluya satisfactoriamente sus estudios. Gestionamos facilidades para que las estudiantes en situaci�n de embarazo o maternidad acudan a los establecimientos de salud para sus controles y para atender las necesidades de su hijo o hija. Coordinamos con los docentes de todas las �reas curriculares para que brinden a la estudiante embarazada o madre facilidades en su evaluaci�n, la cual puede realizar en la escuela o su hogar si su condici�n f�sica lo requiere. Coordinamos con la direcci�n de la escuela la flexibilizaci�n de la asistencia a clases si su estado de salud o condici�n f�sica lo amerita. (D.S. 002-2013- ED, Reglamento de la Ley N.� 29600)
  5. 5. Para mayor informaci�n te invitamos a ingresar a la p�gina web de tutor�a del Minedu: www.tutoria.minedu.gob.pe Comit� de Tutor�a y Orientaci�n Educativa de la I.E. �D�nde podemos acudir por consejer�a y orientaci�n? Especialista de Tutor�a de las UGEL y/o DRE Establecimientos de salud Servicios Diferenciados para Adolescentes (Minsa) Defensor�a Municipal del Ni�o, Ni�a y Adolescente (Demuna) Consejer�a y orientaci�n del Ministerio de la Mujer y Poblaciones Vulnerables - Centro Emergencia Mujer Recuerda que tu estudiante est� pasando por un momento dif�cil. Br�ndale apoyo emocional, demostr�ndole inter�s, afecto y comprensi�n. An�mala a continuar sus estudios. Ori�ntala en la organizaci�n de su tiempo y actividades. Br�ndale informaci�n sobre la importancia del control prenatal, posnatal y el uso de m�todos anticonceptivos. Si el padre del beb� tambi�n es estudiante de la escuela, la orientaci�n que se brinde debe considerar a ambos y a sus familias. Conversa con sus familiares a fin de que le brinden soporte y promuevan su asistencia a la escuela. Coordina con tus colegas el apoyo y facilidades que le brindar�n a la estudiante embarazada. Recuerda que la exigencia no var�a. Procura que no se sienta discriminada ni estigmatizada, sensibiliza a sus compa�eros y compa�eras para que la apoyen. Tips para atender a nuestra estudiante embarazada o madre

