SAKAI
 El Proyecto Sakai es un software educativo de código abierto. El nombre de Sakai proviene del cocinero Hiroyuki Sakai. E...
INGRESAR USUARIO Y CONTRASEÑA
 El proyecto Sakai basado se hizo libremente disponible en marzo de 2005. Desde su inicio, la comunidad Sakai ha entregad...
 Después de la administración por la Fundación Sakai durante varios años, el Proyecto de Sakai es ahora un proyecto de la...
¿Qué es el e-learning?  El e-learning es un sistema de educación a distancia para el cual se usan (LMS) o Sistema de Gest...
¿Qué es Sakai?  Sakai es un LMS avalado por las mejores universidades del mundo y respaldada por una amplia comunidad de ...
¿Qué nos ofrece Sakai?  Sakai ofrece una extensa lista de herramientas que cubren la totalidad de las necesidades de form...
¿Qué nos permite hacer nuestra plataforma sakai?  Sakai es un completo entorno para la enseñanza y aprendizaje, que nos p...
Sakai
