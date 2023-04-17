Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
ÓPERA NACIONAL DE PARÍS
ÓPERA NACIONAL DE PARÍS
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Un paseo por santorini
arturo.a.c
Paseando por ayun i-st-ger-prot.
arturo.a.c
LAGUARDIA Y EL PÓRTICO DE LA IGLESIA DE SANTA MARÍA DE LOS REYES
arturo.a.c
Procesión general viernes santo valladolid 2014
arturo.a.c
Arte románico en cantabria ( v )
arturo.a.c
Arte románico en cantabria ( iv )
arturo.a.c
Arte románico en cantabria ( iii )
arturo.a.c
Arte románico en cantabria ( ii )
arturo.a.c
1 of 37 Ad

CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE

CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

ÓPERA NACIONAL DE PARÍS
arturo.a.c
11 views
29 slides
LA SORBONA Y EXPOSICIÓN FOTOGRAFÍAS
arturo.a.c
8 views
33 slides
PASEANDO POR LE MARAIS
arturo.a.c
7 views
28 slides
PASEANDO POR LES HALLES
arturo.a.c
3 views
29 slides
ALGUNAS IMÁGENES COSTERAS DE LA ISLA BAJA.pptx
arturo.a.c
55 views
19 slides
Callejeando por bucarest 2007
arturo.a.c
204 views
50 slides
Beaubourg
arturo.a.c
81 views
31 slides
Callejeando por montmartre
arturo.a.c
137 views
37 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from arturo.a.c (20)

Un paseo por santorini
arturo.a.c
183 views
Paseando por ayun i-st-ger-prot.
arturo.a.c
131 views
LAGUARDIA Y EL PÓRTICO DE LA IGLESIA DE SANTA MARÍA DE LOS REYES
arturo.a.c
1.1k views
Procesión general viernes santo valladolid 2014
arturo.a.c
863 views
Arte románico en cantabria ( v )
arturo.a.c
599 views
Arte románico en cantabria ( iv )
arturo.a.c
412 views
Arte románico en cantabria ( iii )
arturo.a.c
686 views
Arte románico en cantabria ( ii )
arturo.a.c
571 views
Arte románico en cantabria ( i )
arturo.a.c
549 views
Arte románico en el norte de palencia ( iii )
arturo.a.c
490 views
Arte románico en el norte de palencia ( ii )
arturo.a.c
603 views
Arte románico en el norte de palencia ( i )
arturo.a.c
574 views
Arte flamenco en la Isla de la Palma ((ii)
arturo.a.c
1.4k views
Colegiata románica de Santillana del Mar, Cantabria
arturo.a.c
646 views
Iglesia de santa maría de bareyo románico de cantabria
arturo.a.c
422 views
Romería Guamasa 2013
arturo.a.c
625 views
Escultura policromada en piedra durante el medievo en castilla león
arturo.a.c
606 views
Castillos y murallas en Castilla León 2012
arturo.a.c
631 views
Monasterio Santo Domingo Silos 2012
arturo.a.c
771 views
CATEDRAL DE SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA ( III )
arturo.a.c
783 views
Un paseo por santorini
arturo.a.c
183 views
38 slides
Paseando por ayun i-st-ger-prot.
arturo.a.c
131 views
21 slides
LAGUARDIA Y EL PÓRTICO DE LA IGLESIA DE SANTA MARÍA DE LOS REYES
arturo.a.c
1.1k views
77 slides
Procesión general viernes santo valladolid 2014
arturo.a.c
863 views
148 slides
Arte románico en cantabria ( v )
arturo.a.c
599 views
46 slides
Arte románico en cantabria ( iv )
arturo.a.c
412 views
67 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

HORARIO V SEMESTRE - TARDE CC2023.pdf
JericGmezSalas
3 views
ACADEMIAS2023.pdf
Lorena423987
0 views
Planificación Anual para Aprendo en Casa - Educación secundaria.pdf
santiagochumacero
0 views
15.SIMULACRO ESCOLAR-2023.docx
KarinDelgado2
4 views
articles-22405_recurso_ppt.ppt
Verónica Cerda Alcayaga
0 views
SEM 19 EXPER.04 ACTIV.05 - SEM 19.docx
MIRNALIZZETHVARGASZA
0 views
VICTOR RUBIO RAGAZZONI.pptx
UrielPrez12
0 views
El-arte-nuevo-de-hacer-comedias
PabloGarnacho1
0 views
diorma garage jdm aventuras a escala.pdf
AbelardoObregn
0 views
CATÁLOGO COMPLEMENTARIA 2023 - ok.pdf
Alejandro Peláez Arango
0 views
La evolución de la literatura española mejorado.pptx
2KMiguelngelRequevas
0 views
land_art.pptx
tomasin2
0 views
lamscara-130803082136-phpapp02.ppt
MaraJosVegaDaz
0 views
Mateo Manaure.ppt
PaulaBencomo1
0 views
arteycult-sextogrado-u1-sesion1 primaria.pdf
santiagochumacero
0 views
Arte y cultura 3º-EXP 04-ACTIV 03.docx
MIRNALIZZETHVARGASZA
0 views
Dark Elegant Korean Style Project Proposal by Slidesgo.pptx
DanielGonzalez982147
4 views
exposicion angulo.pptx
Fernandoo13
3 views
SISTEMA RESPIRATORIO- SEMIOLOGIA (1).pdf
MARIAELIZABETHHUAYHU1
0 views
opinion.pptx
JhonyMendez5
2 views
HORARIO V SEMESTRE - TARDE CC2023.pdf
JericGmezSalas
3 views
1 slide
ACADEMIAS2023.pdf
Lorena423987
0 views
2 slides
Planificación Anual para Aprendo en Casa - Educación secundaria.pdf
santiagochumacero
0 views
11 slides
15.SIMULACRO ESCOLAR-2023.docx
KarinDelgado2
4 views
1 slide
articles-22405_recurso_ppt.ppt
Verónica Cerda Alcayaga
0 views
50 slides
SEM 19 EXPER.04 ACTIV.05 - SEM 19.docx
MIRNALIZZETHVARGASZA
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE

  1. 1. CALLEJEANDO POR MONTMARTRE PARÍS, MAYO 2008 FOTÓGRAFO: A. ÁLVAREZ CALERO
  2. 2. MARQUESINA ANTIGUA DEL METRO DE PLACE DES ABBESSES
  3. 3. IGLESIA DE SAN JUAN DE MONTMARTRE
  4. 4. PLAZA ÉMILE-GOUDEAU
  5. 5. ANTIGUO DEPÓSITO DE AGUA
  6. 6. LA BONNE FRANQUETTE Y LOS ARTISTAS, VER PLACA
  7. 7. PLAZA DE TERTRE
  8. 8. IGLESIA DE SAN PEDRO DE MONTMARTRE
  9. 9. DETALLE DE LA PUERTA
  10. 10. BASÍLICA DU SACRÉ-COEUR
  11. 11. LOS ÚLTIMOS VIÑEDOS QUE SE CULTIVAN EN PARÍS
  12. 12. CABARET PREDILECTO DE LOS ARTISTAS ENTRE 1900-1914
  13. 13. LUGAR DONDE DICEN SAN DIONISIO LAVÓ SU CABEZA DECAPITADA
  14. 14. LOS MOLINOS SE HAN CONVERTIDO EN RESTAURANTES

×