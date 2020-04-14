Webinar: Introducción al teletrabajo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
David Núñez Díaz Introducción a teletrabajo
Lo que estamos haciendo ahora mismo no es conciliar aunque sea teletrabajar.
Gracias David Núñez Díaz Insight creativos – Escuela IT
Primeros pasos a la hora de teletrabajar:
• Gestión proyectos

  1. 1. David Núñez Díaz Introducción a teletrabajo
  2. 2. • Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja (tips) • Horarios vs Objetivos • Qué hacer con los hijos • Truco gestión proyectos Introducción a teletrabajo
  3. 3. Lo que estamos haciendo ahora mismo no es conciliar aunque sea teletrabajar.
  4. 4. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja • Cambia el entorno y las distracciones • Trabajo accesible las 24h • Horarios realistas • Relación Social • Tiempo para ti
  5. 5. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja Cambia el entorno y las distracciones Espacio específico para trabajar Pertenecemos a todo aunque estemos en casa La tecnología existe y está esperando a ser activada Hay muchos canales para mantenerse en contacto Las nuevas distracciones son otras: Frigorífico, pareja, hijos… La procrastinación: pequeños premios por objetivo
  6. 6. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja Trabajo accesible las 24h Tenemos acceso a trabajar durante las 24 h No debemos trabajar sin parar Tampoco deben creer que podemos dejar todo y ponernos a hacer lo que sea en cualquier momento Trabajamos por objetivos, no estamos 8 horas esperando a que nos manden trabajo.
  7. 7. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja Horarios realistas Imponer un horario a una persona es algo antiguo con muy poco sentido. Se trata de que el tiempo de trabajo sea de calidad Cada persona rinde mejor a una franja del día Es importante tener claro lo que queremos trabajar todo el día o tener tiempo para dedicar a nuestra familia… Define un horario aunque sea en 3 trozos pero que sepas que vas a poder dedicar integro a trabajar sin interrupciones. Hay que involucrar a la pareja y organizarse
  8. 8. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja Relación Social No se puede perder el contacto con el mundo por el hecho de estar teletrabajando. Hay infinitas herramientas con las que tener contacto con amistades y compañeros. Habla con el equipo e interésate por como están. Esta es una de las cosas más rentables que existen en el mundo laboral.
  9. 9. Qué tener en cuenta cuando se teletrabaja Tiempo para ti Para el adulto el tiempo máximo de concentración es de, en promedio, de 45 minutos. Se precisan entre 10 o 15 min para relajar y volver a concentrarse. Es difícil mantener consciencia de cuando la calidad de tiempo trabajado desciende asi que hay herramientas. POMODORO Estos ratos y los que se puedan extraer de momentos en familia tienen que ser para hacer única y exclusivamente lo que de verdad te gusta.
  10. 10. Horarios vs Objetivos Trabajo por horario Se sabe cuando se empieza y cuando se termina. Permite “organizarse” de manera grupal. Objetivo: que lleguen las 18 y que caigan los mínimos marrones posibles Sensación continua de estar en una contrarreloj.
  11. 11. Horarios vs Objetivos Trabajo por objetivos Más eficaz Motivador Mejor control de resultados Flexibilidad horaria real Teletrabajo Conciliación real Capacidad de buscar talento en la aldea global
  12. 12. Que hacer con los hijos Intentar no ser muy rígidos Establecer una rutina Turnos con la pareja Espacio específico para el trabajo
  13. 13. Gracias David Núñez Díaz Insight creativos – Escuela IT

