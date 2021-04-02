Copy link here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1681882671

Learning to bake can be exciting and fun! Featuring stepbystep instructions and fullcolor photos for over 30 sweet and savory recipes this easytofollow book will help teach your child the baking basics along with fingerlicking treats.Ã‚Â Beginning with a quick primer on pan prep and necessary ingredients Junior Baker offers easy recipes that make baking a cinch. Junior Baker will inspire kids to have fun in the kitchen while providing simple instructions on how to bake up a scrumptious collection of sweet and savory favorites. Recipe highlights include Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf Bread Cinnamon Monkey Bread Chocolate Tart Lemon and Vanilla Cheesecake Confetti Birthday Cake RaspberrySwirled Meringues Cookies and Cream Cupcakes Pumpkin W