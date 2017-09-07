2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela...
Ensayo gg la cultura académica del diseño las tribus

caracterización de la tribu de los docentes de morfología en la carrera de arquitectura en la FAU- UNC

Ensayo gg la cultura académica del diseño las tribus

  1. 1. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 1 La cultura académica del Diseño AUTOR: Gabriela E. Giménez, arquitecta. Docente Universitaria: Jefe de Trabajos Prácticos Comunicaciones IA_2006 (en la actualidad Prof. Adjunta de la cátedra de Morfología 1 A FAUD – UNC Córdoba – Argentina_2017) Jefe de Trabajos Prácticos Arquitectura II C – T.I.S. Docente Nivel Superior: Titular en tres asignaturas Actividad Profesional asociada al Estudio Priotti-Giménez La compleja situación de una disciplina que busca su propio espacio. Caracterización del arquitecto Docente. La tribu académica de la Cátedra Comunicaciones I. ¿La naturaleza del Diseño está en el arte, en la ciencia, en el oficio? Disciplina compleja de definir desde todos los tiempos. Estas páginas no pretenden dar una posición definitiva sino buscar entre aquellos que exponen sus ideas el camino hacia una reflexión que debería tratarse en los claustros académicos con más frecuencia. Si bien, hay quienes debaten sobre el tema, propongo se realicen reuniones de diseñadores a diferentes niveles, donde la deliberación sobre el tema nos permita conocer además, a los componentes referenciales y caracterizarnos para conformar una sociedad de profesionales más comprometida en cuanto a ciertos objetivos propios de desempeño académico. En la disciplina del diseño la arquitectura es una de sus ramas fundantes en la que los aspectos sociales y sus prácticas disciplinares habituales se correlacionan y se asocian a características particulares de la producción de conocimiento de la misma. Además, este recorrido pretende llegar hasta la “tribu” (Becher, 1989) de una de sus especialidades, donde intento describir algunas de sus características. Si ante todo caracterizamos y clasificamos el tipo de conocimiento que se pone en juego en la arquitectura, su naturaleza y contenido global (Becher, 1989; p. 17), que sabemos es una discusión permanente entre sus teóricos, comienzo definiendo la arquitectura como disciplina. Estas definiciones que desde siglos atrás plantean la difícil operación de clasificar y ubicar a la arquitectura entre el arte y la ciencia son las siguientes Algunas definiciones de arquitectura Arquitectura, en latín architectūra, es el arte de proyectar y construir edificios. Este arte engloba por tanto no solo la capacidad de diseñar los espacios, sino también la ciencia de construirlos los volúmenes necesarios. Definición tomada de la Real Academia Española1
  2. 2. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 2 En la historia de la Arquitectura algunos de sus maestros han arriesgado definirla2 : • Marco Vitruvio (De Architectura, Siglo I adC. Traducción de Ortiz y Sanz, 1787) "La Architectura es una ciencia adornada de otras muchas disciplinas y conocimientos, por el juicio de la cual pasan las obras de las otras artes. Es práctica y teórica…” (del Lib. I, cap. I • Leon Battista Alberti (De Re Aedificatoria, 1452?) "El arte de la construcción en su totalidad se compone del trazado y su materialización " (del Lib. I, Cap. I). • Carlo Lodoli (A. Memmo: Elementi dell'Architettura Lodoliana, 1786) "La arquitectura es una ciencia intelectual y práctica dirigida a establecer racionalmente el buen uso y las proporciones de los artefactos y a conocer con la experiencia la naturaleza de los materiales que los componen" (del Vol. I, Cap. VI). • J. N. Louis Durand (Precis des leçons d'Architecture, 1801-1803) "La arquitectura es el arte de componer y de realizar todos los edificios públicos y privados (...) conveniencia y economía son los medios que debe emplear naturalmente la arquitectura y las fuentes de las que debe extraer sus principios (de la Introducción al Vol. I). • John Ruskin (The Seven Lamps of Architecture, 1849) "La arquitectura es el arte de levantar y de decorar los edificios construídos por el hombre, cualquiera que sea su destino, de modo que su aspecto contribuya a la salud, a la fuerza y al placer del espíritu" (del Cap. I) • Eugène Viollet-le-Duc (Dictionnaire raisonnée ..., 1854-1868) "La arquitectura es el arte de construir. Se compone de dos partes, la teoría y la práctica. La teoría comprende: el arte propiamente dicho, las reglas sugeridas por el gusto, derivadas de la tradición, y la ciencia, que se funda sobre fórmulas constantes y absolutas. La práctica es la aplicación de la teoría a las necesidades; es la práctica la que pliega el arte y la ciencia a la naturaleza de los materiales, al clima, a las costumbres de una época, a las necesidades de un periodo" (de la voz "Architecture"). • Le Corbusier (Vers une Architecture, 1923) "La arquitectura está más allá de los hechos utilitarios. La arquitectura es un hecho plástico. (...) La arquitectura es el juego sabio, correcto, magnífico de los volumenes bajo la luz. (...) Su significado y su tarea no es sólo reflejar la construcción y absorber una función, si por función se entiende la de la utilidad pura y simple, la del confort y la elegancia práctica. La arquitectura es arte en su sentido más elevado, es orden matemático, es teoría pura, armonía completa gracias a la exacta proporción de todas las relaciones: ésta es la "función" de la arquitectura." • Louis Kahn (de una conferencia en el Politécnico de Milán, 1967) "Ante todo debo decir que la arquitectura no existe. Existe una obra de arquitectura. Y una obra de arquitectura es una oferta a la arquitectura en la esperanza de que ésta obra pueda convertirse en parte del tesoro de la arquitectura. No todos los edificios son arquitectura (...) El programa que se recibe y la traducción arquitectónica que se le dá deben venir del espíritu del hombre y no de las instrucciones materiales" Además, pensar en la necesidad de definir y establecer los “esquemas de percepción, de apreciación y de acción que se ponen en ejecución” (Becher, 1989; p. 17) entre sus actores nos permite vislumbrar límites imprecisos y un edredón (Becher,1989; p. 23) continuo e informe del que emergen y sumergen fluidos – fibras – tientos-hilos interdisciplinares (Grafico 1) que producen y tejen nuevas tramas. Ellas no se desprenden, no se separan, pero sí se van tenuemente diferenciando, así quedan apenas insinuados los límites que pueden diferenciarla de sus adyacentes vecinos, pero allí está el problema, en diferenciarla. Es otra categoría, algo diferente pero lo suficiente para tener en cuenta que se ubica en esa cuarta posición de la cual nos habla Doberti (2006), en su artículo:
  3. 3. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 3 “Los campos de la Arquitectura, el Diseño y el Urbanismo —que implican campos de profesión y de pensamiento, de hacer y de saber— resultan siempre difíciles de catalogar, de ubicar en un cuadro o taxonomía sin que resulten impropios o parcializados los lugares que se les asignan. Nuestras prácticas no se acomodan en los esquemas que simplifican y consolidan el orden vigente, o más exactamente, son esos esquemas los que resultarían desacomodados por la presencia de nuestras prácticas. Nuestra propuesta concreta es que las prácticas proyectuales constituyen una cuarta posición…” 3 También como nos ubica Reinaldo Leiro en “una disciplina autónoma“4 cuando plantea este gráfico (Gráfico 2) y define en su artículo Investigación de proyecto : Así se deduce que sus límites tan diluidos y enredados con otras disciplinas son reales y significativamente modelados por el perfil particular de cada arquitecto ya que explora y explota “… el diseño interactúa también en mayor o menor grado con diversas áreas del conocimiento, tales como la sociología, la antropología, la historia, la ética, la estética, la ergonomía, la psicología perceptiva, la ecología, la gestión y las tecnologías. Pero este accionar interdisciplinario va más allá de una gestión coordinadora de factores técnicos y socioculturales, configurando una “disciplina autónoma” en el sistema de las decisiones socio-técnicas ya mencionadas” Gráfico 2: Reinaldo Leiro Gráfico 1: Arq. Grabiela Giménez
  4. 4. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 4 sus vecindades intelectuales según las cercanías sociales que cultive y en las que se haya formado. Así tomando declaraciones de Enric Miralles (1996) que también la define “como una especie de disciplina autónoma está más cerca del mundo del arte … Dese mi experiencia como parte de un equipo de investigación , productor de conocimiento en sus más básicas formas”5 Contribuyendo de esta manera a dejar en claro que el perfil de esta disciplina-- puede debatirse, discutirse , aquí en nuestro territorio académico, local o internacionalmente en los debates plantados por FOROALFA en Internet con Mónica Pujol , Luciano Cassisi, Raúl Buluccia, Reinaldo Leiro, Joan Acosta, Jacinto Salcedo entre otros. En Barcelona con Josep Montaner y en otros lugares del mundo y por cualquier medio de comunicación -- se abre en tantas especialidades y subespecialidades como vecindades y/o asociaciones y/o influencias pueda establecer. "... a veces las marcas tienen un significado, si alguien las sabe interpretar, las entiende. Pero muy a menudo tienes que pararte como desconocido, aceptar la marca porque está ahí, porque te la has encontrado, como cuando encuentras algunas inscripciones en una roca. Me interesa ese trabajo de ir aceptando los resultados que van apareciendo.(...). Un proyecto consiste en saber atar múltiples líneas, múltiples ramificaciones que se abren en distintas direcciones” Enric Miralles6 (1994). Deducimos así que la arquitectura dentro del diseño como campo de conocimiento pasó por varias caracterizaciones a lo largo del tiempo, de ser sólo y exclusivamente arte, pasando por arte y ciencia, por ciencia aplicada hasta plantearse como “una disciplina autónoma” (Leiro,2005; p.web) o “la cuarta posición” (Doberti, 2005;p. web), postura ésta que le otorga identidad y autonomía. Parafraseando a J. W. Goethe: “En vano nos esforzamos en describir el carácter de una Disciplina; en cambio, reunamos sus acciones, sus hechos y emergerá una imagen de carácter”. El objetivo de conocimiento está en el objeto de estudio: siendo su campo de interés y su finalidad los “espacios para el hombre” y las miradas que de las distintas especialidades se hace sobre el mismo. Como cita Rodolfo Livingston, “El comportamiento humano, esencia misma de la arquitectura, no se compone de medidas, sino de escenas, de ceremonias….” (Livingston, 2002) Siempre está presente una función crítica y una visión ideológica que tiñe los matices de opinión ya que éstas se centran en el juego de criterios consensuados o no de los grupos, de las tribus- de las especialidades La Caracterización de la tribu La producción de conocimiento en esta compleja, autónoma y desposicionada disciplina dibuja una amplia estructura según la naturaleza de su campo de investigación. “La clasificación del conocimiento académico que resulte útil a los fines del estudio de su totalidad (Becher,1989; p. 21) tiene que ver con la teoría que se desarrolle y los caminos que se recorran.
  5. 5. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 5 Si observamos el mapa (gráfico 3), el recorrido propuesto sería caminar desde el contexto macro, o sea la gran disciplina que es el diseño, encontrarnos con las subdisciplinas, entre ellas la arquitectura, sus departamentos y por último, el contexto micro, las cátedras. Retomando desde la subdisciplina, en este caso representada por la FAUD7 , con sus cambios históricos, de escuela a facultad y luego con la incorporación de la carrera de Diseño Industrial en 1992, se presenta como una comunidad con perfil notablemente definido dentro de la U.N.C.8 , universidad pública y gratuita, ámbito ampliamente diferenciado de las universidades privadas. Pasando por los Departamentos que se incorporan en 1995 a la FAUD como respuesta a la necesidad de diferenciar los distintos campos del conocimiento que existen dentro de los planes de estudio, dando forma a la estructura básica y portante de las especialidades troncales. Así queda conformando el mapa físico político en el que queda demarcada la posición de llegada, la cátedra Comunicaciones I A, la cual analizo bajo el concepto de tribu (Becher, 1989). La cátedra Comunicaciones IA , que pertenece al departamento de Morfología e Instrumentación cuyo núcleo conceptual trata el estudio del espacio , la forma y el límite lo que le da una identificación ante el resto de las cátedras por ser considerada la asignatura del conocimiento básico, elemental y fundamental de la carrera. Este boceto aproximado de estructura, en arquitectura sufre el efecto del tiempo de manera muy marcada ya que van surgiendo nuevas formas de conocimiento y otra vez los límites se desdibujan, se mueven y se modifican por momentos. Esas transformaciones mutan a tajantes diferenciaciones dadas por quienes marcan su territorio y establecen diferencias fundamentales en las áreas temáticas de dominio en donde las fronteras territoriales se defienden a partir de la identificación y pertenencia a los departamentos. “…a medida que el trabajo y los puntos de vistas se vuelven más especializados, las personas que se dedican a especialidades diferentes tienen menos cosas en común, en sus antecedentes y en sus problemas diarios” (Clark,1963), así los departamentos van generando los campos de conocimiento que se profundizan en las cátedras. Esto plantea de alguna manera los distintos rasgos del perfil laboral del arquitecto alcanzando o no a partir de la movilidad en las especialidades, la frágil estabilidad laboral, tema a discutir en otro momento. Las tramas La teoría, en esta disciplina se maneja desde las áreas de dominio en relación directa con las vecindades culturales, los vínculos contextuales y sociales que se habitan y las maneras como el mismo fenómeno se mire desde los distintos campos de la investigación creando tramas relacionales. Así lo observamos cuando el arquitecto se relaciona con miembros de otras tribus como en el libro “Los objetos singulares” la conversación del arquitecto Jean Nouvel con el filósofo Baudrillard o en “Arquitectura, plus de sentido” el arquitecto Pablo Sztulwark traza recorridos coloquiales con su coautor, el historiador Ignacio Lewkowitcz, la Psicóloga Graciela Silvestre y el diseñador gráfico Norberto Chávez. En particular, con más énfasis en la tribu que nos ocupa, en este “ámbito de lo pequeño” clasen la Comunicaciones I A, por lo que planteo de manera genérica estos ejemplos: En su hacer, pensar y decir, en la investigación se apropia y debate con los: - discursos filosóficos: del concepto en la interpretación de la imagen,
  6. 6. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 6 - pedagógicos: los procesos cognitivos, el lenguaje - psicológicos : la percepción, las leyes de gestalt - la semiológica: la interpretación de los signos, los hitos, etc El caso del arquitecto Roberto Dobertti, quien se especializa en Morfología Espacial, sus nuevas formas, construcciones y representaciones. Otro caso sería el de Enric Miralles, que formado en Barcelona ha cultivado una arquitectura de la poesía y replanteado la percepción de una realidad compleja y nostálgica que toma del argumento de las artes plásticas y por último el arquitecto Gastón Breyer destacado en Arquitectura Escénica a partir de sus estudios en Bellas Artes y disertante en Heurística Los aportes desde la Filosofía con M. Heidegger, M. Foucault, J. Habermas, la Psicología con A. Maslow, Mac Gregor, Badin Korman la sociología con Max Weber, Pierre Bourdieu, la Geometría con G. Monge, Bruno Munari, Moebius, la Informática con los nuevos programas han modelado su discurso, sus incumbencias, caracterizan y califican sus estadísticas, argumentan y sostienen sus proyectos, dibujan y animan sus variadas formas otorgándole un estilo particular de trama interdisciplinaria. Comienzan siendo sus herramientas hasta que el nivel de apropiación es tal que ya no son de aquellas sino que le pertenecen a ella, la Arquitectura. Esta se vale y apropia de sus significados, sus acciones y percepciones dándoles acepciones propias y esculpiendo otras nuevas. El arquitecto es un formador-inventor –modelador de conceptos nuevos que teoriza, argumenta y construye conclusiones que más de un orador ha envidiado. Veamos sino el caso de Franco Purini, basándose en definiciones de Heidegger que pone en palabras aquella relación dialéctica entre el hombre arquitecto y la sociedad, quien le demanda re- dimensionar, re-nombrar, y re-descubrir, sus dimensiones, su escala, sus emociones9 . Acciones que una realidad social pone en crisis a partir de experimentar las asociaciones especulativas que los profesionales de la arquitectura practican, olvidándose de su tarea de creador e investigador de un discurso social más que de formas, compromiso que cada profesional de las distintas cátedras de la facultad intenta encarar desde su especialidad. Así las publicaciones de SEMA10 , tribu a la cual también pertenezco, donde de la forma, la transforma, el espacio y sus emergentes explicitan los dominios de conocimiento del mundo académico morfológico modelando los aspectos tribales (Becher,1989; p.41). del mismo En las cátedras de Comunicaciones y Morfología se observan que tienen particular brillo y definición las exposiciones de los morfólogos como se los llama en el lenguaje académico, con un discurso exquisito y cargado de especificidad y pertinencia, diferenciándose del resto ya que gozan de una formación generalmente amplia y consecuente con sus principios. Participaciones frecuentes y cuidadosamente diseñadas en congresos, en conferencias que le otorgan una delimitación significativa en aquel edredón. En algún momento como adscripta (Primer momento de iniciación a la carrera docente) de la cátedra de Comunicaciones I A, ante los rituales de la tribu, me refería como“ …es un mundo diferente, la libertad de acción se ve enriquecida por las limitaciones de la especificidad y la precisión” Gabriela Giménez, 2000.
  7. 7. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 7 Otra de las observaciones que se puede hacer es que se establecen códigos diferenciadores en el discurso, son cuidadosos y celosos de los modos que manejan, los nuevos términos que descubren y crean para expresarse. Es el lenguaje oral, escrito y gráfico los que otros y ellos distinguen a través de sus variadas manifestaciones en distintos espacios de expresión Egresado ante la pregunta de cual fue la materia con la que comenzó a sentirse un futuro arquitecto, comentó: “… sin dudas el a b c de la arquitectura y el sentimiento de pertenecer al campo del diseño me lo dio Comunicaciones I”. En los aspectos sociales se forman grupos reducidos, las adhesiones no son multitudinarias, se reúnen de manera separada, bajo rituales consensuados de camaradería, gestan sus investigaciones de forma autónoma buscando consensos sólo del referente -el titular de cátedra- construyendo modos distintos de producir conocimiento y evaluar el trabajo de los demás integrantes a través de debates y fundamentadas críticas. Si bien es un edredón continuo e informe desde mi visión, tal como lo plantea Thomas Khun, esta tribu puede ubicarse en la 2º posición, la del sentido más restringido de matriz disciplinar, un compendio de las generalizaciones, modelos y ejemplares representativos que constituyen “la posesión común de los miembros de una disciplina profesional “(Becher,1989). En el sentido más amplio, en la Arquitectura esta mirada no se puede restringir si bien la disciplina y cada una de sus especialidades tiene identificado y consensuado sus paradigmas, el tiempo hace evolucionar ciertos ejemplos en paradigmáticos. Los hace madurar, instalarse y surge la necesidad permanente de innovación, no por la innovación misma sino a partir de la superación en las respuestas que exige el medio, la demanda desde lo social, encontrándose así paulatinamente, nuevos paradigmas. Las especialidades-las tribus trabajan a la luz de sus propios códigos. Manejando de forma particular su código de comportamiento académico-social Uno de esos códigos es el lenguaje que con pertinencia y especificidad en esta tribu se habla, se conversa, se escribe y se crean registros propios (Becher, 1989). De este modo pueden sentirse sus miembros identificados y resguardados de los que no pertenecen a la comunidad quedando así demarcado el campo de dominio que no es otra cosa que la delimitación del territorio de la tribu. Otro de esos códigos lo constituyen el conjunto de valores con los que se mueven tanto en la producción de conocimiento como en las actividades académicas y los métodos utilizados en la investigación, las búsquedas epistemológicas y la simbología comunicacional. Al mirar con cierta distancia, por ser miembro de la tribu, es de una extensión inmensa, con fronteras delimitadas donde las subtribus que la conforman son tan diversas como extravagantemente sofisticadas. Es un fragmento de la comunidad al que se pertenece y se quiere pertenecer ya que le da “marco cultural a la propia vida” (Geertz,1983). Los lazos que se crean dentro del grupo son fuertes, decididamente capaces de contener y sostener a sus miembros.
  8. 8. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 8 Los referentes del territorio Los acontecimientos y ”las historias especialmente reconstruidas” (Becher,1989; p. 45) de los personajes que se fueron y de los que permanecen tejen, lo que Bourdieu (1979) ha denominado capital cultual , junto con los referentes de los distintos niveles que se evocan a manera de “currículo oculto” (Becher, 1089; p. 45) o bagaje de conocimientos formados desde la dimensión tribal. Con respecto a los referentes podríamos decir que desde una visión profesionalista y como productores de obras de arquitectura, objetos singularmente reconocidos y con alto nivel de aplicabilidad del campo de conocimiento a nivel internacional comenzaríamos por los maestros. Entre otros, Le Corbusier, Louis Kahn, F.L. Wright, Peter Eisenman, Alvar Aalto, Giancarlo de Carlo, Cesar Pelli que también son quienes gestaron y gestan los paradigmas. A nivel nacional Amancio Williams, Clorindo Testa, el estudio Gramática, Guerrero, Moroni , Pisani, Urtubey , Rafael Iglesias, Mario Roberto Álvarez. A nivel, local Miguel Ángel Roca, Togo Díaz entre otros. Otros referentes son a nivel institucional, productores de conocimiento y con alto reconocimiento de la comunidad académica, también trascienden las fronteras nacionales como por ejemplo Marina Waisman, César Naselli, Armando Eguiguren, entre otros que van haciendo camino hacia proyecciones muy importantes. Existe otro nivel de referentes, aquel que emerge de la vida social de la comunidad académica, del hacer, pensar y compartir lo cotidiano, aquellos que cuentan con la admiración y reconocimiento de sus pares por como se desenvuelven. Son generalmente constructores y perfiladores de rasgos tribales, se manejan con los más altos valores éticos, aquellos que no son egoístas con su saber, que forman a los iniciados sin celos profesionales y dejan huellas. Los referentes también se van clasificando a medida que las investigaciones y la producción de conocimiento se profundizan en cada una de las especialidades, algunos de ellos se convierten en líderes naturales de sus tribus. Otra característica de estas tribus, que quizás roza lo anecdótico, es su forma de vestir, siempre de alguna manera se distinguen por su gran sencillez o por una fuerte sofisticación, por la combinación de colores en sus ropas y/o sus accesorios de diferencian, se distinguen por ese detalle el touch, el sello definitorio. A manera de epílogo, puede quedar más que decir, pero considero haber dejado esbozado el perfil de la tribu a la que pertenezco, de la que me siento parte y en la que pretendo permanecer, pero seguir definiendo sería ejercitar un escrito de extensión y profundización no tan pertinente en este territorio. En lo expuesto, observo algunos conceptos para seguir trabajando en otras instancias, investigando con esta otra “mirada a los hábitus y hábitos”11 de nuestra disciplina y especialidades. No obstante, me parece una gran oportunidad poder expresar estas particularidades, poner en palabras (y formato papel), hecho que en mí no es fortaleza, aquellas cosas que se dicen, se comentan, pero no siempre se afirman y firman. Cuestiones éstas que me han provocado sentimientos de satisfacción e identificación poder elaborar esta argumentación.
  9. 9. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 9 Notas 1 Definiciones varias extraídas de Internet: http://www.rae.es/. DICCIONARIO DE LA LENGUA ESPAÑOLA. Vigésima segunda edición. 30 de Mayo 2006. 2 Definiciones varias extraídas de Internet: http://www.wikipedia.org /30 de Mayo 2006. 3 Debates. ¿Qué es el Diseño? Foro de Debates en Internet: FOROALFA http://www.foroalfa.com/A.php/lacuartaposicion/ Se trata de un sitio Web http://www.foroalfa.com que publica artículos teóricos e ideológicos acerca del diseño y sus vínculos e incidencia en la vida. 4 Debates-Artículos. ¿Qué es el Diseño? Foro de Debates en Internet: FOROALFA http://www.foroalfa.com/A.php/lacuartaposicion/ Se trata de un sitio Web http://www.foroalfa.com que publica artículos teóricos e ideológicos acerca del diseño y sus vínculos e incidencia en la vida. 5 Miralles, E. (1994) ”Enric Miralles”, Arquitectos y obras. summa+ reportajes.( 2006),14-19. 6 Internet: http://www.arquitecturaenlínea2000/perfiles/forodearteydiseño 7 Facultad de Arquitectura, Urbanismo y Diseño de la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba.(1954-2006) República Argentina. http://www.faudi.unc.edu.ar/index_institucional.htm 8 Universidad Nacional Córdoba. República Argentina. Creada en el s. XVII. Pública y Gratuita. Con gran influencia en el territorio de América del Sur. http://www.unc.edu.ar/ 9 Purini, F. (1994)”Franco Purini y Laura Thermes”, Arquitectos y obras. summa+ reportajes.( 2006),44-49. 10 Barco, S. (2006),” Módulo I. La enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño.“ Posgrado en Especialización en la enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño, Córdoba, F.A.U.D.- U.N.C. Argentina. 11 Sociedad de Estudios Morfológicos de la Argentina. S.E.M.A. http://www.sema.org.ar/ .En diciembre de 1996 se fundó en Buenos Aires la Sociedad de Estudios Morfológicos de la Argentina (sema). Esta sociedad convoca a investigadores, docentes y productores, estudiosos del campo de la Morfología, para construir un espacio de encuentro, trabajo e intercambio en todo el país. Sema está conformada por 281 socios, al 31 de marzo del 2005. La Comisión Directiva a partir de Septiembre del 2005 está integrada por: Presidentes Honorarios Gastón Breyer (UBA), Roberto Doberti (UBA), Presidente Claudio Guerri (UBA). BIBLIOGRAFIA Kahn, Louis (1961), Forma y diseño, Buenos Aires, Nueva Visión, 1984. Marchetti, Jose María, Compilador (2000), Pensar en la Arquitectura, Buenos Aires, Facultad de Arquitectura UBA 2000. Fillingham, Lydia; Susser, Moshe, Foucault para principiantes, Buenos Aires, Era Naciente S.R.L, 1998. LeMay, Eric; Pitts, Jennifer; Gordon, Paul, Heidegger para principiantes, Buenos Aires, Era Naciente S.R.L, 1994. Baudrillard, Jean; Nouvel, Jean, (2000), Los Objetos singulares, Buenos Aires, Fondo de Cultura Económica S.A, 2002. Lewkowicz, Ignacio; Sztulwark, Pablo, (2001) Arquitectura plus de Sentido, Argentina, Altamira, 2003.
  10. 10. 2006_Ensayo para el Módulo I de la Carrera de Especialización en la Enseñanza de la Arquitectura y el Diseño Arq. Gabriela Giménez 10 De Sola Morales, Ignasi; Llorente, Marta; Montaner, Josef; Ramón, Antoni; Oliveras, Jordi, Introducción a la Arquitectura, Barcelona, Alfaomega; UPC S.L, 2002. Becher, Tony (1989), Tribus y territorios académicos, Barcelona, Gedisa, 2001. SUMMA+ Reportajes Edición Especial, Arquitectos y Obras, Buenos Aires, Summa Libros, (2006). Doberti, Roberto (1997), Relatos de la Forma y la Teoría, Buenos Aires, 1997. Montaner, Josep (1999), Arquitectura Critica, Barcelona, Gustavo Gili S.A, 1997. Guibourg, Ricardo; Ghigliani, Alejandro; Guarinoni, Ricardo, Introducción al Conocimiento Científico, Editorial Universitaria de Buenos Aires, (EUDEBA),1994. Arnehim, Rudolf, La forma visual de la arquitectura, Barcelona, Gustavo Gili S.A, 1978. De Fusco, Renato, Historia de la Arquitectura Contemporánea, Madrid, Celeste Ediciones, 1992.

