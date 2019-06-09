Guia basica para_el_dibujo_de_planos_de

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Objetivo 2. Reglas de Dibujo 3. Template 3.1.- Contenido 3.2.- Layers 3.3.- Recomendaciones 4. Planos Arquitectónicos 4...
El objetivo es proporcionar a los estudiantes de Arquitectura y al profesionista una Guía Básica para el dibujo de planos ...
Antes de empezar, es necesario conocer algunos aspectos que serán de utilidad para poder realizar un dibujo de manera orde...
Esta Guía Básica contiene un Template para Autocad el cual posee las siguientes características: 1. Layers agrupados de ac...
3.2.1 Layers para Plantas Arquitectónicas Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurad...
Nombre de layer A-MURO A-MURO-ACAB A-MURO-ALIN A-MURO-ANTE A-MURO-BARA A-MURO-CALI A-MURO-CANC A-MURO-DEMO A-MURO-DUCT A-M...
Nombre de layer A-MURO-JAMB A-MURO-PRET A-MURO-PREF A-MURO-RAMP A-PERS A-PISO A-PISO-ACEN A-PISO-COLA A-PISO-IDEN A-PISO-M...
Nombre de layer A-PTAS A-PTAS-SIMB A-PTAS-PROY A-REFS A-REFS-AACD A-REFS-ACAB A-REFS-ELEC A-REFS-HIDR A-REFS-SANI A-REFS-S...
Nombre de layer A-TRAZO A-VENT A-VENT-SIMB E-EJES E-EJES-SIMB I-INST-AACD I-INST-ELEC I-INST-ELEC I-INST-GAS I-INST-GAS I-...
3.2.2 Layers para Plantas de Conjunto Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados d...
Nombre de layer P-PLNT P-PLNT-PAST A-TBLA A-TEXT A-COTA A-REFS Color Red Red Cyan Yellow Red Blue Tipo de línea Continuous...
3.2.3 Layers para Fachadas (alzados) y Cortes Arquitectónicos Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfa...
Nombre Layer TONE-FINO TONE-XDEL TONE-DELG TONE-MEDI TONE-GRUE TONE-XGRU A-TEXT A-COTA A-COTA-PROY A-REFS Color 19 20 21 2...
3.2.4 Layers para Planos Estructurales Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados ...
Nº de pluma 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Color Red Yellow Green Cyan Blue Magenta White Dk gray Lt gray Ancho 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.3...
3.2.5 Layers para Detalles Constructivos u otros elementos. Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabé...
A continuación se muestran las calidades de línea que posee el template clasificado por colores. Nº de pluma 1 2 3 4 5 6 7...
A continuación se mencionan las recomendaciones que debemos seguir para el uso de este Template: 1. Para poder armar el no...
La siguiente lista muestra las posibles abreviaturas correctas a utilizar para el dibujo de un plano arquitectónico u otro...
INT INTERIOR LAM LÁMINA LAV LAVABO LC LÍNEA DE CORTE LE LÍNEA DE EJE ML METROS LINEALES M2 METROS CUADRADOS M3 METROS CÚBI...
La siguiente lista muestra la simbología para elaborar planos arquitectónicos, acompañada de una breve explicación acerca ...
Indicador de secciones totales de corte, se complementa con otro símbolo igual en el otro lado de la sección. (A) Número d...
Indicador de área de detalle, se utiliza para referir dibujos detallados a mayor escala. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparec...
Indicador de títulos en general (A) Nombre del dibujo (B) Escala del dibujo Propuesta de títulos en dos idiomas Indicador ...
Criterios Generales Ejes Se trazan con calidad de línea fina (red layer) raya, punto, raya. Son referentes y se utilizan e...
Criterios Generales Ejes B. La nomenclatura de los ejes debe de ir: 1.- Dentro de un círculo con calidad de línea xdelgada...
10 9 5 2 1 10 7 6 3 2 1 KJHFBA KJIHGDA BAJA SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 SUBE NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20NPT +0.7...
Ejes C. Los ejes colindantes que corresponden al primero y último ejes (X) y (Y), se trazan a paño de predio y van en ambo...
Cotas 1. Se trazan con calidad de línea fina (red layer) la línea de cota con línea continua y su proyección con línea pun...
Criterios Generales Cotas 4. Se trazarán las líneas necesarias de cotas: la cota general o total (medidas del predio); cot...
Niveles 1. Se dibujarán en el plano los niveles de piso terminado (NPT) en cada uno de los espacios (donde se requiera) y ...
Criterios Generales Letreros 1. El plano deberá tener marcado el nombre de cada uno de los espacios. 2. Los espacios con m...
Líneas de Corte Se trazarán con calidad de línea delgada (green layer) raya, dos puntos, raya. 1. Deberán trazarse en el s...
Proyecciones 1. Se trazan con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada las proyecciones de elementos ubicados en el n...
Proyecciones 1. Se trazan con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada los abatimientos de las puertas ya que son una...
Proyecciones 1. Se traza con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada, la proyección del vacío se dibujará en forma c...
Criterios Generales Muros (de carga) 1. Para la representación de muros, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina...
Muros (barda) 2. Para la representación de bardas, muros bajos, y antepechos, que son elementos que no llevan losa o no ll...
Muros (ventanas) 3. Para la representación de ventanas, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina (red layer) defi...
Criterios Generales Ejes 1. Se trazarán los ejes necesarios en los 4 extremos del dibujo. Cotas 1. Se trazarán las líneas ...
Criterios Generales Ejes 1. Se trazarán los ejes necesarios en los 4 extremos del dibujo. 2. Es recomendable que por lo me...
Criterios Generales 1. El objetivo de estas plantas es el de ver el impacto que tiene el volumen del edificio en ese predi...
Criterios Generales Volumetría y Sombras 3. De acuerdo a la orientación del predio, las sombras se proyectarán con una inc...
1. Se trazarán los ejes referenciales en la parte inferior del dibujo, y se acotará la línea general o total y la línea(s)...
Criterios Generales Volumetría y Sombras 1. Se deben utilizar diferentes calidades de línea para distinguir la proximidad ...
Criterios Generales Línea de Tierra 1. Se trazará una línea de calidad fina (red layer) y una línea de calidad media (cyan...
Criterios Generales Ejes y Cotas 1. Se trazarán los ejes referenciales en la parte inferior del dibujo, y se acotará la lí...
Criterios Generales Niveles 1. Se dibujarán en el plano los niveles de piso terminado (NPT) en cada uno de los espacios (d...
Criterios Generales Muros y Losas 1. Para la representación de muros y losas que se cortan, se trazarán dos líneas exterio...
Línea de Tierra 1. Se trazará una línea de calidad fina (red layer) y una línea de calidad media (cian layer) con una sepa...
Dibujo-27 10 9 5 2 1 10 7 6 3 2 1 KJHFBA KJIHGDA BAJA SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 SUBE NPT +1.50 NPT +1....
Dibujo- 28 NPT +4.05 NPT +3.90 BAJA SUBE BAJA SUBE A D G H I J K A B C E F H J K 5 7 8 10 5 6 7 10 B 3 2 1 2 1 3 C 18.00 1...
Dibujo- 29 B BAJA J 10 6 5 5 10 A D G K KFDA NPT +6.45 JG I 4 3 2 1 1 3 2 I X A-05 X' A-05 10.00 5.00 2.00 2.00 1.30 1.70 ...
A D F K KGDA 5 1 1 6 10 J B 10 10.00 5.00 2.00 18.00 1.65 4.10 9.15 9.15 18.00 2.00 3.10 3.405.15 13.00 6.20 6.80 PLANTA D...
1 5 6 10 3.40 10.10 6.70 8.35 0.20 10.10 10.00 3.80 1.20 5.00 FACHADA LATERAL Left side elevation ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 31
Dibujo- 32 KJGDBA FACHADA PRINCIPAL ESCALA: 1:100 5.60 0.75 0.45 1.65 8.80 1.65 7.904.50 18.00 1.66 4.10 3.04 5.76 3.45 Fr...
Comedor NPT +1.65 Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +3.75 NPT +1.05 Sala NPT +2.25 NPT +7.05 1 NPT +6.45 NPT +0.90 1.50 0.2...
Sala Cochera Comedor NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 Rec. Principal NPT +3.45 NPT +3.90 2.45 0.25 2.55 0...
  1. 1. GUIA BASICA PARA EL DIBUJO DE PLANOS DE PROYECTO EJECUTIVO. Volumen 1 arquitectonicos Participaron en esta GuIa : Coordinador: Mtro. Marco Antonio FernAndez Casas. Alumnos de la Facultad de Arquitectura. CatedrAticos de las Líneas Curriculares. Academia de la Facultad de Arquitectura.
  2. 2. 1. Objetivo 2. Reglas de Dibujo 3. Template 3.1.- Contenido 3.2.- Layers 3.3.- Recomendaciones 4. Planos Arquitectónicos 4.1.- Abreviaturas 4.2.- Simbología 4.3.- Aplicación ÍNDICE 3.2.1- Layers para Plantas Arquitectónicas 3.2.2- Layers para Plantas de Conjunto 3.2.3- Layers p/Fachadas (alzados) y Cortes Arquitectónicos 3.2.4- Layers para Planos Estructurales 3.2.5- Layers p/Detalles Constructivos u otros elementos
  3. 3. El objetivo es proporcionar a los estudiantes de Arquitectura y al profesionista una Guía Básica para el dibujo de planos de Proyecto Ejecutivo (arquitectónicos, acabados, estructurales, instalaciones hidráulicas, sanitarias, eléctricas y de gas) y planos de deterioros, mediante las operaciones en Autocad basado en “The United States Cad Standards”, siendo este un patrón de representación a nivel mundial. Esta Guía Básica no pretende enseñar a dibujar al usuario, sino establecer un Standard de dibujo para generar una excelente comunicación entre el Docente (Arquitecto, Ingeniero, etc.) y el Estudiante de Arquitectura (Alumno), posteriormente esta comunicación será: Arquitecto y Cliente, Arquitecto y Constructor y/o Contratista, y la conectividad en los talleres de Arquitectura a través de un padrón de dibujo. Para poder hacer uso de esta Guía Básica es necesario que el usuario tenga nociones de dibujo en Autocad y conozca el significado de cada una de las simbologías usadas en la elaboración de los distintos planos que conforman un Proyecto Ejecutivo. 1. Objetivo
  4. 4. Antes de empezar, es necesario conocer algunos aspectos que serán de utilidad para poder realizar un dibujo de manera ordenada, como: 1. Es importante utilizar siempre agarres de precisión (endpoint, midponit, perpendicular, etc.) para asegurar el perfecto trazo de las líneas. 2. Verificar que todo lo que se dibuje esté en el LAYER que le corresponde. 3. No crear LAYERS nuevos que no se encuentren establecidos dentro de esta Guía Básica a menos que sean necesarios siguiendo el orden de escritura de layers. 4. Todo lo que se dibuje debe estar en color “BY LAYER” y no en color asignado. 5. En las Plantas de cualquier tipo nunca deberán de ser empleados los siguientes: layers fina, xdelgada, etc. 6. En Fachadas (Alzados) y Cortes Arquitectónicos, únicamente se utilizarán los layers fina, xdelgada, etc. 7. Antes de cerrar un archivo es necesario “purgarlo” para que no contenga objetos que no se están utilizando, haciendo que nuestro archivo tenga un mayor tamaño. 2. Reglas de Dibujo
  5. 5. Esta Guía Básica contiene un Template para Autocad el cual posee las siguientes características: 1. Layers agrupados de acuerdo al tipo de plano que se requiera dibujar. 2. Layers asignados con color y nombre de cada elemento arquitectónico. 3. Tamaño y formato de cotas según la escala a ocupar. 4. Tamaño y formato de títulos y subtítulos según la escala a ocupar. 5. Bloques con atributos de cada una de las simbologías a ocupar, ya con el tamaño y el formato adecuado. A continuación se mencionarán todos los LAYERS que contiene este Template con una breve descripción de cada uno de ellos y las características que estos poseen. 3. Template 3.1 Contenido
  6. 6. 3.2.1 Layers para Plantas Arquitectónicas Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers. Nombre de layer A-AREA-SUPR A-BORD A-BORD-SIMB A-COTA A-COTA-PROY A-MOBI A-MOBI-BAÑO A-MOBI-BAÑO-ACCE A-MOBI-CARP A-MOBI-COCI A-MOBI-SIMB Color Yellow Magenta Cyan Red Red Red Red Red Red Red Yellow Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashed Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Superficie Área Perímetro Borde Títulos – Subtítulos Cotas Proyección de cotas Mobiliario Catálogo Mobiliario Baño Accesorios Baño Carpintería Mobiliario Cocina Clave de Mobiliario 3.2 Layers
  7. 7. Nombre de layer A-MURO A-MURO-ACAB A-MURO-ALIN A-MURO-ANTE A-MURO-BARA A-MURO-CALI A-MURO-CANC A-MURO-DEMO A-MURO-DUCT A-MURO-DUCT -PROY A-MURO-ELEV A-MURO-ESCA A-MURO-HATC A-MURO-SIMB Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashed Continuous Dashed Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Muros Acabados en muros Refs. Alineado Antepechos Barandales Calidad en muros Cancelería Muros a demoler Vacíos Vacíos Elevadores Escaleras Texturas en muros Clave de muros Color Green Red Green Yellow Yellow Blue Red Cyan Red Red Yellow Yellow Red Green
  8. 8. Nombre de layer A-MURO-JAMB A-MURO-PRET A-MURO-PREF A-MURO-RAMP A-PERS A-PISO A-PISO-ACEN A-PISO-COLA A-PISO-IDEN A-PISO-MINU A-PISO-PROY A-PISO-TRAN A-PLAF A-PLAF-SIMB Color Red Green Yellow Red Red Red Red Red Cyan Red Red Yellow Red Cyan Contenido Jambas en muros Pretiles Muros prefabricados Rampas Autos, escalas humanas Patrones de pisos Texturas en pisos Coladeras Clave de piso Radio de giro p/minusvalidos Proyecciones de volúmenes Transiciones de pisos Plafones Clave de plafones Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashed Dashed Continuous Continuous Continuous
  9. 9. Nombre de layer A-PTAS A-PTAS-SIMB A-PTAS-PROY A-REFS A-REFS-AACD A-REFS-ACAB A-REFS-ELEC A-REFS-HIDR A-REFS-SANI A-REFS-SSEG A-TBLA A-TEXT A-TEXT-SI Color Red Cyan Red Blue Cyan Cyan Cyan Cyan Cyan Cyan Cyan Yellow Yellow Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Dashed Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Puertas Clave de puertas Proyección de abatimiento Burbujas de ampliaciones Simbología aire acondicionado Simbología acabados Simbología eléctrica Simbología hidráulica Simbología sanitaria Simbología sistema de seguridad Perímetro de tablas Textos en general Niveles de piso, etc.
  10. 10. Nombre de layer A-TRAZO A-VENT A-VENT-SIMB E-EJES E-EJES-SIMB I-INST-AACD I-INST-ELEC I-INST-ELEC I-INST-GAS I-INST-GAS I-INST-HIDR-CALI I-INST-HIDR-CALI I-INST-HIDR-FRIA I-INST-HIDR-FRIA I-INST-SANI I-INST-SANI Color Red Red Cyan Red Red Yellow Yellow Yellow Yellow Yellow Red Red Blue Blue Yellow Yellow Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashdot Continuous Dashdot Continuous Dashed Gas-line-Gas Continuous Dashdot Continuous Divide Continuous Dashdot Continuous Contenido Trazo básico del proyecto Cristales de las ventanas Clave de ventana Líneas de ejes Símbolo de eje Líneas de aire acondicionado Cableado por losa Cableado por piso Gas (línea) Gas (tubería) Agua caliente (línea) Agua caliente (tubería) Agua fría (línea) Agua fría (tubería) Red sanitaria (línea) Red sanitaria (tubería)
  11. 11. 3.2.2 Layers para Plantas de Conjunto Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers. Nombre de layer C-CORTE C-CORTE-SIMB C-EDIF C-EDIF-EXST C-ESTA C-ESTA-LINS C-ESTA-RAMP C-PROP P-BANQ P-BANQ-PATR Tipo de línea Divide Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Línea de corte en plantas Símbolo de corte en plantas Perímetro del nuevo edificio Perímetro edificios existentes Guarniciones Cajones de estacionamiento Rampas de estacionamiento Limites de propiedad Banquetas Diseño de pisos Color Green Green Red Red Red Red Red Red Red Red
  12. 12. Nombre de layer P-PLNT P-PLNT-PAST A-TBLA A-TEXT A-COTA A-REFS Color Red Red Cyan Yellow Red Blue Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Vegetación Pasto Perímetro de tablas Textos Cotas Burbujas de ampliaciones
  13. 13. 3.2.3 Layers para Fachadas (alzados) y Cortes Arquitectónicos Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers. Nombre Layer -FINA -XDELGADA -DELGADA -MEDIA -GRUESA -XGRUESA -HATCH Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Contenido Patrones de hatch-materiales Color Red Yellow Green Cyan Blue Magenta Red
  14. 14. Nombre Layer TONE-FINO TONE-XDEL TONE-DELG TONE-MEDI TONE-GRUE TONE-XGRU A-TEXT A-COTA A-COTA-PROY A-REFS Color 19 20 21 22 23 24 Yellow Red Red Blue Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashed Continuous Contenido Textos Cotas Proyección de cotas Burbujas de ampliaciones
  15. 15. 3.2.4 Layers para Planos Estructurales Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers. Nombre layer S-ARMA S-CAST S-CADE S-CIME S-COLU S-CORO S-HATC S-SECC S-TRAB S-ZAPA A-COTA A-COTA-PROY A-TABL A-TEXT Tipo de línea Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Dashed Continuous Continuous Contenido Detalles de armado Castillos Cadenas Cimentación Columnas Corona de zapata Hatch Secciones en alzado Trabes Zapatas Cotas Proyección de cotas Perímetro tablas Texto Color Yellow Cyan Cyan Green Cyan Green Red Cyan Magenta Yellow Red Red Cyan Yellow
  16. 16. Nº de pluma 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Color Red Yellow Green Cyan Blue Magenta White Dk gray Lt gray Ancho 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.25 0.35 0.45 0.55 0.70 0.80 Tono 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Comentario Fina Xdelgada Delgada Media Gruesa Xgruesa +Gruesa ++Gruesa +++Gruesa 3.2.5 Layers para Detalles Constructivos u otros elementos. Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers.
  17. 17. 3.2.5 Layers para Detalles Constructivos u otros elementos. Los siguientes Layers se encuentran ordenados de manera alfabética y estructurados de acuerdo al orden de escritura de layers. Nº de pluma 19 20 21 22 23 24 Color 19 20 21 22 23 24 Ancho Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Continuous Tono 1% 3% 10% 15% 25% 30% Comentario Sombra súper clara Sombra muy clara Sombra clara Sombra media Sombra obscura Sombra muy obscura
  18. 18. A continuación se muestran las calidades de línea que posee el template clasificado por colores. Nº de pluma 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Color Red Yellow Green Cyan Blue Magenta White Dk gray Lt gray Tono 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Línea
  19. 19. A continuación se mencionan las recomendaciones que debemos seguir para el uso de este Template: 1. Para poder armar el nombre de un LAYER es necesario que se le asigne una clave a la primera letra con la que va empezar el LAYER, seguido del nombre del grupo y si fuera su caso del nombre específico del objeto. Como ejemplo tomaremos este caso: La clave es Arquitectónico se tomará la letra inicial, después el grupo es muros se tomaran 4 letras de esta palabra, en seguida se tomarán las 4 primeras letras del objeto especifico en este caso antepecho: A-MURO-ANTE 2. El estilo de letra que será usado para textos dentro del plano es Standard cuyo font es Arial; todos los textos serán con mayúsculas. 3. Los títulos y subtítulos serán colocados dentro del layout. Todos estos contienen el formato y tamaño adecuado que se requiere. 3.3 RECOMENDACIONES
  20. 20. La siguiente lista muestra las posibles abreviaturas correctas a utilizar para el dibujo de un plano arquitectónico u otro tipo de plano que lo requiera. AA AIRE ACONDICIONADO A.INOX ACERO INOXIDABLE AR ARENA B BAJA BGN BANCO GENERAL DE NIVEL CAC CENTRO A CENTRO CAP CAPACIDAD CE CUBO DE ELEVADOR CEN CENTRO CF CRISTAL FLOTADO C/U CADA UNO DEPTO DEPARTAMENTO DER DERECHO DET DETALLE DEXT DIÁMETRO EXTERIOR DIAM DIÁMETRO DINT DIÁMETRO INTERIOR DOB DOBLE EX EXTINGUIDOR ESP ESPESOR EXT EXTERIOR 4.1 ABREVIATURAS 4. PLANOS ARQUITECTÓNICOS
  21. 21. INT INTERIOR LAM LÁMINA LAV LAVABO LC LÍNEA DE CORTE LE LÍNEA DE EJE ML METROS LINEALES M2 METROS CUADRADOS M3 METROS CÚBICOS MEZZ MEZANINE MI MINGITORIO MV MINUSVÁLIDOS N NORTE NCJ NIVEL DE CAJILLO NE NIVEL DE ENTREPISO NLOUVER NIVEL DE LOUVER NPT NIVEL DE PISO TERMINADO NPE NIVEL DE PISO EXISTENTE NPLAF NIVEL DE PLAFÓN NIV NIVEL INFERIOR DE VIGA NIF NIVEL INFERIOR DE FALDÓN NIC NIVEL INFERIOR DE CUBIERTA NIL NIVEL INFERIOR DE LOSA NIM NIVEL INFERIOR DE MURO NSC NIVEL SUPERIOR DE CUBIERTA NSF NIVEL SUPERIOR DE FALDÓN NSL NIVEL SUPERIOR DE LOSA NSM NIVEL SUPERIOR DE MURO NSV NIVEL SUPERIOR DE VIGA P PERALTE S SUBE
  22. 22. La siguiente lista muestra la simbología para elaborar planos arquitectónicos, acompañada de una breve explicación acerca de su uso y de las partes que la componen. Símbolo de eje Línea de eje Indicador de nivel en planta arquitectónica Indicador de nivel en fachadas (alzados), cortes (A) Abreviatura del elemento nivelado (B) Valor del nivel Dirección del Norte Geográfico (A) (B) (A) (B) (B) Valor del nivel (A) Abreviatura del elemento nivelado 4.2 SIMBOLOGÍA NPT + 0.00- NPT + 0.00- 2
  23. 23. Indicador de secciones totales de corte, se complementa con otro símbolo igual en el otro lado de la sección. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparece la sección (B) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra la sección Indicador de secciones parciales de corte, se complementa con otro símbolo igual en el otro lado de la sección. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparece la sección (B) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra la sección Indicador del corte en detalle, se complementa con una barra que indica el área que abarca el detalle. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparece la sección (B) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra la sección (A) (B) (A) (B) (A) (B)
  24. 24. Indicador de área de detalle, se utiliza para referir dibujos detallados a mayor escala. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparece la sección (B) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra la sección Indicador de alzados interiores o exteriores. Los interiores se indican con números y los exteriores con letras, la esquina rellena indica la dirección de la vista. (A) Número de dibujo donde aparece la sección (B) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra la sección Símbolo de corte (en escaleras, rampas, banquetas, etc.) (A) (B) (A) (B)
  25. 25. Indicador de títulos en general (A) Nombre del dibujo (B) Escala del dibujo Propuesta de títulos en dos idiomas Indicador de títulos en cortes, fachadas o alzados y detalles. (A) Nombre del dibujo (B) Escala del dibujo (C) Número del dibujo donde aparece la sección (D) Clave del Plano donde se encuentra el dibujo (A) (B) (C) (D) (A) (B) PLANTA BAJA First floor ESCALA (Scale): 1:50 PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 2° NIVEL Second floor ESCALA (Scale): 1:50 CORTE Section ESCALA (Scale): 1:50
  26. 26. Criterios Generales Ejes Se trazan con calidad de línea fina (red layer) raya, punto, raya. Son referentes y se utilizan en dos de los momentos claves del proyecto: 1.- Para hacer los números generadores y poder sacar la volumetría de cada concepto de obra. 2.- Para trazar el proyecto en obra. A. Se dibujarán los ejes desde el punto en donde se originan hacia el extremo más cercano que le corresponda del plano; no es necesario que los ejes atraviesen el plano de extremo a extremo (Dibujo-01) 10 9 5 2 1 10 7 6 3 2 1 KJIHGDA BAJA SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20NPT +0.75 SUBE Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 NPT +0.90 Poste Caceta NPT +1.80 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE 1 2 3 4 6 7 119 10 1513 14 3 X A-05 X' A-05 Acceso 9 9 10 NPT + 0.60 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 NPT + 2.25 Fountain Access 12 5 16 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 8 11 7 SUBE 8 Y A-05 Cochera Garage _ Portón de abatimiento vertical Portón de abatimiento vertical 3.00 3.00 1.40 0.20 0.60 0.80 0.60 0.10 0.40 0.70 1.30 2.00 3.50 5.80 0.40 13.00 1.20 1.60 1.70 3.403.101.151.003.70 4.60 5.75 18.00 1.20 1.30 5.00 5.00 1.30 2.00 2.00 1.80 3.20 10.00 Dibujo- 01 4.3 APLICACIÓN EN PLANTAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS
  27. 27. Criterios Generales Ejes B. La nomenclatura de los ejes debe de ir: 1.- Dentro de un círculo con calidad de línea xdelgada (yellow layer) de 0.3 de radio se trazarán con fuente arial y con tamaño de fuente de 0.25, letras mayúsculas en el sentido de las (X) y números en el sentido de las (Y) 2.- Teniendo el cuidado de leer el plano de izquierda a derecha, y de arriba hacia abajo, se inicia siempre con los ejes A en el eje de las (X) y 1 en el eje de las (Y), y siempre deberán ir alineados. (Dibujo-02) 6 3 2 1 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Cochera Garage 5.75 1.20 1.30 5.00 1.30 2.00 2.00 10.00 J G BA NPT + 0.00 NPT +0.75 SUBE SUBE SUBE Caceta SUBE 1 2 3 4 X A-05 5 _ Portón de abatimiento vert 3.00 3.00 1.40 0.20 0.60 0.55 0.20 0.80 0.60 0.70 0.80 5.00 3.20 2.50 1.65 2 1 1110987 NPT +0.90 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 C Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 SUBE Y A-05 1.30 2.00 3.50 3.403.101.151.003.70 4.60 18.00 10IHG4 NPT +0.90 NPT + 0.60 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 7 SUBE Y A-05 3.101.151.003.70 4.60 5.75 18.00 Dibujo- 02
  28. 28. 10 9 5 2 1 10 7 6 3 2 1 KJHFBA KJIHGDA BAJA SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 SUBE NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20NPT +0.75 SUBE SUBE SUBE Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 NPT +0.90 E F G J Poste Caceta NPT +1.80 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE 1 2 3 4 6 7 119 10 1513 14 3 C B A Y' A-05 X A-05 X' A-05 Acceso 18.00 1.65 7.15 1.55 4.25 3.40 2.50 0.60 2.50 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 5.00 5.00 1.30 1.20 18.00 5.75 4.60 3.70 1.00 1.15 3.10 3.40 1.701.60 1.20 13.00 0.40 5.80 3.50 2.00 1.30 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 6.20 3.80 0.80 0.70 0.40 0.10 0.60 0.80 9 9 10 NPT + 0.60 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 NPT + 2.25 Fountain Access 12 5 16 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 8 11 7 SUBE 8 0.20 Y A-05 Cochera Garage 0.50 0.55 0.60 0.20 _ Portón de abatimiento vertical Portón de abatimiento vertical 1.40 3.00 3.00 PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 1er. NIVELFirst floor plan ESCALA: 1:50 J I E B A 11 11 NPT +4.05 NPT +3.90 BAJA SUBE BAJA SUBE A E G H I J K A B C E F H J K 5 7 8 10 5 6 7 10 B 0 C 3 2 1 2 1 3 X' A-05 C 1.701.60 1.20 13.00 0.40 5.80 3.50 2.00 1.30 18.00 1.65 3.70 1.15 3.10 3.40 13.00 1.60 1.60 3.50 2.00 1.30 3.00 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 6.20 3.80 18.00 1.65 2.75 1.55 4.25 3.40 0.40 0.10 SUBESUBE Recámara 2 bedroom NPT + 3.75 Sala de tv/ estudio Family room NPT + 4.50 NPT + 4.35 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 4.20 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 SUBE 26262627 Y A-05 Y' A-05 X A-05 X' A-05 NPT + 3.75 Recámara 3 bedroom NPT + 3.75 4.55 1.80 2.60 2.75 1.35 2.05 0.90 0.50 EL PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 2do. NIVELSecond floor plan ESCALA: 1:50 3.- Cuando el proyecto consista de dos o más niveles, se recomienda empatar las plantas para localizar los ejes evitando poner ejes prima. (Dibujo-03) Criterios Generales Ejes Dibujo- 03
  29. 29. Ejes C. Los ejes colindantes que corresponden al primero y último ejes (X) y (Y), se trazan a paño de predio y van en ambos extremos del plano, los demás ejes van a centros de muros (ejes). (Dibujo-04) Esta opción es la más usual para el desarrollo del proyecto en obra, facilitando su trazo e interpretación por parte del personal de construcción. Opción: El Reglamento del Distrito Federal indica que se trazan todos los ejes incluyendo los colindantes a centros de muro acotando la distancia a la colindancia considerando la junta constructiva. Nota: Es recomendable que todos los muros, mochetas, antepechos, columnas, etc., lleven eje sin importar su dimensión, ya que son referentes de trazo. Criterios Generales E 2 1 KJ9874 BAJA SUBE SUBE NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 NPT +0.90 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 C X' A-05 18.00 5.75 4.60 3.70 1.00 1.15 3.10 3.40 13.00 5.80 3.50 2.00 1.30 NPT + 0.60 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 7 SUBE Y A-05 Cochera Garage Dibujo- 04 10 9 KJ SUBE NPT +2.40 Fuente 1617 Poste 15 18.00 4.25 3.40 1.701.60 1.20 0.40 0.40 0.10 NPT + 2.25 Fountain 16
  30. 30. Cotas 1. Se trazan con calidad de línea fina (red layer) la línea de cota con línea continua y su proyección con línea punteada. Siempre se deben acotar medidas en magnitud real (referencia paralela y perpendicular al elemento). 2. En todos los casos la cota debe ser clara y legible, y el sentido de lectura único para evitar que se tenga que girar el plano para su lectura. 3. Las cotas se marcarán con fuente arial y tamaño de fuente de 0.12; con número entero y 2 decimales; tratando de que sean medidas cerradas a cero o a cinco (3.00, 0.85, 4.55, etc.). (Dibujo-05) JIHGD NPT +0.90 NPT + 1.20 18.00 5.75 4.60 3.70 1.00 1.15 3.10 3.40 NPT + 0.60 Cocina Kitchen Jardín Garden Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 SUBE Y A-05 6 3 2 1 NPT +0.75 10.00 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 5.00 5.00 1.30 1.20 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Cochera Garage Dibujo- 05 Criterios Generales
  31. 31. Criterios Generales Cotas 4. Se trazarán las líneas necesarias de cotas: la cota general o total (medidas del predio); cotas particulares a ejes (las necesarias); y en su caso cotas a paños; irán a partir del paño exterior a una distancia de 0.5 entre ellas y en los 4 extremos del dibujo. Siempre de la general (la más alejada del plano) a las particulares. 5. En caso de que exista algún elemento curvo, se deberá marcar el punto de origen del círculo y se acotará el radio para su trazo en relación al eje próximo. 6. En caso de que se tenga que dibujar un muro que tenga alguna inclinación se tendrá que marcar el ángulo correspondiente. (Dibujo-06) Dibujo- 06 10 9 10 KJHFBA SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 SUBE NPT +1.20NPT +0.75 SUBE SUBE SUBE Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 Poste Caceta NPT +1.80 SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE 1 2 3 4 6 7 119 10 1513 14 Y' A-05 Acceso 18.00 1.65 7.15 1.55 4.25 3.40 2.50 0.60 2.50 10.00 3.20 5.00 1.701.60 1.20 13.00 0.40 5.80 0.80 0.70 0.40 0.10 0.60 0.80 9 9 10 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 NPT + 2.25 Fountain Access 12 5 168 11 8 0.20 0.55 _ Portón de abatimiento vertical Portón de abatimiento vertical 1.40 3.00 3.00
  32. 32. Niveles 1. Se dibujarán en el plano los niveles de piso terminado (NPT) en cada uno de los espacios (donde se requiera) y se marcarán los cambios de nivel. (Dibujo- 07) Dibujo- 07 SUBE NPT +2.40 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 Poste NPT +1.80 6 7 119 10 1513 14 Y' A-05 Acceso 7.15 1.55 4.25 3.40 2.50 0.60 2.50 1.20 0.40 0 9 9 10 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 Fountain Access 12 168 11 8 Portón de abatimiento vertical SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBESUBE NPT + 2.25 SUBE SUBE BAJA Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Criterios Generales
  33. 33. Criterios Generales Letreros 1. El plano deberá tener marcado el nombre de cada uno de los espacios. 2. Los espacios con muebles fijos pueden prescindir del nombre como baños, cocina, patio de servicio (es obvio). (Dibujo-08) Nota: Existe la opción de poner los nombres en español y en ingles (dibujo de planos bilingües). Dibujo-08 NPT +3.90 E F G J C 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 6.20 3.80 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 X A-05 0.50 SUBESUBE SUBE NPT +3.90 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 SUBE SUBE
  34. 34. Líneas de Corte Se trazarán con calidad de línea delgada (green layer) raya, dos puntos, raya. 1. Deberán trazarse en el sentido de los ejes coordenados, en el sentido horizontal ( X - X´ ) y en el sentido vertical ( Y - Y´ ) atravesando la(s) planta(s) arquitectónica(s) de lado a lado del dibujo de la planta y marcando la dirección del corte con una flecha en los extremos de la línea. 2. En el caso de que sean más cortes se marcará (X1 - X1´), (X2 - X2´), (X3 - X3´) etc. en sentido horizontal; y (Y1 - Y1´), (Y2 - Y2´), (Y3 - Y3´), etc. en sentido vertical. (Dibujo-09) Nota: Se puede utilizar el eje “Z” en caso de existir planos inclinados. Criterios Generales Dibujo- 09 NPT +4.05 NPT +3.90 BAJA BAJA 1 4 7 8 9 10 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 10 11 E G H J E F G J 2 C B A B A C 3 18.00 1.65 3.70 1.15 3.10 3.40 13.00 1.60 1.60 3.50 2.00 1.30 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 6.20 3.80 18.00 1.65 2.75 1.55 4.25 3.40 Recámara 2 bedroom NPT + 3.75 Sala de tv/ estudio Family room NPT + 4.50 NPT + 4.35 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 4.20 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 SUBE 26262627 Y A-05 Y' A-05 X A-05 X' A-05 NPT + 3.75 Recámara 3 bedroom NPT + 3.75 4.55 1.80 2.60 2.75 1.35 2.05 0.90 0.50 SUBE SUBESUBE SUBE NPT +4.05 NPT +3.90 BAJA BAJA 1 4 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 E F G J 2 C B A 3 18.00 1.65 3.70 1.15 3 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 6.20 3.80 18.00 1.65 2.75 1.55 4.25 Recámara 2 bedroom NPT + 3.75 Sala de tv/ e Family room NPT + 4.50 NPT + 4.35 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 4.20 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 SUBE 26262627 Y A-05 Y' A-05 X A-05 NPT + 3.75 4.55 1.80 2.60 2.75 1.35 2.05 0.90 0.50 SUBE SUBESUBE SUBE NP 0 00 00 6.20 3.80 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 X A-05 50 SUBE SUBE
  35. 35. Proyecciones 1. Se trazan con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada las proyecciones de elementos ubicados en el nivel siguiente superior del proyecto como: volados de losas, aleros, escalones, vacíos, etc. (Dibujo-10) Criterios Generales Dibujo- 10NPT + 0.00 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 SUBE 1 2 3 4 1.30 1.20 0.60 0 9 10 NPT + 0.60 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 11 7 SUBE 8 Cochera Garage 0 0.20 _ SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE BAJA NPT C G
  36. 36. Proyecciones 1. Se trazan con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada los abatimientos de las puertas ya que son una proyección de movimiento; (ésta proyección en ningún caso borra el piso del baño). (Dibujo-11) Criterios Generales NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 2425 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 NPT +1.80 119 10 Acceso 9 9 10 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 Access 128 11 8 Portón de abatimiento vertical SUBE SUBE SUBE Dibujo- 11 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 9 10 C Di NP 11 8 SUBE SUBE
  37. 37. Proyecciones 1. Se traza con calidad fina (red layer) y con línea punteada, la proyección del vacío se dibujará en forma cruzada (Dibujo-12) Criterios Generales Dibujo- 12 SUBE NPT +2.40 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 Poste NPT +1.80 119 10 1513 14 Acceso 1.701.60 1.20 13.00 0.40 5.80 0.40 9 9 10 10 9 8 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 Fountain Access 12 16 11 7 8 e abatimiento vertical SUBE SUBE SUBESUBE NPT + 2.25 SUBE BAJA
  38. 38. Criterios Generales Muros (de carga) 1. Para la representación de muros, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina (red layer) y dos líneas interiores de calidad media (cyan layer). Ésta representación solo será usada con muros que lleguen a la losa (muros de carga). (Dibujo-13) Nota: Se debe dejar en blanco el centro de la representación del muro para que se tracen los ejes. Dibujo- 13 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Comedor Laundry NPT + 0.75 7 SUBE SUBE SUBE BAJA NPT +1.50 10 9 BAJA
  39. 39. Muros (barda) 2. Para la representación de bardas, muros bajos, y antepechos, que son elementos que no llevan losa o no llegan a ella, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina (red layer) omitiendo las dos líneas interiores de la representación de muros de carga. (Dibujo-14) Criterios Generales Dibujo- 14 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 5.80 3.50 2.00 1.30 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40
  40. 40. Muros (ventanas) 3. Para la representación de ventanas, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina (red layer) definiendo el antepecho, y se dibujarán dos líneas interiores de calidad xdelgada (yellow layer) que nos indican el cristal (vidrio) cuidando que la separación entre ellas permita que se trace el eje. (Dibujo-15) Criterios Generales Dibujo- 15 Cocina NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40
  41. 41. Criterios Generales Ejes 1. Se trazarán los ejes necesarios en los 4 extremos del dibujo. Cotas 1. Se trazarán las líneas necesarias de cotas: la cota general o total (medidas del predio); cotas a ejes (las necesarias); a una distancia de 0.5 entre ellas a partir del paño exterior, y en los 4 extremos del dibujo. Siempre irán de la general (la más alejada del plano) a las particulares. (Dibujo-16) Dibujo- 16 B BAJA J 11 6 5 5 11 A D G K KFDA NPT +6.45 JG I 4 3 2 1 1 3 2 I X A-05 X' A-05 10.00 5.00 2.00 2.00 1.30 1.70 0.80 1.70 1.70 18.00 5.75 3.70 2.00 3.10 3.40 18.00 1.65 4.10 0.60 5.10 3.401.80 13.00 3.50 2.00 1.30 Azotea roof NPT + 7.05 NPT + 7.80NPT + 7.35 Azotea roof NPT + 7.35 Cuarto de servicio service room NPT +6.45 BAJA SUBE BAJA NPT + 6.60NPT + 6.15 6.20 Y A-05 Y' A-05 3.55 0.50 4.3 APLICACIÓN EN PLANTAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS DE AZOTEA (TECHOS)
  42. 42. Criterios Generales Ejes 1. Se trazarán los ejes necesarios en los 4 extremos del dibujo. 2. Es recomendable que por lo menos se tracen el primero y último ejes en cada extremo del dibujo delimitando el predio. Cotas 1. Se trazarán las líneas generales o totales (medidas del predio) iniciando a una distancia de 0.5 del paño exterior, y en los 4 extremos del dibujo. (Dibujo-17) Dibujo- 17 A D F K KGDA 5 1 1 6 10 J B 10 10.00 5.00 2.00 18.00 1.65 4.10 9.15 9.15 18.00 2.00 3.10 3.405.15 13.00 6.20 6.80 4.3 APLICACIÓN EN PLANTAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS DE CONJUNTO
  43. 43. Criterios Generales 1. El objetivo de estas plantas es el de ver el impacto que tiene el volumen del edificio en ese predio, por lo que es necesario la utilización de las sombras y de la calidad de línea para distinguir la proximidad de cada volumen. 2. Es una vista aérea en donde se percibe todo el edificio, la vía pública (calle y banquetas), cocheras, estacionamientos, rampas, jardines, accesos peatonales y accesos vehiculares, etc. (Dibujo-18) Dibujo- 18 A D F K KGDA 5 1 1 6 10 J B 10 10.00 5.00 2.00 18.00 1.65 4.10 9.15 9.15 18.00 2.00 3.10 3.405.15 13.00 6.20 6.80
  44. 44. Criterios Generales Volumetría y Sombras 3. De acuerdo a la orientación del predio, las sombras se proyectarán con una inclinación de 45º con respecto al norte ya sea al este o al oeste obteniendo la mejor representación volumétrica en el predio. 4. Se trazará en calidad fina (red layer) un hatch de líneas paralelas continuas. La línea que marca el límite de la sombra se eliminará. 5. Para distinguir la volumetría del edificio es necesario que la calidad de línea sea mayor para los elementos más altos y más delgada para los elementos más alejados. (Dibujo-19) Dibujo- 19 A D F GDA 1 6 10 B 10.00 5.00 2.00 18.00 1.65 4.10 9.15 9.15 18.00 2.00 3.10 5.15
  45. 45. 1. Se trazarán los ejes referenciales en la parte inferior del dibujo, y se acotará la línea general o total y la línea(s) de cotas a ejes, solo se mostrarán aquellos ejes que hagan referencia a algún volúmen. 2. Se trazarán las líneas de cotas de altura necesarias: la general o total y las particulares de cada elemento de fachada en ambos extremos del dibujo trazando con una línea de calidad fina (red layer) punteada de extensión la cual indicará a que elemento está referenciada. (Dibujo-20) Criterios Generales Ejes y Cotas Dibujo- 20 1 5 6 10 3.40 10.10 6.70 8.35 0.20 10.10 10.00 3.80 1.20 5.00 4.3 APLICACIONES EN FACHADAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS (ALZADOS)
  46. 46. Criterios Generales Volumetría y Sombras 1. Se deben utilizar diferentes calidades de línea para distinguir la proximidad de cada volúmen (más gruesa para elementos más cercanos). 2. Se deben dibujar las sombras que proyecte cada volúmen. Éstas se representarán con una línea a 45º en cada una de las aristas de los volúmenes dando un grosor de sombra dependiendo la diferencia entre los paños del edificio. 3. Se utilizará en calidad fina (red layer) un hatch de líneas paralelas continuas. 4. La línea que marca el límite de la sombra se eliminará. (Dibujo-21) KJFDBA 5.60 0.75 0.45 1.65 8.80 1.65 7.904.50 18.00 1.66 4.10 3.04 5.76 3.45 Dibujo- 21
  47. 47. Criterios Generales Línea de Tierra 1. Se trazará una línea de calidad fina (red layer) y una línea de calidad media (cyan layer) con una separación entre ellas de 0.05. (Dibujo-22) 1 5 6 10 3.40 10.10 6.70 8.35 0.20 10.10 10.00 3.80 1.20 5.00 Dibujo- 22
  48. 48. Criterios Generales Ejes y Cotas 1. Se trazarán los ejes referenciales en la parte inferior del dibujo, y se acotará la línea general o total y la línea(s) de cotas a ejes. 2. Se trazarán las líneas de cotas de altura necesarias: la general o total y las particulares de cada elemento del corte en ambos extremos del dibujo trazando con una línea de calidad fina (red layer) punteada de extensión la cual indicará a que elemento está referenciada. (Dibujo-23) Sala Cochera Comedor NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 Rec. Principal NPT +3.45 NPT +3.90 2.45 0.25 2.55 0.75 8.40 2.00 6.30 18.00 1.657.151.554.053.60 0.25 K J H F B A master bedroom garage dining room Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +4.35 NPT +4.20 NPT +7.05 NPT +6.60 NPT +6.15 2.30 0.25 1.50 0.25 2.40 0.45 0.45 NPT +0.00_ great room family room CORTE x-x' Seccion x-x' ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 23 +6.60 NPT +6.15 0.25 2.40 0.45 0.45 Nota: Es necesario dibujar los muebles fijos que existan en el proyecto, Ejem: lavabos, cocinas integrales, inodoros, etc. 4.3 APLICACIÓN EN CORTES ARQUITECTÓNICOS
  49. 49. Criterios Generales Niveles 1. Se dibujarán en el plano los niveles de piso terminado (NPT) en cada uno de los espacios (donde se requiera) y se marcarán los cambios de nivel. opción: en sentido vertical se podrá dibujar una línea paralela a la línea de cota general y en ella marcar los niveles de piso terminado (NPT). Letreros 1. El plano deberá tener marcado el nombre de cada uno de los espacios. (Dibujo-24) Sala Cochera Comedor NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 Rec. Principal NPT +3.45 NPT +3.90 2.45 0.25 2.55 0.75 8.40 2.00 6.30 18.00 1.657.151.564.053.60 0.25 K J H F B A master bedroom garage dining room Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +4.35 NPT +4.20 NPT +7.05 NPT +6.60 NPT +6.15 2.30 0.25 1.50 0.25 2.40 0.45 0.45 NPT +0.00_ great room family room CORTE x-x' Seccion x-x' ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 24 Sala Comedo NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 2.00 6.30 0.25 dining room Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +7.05 2.30 0.25 great room family room
  50. 50. Criterios Generales Muros y Losas 1. Para la representación de muros y losas que se cortan, se trazarán dos líneas exteriores de calidad fina (red layer) y dos líneas interiores de calidad media (cyan layer), igual al dibujo de muros (de carga) en plantas arquitectónicas. (Dibujo-25) Nota: Se debe dejar en blanco el centro de la representación del muro para que se tracen los ejes. Comedor NPT +1.65 Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +3.75 NPT +1.05 Sala NPT +2.25 NPT +7.05 1 NPT +6.45 NPT +0.90 1.50 0.25 2.45 0.25 6.90 1.30 2.00 2.41 5.80 NPT +10.80 NPT +4.35 Living room Dining room 0.25 0.25 0.90 2.45 0.45 2.25 2.70 2.70 2.95 0.25 2.45 2.45 9.25 5.85 2 3 5 9 10 0.40 11.90 2.10 family room Dibujo- 25 Comedor NPT +1.65 Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +3.75 NPT +1.05 Sala NPT +2.25 2.41 5.80 NPT +4.35 Living room Dining room 0.40 11.90 family room
  51. 51. Línea de Tierra 1. Se trazará una línea de calidad fina (red layer) y una línea de calidad media (cian layer) con una separación entre ellas de 0.05. (Dibujo-26) Criterios Generales Sala Cochera Comedor NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 Rec. Principal NPT +3.45 NPT +3.90 2.45 0.25 2.55 0.75 8.40 2.00 6.30 18.00 1.657.151.554.053.60 0.25 K J H F B A master bedroom garage dining room Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +4.35 NPT +4.20 NPT +7.05 NPT +6.60 NPT +6.15 2.30 0.25 1.50 0.25 2.40 0.45 0.45 NPT +0.00_ great room family room Dibujo- 26 5.00
  52. 52. Dibujo-27 10 9 5 2 1 10 7 6 3 2 1 KJHFBA KJIHGDA BAJA SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE NPT + 0.00 NPT +2.40 SUBE NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20NPT +0.75 SUBE SUBE SUBE Fuente 12 13 14 16171819202122232425 15 NPT +1.35 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 NPT +0.90 Poste Caceta NPT +1.80 NPT + 1.20 NPT+ 2.10 SUBE SUBE SUBE SUBE 1 2 3 4 6 7 119 10 1513 14 3 Y' A-05 X A-05 X' A-05 Acceso 18.00 1.65 7.15 1.55 4.25 3.40 2.50 0.60 2.50 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 5.00 5.00 1.30 1.20 18.00 5.75 4.60 3.70 1.00 1.15 3.10 3.40 1.701.60 1.20 13.00 0.40 5.80 3.50 2.00 1.30 0.80 0.70 0.40 0.10 0.60 0.80 9 9 10 NPT + 0.60 NPT + 0.60 6 7 10 9 8 Jardín Garden NPT + 0.45 Desayunador breakfast room NPT + 1.05 Cocina Kitchen NPT + 1.05 Jardín Garden NPT + 2.40 Sala great room NPT + 2.25 Comedor Dining room NPT + 1.65 NPT + 2.25 Fountain Access 12 5 16 Lavado Laundry NPT + 0.75 8 11 7 SUBE 8 0.20 Y A-05 Cochera Garage 0.55 0.60 0.20 _ Portón de abatimiento vertical Portón de abatimiento vertical 1.40 3.00 3.00 PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 1er. NIVELFirst floor plan ESCALA: 1:50
  53. 53. Dibujo- 28 NPT +4.05 NPT +3.90 BAJA SUBE BAJA SUBE A D G H I J K A B C E F H J K 5 7 8 10 5 6 7 10 B 3 2 1 2 1 3 C 18.00 1.65 3.70 1.15 3.10 3.40 13.00 1.60 1.60 3.50 2.00 1.30 3.00 10.00 3.20 1.80 2.00 2.00 1.30 6.20 3.80 18.00 1.65 2.75 1.55 4.25 3.40 SUBESUBE Recámara 2 bedroom NPT + 3.75 Sala de tv/ estudio Family room NPT + 4.50 NPT + 4.35 Recámara principal Master bedroom NPT + 3.45 NPT + 4.20 NPT + 3.90 Vestidor dressing room NPT + 3.45 SUBE 26262627 Y A-05 Y' A-05 X A-05 NPT + 3.75 Recámara 3 bedroom NPT + 3.75 4.55 1.80 2.60 2.75 1.35 2.05 0.90 0.50 PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 2do. NIVELSecond floor plan ESCALA: 1:50
  54. 54. Dibujo- 29 B BAJA J 10 6 5 5 10 A D G K KFDA NPT +6.45 JG I 4 3 2 1 1 3 2 I X A-05 X' A-05 10.00 5.00 2.00 2.00 1.30 1.70 0.80 1.70 1.70 18.00 5.75 3.70 2.00 3.10 3.40 18.00 1.65 4.10 0.60 5.10 3.401.80 13.00 3.50 2.00 1.30 Azotea roof NPT + 7.05 NPT + 7.80NPT + 7.35 Azotea roof NPT + 7.35 Cuarto de servicio service room NPT +6.45 BAJA SUBE BAJA NPT + 6.60NPT + 6.15 6.20 Y A-05 Y' A-05 PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA 3er. NIVELThird floor plan ESCALA: 1:50 5 5 4.95 3.55 0.50 Y A-05 Y' A-05 5.10 4.10 2 5 5.10 JG JG PLANTA DE AZOTEA Roof plan ESCALA: 1:50
  55. 55. A D F K KGDA 5 1 1 6 10 J B 10 10.00 5.00 2.00 18.00 1.65 4.10 9.15 9.15 18.00 2.00 3.10 3.405.15 13.00 6.20 6.80 PLANTA DE CONJUNTO Set plan ESCALA: 1:200 Dibujo- 30
  56. 56. 1 5 6 10 3.40 10.10 6.70 8.35 0.20 10.10 10.00 3.80 1.20 5.00 FACHADA LATERAL Left side elevation ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 31
  57. 57. Dibujo- 32 KJGDBA FACHADA PRINCIPAL ESCALA: 1:100 5.60 0.75 0.45 1.65 8.80 1.65 7.904.50 18.00 1.66 4.10 3.04 5.76 3.45 Front elevation
  58. 58. Comedor NPT +1.65 Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +3.75 NPT +1.05 Sala NPT +2.25 NPT +7.05 1 NPT +6.45 NPT +0.90 1.50 0.25 2.45 0.25 6.90 1.30 2.00 2.41 5.80 NPT +10.80 NPT +4.35 Living room Dining room 0.25 0.25 0.90 2.45 0.45 2.25 2.70 2.70 2.95 0.25 2.45 2.45 9.25 5.85 2 3 5 9 10 0.40 11.90 2.10 family room CORTE y-y' Seccion y-y' ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 33
  59. 59. Sala Cochera Comedor NPT +2.25 NPT +1.65 NPT +1.50 NPT +1.20 NPT +0.75 Rec. Principal NPT +3.45 NPT +3.90 2.45 0.25 2.55 0.75 8.40 2.00 6.30 18.00 1.657.151.564.053.60 0.25 K J H F B A master bedroom garage dining room Sala t.v / Estudio NPT +4.50 NPT +4.35 NPT +4.20 NPT +7.05 NPT +6.60 NPT +6.15 2.30 0.25 1.50 0.25 2.40 0.45 0.45 NPT +0.00_ great room family room CORTE y-y' Seccion y-y' ESCALA: 1:100 CORTE x-x' Seccion x-x' ESCALA: 1:100 Dibujo- 34

