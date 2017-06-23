República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico ´´Sa...
Fundamentos teóricos de la Arquitectura Colonial Venezolana. La arquitectura colonial venezolana es construida desde el si...
 El uso de colores característicos, colorados, rosas y ocres. Paredes de gran grosor, frisos con cerámicas brillosos y de...
2. Construcciones civiles: representadas por las amplias casas coloniales de la ciudad, de las haciendas, los edificios pú...
Bibliografia. http://www.monografias.com/trabajos81/arquitectura-colonial-venezuela/arquitectura-colonial- venezuela2.shtm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura colonial venezolana

30 views

Published on

Arquitectura colonial venezolana

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arquitectura colonial venezolana

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico ´´Santiago Mariño´´ Historia de la arquitectura IV ARQUITECTURA COLONIAL VENEZOLANA. Bachiller: Profesor: Eliannis Ruiz Maigualida Mendoza. C.I 24.109.448
  2. 2. Fundamentos teóricos de la Arquitectura Colonial Venezolana. La arquitectura colonial venezolana es construida desde el siglo XVI cuando Venezuela comienza a ser colonia dependiente del Imperio español, hasta 1810, cuando comienza el proceso de Venezuela. La arquitectura de esta época se caracteriza por su discreta modestia. La explicación está en las condiciones socioeconómicas del país. Venezuela no ofrecía entonces a los colonizadores las inmensas riquezas guardadas por la naturaleza para tiempos posteriores. Una provincia aparentemente poco rica no podía permitirse el lujo de construir edificios de alto costo a imitación de los grandes virreinatos que existían para la época y la sociedad colonial no brindaba tampoco un cuadro tan próspero como el de otros países de América Latina. La simplificación de los problemas técnicos, la renuncia a la mayoría de los elementos decorativos y abigarradas ostentaciones de barroquismos fantasiosos, la imposibilidad de utilizar materiales costosos y la consiguiente falta de artesanos, contribuyeron a establecer una modesta pero bien definida fisonomía de la arquitectura colonial de Venezuela. Características:  Su tipología responde a plantas en forma de U con patio central, gran sencillez, galerías flanqueando el cuerpo principal y pequeñas torres de un piso sobre el acceso principal.  Grandes mansiones que en algunos casos ocupaban una manzana.  El patio con un gran claustro de amplios corredores como los antiguos conventos.  La planta es rectangular con habitaciones y demás dependencias distribuidas alrededor de un patio central, una entrada con zaguán (espacio cubierto, situado de una casa e inmediato a la puerta de la calle).  El patio central con jardines, lagunas con fuentes, estaba rodeado con un pórtico de columnas de frustres cilíndricos.  Las fachadas con salientes cornisas y largos muros, en el cual se destacan las ventanas con repisa volada.  Amplio portón de dos hojas de madera claveteada (adornos con clavos de oro, plata u otro metal).  A ambos lados de la puerta dos columnas decorativas adosadas al muro con capitel toscano.  Las ventanas con rejas de hierro forjado o, madera torneada presentan postigo de madera o celosías (enrejado de pequeños listones, generalmente de madera o hierro, que se coloca en las ventanas y otros huecos análogos para poder ver a través de él sin ser vistos), y una repisa volada que sobresale del muro.  La techumbre fue siempre de pares y nudillos decorativos con estudio. Algunos techos eran de cielos rasos de vigas, ladrillos, tejas.
  3. 3.  El uso de colores característicos, colorados, rosas y ocres. Paredes de gran grosor, frisos con cerámicas brillosos y de colores fuertes.  Cerámicas oscuras y colores tierra en los pisos con aplicación de tocetos.  Las cocinas estaban en un segundo patio, era el lugar de recibo de las visitas menores.  Las calles y centros de las plazas se caracterizaban por ser con pisos de adobe. Las construcciones coloniales de Venezuela se realizaron siguiendo los modelos europeos. Los materiales predominantes de la arquitectura colonial fueron los que ofrecía el medio, como la piedra, la arcilla, el bahareque, la madera y la caña amarga. También se usó el yeso y la cal para el cubrimiento de las edificaciones. La arquitectura colonial Venezolana tenía un carácter utilitario y práctico, que predominaba sobre lo artístico y estético. Por ello, las edificaciones eran sencillas, cómodas y espaciosas. Las construcciones coloniales fueron de tres tipos: 1. Construcciones militares: realizadas a lo largo de la costa venezolana, tenían por finalidad la defensa del territorio frente a los ataques de piratas y corsarios extranjeros.
  4. 4. 2. Construcciones civiles: representadas por las amplias casas coloniales de la ciudad, de las haciendas, los edificios públicos, y otras obras destinadas al uso de la población y a las instituciones oficiales. Entre ellas, se destacan las sedes de los cabildos y casa de gobierno. Construcciones religiosas: representadas por las catedrales, las capillas, los seminarios y los conventos, que se edificaban tanto en las ciudades como en los pueblos de Venezuela.
  5. 5. Bibliografia. http://www.monografias.com/trabajos81/arquitectura-colonial-venezuela/arquitectura-colonial- venezuela2.shtml#ixzz4kqmfoMcM https://es.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20081218110522AAuqJvM http://www.arqhys.com/contenidos/coloniales-casas.html https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arquitectura_de_Venezuela https://es.scribd.com/doc/1249673/ARQUITECTURA-COLONIAL-EN-VENEZUELA http://www2.scielo.org.ve/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1012161720 http://arquitecturacolonialvenezolana.blogspot.com/2016/09/arquitectura-militar- venezolana.html

×