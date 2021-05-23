Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 23, 2021

  1. 1. Basic Fundamentals: Animal Form and Function 1 What you will learn: Animal form and function, levels of organization, Bioenergetics, homeostasis, mechanisms of homeostasis, regulation, thermoregulation (body temp), endotherms and ectotherms, acclimatization, Torpor.
  2. 2. Anatomy: study of structure of an organism Physiology: Study of functions an organism performs Natural selection Fits structure to function by selection over many generations in a population Bioenergetics: Mechanisms by which organisms obtain processes and use their energy resources
  3. 3. BODY PLAN and DESIGN
  4. 4. BODY PLAN and DESIGN Affects how animal interacts with its environment Pattern of development is programmed by the genome Result of millions of years of evolution powered by natural selection A. Physical Laws B. Exchange of materials
  5. 5. Physical Laws Natural selection cannot break rules of physics which limits evolution of an organisms form Why we don’t have unnatural animals like these Eg: 1. Flying snake 2. Body of a fish has no protrusions to increase drag (all fast swimmers) 3. Convergent evolution: different gps have the same shape Convergence occurs because natural selection shapes similar adaptations when diverse organisms face same environmental challenge A
  6. 6. B. Exchange of materials Animal body plan tries to submerge all cells in aqueous medium to maintain fluid integrity of PM Diffusion across PM Surface to volume ratio in protists (unicellular) Multicellular organisms: different cells have different diffusion pattern Amoeba Hydra a) Single cell Flat body Tapeworm (Taenia) Large surface area in contact with environment and not much complexity
  7. 7. r=1mm Surface area (4pr2) = 12.6mm2 Volume (4/3pr2) =4.2mm3 Surface Volume = 3 r=2mm Surface area (4pr2) = 50.3mm2 Volume (4/3pr2) =33.5mm3 Surface Volume = 1.5
  8. 8. Surface to volume ratio Small size allows large surface area-to-volume ratio which allows rapid uptake and intracellular distribution of nutrients and excretion of wastes. At low surface area-to-volume ratios • the diffusion of nutrients and waste products across the cell membrane limits the rate at which metabolism can occur, • making the cell less evolutionarily fit. S/V of a whale is 100-1000X smaller than water flea (Daphnia) But inside whale each cell must get access to same O2, nutrients and resources Folding, branching of internal surfaces facilitate exchange
  9. 9. “More complex animals have more challenges but have some benefits also” 1. Special outer covering : protection from predators 2. Large muscles: rapid movement 3. Digestive system: gradual food break down and controlled release of energy And many more…… All these maintain a stable internal environment even when external environment is highly variable.
  10. 10. LEVELS OF ORGANISATION OF ANIMAL FORM TISSUES ORGANS ORGAN SYSTEM DIGESTIVE SYSTEM STOMACH SMALL INTESTINE LARGE INTESTINE All have different tissues TISSUES: group of cells with common structure and function Epithelial Connective Muscle Nervous ORGANS AND ORGAN SYSTEM: different tissues organized into organs. Organ systems carry major bodily functions. All organs of a system must be coordinated for an animal to survive Eg.nutrients absorbed by digestive system is distributed by circulatory system further dependent on respiratory system. Same applies to single and muticellular animals
  11. 11. CHEMICAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN FORM AND FUNCTION Growth Repair Physiology Regulation Reproduction Autotrophs Heterotrophs Use of light or CO2 to make organic molecules Use chemical energy organic/inorganic) in food
  12. 12. BIOENERGETICS Flow of energy through an animal: limits growth, behavior, reproduction, determines how much food is needed. Also explains adaptations. 1. Energy Sources: Food ---> ATP ---> Cellular respiration, fermentation anaerobic respiration Organs and organ systems Animal alive Production and use of ATP Generate Heat Give out heat to maintain balance Remaining heat used in 1. Biosynthesis 2. Body growth 3. Repair 4. Syn and storage of fat 5. Production of gametes
  13. 13. BIOENERGETICS 2. Quantification of Energy: How much energy from food is necessary to stay alive walking, swimming, flying ,sitting etc “ Measure rate at which animals use chemical energy and how these rates change indifferent circumstances” METABOLIC RATE: AMOUNT OF ENERGY AN ANIMAL USES IN A UNIT OF TIME Energy: calories (cal) or kilocal (kcal) 1Kcal = 1000cal Calorimeter measures rate f heat loss Can be measured by measuring rate of heat loss OR Measure amount of O2 consumed or CO2 produced by an animals cellular respiration CHO: 4.5-5 kcal/g Fats: 9kcal/g
  14. 14. 3. Bioenergetic Strategy: BIOENERGETICS Endothermic Ectothermic Birds, mammals Fishes, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates Body is heated by warmth generated by metabolism Allows intense long duration activity over wide environmental temperature High metabolic rate Body is heated by gained from external environment. High cost of heating Low metabolic rate
  15. 15. Factors influencing Metabolic Rate 1. Size of an animal: Body size 1 amount of energy for maintenance of body weight Small animals have high MR Rate of oxygen delivery to tissues Hence High breathing rate Blood volume (rel. to size) Heart rate (pulse rate) ∝ ∝ ∴ must eat more food per unit body mass > MR Still unclear many questions unanswered
  16. 16. Factors influencing Metabolic Rate 2. Activity and Metabolic Rate: Basal metabolic Rate (BMR): metabolic rate of a non growing endotherm at rest and not experiencing stress Adult Male: 1600-1800 kcal/day Adult Female: 1300-1500 kcal/day Standard Metabolic Rate (SMR): Metabolic rate of resting, fasting, non stressed ectotherm at a particular temperature Activity increases metabolic rate and MR is maximum during physical acitivity MR ∝ 1 Duration pf physical activity Time also important: diurnal and nocturnal animals with MR active at diff. time
  17. 17. Factors influencing Metabolic Rate Age Sex Size Body and envt temp Quality and quantity of food Activity O2 availability Hormonal balance time
  18. 18. Homeostasis Regulation of internal environment for maintaining stable and constant condition Open and closed systems Irrespective of external environment and even when conditions are changing Eg. Hydra cannot but humans can Have 37-38 oC body temp Controlled pH of blood (7.4) Regulate amt of sugar (90mg glu/100ml) Hormonal balance “Maintenance of a steady state or internal balance” Dynamic state,interplay b/w outside (changeable) and inside (non changeable) envt
  19. 19. Mechanisms of Homeostasis Regulation Conforming Regulator An animal is a regulator if it controls internal change according to external fluctuations Conformer An animal is a conformer if it allows internal conditions to vary with certain external changes. Functional components: 1. Receptor 2. Control centre 3. Effector 1. Detects change in internal envt 2. Processes information and directs an app. Response by effector 3. Appropriate response to change and gives feedback to control centre
  20. 20. Thermostat CONTROL CENTRE Thermometer (RECEPTOR) Heater (EFFECTOR) Set point 20 - 37oC
  21. 21. Positive Feedback: change in some variable that trigger mechanisms to amplify rather than reverse the change Negative Feedback: Control mechanism which counteracts change in the same direction 1. Change may be cyclic (menstrual cycle) 2. Change as a reaction to challenge (immune system) 3. Change may be energy expensive Regulated change maybe due to :
  22. 22. THERMOREGULATION •Process by which animals maintain an internal temperature within tolerable range •Critical for survival since physio chemical and biochemical changes are sensitive to body temperature •Enzyme mediated reactions increase 2-3 fold for 10oC temp incr. till it denatures Ectotherms Endotherms Gain heat from envt metabolic heat to regulate body temp Generate low heat need to consume more food; dangerous to more effective strategy for survival survive when food less Poikilotherms Homeotherms Animals whose internal body maintain relatively stable internal envt temp vary widely Cold blooded warm blooded
  23. 23. MODES OF HEAT EXCHANGE Conduction Convection Radiation Evaporation Insulation: Hair, feathers, fat etc reduces flow of heat b/w Animal and envt by lowering energy cost of keeping warm Mammals have fat associated with skin, hair,nails or integumentary ssystem Epidermis Hypodermis Dead epithelial cells adipose tissue, fat storing cells Hair follicle,oil, sweat glands, gives insulation Muscles, nerves, blood vessels has blood vessels Marine mammals have BLUBBER to maintain internal core temp of 36-38 but MR Is same as land mammals
  24. 24. MODES OF HEAT EXCHANGE Circulatory adaptation Vasodilation:elevated blood flow in skin, increase in diameter of blood vessels and nerve signals trigger relaxation of muscle walls Vasoconstriction: reduces blood flow and heat transfer, decrease and diameter of blood vessels Counter current heat exchanger Trapping heat in body core thus reducing loss from extremities (maybe in contact with ice, snow, water) Cooling by evaporative heat loss Panting, sweating, breathing, saliva on body, mucus, swimming
  25. 25. Metabolic heat production Thermogenesis: Production of heat by mitochondria instead of ATP Brown fat for rapid heat production Shivering: generates heat Bees and moths are endothermic because of flying (flight muscles) they generate heat Behaviour response Group behaviour,huddle together, postures to minimise heat loss or gain
  26. 26. FEEDBACK MECHANISMS in THERMOREGULATION Nervous system ------> Hypothalamus Control centre for Homeostasis Gp. of nerve cells act as thermostat which respond to changes in body temp to cause changes that promote heat loss or gain (also in skin and body parts)
  27. 27. Warm recpetors Cold receptors Signal HT Signal HT When temp incr when temp decr HT
  28. 28. ACCLIMATIZATION Adjustment to a range of temperatures over periods of days or weeks 1. Adjusting amount of insulation (fat or fur)and shedding in summer 2. Vary capacity for metabolic heat production Constant body temperature in all seasons Some adaptations……… •Ectotherms have changes in cellular components and their functions like enzyme variants having same function but operate under different temperatures. •Change in FA inmembranes like saturated/unsaturated according to environmental conditions •Some produce antifreeze like compounds to protect from subzero temp or ice formation •Production of heat shock proteins or stress induced proteins
  29. 29. TORPOR Adaptations that save animals to avoid dangerous envtal conditions Hibernation/winter torpor Adaptations to cold and food scarcity Temp may become 1-2oC or below zero Low MR,less heat production Live on stored fat Estivation/Summer torpor Adaptations to high heat Inactivity Slow metabolism Daily Torpor: adaptations which allow animals to be active during a particular time of day when metabolism is high and so is energy consumption

