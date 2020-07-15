Sommer cable catalogue section 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bulk Cables Connectors Ready-made Cables Multicore & Power Distribution Systems Modular Systems Electronics Hardware & Acc...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com2 TABLEOFCONTENTS OVERVIEW INTRODUCTION 4 The team . . . . . . . . . . ...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 3OVERVIEW Dear customers and prospective buyers, Our new full-line catalog, Ver...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com4 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE SAYS “HELLO“! FRIEDHELM SOMMER “Well of ideas”...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 5ABOUT SOMMER CABLE ELKE BLANCK She keeps a good eye on everything... and makes...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com6 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE CONNY MAST Fast and precise... that is how she manages purc...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 7ABOUT SOMMER CABLE RALF HÄFELINGER Our “mole”... is our all-round company hand...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com8 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE THINGS WORTH KNOWING ABOUT SOMMER CABLE We would like to in...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 9ABOUT SOMMER CABLE It gets exciting... ... when the insulated wires are strand...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com10 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE And now comes the most difficult part… ... for the cable: ...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 11ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Torture test… Every SOMMER CABLE, after initial manufactur...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com12 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE for the musician A musician appreciates our c...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 13 Session Music (Walldorf, Germany) ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE for the hi...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com14 HELLMUT HATTLER BAND COLOSSEUM photo:mariannehamann RICHARD Z. KRUSPE photoc...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 15 FETTES BROT BARBARA DENNERLEIN MEZZOFORTE RAINER VON VIELEN JOE FERLA MARKUS...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com16 LILLO SCRIMALI ANDY YPSILON CAFÉ DEL MUNDO JOCHEN HORNUNG FLORIAN SITZMANN GE...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 17 MAGMA THE HAMBURG BLUES BAND JORDI TORRENS HANSFORD ROWE ABOUT SOMMER CABLE ...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com18 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Elementary cable facts tips Water Cables with a high-qual...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 19 54321 Ordentliches Mitglied ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Why are cables getting “older...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com20 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Can I also get my cable with a private label? There are in...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 21ABOUT SOMMER CABLE An SDI cable should be capable of transmitting 270 Mbit/se...
www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com22 FRNC HALOGEN-FREE ABOUT SOMMER CABLE EXPLANATION OF SYMBOLS AND TESTING PROCE...
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Sommer cable catalogue section 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sommer cable catalogue section 1

36 views

Published on

Sommer cable catalogue section 1

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sommer cable catalogue section 1

  1. 1. Bulk Cables Connectors Ready-made Cables Multicore & Power Distribution Systems Modular Systems Electronics Hardware & Accessories MAIN CATALOG  V7.2
  2. 2. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com2 TABLEOFCONTENTS OVERVIEW INTRODUCTION 4 The team . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Things worth knowing about SOMMER CABLE . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Cable production . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Our customers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Endorsements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Elementary cable facts and tips . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18 FAQ (Questions Answers) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 Explanation of symbols, testing procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 Audio technology in general . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 BULK CABLE – AUDIO 27 Cross reference list/overview: bulk audio cable . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Balanced cables/microphone cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37 Balanced cables/patch cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 Unbalanced cables/instrument cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46 Digital AES/EBU, DMX, BUS cable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 Multipair audio cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 Multipair modulation cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 Safety/fire alarm cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 Telecommunications cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66 Digital AES/EBU, DMX, CAT hybrid cable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Speaker cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70 Speaker cables, multi-conductor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 BULK CABLE – VIDEO 81 Cross reference list/overview: bulk video cable . . . . . . . . . . . 82 RG/U coaxial cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 90 SAT cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 Video cables multi-conductor video cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96 6G-SDI cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 106 Triax camera cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 107 RG59 control cable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108 HDMI cable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109 Hybrid multicore video cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110 BULK CABLE – VARIOUS 117 FOC/fiber-optic cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 118 Fiber-optic hybrid cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120 Twisted pair CAT.5, CAT.6a, CAT.7 + hybrid cables . . . . . . 122 Photovoltaic cables, DVI dual link . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 128 Transversely watertight cable series – AQUA MARINEX . . 129 Rubber jacket cable, load, TITANEX® . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 134 Multi-conductor cables for heavy-duty applications . . . . . . . 135 NYM-O NYM-J cables, NYM-ST-J . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 136 LIY-CY control cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 138 CONNECTORS 139 Overview: Connectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 140 Neutrik (audio, video, data, power) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 141 Amphenol (audio) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 153 HICON (audio, video, multimedia, data, fiber) . . . . . . . . . . . 154 Keystone snap-in jacks; audio transformers . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202 Telegärtner (video, broadcasting) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 204 Damar + Hagen (video) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 206 Tourlock CA-COM, SOCA round connectors . . . . . . . . . 208 eventCON DMX + power . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 210 ILME multi-pin connectors, adapters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 212 VGA-SUB-D + SUB-D FCT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 D-TAP/POWERTAP, Siemens type DIN 41622 . . . . . . . . . . . 218 Schuko/CEE/various, load connectors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 219 READY-MADE CABLES 221 Overview: ready-made cables . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 222 Cables for musicians . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 224 Cables for professional DJs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 241 Cables for hi-fi home . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 244 Cables for the live event sound . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 256 Cables for studio applications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 284 Cables for broadcasting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 300 Cables for media conference technology – Home . . . . . . . 314 POINT-OF-PURCHASE DISPLAYS 333 MULTICORE SYSTEMS POWER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS 337 Overview: multicore systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 338 Introduction to multicore systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 340 Stageboxes/reels with XLR breakout . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 343 Stageboxes with rectangular multi-pin connectors / separate grounding . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 349 Multipair snakes with rectangular multi-pin connectors / separate grounding . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 353 Permanently installed stagebox systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 358 Multipair audio AES/EBU: Siemens type male/female multi-pin connectors . . . . . . . . . 359 Stageboxes with round LK connector / separate grounding 360 Multipair snakes/reels with round LK connectors / separate grounding . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 363 Fiber-optic systems, fiber hybrid systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 372 MADI connection systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 387 Network/DMX/Power hybrid systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 390 AES/EBU, DMX/Power hybrid systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 399 Audio systems: THE BOXX LK16 / LK25 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 404 Power distribution systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 408 Speaker systems SP-BOXX II/GLANDMASTER . . . . . . . . . . . 410 Audio- and video patch panel systems for broadcast and media technology . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 416 Network patch panels, cover plates and electrical boxes . . . 418 MODULAR SYSTEMS 419 SYSBOXX MKII – customizable patch panel housing . . . . . 420 SYSBOXX housing kits/component panels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 422 SYSBOXX side panel options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 423 SYSBOXX front panel section options . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 424 SYSBOXX front panels with mounted components . . . . . . . 426 SYSBOXX jack modules . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 428 SYSBOXX accessories . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 429 SYSPANEL – flexible audio connectivity in 1 U of rack space . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 430 INSTA-BOXX – rackmountable stagebox for fixed installations . . 431 SYSBOARD – modular wall-mount enclosures . . . . . . . . . . . 432 SYSFLOOR – modular floor-box systems . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 433 SYSDESK – modular pop-up table-box systems . . . . . . . . . 434 SYSWALL – modular wall-mount media box systems . . . . . . 435 SYSWALL 50 – 50 mm wall-mount jack plates, stainless steel . 438 SYSWALL 45+55 – wall-mount connection systems . . . . . . 442 SYSWALL 45 – snap-in modules/cable ducts, desktop housings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 446 SYSFRAME 45 – modular flush-mount table boxes . . . . . . . 448 Pushbutton modules with compact media controller . . . . . . . 450 All company names, product names, product designations and logos contained in this catalog are registered trademarks and property of the respective rightholders. Ab Seite 154 Ab Seite 129Seite 235 LowLoss-Gitarrenkabel „WOODPLUG“-Series Qualitäts- Steckverbinder von HICON AQUA MARINEX Kabelserie zur Verlegung an, im und unter Wasser from page 154 from page 129Page 235 CURRENT HIGHLIGHTS Low-Loss guitar cable “WOODPLUG“ series Quality connectors made by HICON AQUA MARINEX cable series for laying near and under water
  3. 3. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 3OVERVIEW Dear customers and prospective buyers, Our new full-line catalog, Version 7.2, not only includes our current range of cables and connectors, but also presents many innovative new products that incorporate your creative suggestions, all produced in Sommer Cable‘s trademark „worry-free quality.“ We are truly grateful for your valuable input and enjoy working with you! For easy 24 hour order processing and to check availability, please visit our B2B reseller online shop at www.sommercable.com, where you can conveniently search, select, compare and, of course, order online as well. Feel free to request your personal B2B login info by sending an e-mail to info@sommercable.com. Here’s a brief preview of our current highlights, each indicated in the catalog with a NEW button: • the guitar in-ear cable SC-TRICONE SYMASYM • my personal favorite for the acoustic guitar: the limited edition WOODPLUG connector with our SC-SPIRIT LLX Low-Loss Guitar Cable • the transversely sealed waterproof AQUA MARINEX cable series for permanent all- weather installation under or near the water • new high-quality connectors from HICON and NEUTRIK • super compact and attractively priced modular components for wall and table (SYSBOARD, SYSFRAME) • many active solutions for your conference equipment from CARDINAL DVM like the mini conference power amp that fits under every table and in every rack, or the universal HDMI® tester for optimum testing convenience of your HDMI® installation and rental devices • the brilliant high-performance power amplifiers built by my friend Udo Höllstern plus the ready-to-go speaker systems from ProAudio Technology And more ... Have fun exploring our new catalog! If you want worry-free connections, connect with us! We are SOMMER CABLE. ELECTRONICS 451 KRAMER video distribution amplifiers, video converters . . . . 452 KRAMER signal generators, DVI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 453 KRAMER HDMI® , HDBaseT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 454 CARDINAL DVM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 456 CARDINAL DVM-120 series audio interfaces . . . . . . . . . . . 458 DI boxes, splitters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 461 HDMI® converters������������������������������������������������������������������ 462 HDMI® universal tester / toolkit 4K �������������������������������������� 463 HDMI® extenders HDBaseT�������������������������������������������������� 464 HDMI® splitters���������������������������������������������������������������������� 465 HDMI® switcher scaler ������������������������������������������������������ 466 HDMI® matrix systems HDBaseT �������������������������������������������467 Application examples������������������������������������������������������������ 469 Compact media controller DVM-19/4-CON������������������������ 472 Compact audio amplifier DVM-19/4-AMP�������������������������� 472 Compact automatic mixer DVM-19/4-AMIX������������������������ 473 HDMI® switcher IP-19/4�������������������������������������������������������� 473 DVM-194-AF interactive table box . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 474 DVM-194-MIX / headphone amp . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 475 CARDINAL DVM loudspeakers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 478 CARDINAL DVM amplifiers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 484 HOELLSTERN amplifiers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 486 ProAudio Technology – plug play PA systems . . . . . . . . . 490 BRAINSTORM Audio-Clock SMPTE generators . . . . . . . . . 494 Friend-Chip modular matrix for digital studio signals . . . . . . 496 T19 series, 19“ modular power supply rack . . . . . . . . . . . . . 498 HARDWARE ACCESSORIES 499 Overview: hardware accessories . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 500 Multi-pin adapters, punched rack panels, mic stands . . . . . . 501 Gooseneck LED lamp, rack inserts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 502 19“ rack panels, blank and pre-punched . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 504 Empty stagebox housing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 507 Cable reels accessories . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 509 Cable working tools, unwinding/rewinding devices . . . . . . . 514 Multipin protective bags, 5-channel cable protector . . . . . . . 517 GAFFGUN™ floor tape dispenser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 518 Gaffer tape, electrical tape . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 520 Repair tape, insulating sleeving and heat-shrink tubing . . . . . 521 Velcro straps, cable ties, spiral-cut tubing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 523 Braided sheathing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 524 Cable channels for permanent installation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 525 Ceiling and wall-mount brackets for projectors flat screens . 526 Cable and screen cleaners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 532 LED light, tools . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 533 Crimping pliers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 535 Cable testers, measuring instruments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 536 SUPPORT 537 Merchandising . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 538 Connector wiring diagrams . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 540 Distributors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 548 INTRODUCTION BULK CABLE – AUDIO BULK CABLE – VIDEO BULK CABLE – VARIOUS CONNECTORS READY-MADE CABLES POINT-OF-PURCHASE DISPLAYS MULTICORE POWER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS MODULAR SYSTEMS ELECTRONICS HARDWARE ACCESSORIES SUPPORT 4 27 81 117 139 221 333 337 419 451Sincerely yours Rainer Blanck CEO 499 537 Ab Seite 465 Ab Seite 482 CARDINAL DVM Konferenztechnik – Elektronik HOELLSTERN Hochleistungs- Verstärkertechnik und Speakersysteme von ProAudio Technology from page 456 from page 486 CARDINAL DVM Conference technology electronics HOELLSTERN high-performance amplifier technology and speaker systems from ProAudio Technology Prices and further information are available by scanning the stated QR codes (scan app suppositional) or by entering the search code number (  magnifier symbol) at www.sommercable.com. Your individual discounted prices as well as stock availabilities can be found in our B2B shop. We‘ll be pleased to send you your password for access. Our complete price list can be downloaded as excel-file at www.sommercable.com/ pricelist or you can request it by phone or e-mail. As an installer, dealer or reseller you get special dealer conditions. OUR PRICES – YOUR ADVANTAGE
  4. 4. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com4 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE SAYS “HELLO“! FRIEDHELM SOMMER “Well of ideas”... is the founder of the engineering company SOMMER Automatic, and SOMMER CABLE GmbH. He is also CEO of SOMMER CABLE. His passion is playing Cello, and he has a good ear for sound, which of course is a great asset when it comes to ensuring that the cables we produce are of the highest sonic quality. RAINER BLANCK The musician businessman... is co-founder and CEO of SOMMER CABLE. Prior to coming to SOMMER CABLE he played a key management role at SOMMER Automatic. As an ambitious hobby musician, singer and guitarist, he has brought his positive personal energy and enthusiasm to the new challenge, and in just a few short years helped SOMMER CABLE become one of Germany‘s market leaders. He has a great relationship with his staff. Rainer speaks German and English. THIERRY MIGUET He is our IT Manager... and also responsible for the smooth operation of all SOMMER programs and logistical organization. If he is not traveling to see one of his favorite bands, he likes to program new tools to make life easier for us computer users. He dreams of banning all bad music to a planet with a name that no one can pronounce. He speaks English and German. His e-mail-address is: thierry.miguet@sommercable.com ANDREAS BAUER Our “powerman”... is company manager and head of the technical sales department. As a trumpet player he can set the tone, but first and foremost he is responsible for our international technical support and the export department. In his spare time he plays in an orchestra and is a passionate beekeeper. He speaks English and German. His e-mail-address is: andreas.bauer@sommercable.com PASCAL MIGUET The “sound fetishist”... is company and ­product manager as well as developer at SOMMER CABLE and your top address for technical questions and details. He manages the sales department, and supports resellers in their sales activities and the implementation of our products. He will be glad to give you all the necessary information about merchandising. Pascal has been working in the cable and audio business since 1990. He has large sensitive ears typical for Frenchmen. He is really fussy when it comes to sound, loves to play the synthesizer and is an avid fisherman. He speaks French, English and German. His e-mail-address is: pascal.miguet@sommercable.com DIMITRI PROKHORENKO Is our Russian bear… and the managing director of our successful SOMMER CABLE branch in Moscow. Dimitri organizes the distribution, takes care of administrative tasks and presents our products at the most important Russian trade shows. He has also a residence in Stuttgart, which makes him a Russian with Swabian dialect. Dimitri not only speaks Russian, but he speaks English and German perfectly as well. Music is his passion, and he’s an excellent conductor and choirmaster. BRUNO SCHRAMM Our cool Frenchman… is the manager of our SOMMER CABLE branch office in France. Despite his Teutonic sounding name he’s a true blue Frenchman, endowed with German virtues: he is an ambitious, extremely reliable and slightly impatient person. However, he hasn’t shed the French mentality – something that is proven by his wonderful barbecues with lots of culinary highlights. In his spare time, in addition to spending time with his family, his hobbies are medium- and long-distance races and he’s also an excellent bass player. Our francophone customers can reach him under his e-mail-address bruno.schramm@sommercable.com Over the years, audio products have become more complex and sound reproduction has improved considerably. This doesn‘t make things easier for cable manufacturers. Cables are not only important for audiophiles and aesthetes, but also for the manufacturers of instruments, studio and media equipment. By now, even an amateur is able to recognize improved sound and must no longer rely on his imagination and subjective judgment. For cable manufacturers like us this represents an important challenge, because all of a sudden “technical data“ have become audible, and of course, it can be verified. For a company like SOMMER CABLE, this is quite a stroke of luck, because all of our customers recognize and honor good quality. MUSICIANS HAVE BECOME CABLE SPECIALISTS... MARTIN UCIK The International… is a dual German/American citizen with degrees in electrical engineering and business. He worked for the German Gibson Guitar Distributor before founding a music store and international music software and hardware publishing company in 1982. In 1995 he moved to US to serve as President of HOHNER MIDIA. He merged his business with plus24, a Hollywood, CA based pro audio products distribution firm in 2002 and worked there for 13 years as General Manager, before joining SOMMER CABLE as CEO of their America division in 2015. In his spare time, Martin loves to exercise, cook, read, write philosophical relationship books, and to teach worldwide. His e-mail-address is martin.ucik@sommercable.com
  5. 5. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 5ABOUT SOMMER CABLE ELKE BLANCK She keeps a good eye on everything... and makes sure that the accounting department is always well organized. This requires an outstanding focus on punctual customer payments. Elke is Rainer Blanck's wife. Her hobbies are jogging in the woods and traveling around the world. Her e-mail-address is: elke.blanck@sommercable.com JASMIN PFEIFFER She is a whirlwind... in our marketing department. She majored in business administration (Market Research), so we are very lucky to have her on our staff. Where fast solutions are needed, this alert, petite, determined young lady is always on the ball. She organizes our press releases, plans our trade shows and supports our catalog and product management. She devotes her leisure time to her family and handball. Her e-mail-address is jasmin.pfeiffer@sommercable.com CELESTIN MIGUET He is the proud dad... of brothers Thierry and Pascal! He spent most of his life working as a construction manager for a military reprocurement company. This makes him the ideal candidate to come up with ideas for dependable road-proof connectors! Among other things he also designs connectors for the HICON series. He will certainly never feel bored, as he quite en passant translates our SOMMER CABLE catalog into French. His hobby is his perfectly groomed vegetable and flower garden. MARTIN ELSNER The expert... gained long-term experience in the audio and studio industry while working for Studiospares. At SOMMER CABLE he is responsible for technical support and tender management. As an instructor at the SAE Institute he trained lots of young newcomers. In his private life everything revolves around music. You may come across him while he’s working as a sound tech at a local club or in a studio. Martin Elsner likes soccer and computers. He speaks German and English fluently. E-mail: martin.elsner@sommercable.com CLEMENS ÜBERSCHAER The computer expert... was – to the delight of our IT manager Thierry – our first technical trainee in the field of IT and systems integration. Following his successful graduation Clemens will focus on creating optimum computer conditions and on building our webshop. In his leisure time he also loves sitting at the computer. His e-mail-address is clemens.ueberschaer@sommercable.com MARTIN ZWER The jack-of-all-trades... is responsible for creating complex 3D drawings, shooting product photos for the SOMMER CABLE catalog and designing our web site. He possesses good manual skills and is a technology maniac. His hobbies are water sports and mountaineering as well as digital image editing. His e-mail-address is: martin.zwer@sommercable.com ANDREA RAICH She is our universal little helper... in the SOMMER CABLE office. Besides telephone support and sales, she is primarily involved in our distribution and marketing department. Andrea likes riding horses, dancing, cycling and swimming. She is also very popular among her colleagues because she‘s a great baker! She can be contacted via e-mail at: andrea.raich@sommercable.com PETER RIECK The obsessed one... knows everything. And that‘s how it should be, because he is our man for the development and manufacturing of professional audio equipment. He has gained popularity and a certain degree of notoriety with his revolutionary technical developments and his addiction to uncompromising quality. Peter developed the SYSBOXX and manages our branch facility in Bengen near Cologne, where, beside managing a small store, he designs and manufactures sophisticated specialty systems. His PA rock 'n' roll hotline is +49(0)7082-49133-17. Peter is an enthusiastic singer and drummer. E-mail: peter.rieck@sommercable.com MATTHIAS VOGT He whacks the ivory keys... He’s a passionate piano and keyboard player. A man with these talents is just perfect for SOMMER CABLE. Matthias was trained as an industrial business and foreign trade manager in our company. He is a great asset in our technical support and export department. In his spare time he likes to listen to music, play table tennis and surf the web. His e-mail-address is: matthias.vogt@sommercable.com MICHAEL MATUSCHEK The man for bits bytes... is the early bird in the IT department. While his colleagues are still fast asleep, he is already busy taking responsible care of webshop and software updates! Michael loves listening to music, he is a passionate PC gamer and balances that with sport. He speaks German, English and a little Polish. His e-mail-address is michael.matuschek@sommercable.com PABLO CORPAS-MARFIL The accomplished... sound engineer from Spain has been living in Germany since 2013 and now complements our production and technical support team. He speaks Spanish and English fluently and his German is good. In addition he’s a musical allrounder – he sings and plays guitar and drums whenever the schedule of his loving family permits. His e-mail address is: pablo.corpas@sommercable.com MICHAEL WISSMANN He knows what musicians dream of... for he’s been active in the music retail business for almost 15 years and he’s a musician himself. No matter if we talk about connection technology on stage, in the studio or permanent installations, Michael will handle your requests in our technical support team. In his private life he enjoys being outdoors biking, climbing or hiking. He speaks German and English. His e-mail address is: michael.wissmann@sommercable.com CHRISTOPH WÜRTELE The allrounder... is an industrial management assi- stant and a skilled professional for event technology with plenty of experience in the event and project business. In his private life Christoph feels most comfortable at the FOH position. He speaks German, English and French. His e-mail adress is: christoph.wuertele@sommercable.com
  6. 6. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com6 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE CONNY MAST Fast and precise... that is how she manages purchasing and distribution tasks. It is her job to make sure that all connectors are purchased at the right price and that the inventory is complete. She checks on this daily and also makes sure that the supplier‘s invoices are correct. In her spare time she likes to relax and take care of her family. Her e-mail address is: cornelia.mast@sommercable.com AYLA SAMAN She is the “nice saleslady”... and jumps into action when it comes to orders. Ayla is our export manager. She processes foreign requests and takes care of the respective administrative tasks. She speaks excellent Turkish, English, and of course German. Ayla has been with the company ever since SOMMER CABLE was founded. She loves swimming and spending free time with her family. Her e-mail address is: ayla.saman@sommercable.com JUTTA BÜRKLE Ms Reliable in sales... processes your orders and requests by fax, e-mail and phone in a quick and friendly manner. She‘s happy to provide information on prices and delivery times and keeps your contact details up to date. In her home life Jutta looks after her family and her garden, loves to travel, is an avid sportswoman and does a lot of volunteer work for various organizations. You can reach her on +49 (0)7082-49133-20 or at bestell@sommercable.com STEFAN TINNEBERG He not only stands out... because of his unusual hair style. Stefan was also one of the youngest trainees at SOMMER CABLE. He not only specializes in inventory logistics, but is also responsible for the organization of our internal manufacturing department and quality assurance for system and ready-made manufacturing. He knows a lot about live sound and plays both the bass and baseball (yes, we do play that game here in the south of Germany). His e-mail address is: stefan.tinneberg@sommercable.com LUCIA SCHUON LANDERO Spain has more to offer... than just good football! Lucia was trained an industrial business manager and takes care of the fast and non-bureaucratic handling of the Spanish orders and inquiries. But she’s also got German genes which becomes apparent in her reliable, persistent way in which she deals with her tasks. Lucia speaks German, Spanish and English and loves to go dancing. Her e-mail address is: lucia.landero@sommercable.com MARION TREIBER Marion is the driving force... in our cable assembly department. She supports our cable production with her ​​nimble hands. Her specialty is the production of microphone, instrument and BNC cables. In addition, she has mastered the operation of our automated TRICONE and XLR crimping machines. Her hobbies include cooking and baking, which always benefit the well-being of our staff. OGUZ CAKIR Behind the complicated name… there’s a very sociable character and an all-round talent as well. In our team Oguz is mainly responsible for purchasing. Oguz can speak German, English, a little French and his native language Turkish. He plays soccer and the Turkish string instrument called “saz“. His e-mail address is: oguz.cakir@sommercable.com MARKUS BALDINGEN In the engine room... of the MS SOMMER CABLE Markus works as an electronics tech for devices and systems, assuring the trouble-free flow of our production. His focus lies on the more demanding cable and hybrid systems. In addition he takes care of our laser facility and tests the electrical safety of our products. Markus plays saxophone and his soccer heart beats for Werder Bremen. His e-mail adress is: markus.baldingen@sommercable.com TUGBA BOZKUS The quick learner... and therefore she‘s one of our commercial trainees. Tugba was born in Turkey and resides in Germany only since 2007, but already masters the German language much better than many people of Baden the same age. Moreover, she speaks English. Her hobbies are cycling, travelling and baking. CHRISTIAN SCHWAN Our beloved swan… comes from the audio/video metropo- lis of Karlsbad-Ittersbach and therefore could not escape the hobby music. He plays the guitar, bass and drums and is on tour with various bands. The trained forester was one of our industrial clerk trainees. One of his other hobbies is playing ice hockey. ISABELL KUGEL Athletic and elegant... Isabell speeds through our production and enriches our team with a good-humored action. Thereby she motivates herself and us to new perspectives and achievements. Isabell is also privately faced with the challenges of outdoor sports such as crossbiking, motorcycling and much more. The AutoStore® system – our efficient, automatic small-parts storage ensures high stock availability as well as fast as possible delivery times.
  7. 7. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 7ABOUT SOMMER CABLE RALF HÄFELINGER Our “mole”... is our all-round company handy­ man. Whether he‘s tackling any kind of a repair like a burst water pipe, or designing and constructing our trade show booths, or producing custom furniture – Ralf can make and do everything (except speak High German). The trickier the problem, the more he gets going and digs his teeth into it until it’s perfect. Ralf is an artisan and woodworking expert, but his family always comes first. NICOLAI MUCHE The trustworthy guy... Nicolai was trained in-house as a specialist in warehouse logistics. Besides picking and packing, he lends our cable production department a hand with assembling connectors and receiving small parts into inventory. He likes to spend his leisure time with sports, his terrier Diego or at the computer. BJÖRN MAGAS He jumps into action... to put out any fire, because he is also a volunteer firefighter. He is a well liked member of the SOMMER CABLE logistics team and is known for his conscientiousness and energy. Björn organizes and manages our large ready-made cable inventory. He spends his spare time with his wife and two daughters, plays computer games, or writes for the local newspaper. PETRA SFERRAZZA With a license to solder... she manages our in-house and external cable production. From multicore snakes to high quality hi-fi and microphone cables, all the way to complex stagebox systems, she can produce just about everything. She also operates and monitors our mechanical stripping and crimping machines. Petra loves cats and her garden. WERNER ZALL The all-rounder... showed up precisely at the right time and the right place to help our stressed warehouse team with packing and unpacking. He also demonstrated his craftsmanship on special projects and optimizations such as the automatic winding and cutting machines used during the production process. Werner has four children and therefore only little time for making music on his beloved keyboard and guitar. PETER TOLL The man from Berlin... oozes with Berlin charm in our Baden- Swabian company and is responsible for our packing and warehousing sections. Peter is also an extraordinarily skilled craftsman, so his work with us will never become boring. His preferred pastime involves launching innocent darts at a board. TORBEN REINERT The Humorous... is with fun and enthusiasm with the matter. Whether it is picking, packing, goods receipt or exit, Torben supports the team as part of its apprenticeship as a specialist for warehouse logistics at every turn. He likes to play with computer and tabletop games, play badminton or bring the drum sticks to the glow when he has drums available. REINHOLD GÜLDENPENNING A fast forward player... definitely makes sense at our logistics center, where the distances can be quite long. Reinhold used to be a pro soccer player for the SC FREIBURG, where he already displayed his quickness. Like in soccer, he can also play in almost any position in our company. In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his family, gardening, and either playing or watching the sport of soccer. FLORIAN JOKISCH He is responsible... for our excellent logistics and the smooth operation of our shipping department. He handles special delivery items with the urgent care of an emergency room worker, and makes sure that hundreds of orders leave our premises every day and arrive at their destination undamaged. He loves to ride his motorcycle, plays the guitar, and likes snow boarding. His e-mail address is: florian.jokisch@sommercable.com ALINA BINHACK Anything but boring... is her motto, which is the perfect requisite for buzzing through our logistics department as an in-house trained assistant for warehouse logistics, because there is always quite a lot to do here. Alina loves being outdoors and feels most at ease when she can lend us or her family farm a hand. WINFRIED FLADDA The outdoorsman... is an untiring explorer. Which, of course, proves beneficial to him as well as to us at our huge warehouse. Winfried takes care of the stock picking and is busily engaged in the optimal preparation of the parcels and pallets for shipping. Apart from that, he likes reading in his spare time and is a passionate soccer fan. DEION SEIKAT The would-be Scandinavian… although his family name is probably of Finnish origin, Deion doesn’t speak one word of Finnish. He is a passionate soccer player and has the typical German physical sturdiness which also comes in very handy in our shipping department, where he is a specialist in warehouse logistics. Deion is afraid of only one thing in life: the relegation of his favorite soccer team, the VFB Stuttgart, to the German second league. SANDY ERHARDT She’s a go-getter… which is why she is the perfect backup for our warehouse logistics team. Sandy is an apprentice at SOMMER CABLE to become a specialist in warehouse logistics, and fits in wonderfully with our great team. She plays soccer in her leisure time and loves animals, above all, her horse. Much to the amazement of her male and female colleagues, she’s an avid fan of the soccer club Bavaria Munich. SONJA FAUTH Always in a good mood… she takes care of picking and packing and the perfect handling of our manufacturing orders. Sonja has three grown-up children and loves to tickle the ivories on her accordion. Moreover she keeps herself in good shape with swimming and fitness training. GEORG SCHLITTENHARDT Deftly moving hands along the warehouse racks… is how we would describe our colleague Georg Schlittenhardt, for he’s an accomplished gymnast as well as a youth coach at the KTV Straubenhardt, the local gymnastics club. At our company Georg is being trained as a specialist in warehouse logistics. Apart from various sports, Georg has a liking for cooking.
  8. 8. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com8 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE THINGS WORTH KNOWING ABOUT SOMMER CABLE We would like to introduce another company in the SOMMER Group to you: SOMMER-TECHNIK GmbH. They develop and produce fluid and vacuum ­technologies, decoilers, measuring ­systems, and pneumatic products. More information is available at www.sommer-technik.com, in the current SOMMER-TECHNIK Catalog or by telephone +49 70 82/4 91 33 - 30. Feel free to contact us. We look forward to hearing from you. We hope you enjoy browsing through our current catalog. With “summerly“ regards Rainer Blanck WHAT’S NEW AT SOMMER...? P.S. Our range of hi-fi cables and connectors can be seen in the latest HICON catalog or under www.hicon-hifi.com TRY BEFORE YOU BUY Would you like to get your hands on some bulk cable samples and put them to the test? Bend them, strip them, and see for yourself? Just order the cable samples of your choice your choice from this catalog. OUR PRICES Prices and additional information can be obtained by scanning the given QR codes (scan app required) or by entering the search code number (magnifier symbol  on PC) at www.sommercable.com. You will find your discounted pricing and product availability in our B2B shop. Please contact us to request your personal login ID and password. Our complete price list can be downloaded as an Excel file at www.sommercable.com/pricelist or requested from us by phone or via e-mail. We reserve the right to change prices in the event of substantial fluctuations in commodity prices. Use the SOMMER CABLE catalog as your advertising! Simply order extra free catalog copies for your customers from us. As an AV Contractor, Pro Audio or AV Dealer, Distributor or Manufacturer you will receive special discounts. Simply request them from us (if you are not a corporation, LLC or limited partnership, we will ask you to send us a copy of your business license or permit). Prices may vary outside the US and Canada, please contact your local distributor. We sell our cables “copper price all inclusive“, for we care that you, as our customer, get a dependable quote – i.e. without copper risk and calculation hassle which, in the event of an error, may quickly lead to miscalculation and faulty comparisons. SOMMER CABLE DISTRIBUTORS A list of our distributors can be found at the end of the catalog. FAST DELIVERY We have a very large inventory and can supply 96% of all ­products in this catalog immediately. We can ­manufacture ­stageboxes, audio systems, and looms for you within a few days. Delivery is handled by a fast, dependable package delivery service (up to 32 kg/150 lbs). For heavier packages we use a freight forwarding company. This applies especially for deliveries to foreign countries. We recommend that our foreign customers use the shipping companies they usually work with.You can reach us via e-mail: info@sommercable.com You can regularly find us at trade shows like ProLight+Sound, Tonmeister­tagung, Light+Building, Integrated Systems Europe, NAB Show, InfoComm, etc. Upcoming show dates and additional information are listed on our ­constantly updated homepage www.sommercable.com PHONE – FAX – WEB Phone/main +49 70 82/4 9133 - 0 Phone/order +49 70 82/4 9133 - 20 Tech. support +49 70 82/4 9133 -10 Fax +49 70 82/4 9133 -11 We are here for you: Monday till Friday 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. PAYMENTS We offer a 3% discount for advance payments by check or wire transfer. We also accept Visa, Eurocard, or Mastercard (and American Express and Discover in the US). Please provide your credit card number, name of your credit card company, name of the credit card holder, expiration date and the security code. Please wire your payments to one of the following bank accounts: Commerzbank Pforzheim BIC: COBADEFF IBAN: DE91 6664 0035 0405 0654 00 or Sparkasse Pforzheim BIC: PZHS DE 66XXX IBAN: DE44 6665 0085 0000 9059 68 or Hypo Vereinsbank Karlsruhe BIC: HYVEDEMM475 IBAN: DE49 6602 0286 0002 3481 60 or Volksbank Pforzheim BIC: VBPFDE66 IBAN: DE30 6669 0000 0003 6230 69
  9. 9. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 9ABOUT SOMMER CABLE It gets exciting... ... when the insulated wires are stranded together with each other (see photograph on left). This process determines whether the core will be a simple microphone cable, a DMX, a speaker cable or even a complex ­multipair. The photograph shows our heavy-duty multi-conductor SC-ATRIUM FLEX being wound into a cable. After this process is completed, copper braided shielding or an AL/PT-foil may be applied. The photograph on the right shows a twisting ­machine used to manufacture copper spiral ­shieldings, with up to 96 individual strands at a diameter of 0.07 to 0.15 mm/AWG41 to AWG34! Many of these copper coils… ... are mounted onto small rotors and the individual strands are then braided into a wire by a braiding machine. The stranded wire is then coated with an ­insulation made of PE, PVC, PP, or TPC-ET, twisted in pairs and again wound onto a reel. The beginning of each cable… ... is a copper strand. Only a few cable manufacturers can make the strands ­themselves. Most manufacturers purchase the strands from specialized strand ­manufacturers. SOMMER CABLE has been working with the same ­dependable product suppliers for years, thereby maintaining consistent levels of high product quality within each cable series. The photograph on the left shows our Product Sales Manager Pascal holding a coil of pre-stranded copper wire, from which we braid the shielding of our microphone cable STAGE 22 HIGHFLEX. SOMMER CABLE manufactures and uses individual strands ­measuring 0.05 to 0.40 mm/AWG44 to AWG26, 0.30 to 1.80 mm/AWG28 to AWG13, and 0.04 mm² to 95 mm²/AWG31 to AWG3/0 in ­diameter. A tin-plated wire for the SC-SOURCE MKII HIGHFLEX in the making. HOW ARE SOMMER CABLES MADE ? Cable production 1 2 3 3
  10. 10. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com10 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE And now comes the most difficult part… ... for the cable: The jacket is sprayed on, or “extruded.“ The photograph on the left shows Andreas in front of a jacket extrusion line. At the top left side you can recognize the funnel that dispenses the granules. In order to produce 3,000 m/9850 ft. of cable, many trial runs must take place until the machine operates at a high enough pressure with the proper tolerances. To get it just right often requires having to scrap the first 200 to 500 meters/650 to 1650 feet. Even just a one degree difference in ­temperature or other small variation can ruin the finish or negatively impact the functioning of the cable. Note: The photograph on the right shows the extrusion control. Here‘s where it gets exciting… ... watching the machines that strand the wire pairs. The photograph on the right shows a basket stranding machine with up to 28 coils. It is used for torsion-free stranding of our new multi-pair cable SC-QUANTUM HIGHFLEX. Torsion-free means that the cable does not bounce during the production ­process. The advantage is that such a cable can be bent and thrown in any possible direction during its use without knotting and creating the infamous corkscrew effect over time. A hand full of granules… ... alone do not make up an outer jacket. Here you see Pascal holding our special ­temperature-­ resistant granules that are used to manufacture our notch-resistant S-PVC jackets (see photograph on left). During the production process, colored granules are constantly mixed in with white base granules. The granules are then melted down in the extruder, “pressed“ by a special tool (see ­photograph on the right) and sprayed onto the stranded wire pairs. 6 6 5 4 4 Cable production
  11. 11. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 11ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Torture test… Every SOMMER CABLE, after initial manufacturing or new development, goes through an extensive testing and approval process. Before a cable is fit for the market, it is tested for its bending, pulling and coiling qualities in an especially designed machine. This is a very extensive process test taking many months, hence we have several test units operating simultaneously. In the photograph on the right, a special machine stress-tests cable (according to VDE 0472/ Part 603) for ruggedness. In this case it‘s our MERIDIAN speaker cable that is being subjected to torture, a test the mad scientists among us particularly enjoy administering. Each cable is also electrically tested before shipping and receives our CE and SOMMER CABLE labels. Time to chill… The cable (here we mean its outer jacket) is placed in a special water quench that is constantly fed with fresh water via a pumping system. This process is important in order to keep the cable from being deformed during winding and to ensure that the jacket does not stick to the inside wires. The SOMMER CABLEs are wound onto easy-to-handle 100, 200, 400 or 500 m/ 300, 650, 1300, 1600 ft. rolls and sent to the wholesaler or stored in our Distribution Center in Straubenhardt, Germany. Branding is the art of making a name for yourself... right on the cable Many of our customers want to have their own company name imprinted on the cable during the production ­process. We offer two options: via inkjet printing, where the text/image is sprayed onto the surface of the cable in indelible ink, or via printing wheel or pad printing machine. A printing wheel (photograph on the right) is engraved before use, which costs a little more, but looks very professional when applying the imprint to the outer jacket. Your logo can be applied this way as well – just as it‘s on our SOMMER CABLEs. During extrusion… ... and stranding (the photograph on the left shows a stranding machine with 100% reverse twist) sophisticated measurement instrumentation monitors the tolerances and electrical perfor- mance of the cable (see photograph on right). Even the slightest deviation from spec will trigger a siren so loud that you could very well choke on your morning coffee. To prevent such a thing from happening, each employee pays a great deal of attention to monitoring and maintaining absolutely consistent quality. 8 7 7 9 10
  12. 12. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com12 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE for the musician A musician appreciates our cables for several reasons: He knows that all SOMMER CABLEs are designed for longevity. We use a dense stranding technique and smooth, pure copper (OFC), which ­guarantees high bending cycles and loss-free transmission. The use of our cables avoids unpleasant surprises during live gigs. If you compare the price and performance of our cables with others you will immediately realize that they are very reasonably priced and provide great value. Musicians SOMMER CABLE for the installer You depend on reliable and fast delivery and sometimes need the impossible to be made possible. Owing to special contracts with our forwarders, we can often process and ship your order even on the same day, provided we receive your order before 3 p.m. We do not only supply cables, but also useful accessories, tools, connectors and electronic components. Due to high-quality jacket blends our cables are literally made for challenging temperature ranges and adverse conditions. This will guarantee you longlife quality cables in your cable ducts for your abiding peace of mind. SOMMER CABLE for radio and broadcasting SOMMER CABLE is the main supplier for nearly all of the top German broadcasting and TV stations because they appreciate SOMMER CABLE’s uncompromising quality and our extraordinary product range. Our cable production is very fast and flexible, which enables us to react to changes in the market very quickly. All our cables are ­manufactured according to the latest ­broadcast specifications and have been tested in the technical ­laboratories of broadcast studios over long periods of time, and found to be of very high quality. SOMMER CABLE for the OEM customer Third party manufacturers and OEM customers utilize labeled or neutral SOMMER CABLEs for their own products. This ensures that their cables maintain the same quality and meet the same strict specifications for years to come. Customers can count on them being uniformly centered so that machines won‘t have any problems processing the cables and no costly finishing work is required. We can optionally imprint your logo on the cable. The cable specifications you provide are in safe hands. Your designs are kept safe and will not be passed on to other parties. We also offer our key accounts professional sales and marketing support and will provide budget-friendly info brochures on demand. After the sale, we‘re still here for you and your sales success. Radio and broadcasting Installers OEM customers
  13. 13. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 13 Session Music (Walldorf, Germany) ABOUT SOMMER CABLE SOMMER CABLE for the hi-fi enthusiast Our product managers are all hi-fi freaks. They have been involved in the business for several years with great enthusiasm and passion. As musicians they take a realistic approach to sonic quality and are not fooled by “esoteric“ statements or fashionable trends. For years we have been producing linear speaker and phono/ RCA connectors for the high-end hi-fi market. We have received great recognition from users, hi-fi magazines and resellers for our fair and reasonable pricing structure. SOMMER CABLE for the music dealer We know how important overall support is, and we support our resellers with promotional material, brochures and catalogs, eye-catching displays, and attractive packaging. Music retailers appreciate the short delivery times of cables and the ­courteous and committed support of our employees. We offer a wide variety of products in various price ­categories. This helps you respond to a very broad range of customer demands. SOMMER CABLE for media room designers and installers For designers, SOMMER CABLE offers a highly detailed catalog containing all pertinent ­technical data. The information provided in the SOMMER CABLE catalog is ­clearly laid out so that you can find the facts and figures you need quickly. This makes it easy to ­forward the information to your customers via fax or e-mail. Furthermore, installers and designers can find the specifications and descriptions of our cables online. About 96% of our cables are always in stock, minimizing shipment delays, and keeping your customers happier. Audiophiles Music dealers Media room designers and installers SOMMER CABLE for the rental firm and the soundman SOMMER CABLE not only offers a vast range of standard stagebox systems, ready-made cables and multicore snakes, but we also manufacture in-house customer-specific special solutions for almost every possible application. Our customizing service offers clear heat-shrink tubing, individualized color-coding and velcro options. Uniquely identifying your cables in this way should help reduce their “disappearance“ at gigs. For information regarding custom solutions our ­qualified technical advisors will be glad to help you. The cables we offer you are equipped with a special stranding technology and a thick, rugged jacket that makes them easy to wind onto a reel. Pro audio/video rental firms and sound technicians Your customer will be very satisfied with your service. Please send your requests for quotations to our e-mail-address ausschreibung@sommercable.com or fax it to +49(0)70 82/4 91 33-11.
  14. 14. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com14 HELLMUT HATTLER BAND COLOSSEUM photo:mariannehamann RICHARD Z. KRUSPE photocredit:guidokarp ROGER HODGSON ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Musicians, friends, field testers and other great motivators... Or: Endorsements of a different kind. Professional musicians are taken very seriously at SOMMER CABLE as field testers because their honest opinion is of vital importance to us. Famous musicians are at an advantage because they typically hang out with an entire team of highly talented technicians who keep up with all the latest products and can voice suggestions for improvement as well as critique. This all benefits the quality of our products and we are very happy to have met these great people, whether at gigs, through friends, or directly. You will find that these people – if you should have the opportunity to get to know them personally – are very likable and down-to-earth. We find them to be kindred spirits. At SOMMER CABLE we would like to say thanks to all these great musicians, photographers, bands, and managers making it such a pleasure to work with them. Download our endorsers‘ current tour dates or read up on the latest news about them on our website at any time. www.sommercable.com On this page you will find a small excerpt of friends and users who are always willing to help us out with their expertise. Hellmut is a very important man to us. He is not only a very talented bass player (many say he is the best bass player in Germany), but also a very likable fellow. He and his band HATTLER stand for sophisticated club music. He has very high demands when it comes to sound quality at live performances or on recordings. Hellmut is a founding member of the German cult band KRAAN, which achieved sensational success in the seventies. Hellmut continues to prove musical versatility with band projects like TABTWO and DEEP DIVE CORP. This incredibly good live band from England has been described by some rock historians as “the best band of all times“, and their March 1971 live album has been called the “most ingenious album in rock history“. Different rock encyclopedias consider COLOSSEUM to be the pioneers of jazz rock, and that not only As a member of the band RAMMSTEIN, Richard Z. Kruspe is probably one of the best known guitarists and song writers in Germany. In studios in New York and Berlin he has been putting our guitar, multicore and microphone cables to the test. We are confident that they will hold up to even the toughest demands! SOMMER CABLEs were also used in the production because the band seems to unite the members of “who is who“ in the British jazz, blues, and rock scene. So it caused quite a stir in the music scene when COLOSSEUM announced in 1994 that they would give ONE (!) concert at the Tent Music Festival in Freiburg. The success of this concert was so overwhelming that it prompted an extensive series of concert tours throughout Europe. of the latest RAMMSTEIN album. Our partner KID BROADCAST manufactures a MIDI distribution system for RAMMSTEIN, and an attractive logo was specially engraved on the front panel to discourage sticky fingers from temptation. But seriously: Who would dare to rob this band? They have flame throwers!! Roger Hodgson became known as one of the most gifted composers, songwriters and lyricists of our time. As the legendary voice of Supertramp and author of the band’s greatest hits he wrote songs like ”Give a Little Bit“, ”The Logical Song“, ”Dreamer“, ”Take the Long Way Home“, ”Breakfast In America“, ”It’s Raining Again“, ”School“, ”Fool’s Overture“ and many more. During this period Supertramp sold far more than 60 million albums and became a worldwide phenomenon in rock music. One in every fifteen Canadians owned the two albums “Crime Of The Century” and the high- flying “Breakfast In America”, on which Roger wrote and sang most of the hits, and which became one of the most successful albums of all time. After a longer break Hodgson has been touring again since 2002 – either as a duo, accompanied by a saxophone player, or with a full band or even with an orchestra. The legend is back, and there is no doubt that his unmistakable voice sound better than ever.
  15. 15. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 15 FETTES BROT BARBARA DENNERLEIN MEZZOFORTE RAINER VON VIELEN JOE FERLA MARKUS BIRKLE ABOUT SOMMER CABLE At the core of one of Germany‘s most popular bands are two survivors of the first big German- language rap wave in the early 1990‘s. Their catalog now boasts 10 albums (including Best ofs, live albums and compilations) plus, believe it or not, 28 singles and videos issued since 1994. The band‘s works include unforgettable pop classics such as “Nordisch by Nature” (Nordic by Nature), “Jein” (Yes and No), “Schwule Mädchen” (Gay Girls), “The Grosser” (The Big One), “An Tagen wie diesen” (On Days Like These) or “Bettina, zieh dir bitte etwas Her CDs have received acclaim, multiple jazz awards, and a prize from German record critics. Her CD “Take Off“ (Verve/Universal) really did take off, making it to the top of the jazz charts as top-selling jazz album. Barbara Dennerlein is one of a few German artists with an international reputation. In her recordings and concerts she reveals herself to be a consummate artist and very capable ambassador for a new generation of jazz musicians. She has become a protagonist of her instrument, the legendary Hammond B 3. He is one of the co-founders of the bands NETZER and ORBIT EXPERIENCE and a member of the FANTASTISCHEN VIER. He accompanies them as a guitarist at live concerts. Fondly remembered is the legendary “MTV-Spring Unplugged Concert“ with FANTA 4 and different live gigs in Moscow with ORBIT EXPERIENCE. Markus is very down-to-earth and likable, a really great guy to be with and an excellent musician with a great musical range. an” (Bettina, put something on please) – not to forget “Emanuela” (Gold in Germany and Austria, biggest selling song online 2005, Comet for the “Best Song 2005”)! Fettes Brot have come a long way from their musical origins as a hip hop crew, breaking all genre boundaries in a unique way. In live performances the three traded the record player for eight fellow musicians several years ago, and in this ensemble they released two long-awaited live albums in 2010. For sustainable amusement, regenerative euphoria the global warming of world peace. In times of cultural pessimism and indifference the Allgau band Rainer von Vielen uses music to kickstart a revival of mankind’s canon of values. To bring their theses to the people, Rainer von Vielen (vocals, programming, accordeon), Mitsch Oko (guitar, vocals), Dan le Tard (bass, vocals) and Sebastian Schwab (drums, percussion, vocals) have already traveled even to Siberia, howling with the wolves in their capacity as UNSL ambassadors. Rainer von Vielen pushes the envelope of innovation to the point of making it an aesthetic principle – US westcoast bass, Gandhi rap, Kingston accordeon, Alhambra guitar, Kilimandjaro drums, Himalayan throat singing – the band calls it „Bastard-Pop“. “These Sommer cables are fantastic. They have such a beautiful, warm, round tone while maintaining clarity through the entire frequency spectrum without adding any harsh treble that is so common from other cable manufacturers. Sommer Cables are definitely my first choice.“ Since 1971 Joe Ferla has engineered or produced hundreds of albums encom- passing all genres of music and ensembles, from acoustic jazz trios to seventy-piece orchestras. He is the sound consultant for the award-winning Mastering Engineer, Greg Calbi at Masterdisk Studios, NYC. Ferla engineered the innovative ABC television music show “Night Music“ hosted by David Sanborn. Gulli Briem (drums), Fridrik Karlsson (guitar) as well as Oskar Gudjonsson (saxophone), Bruno Müller (guitar) and as of late our likeable friend Sebastian Studnitzky (trumpet/keyboards). He joined this world famous band from Iceland just last year. Mezzoforte plays jazz and funk fusion and has not only reached international popularity with the instrumental top ten hit “Garden Party“, the band also places very high standards on the quality of the sound they produce, showing that perfectionism and the joy of making music are not necessarily mutually exclusive. A live DVD is currently under way to mark the 30th anniversary of the band. Here are the four founders of the band, Eythor Gunnarson (keyboards), Johann Assmundson (bass),
  16. 16. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com16 LILLO SCRIMALI ANDY YPSILON CAFÉ DEL MUNDO JOCHEN HORNUNG FLORIAN SITZMANN GEORGE WALKER PETIT ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Two guitars dancing on a pearl. In their seemingly leffortless playfulness, the members of the group CAFE DEL MUNDO combine the highest sensitivity with archaic elemental forces, a terrific passion with tender grace, traditional elements with modern details, Jochen comes across like your friendly neighbor from next door. He is well-know as a professional backline technician for such successful bands as Fanta 4, Farin Urlaub, Sasha and Tokio Hotel. He also acts as stage manager at large events, such as the New Pop Festival and the Radio Energy Music Tour. Jochen is responsible for the technical planning of events that are often frequented by up to 40,000 visitors. At his gigs he relies on SOMMER CABLEs and our SYSBOXX, which he most recently called into service on the latest tour of Tokio Hotel, for example at their sold-out shows in France that were such a huge success. and poignant melancholy with an exuberant zest for life. Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian are two award-winning Flamenco Nuevo guitarists from the South of Germany who have wholly dedicated themselves to the music of southern Spain. The compositions for their group are based on centuries-old Flamenco dances like Solea, Buleria, Tientos and Latin-American rhythms like Salsa, Rumba and Samba. Radically new, however, is that they set aside the traditional triad of Baile, Cante, Toque – dancing, singing and playing. Instead, their guitars take center stage, dramatically engaging each other like insanely skilled swordsmen slashing and parrying with lightning- fast blades. Brilliant and rousing, the two virtuosos are making the music of the Flamenco guitar accessible to a wider public. Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian met at a Flamenco guitar workshop in 2007. They have been together ever since, collaborating on their inspired compositions and concerts, performing regularly with their ensemble throughout Germany and neighboring European countries. LILLO SCRIMALI has been a professional pianist/keyboarder, composer/producer and arranger since 1993. He has studied classical music, jazz, jazz piano, salsa, orchestration and composition. For years he has been a permanent band member/musical director with Joy Denalane, Max Herre, ­Die Fantastischen Vier (for whom he arranged and managed the famous MTV unplugged concert), Ernie Watts, The Dresden Soul ­Symphony, Bilal, Tweet, Dwele, Turntable Rockers, Nils Landgren and Raw Artistic Soul. For the past five years he has been musical director for the show “Germany‘s Next Superstar“ on the RTL network. Further information about Jochen is available on his website www.b-d-c.de ! Andy is a wonderful songwriter. His music tells stories with true-to-life lyrics that enchant the listener. His album “Stuck On You“ is the sort of sure-handed artistic achievement one would expect from an artist who has been in the music business for decades. That‘s what “Stuck On you“ is all about. It‘s pure power, simply electrifying. The hypnotic sound is very addictive, leaving you wanting more. Florian Sitzmann uses his creative musical talents to support well known and not so well known musicians, their albums, singles, DVDs and live concerts. Often he is producer-in-charge, sometimes arranger, sound designer and keyboarder. He also composes and sometimes acts as an orchestrator and conductor. By now, his work can be heard on 200 albums that have brought him together with many artists of different musical environments, including NENA, EDO ZANKI, ANDRE HELLER, SÖHNE MANNHEIMS, XAVIER NAIDOO, NINO DE ANGELO and KOSHO. Currently the classically trained pianist frequently performs with the SÖHNE MANNHEIMS and at concerts featuring CAE GAUNTT. ... is a professional engineer and producer in New York City. With over 35 years experience in the music business, he specializes in recording and mixing jazz and... real musicians! Petit is also a guitarist/composer/ performer, appearing at jazz festivals and clubs all over the USA, Brazil and Europe. He also teaches master classes in studio production, client management and session etiquette, internationally. Petit says: “I have long known that having the cables and connectors, both in the studio and on stage, improves my product and my ability to perform fully in the zone. SOMMER CABLE are my favorite, no question. I use them in my own studio and at every one of my live performances – for me they‘re an absolute necessity.“
  17. 17. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 17 MAGMA THE HAMBURG BLUES BAND JORDI TORRENS HANSFORD ROWE ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Hansford began his career in the clubs of New York City. With the French drummer Pierre Moerlen he reformed the jazz-rock group Gong. PM‘s Gong had many guest artists joining them including icons like Mick Taylor, Steve Winwood and Didier Lockwood. International touring soon secured Hansford a place among the world‘s leading bass players and work with Mike Oldfield, Allan Holdsworth, John Martyn, Biréli Lagrène, La Monte Young, David “Fuze” Fiuczynski, Gary Husband, and David Torn, etc. Hansford plays Warwick bass guitars and amplifiers and has worked with them on the development of the first Just Intonation bass. He also endorses DR Strings, Lehle pedals, MXR pedals and Peterson tuners. He is a founding member of the band Gongzilla. He is currently working on a new project called Moment. HansfordRowe.com Which band can say that they have created their own musical genre? MAGMA! Calling their own newly created style of music „Zheul,“ this French band, which formed around Christian Vander, has been telling mystical musical stories about the planet Kobaia since the early 1970s. Musically, Zheul is reminiscent of some of Carl Orff‘s better known works, with hints of John Coltrane. The ensemble, which has often included four male and four female singers, dissolves the limits between classical music and timeless jazz-rock. Aside from the musicians‘ astonishing technical prowess, the abstract language “Kobaïan“, used to record almost all of the MAGMA albums, has contributed to the band‘s cult status. Their 1973 masterpiece ­“Mekanïk Destruktïw Kommandöh“ contains all of the elements typical for MAGMA at such a high concentration that even today – more than 35 years after it was first released – it holds a unique place in modern music history. During this original extremely creative phase more compositions were created which Christian Vander is currently fine- tuning. Music journalists continue to be impressed and their large contingent of international fans gladly assembles from far and wide to experience MAGMA‘s impressive live performances. For three decades now the HAMBURG BLUES BAND has been touring packed clubs that are among the best of the European blues scene. The HAMBURG BLUES BAND represents an intense, smartly arranged roots blues with a thrilling live performance which routinely has a mind-blowing effect on purists. Why? Because the band, led by GERT LANGE (who is often compared to Joe Cocker) manages both to honor tradition and creatively blend guitar-heavy blues-rock with soul, psychedelia, rhythm 'n' blues, and boogie-woogie, sometimes even venturing into the realm of jazz. Together with sax player Dick Heckstall- Smith from England, in 1982 the Hamburg singer founded the HAMBURG BLUES BAND at Hamburg’s legendary “Onkel Pö“ – spontaneously after a midnight session. “Dick Heckstall-Smith was our key to the British blues scene, our brit-blues connection. For us he was what Alexis Korner was for the Stones and many others“, recalls Lange. Not surprisingly over the years many of the stars of the scene toured with the band, and Jack Bruce, Chris Farlowe, Mike Harrison, Arthur Brown, Miller Anderson, Maggie Bell and guitar heroes such as Clem Clempson became band members. www.hamburgbluesband.de Jordi Torrens is one of the best guitarists Spain has ever produced. In 1984 he began to travel around the world on tour with Latin music greats like Moncho, Dyango, Armando Manzanero, Olga Guillot – to name but a few. He played at Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden in New York, the Orange Bowl, the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami, in Buenos Aires, in Cuba... the list is endless. In 2004 Jordi Torrens launched his solo career and toured Europe with the two CDs “Boleros de Ida y Vuelta” and “Vivir el Momento”. Jordi Torrens taught the guitar, music theory and composition at Spain‘s biggest music schools (Taller de Musics, Avinyo Espai – which he ran for seven years and the Escola de Musica Moderna i Jazz associated with the Berklee Institute). He published his music theory book (“Armonia Moderna y Otros Cuentos”) and has held numerous workshops and clinics in Spain and Buenos Aires.
  18. 18. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com18 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Elementary cable facts tips Water Cables with a high-quality Soft PVC jacket may be indeed exposed to the elements such as rain without risking malfunction. We keep getting inquiries as to whether audio or video cables with PVC jackets can withstand use under water, for instance in combination with underwater cameras. This is possible as long as the cable is allowed enough time to dry out after use. Temporary underwater installations are also possible, depending on water depth and the associated water pressure. Unfortunately there is no reliable data available regarding underwater use, as there are no consistent technical measurements for this kind of cable. Alas, a PVC jacket is not suited for permanent underwater installations, nor are cables with FRNC jackets due to the porous structure of their jacket compound. Such use requires custom-designed longitudinally or transversely watertight cables, the wires of which are insulated either with unvulcanized rubber (longitudinally watertight) or a special tape (transversely watertight). In some cases the cables are reinforced with an extra metal protection and filled with petroleum jelly for pressure compensation. Reinforced longitudinally watertight cables are used e.g. in the shipbuilding or road construction industries. For direct burial or permanent underwater installation transversely watertight cables are recommended. Nearly all cables with high-quality insulation (preferably with a PE jacket) are laterally watertight. However, when installing them, one should bear in mind that the cables must be laid in HDPE conduit, which again are sealed at both ends against the entry of moisture. If conduit is not provided, we recommend the transversely watertight SOMMER CABLE lines of the AQUA MARINEX series. Depending on the model version, they are designed for permanent use in water depths between 20 and 200 m / 60 and 600 ft. and protected against water penetration by a protective band. Please bear in mind that there is no official certification for this type of application. Fire Of course, no musician will just keep on playing if the place around him is going up in flames. But why are fire-proof cables still so important? A lot of permanently installed cable connections are linked to alarm devices or loudspeakers (e.g. for announcements) and thus serve to guarantee safety in case of a fire. In the event of a fire the cables must not release toxic or suffocating gases either (halogen-free materials). In public buildings the use of flame- retardant and halogen-free cables (FRNC) is most often mandatory. These regulations may differ between countries or states. Inquire about the applicable building code and fire safety regulations in your locale. Detailed information about the fire retardant specifications of our cables can be found in this catalog in the section „Explanation of symbols“ under “Properties“ or on our homepage www.sommercable.com and after clicking on the buttons of the respective cable in the bulk cable section. Sun Cables are not UV-resistant across the board; but colored cables in particular can be especially sensitive to direct sunlight. To avoid premature aging due to sunlight an additive must be mixed into the color granules from which the insulating layer is made. We do this e.g. with some white cables to prevent them from premature yellowing. Or you can play it safe and go for a black outer jacket. SOMMER CABLE uses high- quality black Soft PVC, PMB and PUR outer jackets which will not get sunburnt even under continuous and direct exposure to sunlight. Sun, fire and water... a good cable may be exposed to all these forces of nature, as long as you take a few key precautions. Outdoor cable installation Outside hooey, inside phooey? Very often users and media planners are not sure which cable is suitable for outdoor installation. Here we need to make a distinction if the cable shall be laid permanently (e.g., as a feed line for a monitoring camera) or only temporarily (e.g., as a PA speaker cable at a Christmas market). For temporary applications at outdoor temperatures down to –10° C / 14° F (SOMMER CABLE S-PVC even down to –30° C / –22° F), a cable with a PVC jacket is sufficient in most cases. But the outer jacket should be black or have an additive to protect the cable against UV radiation. You’ll be on the safe side with our transversely watertight cables of the AQUA MARINEX series, where a ”water blocking tape“ prevents moisture from seeping up along the shield or the conductor. The UV-resistant jacket made of a special PUR protects the interior even from the most adverse conditions. The use of cables with a standard FRNC outer jacket is not advisable, because such a jacket will pick up moisture very easily and is mostly not microbe- and UV-resistant. Should there be regulations as to non-flammability, we recommend selecting cables with a jacket made of halogen-free and flame-retardant Soft PUR.
  19. 19. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 19 54321 Ordentliches Mitglied ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Why are cables getting “older” too? A big secret... because if a little talcum or sand is mixed in, you can save on PVC, but... you lose flexibility. If talcum is added, jacket and insulation soak up moisture like a sponge (e.g., stored in the van of a band, a satellite or remote truck, a rehearsal room, basement, etc.) and releases it again after even warming up slightly. With the moisture the softener also disappears, and the cable gets porous and brittle, and the original protection of the jacket is compromised. The secret lies in the right balance of ingredients in of the jacket mixture formula. We leave nothing up to chance. Getting the chemistry right requires a lot of experience, after which follows testing and more testing. The result is a cable of exceptional quality. Do you have a special request? We can create a cable according to your specifications and we specialize in fabricating specialty cables for the audio and video ­market, mechanical engineering and telecommunications. We can help you with your cable design process or with marketing your cables. We even manufacture small lot sizes according to your ­specifications and we can add your brand name, imprint or logo. Depending on the complexity, the delivery time for these ­special ­solutions is approximately 5 to 8 weeks. We manufacture cables with • Gold-plating, silver-plating or tin-plated stranding • PTFE-insulation, PVC-, PE-, PP- and VPE-insulation • PVC-, PUR-, HM2-, PE-, TPE-, halogen-free and flame retardant jacket material, ­according to VDE 0472 The “perfect” cable... Experience you can buy We strive to develop the perfect cable for every application. It must precisely suit your requirements, yet be affordable. Here we show you a reference cable as an example, so you know what to look for when purchasing cables: SC-SOURCE MKII HIGHFLEX 1 Super fine individual stranding (Ø 0.05 mm/AWG44) made of oxygen-free copper (OFC) guarantees high flexibility and hundreds of thousands of bending cycles. Tight concentric stranding guarantees neutral and loss-free transmission even over longer distances. 2 A microscopically fine insulation made of polypropylene (PP) or high quality polyethylene (PE) ensures low capacitive values and prevents crosstalk and “rattling/cable noises“. The PP and our special PE are very resistant to heat and will not shrink during soldering. 3 For most of our SOMMER CABLEs we use double copper spiral shielding, aluminized fleece, AL/PT-foil or a “semiconductor“ (conductive PVC with carbon ­particles). This construction guarantees 100% optical shielding even during rough handling and operation and perfect protection against interference. 4 The soft PVC jacket by SOMMER CABLE is nearly chalk-free and is not diluted with sand or other materials, and therefore the cable does not “sweat out“ the softening agent in extreme temperatures. This is very important, because SOMMER CABLEs are often used for permanent installations, where long product life is a basic assumption and necessity. Another design aspect of SOMMER CABLEs that we pay critical attention to during production is their consistent interior geometry, thereby assuring problem-free processing on cutting machines. 5 Our SOMMER CABLEs carry – except for a few exceptions – an imprint showing wire diameter (mm² and AWG) and wire construction, so that the user on stage or on the construction site immediately knows what kind of a cable he is using. Upon special request and for certain quantities, we also supply our cables without the imprint – or with a custom imprint. SOMMER Company Straubenhardt How do you get there? – see www.sommercable.com We are associated with the following organizations:
  20. 20. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com20 ABOUT SOMMER CABLE Can I also get my cable with a private label? There are indeed several options to have your SOMMER CABLE product private labeled! As a response to the disappearing cables (e.g., at live events), many companies have their cable jackets privately labled. This can be done either with an inkjet printer or above a certain minimum order via printing wheel. Inkjet printing is free of charge, whereas labeling with a printing wheel is not exactly a low-budget affair, but offers several benefits. In general it is somewhat cleaner and more precise, and complex company logos or small graphics can be incorporated. If you have a printing wheel made, you can of course, with enough forethought, use it for all the cable types that you order from us down the road. SOMMER CABLE has a professional laser facility which can also be used to label metal parts (e.g., 19“ panels or compact stageboxes). What is the difference between a CAT.5, CAT.6 and a CAT.7 cable? The simple CAT.5 standard was designed for 100 Mbps LANs and was established around 1990. This standard – as is common in the fast-changing world of computer technology – soon reached its limits and was replaced by the CAT.5e standard, which supports the operation of full-duplex fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet. CAT.5 is a 100-MHz standard, just like big brother CAT.5e. In June of 2002, the CAT.6 standard was ratified by TIA/EIA, with a significantly higher performance than the CAT.5e standard and a transmission capacity of 250 MHz. Of course, all CAT.6 components are downward compatible to CAT.5e components. CAT.7 cable is designed for data transmission up to 600 MHz and CAT.7a up to 1000 MHz. It is favored for use in buildings, because the wire pairs are individually shielded, with very low cross-talk. What is the difference between an unbalanced and a balanced cable? Unbalanced cables are mostly used to connect guitars and amplifiers, hi-fi components or as a simple control cable. They consists of a signal wire and shielding. Balanced cables have two signal wires with their phase inverted by 180° (±). The opposite phase cancels out interference signals, which is why this type of cables are preferred for long transmission distances or sensitive, interference- prone components such as microphones and mixing boards, etc. For a small premium we can also personalize connectors or cable breakout boxes and panels. For example, we can laser-print your company name or reference to a company anniversary or a dedication on our TRICONE phone plug housings. How important is the quality of the solder? The quality of the solder and especially the workmanship of the solder joints should not be underestimated for the clean transmission of audio signals. Bad solder or a soiled solder bath can increase transmission resistance. This is not only physically detectable, but in rare cases it can also be heard. So, use high quality solder to work with (partially with silver), make sure to provide a clean working environment and do not touch the wire insulation with the solder tip. Are all shiny things made of gold? Or: How important is the gold-plated contact on a plug connector really? Right off the bat, let‘s be clear: Pins made of pure gold would not only be too expensive, they wouldn‘t really make technical sense either. Gold is so soft that unless you alloy it with other materials it would break after only a few plug cycles. To affect hardness and surface properties, usually nickel-plated pins or silver or copper alloys are used and then gold-plated. Most connectors are only lightly gold-plated and cheaper plugs are sometimes only painted, which means that the cheapest plugs cannot possibly be gold-plated. Besides, you can only take advantage of gold‘s excellent conductivity if both socket and plug are gold-plated. If this is not the case the harder alloy simply scrapes off the soft gold and oxides build up. Contrary to popular belief, a layperson cannot tell the quality of the gold by the color. It often happens that complex alloys are used on the connectors, depending on application and expected cycles. What is the maximum transmission length for HD-SDI cables? That‘s hard to say, because it very much depends on the peripherals used and the quality of the interface installed. It‘s like asking the filling station attendant: If I pump 10 liters/2.6 gallons of gasoline into my gas tank, how far can I drive? The answer to the question would depend on the type of vehicle, and the same is true for HD-SDI cables. Here too, the hardware specs must be taken into consideration to calculate the transmission length. FAQ Normally, the color of the imprint is white or, with brighter colored cables, black. Unfortunately our cables cannot be overprinted later, but only simultaneously during our bulk cable production. Therefore we require a minimum quantity for special printing jobs. Please ask for the minimum order quantity and the printing wheel costs at info@sommercable.com. Many ready-made SOMMER CABLEs are already fitted with transparent heat-shrink tubing under which a printed paper strip can be slid after-the-fact. Cable with inkjet print Cable labeled with printing wheel
  21. 21. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com 21ABOUT SOMMER CABLE An SDI cable should be capable of transmitting 270 Mbit/sec., the HDTV cable is designed to transmit about 1.5 Gbit. HD-SDI‘s range depends on the bitrate used (compressed or not). At 1.485 Gb/s (uncompressed), the damping value is drawn on at half the bit rate (720 MHz) and the cable length possible at a damping value of 20 dB/100 m or 30 dB/100 m (6 dB/100 ft. or 9.1 dB/100 ft.) is the relevant parameter. Please note, that the electrical values (attenuation, capacitance etc.) in a multiple or hybrid video cable can deviate by about 10–15% from the measured values of a single wire. Due to the tight stranding the individual wires end up being longer in hybrid cables. What’s the difference between diameter and cross-section? The diameter in mm is a linear measure, the cross- section in mm² is an area measure. For solid conductors and single wires the diameter is specified in mm. For inner conductors, which consist of multiple single wires/braided wires, we quote the cross-section. The cross-section (A) can be calculated from the diameter (d) using the following formula: A = (d² x Pi)/4 ≈ 0.785 x d² There is no doubt that the length of the guitar cable affects the sound. But does the optimum cable length only depend on the cable values? It is not easy to answer this question, because low capacitance is not the only thing that‘s important for the sound of a guitar cable. The entire cable construction must be considered. Why do cables twist? During the production process, almost every multiwire cable in the audio and video sector is submitted to a stranding or laying direction to give the cable its compactness and bending properties. Multiwire cables are most often stranded in multiple layers. Highly flexible cables are subject to an increased torsion strain, which will often take the stranded compound to its breaking limits. For technical reasons the stranding elements in the stranding layers are of different lengths and thus, of course, also subject to different strains, which is why in some multiwire cables the inner elements (such as the contact points at the connectors) will often tear first. A wire bundling would be ideal, which is, however, not possible in certain cases (e.g., with 4- or 8-wire speaker cables), because the cables would become too thick and too cumbersome then. If the cable is forced into an unnatural position by an extreme or reverse bend and at the same time exposed to tensile forces, the individual wires may ”jump“ out of their guides and cannot slide back any more. The result is a formation of knots or cable twisting. Gluing cables together with other cables is not recommended either, because a ”jam“ can occur just as easily in this constellation, since the wires within the stranded bundle cannot relax. Some cable makers think they can avoid the problem by simply injecting a thicker outer jacket in the extrusion process as a means of protection for the inner elements – provided the overall diameter allows it. But this will only shift the problem into the cable interior, because instead of the overall construction the individual wires will now twist and tear. SOMMER CABLE has employed a new, zero torsion stranding method (X-Torsion) for quite some time which handles this problem very well. Yet the case of improper handling the formation of knots cannot be avoided completely. Please make sure to relax cables prior to reeling or to lay them out full length before reeling them onto a cable drum. A guitar cable can have an extremely low capacitive value and still sound dull and lifeless. This is often the case when the individual wire strands are stranded in parallel instead of concentric strands (as they are with SOMMER CABLE). In parallel stranded cables, the conductive surface is too small and breaks too easily. Having inadequate conductive surface is even noticeable with a bass cable: for even though it will transmit the typical low frequency sounds well, the essential “attack“ and dynamics elements will be missing. Pascal Miguet Concentrically stranded wire The insulation material of guitar cables having incredibly low capacitance is often very highly foamed. But highly foamed insulation is very sensitive to pressure and loses stability after having been wound just a few times, for example after each gig. That increases the capacitive values. To avoid this effect, SOMMER CABLE uses an especially robust and lacquered insulation material to seal porous surfaces. Cable manufacturers have to find a compromise between good electrical values and a maintainable stability of the insulation and jacket. If capacitance were the only thing being considered, the ideal cable would have to be 30 cm/12“ long, which would not be very practical. The solution: check out the sound or sound characteristics of different cables and select the shortest available cable in the desired format (usually between 3 and 4.5 m/10 to 15 ft.) – just to be on the safe side. Naturally you can wind up... ... any cable. But you should not use your arm or elbow for winding. Every wire has an inclination to bend in a certain direction, and with a little bit of feeling every cable can be easily wound up by hand or be removed from the reel. Wind the cable without using force in the direction in which it is naturally inclined to bend and it will reward you with a long life and consistent electrical performance. Don’t be cross with us... ... if we do not state the “minimum bending radius“. What is the minimum bending radius? It is the bending radius of the cable jacket that protects the cable strands and shielding from being damaged. The radius of about five times for fixed installation and ten times for mobile use of the outer diameter of the cable is common. All of our cables are within this range. Most are even more flexible.
  22. 22. www.sommercable.com · info@sommercable.com22 FRNC HALOGEN-FREE ABOUT SOMMER CABLE EXPLANATION OF SYMBOLS AND TESTING PROCEDURES ¡ stage Cables for applications especially on stage, at open air festivals or live events. These cables are easy to wind, simple to handle and will not knot, if used correctly, and you will not trip over them when they are laid out on stage. They are ideal for the professional and hobby musician. ¡ mobile Cables for mobile broadcast applications require a flexible PVC jacket, fine-stranded wire construction, high bending cycles and a low bending radius. They are easy to wind and suitable for outdoor ­applications. For extreme outdoor applications ­(satellite vehicles, broadcasting of sporting events, etc.), we recommend the versions with PUR or TPE jackets. These jackets used on SOMMER CABLEs are extremely rugged, halogen-free and can also handle temperatures. ¡ studio These cables are optimized for sound quality. Their sophisticated stranding and wiring methods combined with perfect shielding ensure pristine signal transmission and fatigue-free listening pleasure. They are used in studio settings, for broadcasting and in satellite vehicles. ¡ installation Cables for installation are primarily designed for longevity and safe transmission, especially for ELA- 100V-­technology (a German standard). They can be installed inside walls and plenums over long distances, but are also suitable for internal use in audio electronics (amplifiers, speakers, etc.) or racks. If you need to meet certain fire code requirements, please refer to the halogen-free/ PUR and FRNC symbols. ¡ ELA Electro-acoustic cables are suitable for use in 100-volt public address speaker systems. On principle nearly all LF (low-frequency) cables and speaker cables in our program can be used in ELA-100V-technology (a German standard). We use high quality materials for the insulation, such as PE, SPVC, PUR, TPC-ET and PP. The test voltage for our LF cables is 500 V, in exceptional cases 1200 V (please ask us for specifications), the operating voltage is 300 V. The main problem in ELA- 100V-technology are the long ­distances that must be covered. The user must calculate them. More information can be found on www.sommercable.com/en/service ¡ hi-fi These cables are optimized for sound and were developed for true, i.e. ­electrically and acoustically linear transmission of audio signals. You can use them to connect amplifiers, speakers, CD players and other audio devices. They are recommended for the ambitious studio operator. APPLICATION PROPERTIES EXPLANATION of testing procedures according to VDE 0472, Part 804: FRNC Test Type A (⩠ IEC 60332-2-2) A cable sample measuring 60 cm (2 ft.) in length is vertically suspended in the center of a metal box 1200 mm tall by 300 mm wide by 400 mm deep (circa 47 x 12 x 16“). A gas burner with a defined flame is installed in such a way that its axis is tilted by 45° in reference to the vertical. The flame hits the cable sample about 100 mm/4“ above the lower end. The flame burns until the conductor or the topmost metal shielding shows through, but no longer than 20 seconds. To pass the test, either the test sample must not catch fire, or if it does start to burn it must then extinguish itself, and whatever damage is caused by the flame‘s heat must fail to reach the top end of the tested cable sample. These cables comply with commonly applicable fire code guidelines. They are halogen-free and flame-retardant. This guideline is classified as FRNC (flame-retardant- none-corresive). F R N C Smoke suppressant If cables or wiring with insulation or jackets containing chlorine burn (e.g., PVC) dense black fumes will result. Halogen-free cables or wiring only develop about a tenth of the fume density when ­compared to PVC cables or wiring. Thus they are considered to be smoke suppressantive. In case of fire cables marked “halogen-free“ will not develop any gases that are poisonous to humans such as chloride. This is often a requirement for public buildings. But be ­careful! A halogen-free cable is still flammable, and therefore such cables normally require a flame- retardant agent, and are then designated FRNC (flame- retardant non-corrosive). Currently the buzzword in the television industry is “HDTV“. SCART, RCA or S-video connectors are no longer used for transmission. The new standards are called HDTV (or DVI) and YUV. HDMI and DVI signals can be encoded with HDCP. The playback units and monitors must then support HDCP. Alternately, YUV can be used for a simpler transmission, but HDCP signals are not transmitted that way. YUV can be transmitted with 3 coax cables, usually fitted with RCA or BNC connectors. Caution: A YUV signal is not compatible with an RGB signal, despite the fact that the 3 plugs on the units are often identified as red/green/blue. HDTV These cables are primarily designed for transmitting digital signals in the AES/EBU, S/P-DIF and DMX formats. They are designed and labeled with the required surge impedance of 50, 75 or 110 Ω. Cables which transmit the S/P-DIF standard exclusively can be identified by the S/P-DIF button. Please note the surge impedance requirements of your digital equipment, as stated in the data sheets. Almost all of our digital cables can be used as high quality analog cables, as well as for connecting scanners, mixing boards, hi-fi components and a number of other devices in a recording studio. Analog cables are used to transmit low frequency audio signals and to connect microphones, speakers and many other audio components. Basically every 75 Ω cable is SDI compatible, as long as certain lengths are not exceeded. The decisive factor for maximum cable length is the attenuation at the relevant frequencies; the maximum recommended damping should not exceed 30 dB over a span of 100 meters (9.1 dB over 100 ft.). The bit rates for HD-SDI are 1.485 Gbit/s and 2.970 Gbit/s with Dual Link HD-SDI (SMPTE372M) and 3G-SDI (SMPTE424M). For 6G UHD-SDI it’s 6 Gbit/s. For long transmission distances fiber-optic systems are also employed. It’s difficult to make a general statement as to viable transmission distances, as these always depend on the quality of the interfaces in the connected devices. In theory they can be calculated as follows: 3000 divided by the specified attenuation at 3 GHz for 100 m = cable length in meters. Thus 43 dB would result in a maximum cable length of 69 m. In particular 3G/6G and 12G-SDI signals are used in the production sector to serve the (future) UHD standard. SDI/HD-SDI 3G-SDI ANALOG DIGITAL S/P-DIF 6G-SDI

×