5 gsoftware

5GSOFTWARE – What you should know?
1. What Is 5G?
5G isthe fifthgenerationof cellulartechnology.Itisdesignedtoincrease speed,reduce latency,and
improve flexibilityof wirelessservices.5GSoftware bringsyou5Gtechnology whichfeaturesa
theoretical peakspeedof 20 Gbps, whichismuchhigherthanthe 1Gbps speedof 4G. It is
virtualized,softwaredriven,andtechnicallysuperiortoearliercellulartechnologiesincluding4G.5G
doesnotcenteron particularpropertiesbutprovideshigherconnectivitybyexploitinghighlevel
technologies(likecloudcomputing)toprovide amore userfriendlyandworldclassexperience
directlytoclients.
2. What is 5G technology?
5G guaranteeslowerlatency,whichmayimprove the performance of businessapplicationsas
differentdigital experiences(suchason-line gaming,videoconferencing,andself-drivingcars).5Gis
not onlyimportantbecause ithasthe potential tosupportmillionsof devicesatultrafastspeeds,but
alsobecause ithas the potential totransformthe livesof peoplearoundthe world.
ImprovingaccessibilityImprovementsin5Gtechnologycanhelpmake life better.Withsignificant
advancesinautonomousvehicletechnologypossible with5G,ItCreatesthe potential forpeople to
have newlevelsof personalandprofessional freedom.Connectedappliancescanhelpautomate
tasksaround the house,whichcannot onlyimprove personal convenience butalsohelpthose who
needassistance witheverydaytasks.
Extendingthe reachof mobile broadband:5Gcan powertechnologywellbeyondwhatcurrent
mobile technologypermits.Thankstoitsspeedandbandwidth,5Gpromisestomake significant
improvementsin3Dholograms,virtual realityandaugmentedreality,creatingopportunitiesto
connectpeople andimprove the livesof farmore usersthaneverbefore.
Improvingsafety,healthandsecurity:Accessto5G technologypromisestoimprovemission-critical
servicesthataffectthe safetyandsecurityof servicestoday.Opportunitiesincludesmartcitieswith
5G inpublicspaces,the potential forremote surgery,bettertrafficcontrol andmanyother
applicationsthatdependonnearlyinstantaneousresponse time.
3. What Markets do youplanto focus on?
Typical deploymentscenariosinclude:
Airports: Asset tracking, airlinestaffprivatecommunications, planetogatedata transfers
SMEs: Localwirelesscoveragewithina building for data andIOT, andvoice from 2021
Retail: Inventorytracking, mallsecurityandmanagement, point ofsale terminals
Healthcare: Secure, localizedcommunicationforstaff, whilesensitive recordscan remainon-premise
Oil & Gas: Localizedwirelessnetworkson rigs, explorationsites
4. When will 5Gbe available andhowwill itexpand?
5G service isalreadyavailable insome areasinvariouscountries.Theseearly-generation5Gservices
are called5G non-standalone(5GNSA).Thistechnologyisa5G radiothat buildsonexisting4GLTE
networkinfrastructure.5GNSA isfasterthan 4G LTE, but the high-speed,low-latency5G technology
that industryhasfocusedonis5G standalone (5GSA).It shouldbe commonlyavailable by2022.
5. What is the real-worldimpactof 5G technology?
5G innovationwill usherinaperiodof improvedorganization,executionandspeedforclients.In
medical care,5G innovationandWi-Fi 6networkswill enablepatientstobe observedthrough
associatedsensorsthatcontinuallyconveyinformationonkeywell-beingmarkers,forexample,
pulse rate,oxygensaturationandcirculatorystrain.Inthe automobilebusiness,5GjoinedwithML-
drivencalculationswill givedataontrafficmishaps,allowingvehiclestohave the optiontoshare
data withdifferentvehiclesandelementsonstreets,forexample,trafficsignalsanddynamicspeed
limitrestrictions.
These are onlytwo industryusesof 5G innovationthatcanenable betterand,more secure
encountersforclients.The possibilitiesare limitless.
6. What are the keybenefitsof adoptingCloudNative computingarchitectureandtechnologiesfor
5G?
Agility:Micro-Servicesandcontainer-basedapplicationsare optimizedforchangesinapplication
design.
DevOps: Cloud-native applicationsallowthe automationof operational processessuchasscaling,
monitoring,self-healing,redundancyandhighavailabilitywithgreatefficiency.
Resiliency:Cloud-nativeapplicationsare architectedwithexplicitattentiontoresiliency.The loosely
coupledqualityof microservicesarchitectures,forexample,ensuresthatthe degradationof one
microservice hasminimal impactonothermicroservices.
Portability:Because cloud-nativeapplicationsare container-basedandabstractawaydependencies
on theirexternal environment,theyare more easilytransportedacrossdifferentenvironmentsthan
othertypesof applications.
Efficientresource usage:The lightweightqualityof containersallowsthemtobe rapidlydestroyed
and createdleadingtoimprovedoperationalefficiency,andcostsavings.
Orchestration: Movingto containerizedmicroservicesprovidesthe abilitytoorchestrate the
containerssuchthat separate lifecycle managementprocessescanbe appliedtoeachservice,
allowingforeachservice tobe versionedandupgradedseparately.
7. What are the main componentsof the service frameworkenabling5G Service BasedArchitecture
(SBA)?
The main componentsof the service frameworkare:
Registration:Implementedbasedonaservice registrywhichisadatabase of available (currently
active) servicesandtheirreachability.Servicesare registeredinthe registryonce theyare activated,
and deactivatedonderegistration.A service consumercanquerythisdatabase (the registry) tofind
available servicesandhowtoaccessthem.
Authorization:The authorizationof aservice isrequiredinordertocontrol whetheraservice canbe
calledbyotherservices.
Discovery:A service consumerqueriesforaspecificservice inthe service registry.The service
registryrespondstoseveral availableservicesandsharestheiraddressestothe consumer.
8. What are 5G configurationsandhoware theydeployedwithearliergenerations?
5G has twodifferenttypesof configurationsinthe network,:
StandaloneConfiguration(SA): Only one radioaccesstechnology is used with three3GPPdefined variations:
Option 1, Option 2 and Option 5.
Non-standaloneConfiguration (NSA): Allows forthe combinationof multipleradio accesstechnologies(LTE
and 5G NR) withthreeother 3GPP defined variations: Option3, Option 4 and Option 7.
9. What are the main businessdriversforthe adoptionof CloudNative technologiesin5Gfor
operators?
From the mobile serviceproviders'perspective,CloudNativetechnologiesprovidesapathto cost
optimization.Itallowsthemtoautomate the operationanddeploymentwhile still providinghigh
service availabilitybasedoncommon(andrelativelycheap) infrastructure.
10. What are the newnetworkfunctionsaddedin5Garchitecture while comparingwithpredecessor
technologies?
In additiontosimilarfunctional nodesasin4G architecture,5G adds
NEF: NetworkExposure Function to support theexposure of NF capabilitiesand events
NRF: NetworkResourceFunction to support servicediscovery and maintainstheNF profile of availableNF
instancesand theirsupported services
