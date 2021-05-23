5 gsoftware

Successfully reported this slideshow.
For more details on our products and services, please feel free to visit us at: 5G Software, 5G Core Software, 5G Cloud Native Software Provider, EnterPrise 5G Wireless, Cloud Software for 5G.

  1. 1. 5GSOFTWARE – What you should know? 1. What Is 5G? 5G isthe fifthgenerationof cellulartechnology.Itisdesignedtoincrease speed,reduce latency,and improve flexibilityof wirelessservices.5GSoftware bringsyou5Gtechnology whichfeaturesa theoretical peakspeedof 20 Gbps, whichismuchhigherthanthe 1Gbps speedof 4G. It is virtualized,softwaredriven,andtechnicallysuperiortoearliercellulartechnologiesincluding4G.5G doesnotcenteron particularpropertiesbutprovideshigherconnectivitybyexploitinghighlevel technologies(likecloudcomputing)toprovide amore userfriendlyandworldclassexperience directlytoclients. 2. What is 5G technology? 5G guaranteeslowerlatency,whichmayimprove the performance of businessapplicationsas differentdigital experiences(suchason-line gaming,videoconferencing,andself-drivingcars).5Gis not onlyimportantbecause ithasthe potential tosupportmillionsof devicesatultrafastspeeds,but alsobecause ithas the potential totransformthe livesof peoplearoundthe world. For more detailson our products and services,please feel free tovisitus at: 5G Software, 5G Core Software,5G CloudNative Software Provider, EnterPrise 5G Wireless, CloudSoftware for5G. For more details,please visitus at: https://5gsoftware.com/ ImprovingaccessibilityImprovementsin5Gtechnologycanhelpmake life better.Withsignificant advancesinautonomousvehicletechnologypossible with5G,ItCreatesthe potential forpeople to have newlevelsof personalandprofessional freedom.Connectedappliancescanhelpautomate tasksaround the house,whichcannot onlyimprove personal convenience butalsohelpthose who needassistance witheverydaytasks. Extendingthe reachof mobile broadband:5Gcan powertechnologywellbeyondwhatcurrent mobile technologypermits.Thankstoitsspeedandbandwidth,5Gpromisestomake significant improvementsin3Dholograms,virtual realityandaugmentedreality,creatingopportunitiesto connectpeople andimprove the livesof farmore usersthaneverbefore.
  2. 2. Improvingsafety,healthandsecurity:Accessto5G technologypromisestoimprovemission-critical servicesthataffectthe safetyandsecurityof servicestoday.Opportunitiesincludesmartcitieswith 5G inpublicspaces,the potential forremote surgery,bettertrafficcontrol andmanyother applicationsthatdependonnearlyinstantaneousresponse time. 3. What Markets do youplanto focus on? Typical deploymentscenariosinclude: Airports: Asset tracking, airlinestaffprivatecommunications, planetogatedata transfers SMEs: Localwirelesscoveragewithina building for data andIOT, andvoice from 2021 Retail: Inventorytracking, mallsecurityandmanagement, point ofsale terminals Healthcare: Secure, localizedcommunicationforstaff, whilesensitive recordscan remainon-premise Oil & Gas: Localizedwirelessnetworkson rigs, explorationsites 4. When will 5Gbe available andhowwill itexpand? 5G service isalreadyavailable insome areasinvariouscountries.Theseearly-generation5Gservices are called5G non-standalone(5GNSA).Thistechnologyisa5G radiothat buildsonexisting4GLTE networkinfrastructure.5GNSA isfasterthan 4G LTE, but the high-speed,low-latency5G technology that industryhasfocusedonis5G standalone (5GSA).It shouldbe commonlyavailable by2022. 5. What is the real-worldimpactof 5G technology? 5G innovationwill usherinaperiodof improvedorganization,executionandspeedforclients.In medical care,5G innovationandWi-Fi 6networkswill enablepatientstobe observedthrough associatedsensorsthatcontinuallyconveyinformationonkeywell-beingmarkers,forexample, pulse rate,oxygensaturationandcirculatorystrain.Inthe automobilebusiness,5GjoinedwithML- drivencalculationswill givedataontrafficmishaps,allowingvehiclestohave the optiontoshare data withdifferentvehiclesandelementsonstreets,forexample,trafficsignalsanddynamicspeed limitrestrictions. These are onlytwo industryusesof 5G innovationthatcanenable betterand,more secure encountersforclients.The possibilitiesare limitless. 6. What are the keybenefitsof adoptingCloudNative computingarchitectureandtechnologiesfor 5G? Agility:Micro-Servicesandcontainer-basedapplicationsare optimizedforchangesinapplication design. DevOps: Cloud-native applicationsallowthe automationof operational processessuchasscaling, monitoring,self-healing,redundancyandhighavailabilitywithgreatefficiency. Resiliency:Cloud-nativeapplicationsare architectedwithexplicitattentiontoresiliency.The loosely coupledqualityof microservicesarchitectures,forexample,ensuresthatthe degradationof one
  3. 3. microservice hasminimal impactonothermicroservices. Portability:Because cloud-nativeapplicationsare container-basedandabstractawaydependencies on theirexternal environment,theyare more easilytransportedacrossdifferentenvironmentsthan othertypesof applications. Efficientresource usage:The lightweightqualityof containersallowsthemtobe rapidlydestroyed and createdleadingtoimprovedoperationalefficiency,andcostsavings. Orchestration: Movingto containerizedmicroservicesprovidesthe abilitytoorchestrate the containerssuchthat separate lifecycle managementprocessescanbe appliedtoeachservice, allowingforeachservice tobe versionedandupgradedseparately. 7. What are the main componentsof the service frameworkenabling5G Service BasedArchitecture (SBA)? The main componentsof the service frameworkare: Registration:Implementedbasedonaservice registrywhichisadatabase of available (currently active) servicesandtheirreachability.Servicesare registeredinthe registryonce theyare activated, and deactivatedonderegistration.A service consumercanquerythisdatabase (the registry) tofind available servicesandhowtoaccessthem. Authorization:The authorizationof aservice isrequiredinordertocontrol whetheraservice canbe calledbyotherservices. Discovery:A service consumerqueriesforaspecificservice inthe service registry.The service registryrespondstoseveral availableservicesandsharestheiraddressestothe consumer. 8. What are 5G configurationsandhoware theydeployedwithearliergenerations? 5G has twodifferenttypesof configurationsinthe network,: StandaloneConfiguration(SA): Only one radioaccesstechnology is used with three3GPPdefined variations: Option 1, Option 2 and Option 5. Non-standaloneConfiguration (NSA): Allows forthe combinationof multipleradio accesstechnologies(LTE and 5G NR) withthreeother 3GPP defined variations: Option3, Option 4 and Option 7. 9. What are the main businessdriversforthe adoptionof CloudNative technologiesin5Gfor operators? From the mobile serviceproviders'perspective,CloudNativetechnologiesprovidesapathto cost optimization.Itallowsthemtoautomate the operationanddeploymentwhile still providinghigh service availabilitybasedoncommon(andrelativelycheap) infrastructure. 10. What are the newnetworkfunctionsaddedin5Garchitecture while comparingwithpredecessor technologies? In additiontosimilarfunctional nodesasin4G architecture,5G adds NEF: NetworkExposure Function to support theexposure of NF capabilitiesand events
  4. 4. NRF: NetworkResourceFunction to support servicediscovery and maintainstheNF profile of availableNF instancesand theirsupported services For more detailson our products and services,please feel free tovisitus at: 5G Software, 5G Core Software,5G CloudNative Software Provider, EnterPrise 5G Wireless, CloudSoftware for5G.

