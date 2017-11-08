Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars & Armored Personnel Carriers in Iran MSPV take orders from Iran for Armoured Vehicles,...
custom made for our clients, ensuring that when you buy armored Vehicles it will precisely meet your individual requiremen...
Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars & Armored Personnel Carriers in Iran
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars & Armored Personnel Carriers in Iran

29 views

Published on

MSPV take orders from Iran for Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars, Cash in transit Vehicles, Armored Military Vehicles, Armored personnel carriers, Ambulance, Bus and any other commercial & civilians vehicles. MSPV supplies their armoured luxurious vehicle to Iran Government, Celebrities, Political leaders, business executives, diplomats to ensure their safety and security. These vehicles are made to withstand bullets, bombs and other means of violent attack.For more information about our armoured vehicles please contact us at +971 4 425 1761, +971 50 600 8993, +971 55 144 4457, or draft email on info@mspv.com sales@mspv.com or visit http://www.mspv.in, http://www.mspv.com or http://mspv.co.ke/

Published in: Automotive
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars & Armored Personnel Carriers in Iran

  1. 1. Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars & Armored Personnel Carriers in Iran MSPV take orders from Iran for Armoured Vehicles, Bulletproof Cars, Cash in transit Vehicles, Armored Military Vehicles, Armored personnel carriers, Ambulance, Bus and any other commercial & civilians vehicles. MSPV supplies their armoured luxurious vehicle to Iran Government, Celebrities, Political leaders, business executives, diplomats to ensure their safety and security. These vehicles are made to withstand bullets, bombs and other means of violent attack. MSPV is an Armoring Vehicle Company, manufacturing the finest, customizes most technologically advanced armored vehicles in the world. MSPV prides itself in designing and producing customized armoured vehicles which give optimal protection to the perceived threat level while maintaining the original appearance and performance. MSPV specializes in the design and production of a wide range of armored vehicles, including executive SUVs, luxury sedans, special purpose military vehicles, personnel carriers, cash-in-transit vehicles, and others. MSPV Armoured Personnel Carriers are completely safe from attacks, long lasting, highly mobile and fully protected at all times. Our Armoured Personnel Carrier provides high mobility and superior protection for the armed forces operating in challenging battlefield scenarios. Armoured Personnel Carrier offer enhanced protection, enabling safer infantry deployment in high-threat areas. Our vehicles are used by police, military, peace keeping forces and security companies for the safe transportation of personnel and assets in transit. Whether you are looking for Armoured Vehicles or you require a solution that is significantly more discreet, we have the right vehicle to suit your intended purpose. Our range of vehicles includes a number of different makes, models and styles. Our vehicles are all
  2. 2. custom made for our clients, ensuring that when you buy armored Vehicles it will precisely meet your individual requirements. We offer a range of different armoring and ballistics levels to provide you with the level of protection your environment demands. Our armored vehicles with ensure your security and protection. For more information about our armoured vehicles please contact us at +971 4 425 1761, +971 50 600 8993, +971 55 144 4457, or draft email on info@mspv.com sales@mspv.com or visit http://www.mspv.in, http://www.mspv.com or http://mspv.co.ke/

×