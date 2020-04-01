Successfully reported this slideshow.
Adobe Page Maker Աշխատանք տեքստային բլոկների հետ

  1. 1. ԱՇԽԱՏԱՆՔ ՏԵՔՍՏԱՅԻՆ ԲԼՈԿՆԵՐԻ ՀԵՏ ADOBE PAGEMAKER
  2. 2. PageMaker համակարգը հնարավորություն է տալիս իր միջավայրում տարբեր ձևաչափի ֆայլեր բացել` անհրաժեշտության դեպքում համապատասխան ֆիլտրեր կիրառելով: Սկավառակի վրա պահպանված տեքստը PageMaker-ի միջավայր բերելուհամար անհրաժեշտ է.  ընտրել մենյուի տողի File ենթամենյուի Place հրամանը,  բացված պատուհանի Look in դաշտում ընտրել այն սկավառակն ու թղթապանակը, որի մեջ պահպանվել է անհրաժեշտ տեքստային ֆայլը,  ընտրել Open կոճակը,  տեսքն ընդունած մկնիկի ցուցիչը տեղադրել PageMaker-ի աշխատանքային սեղանի անհրաժեշտ մասում և սեղմել ձախ սեղմակը:
  3. 3. PageMaker-ի միջավայր բերված տեքստը տեքստային բլոկ է կազմում, որի հորիզոնական սահմանների վրա հատուկ ցուցիչներ:
  4. 4. Տեքստային բլոկում չտեղավորված հատվածը նոր բլոկում շարունակելուհամար անհրաժեշտ է.  մկնիկի ցուցիչը տեղադրել սլաք ներառող ստորին ցուցիչի վրա,  սեղմել մկնիկի ձախ սեղմակը,  տեսքն ընդունած մկնիկի ցուցիչը տեղադրել PageMaker-ի աշխատանքային սեղանի անհրաժեշտ դիրքում և սեղմել ձախ սեղմակը: Բլոկում չտեղավորվող տեքստի շարունակությունը կազմող բլոկը կամ բլոկներն առաջին բլոկի ու միմյանց հետ կցորդված բլոկներ են կազմում:
  5. 5. Տեքստի հատվածը մի տեքստային բլոկից մեկ այլ, նոր բլոկում պատճենելուհամար անհրաժեշտ է.  ընտրել գործիքը,  մկնիկի ցուցիչով նշել տեքստի անհրաժեշտ հատվածը,  նշված հատվածը մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Copy հրամանով պատճենել փոխանակման բուֆերում,  մկնիկի ցուցիչով տեքստային նոր ստեղծվող բլոկի տիրույթը սահմանափակող ուղղանկյուն գծել,  փոխանակման բուֆերի պարունակությունը մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Paste հրամանով պատճենել ստեղծված բլոկի մեջ:
  6. 6. Կցորդված տեքստային μլոկը չկցորդված դարձնելու համար անհրաժեշտ է.  ընտրել գործիքը,  ակտիվացնել անհրաժեշտ բլոկը,  մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Cut հրամանով հեռացնել այն` պատճենելով փոխանակման բուֆերում,  մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Paste հրամանով փոխանակման բուֆերի պարունակությունը պատճենել աշխատանքային սեղանի անհրաժեշտ մասում: Եթե կցորդված մի քանի բլոկներից որևէ մեկը ՙհանվում՚ է` դառնալով չկցորդված, ապա մնացածների միջև կապը պահպանվում է :
  7. 7. Տեքստային բլոկները միավորելու համար անհրաժեշտ է.  գործիքով ընտրել այն μլոկը, որի պարունակած տեքստն անհրաժեշտ է տեղադրել մյուսի վերջից սկսած,  մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Cut հրամանով հեռացնել` պատճենելով այն փոխանակման բուֆերում,  ընտրել գործիքը,  մկնիկի ցուցիչը տեղադրել այն բլոկի վերջում, որտեղ անհրաժեշտ է պատճենել փոխանակման բուֆերի պարունակությունը,  պատճենումն իրականացնել մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Paste հրամանով:
  8. 8. Տեքստային բլոկներն անտեսանելի դարձնելու համար անհրաժեշտ է.  ընտրել գործիքը,  ակտիվացնել անհրաժեշտ բլոկը,  մկնիկի շարժումով μլոկի ստորին ցուցիչը տեղափոխել դրա վերին ցուցիչի վրա (կամ հակառակը),  բլոկն ապակտիվացնելուց հետո այն անտեսանելի կդառնա:
  9. 9. Տեքստային բլոկը կամ բլոկները տեսանելի դարձնելու համար անհրաժեշտ է.  մենյուի տողի Edit ենթամենյուի Select All հրամանով ակտիվացնել μոլոր μլոկները,  ընտրել գործիքը,  կտիվացնել անհրաժեշտ բլոկը,  մկնիկի շարժումով վերին և ստորին ցուցիչներն իրարից հեռացնել:

