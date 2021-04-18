Successfully reported this slideshow.
«Էլեկտրոնայի այբբենարան» «Մխիթար Սեբաստացի» կրթահամալիր Արևելյան դպրոց 2020- 21 ուստարի
Ռուբեն Այվազյան Դասվար՝ Արմինե Մնացականյան
Առաջին դասարան
Սար սար
Տուն Տուն
Շուն
Մուկ, կատու
Լուսին
Նոր տարի Նոր տարի
Ծառ, տոնածառ
Չիր, չամիչ
Ձմեռ, ձյուն, փաթիլ Ձյուն փաթիլ
Ես
Իմ ընտանիքը
Դդում
Մեղու
Պապն ու շաղգամը Պապն ու շաղգամը
Իմ դպրոցը
Բզեզի դպրոցը
Էս էն է
Հավ, ճուտ
Խխունջ
Օր, օրացույց
Ժամ, ժամացույց
Բարև, արև
Կոնֆետի անձրև Կոնֆետի անձրև
Փողոց
Անտառ
Թթու
Մարտ
