Reciclaje en La Construcción, Edificando Un Futuro Sostenible

RECICLAJE EN LA CONSTRUCCI�N: EDIFICANDO UN FUTURO SOSTENIBLE Armando Iachini
Toda actividad humana genera un desgaste en el medio ambiente, sin embargo existen t�cnicas y procedimientos que se deben ...
Para ello, cada constructora debe tener en cuenta c�mo reconocer los residuos y escombros. Hay de tres tipos: -Los inertes...
Los desechos, lejos de representar un problema, pueden ser abordados como una soluci�n innovadora. En Colombia varias empr...
M�s all� de ayudar al medio ambiente, el correcto manejo de los residuos tambi�n generar�a muchos beneficios econ�micos. L...
  1. 1. RECICLAJE EN LA CONSTRUCCI�N: EDIFICANDO UN FUTURO SOSTENIBLE Armando Iachini
  2. 2. Toda actividad humana genera un desgaste en el medio ambiente, sin embargo existen t�cnicas y procedimientos que se deben cumplir para minimizar el impacto sobre el entorno y la industria de la construcci�n no escapa de esta realidad. El manejo de escombros y materiales peligrosos forma parte de la responsabilidad que cada empresa debe tener al momento de ejecutar sus trabajos. As� pues, la clasificaci�n de los residuos permitir� dar una imagen de orden en la obra y adem�s contribuye a preservar el medio ambiente. Armando Iachini
  3. 3. Para ello, cada constructora debe tener en cuenta c�mo reconocer los residuos y escombros. Hay de tres tipos: -Los inertes; no representan ning�n riesgo para el agua o el suelo. Por ejemplo, ladrillos, tejas, hormig�n endurecido. -Los no peligrosos; pueden ser tratados en las mismas instalaciones. En esta categor�a entran metales, cartones, pl�stico y el vidrio. - Los peligrosos; engloban todas las sustancias que puedan tener caracter�sticas perjudiciales para la salud. Armando Iachini
  4. 4. Los desechos, lejos de representar un problema, pueden ser abordados como una soluci�n innovadora. En Colombia varias empresas del cemento han unido esfuerzos para reutilizar los escombros como por ejemplo Cementos Argos que, junto a Fanalca y Daeyang, crearon Granulados Reciclados de Colombia. La iniciativa pretende procesar hasta 200 toneladas de escombro por hora separando pl�stico, madera, metales y materiales p�treos. El objetivo es reemplazar parte del material nuevo con el reciclado para reducir costo y tiempo de transporte y as� aprovechar elementos que normalmente son considerados inservibles. Armando Iachini
  5. 5. M�s all� de ayudar al medio ambiente, el correcto manejo de los residuos tambi�n generar�a muchos beneficios econ�micos. La Uni�n Europea estima que cada a�o podr�a ahorrar 7 mil 500 millones de euros en planes de reutilizaci�n, sin embargo esta idea se ha visto limitada por las dudas en cuanto a la calidad del producto y la falta de estudios sobre los riesgos que podr�a representar el mercado. Tal vez, lo �nico que le faltar�a a esta industria es trabajar en la confianza en un entorno de transparencia. Armando Iachini
  6. 6. REFERENCIAS - http://armandoiachini.com/armando-iachini-reciclaje-en-la- construccion-edificando-un-futuro-sostenible/ Armando Iachini
  7. 7. REFERENCIAS - http://armandoiachini.com/armando-iachini-reciclaje-en-la- construccion-edificando-un-futuro-sostenible/ Armando Iachini

