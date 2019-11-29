5 minutes bell

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business meeting

Published in: Leadership & Management
  1. 1. My five minutes bell LorenaAguirre
  2. 2. 01 Proposals to have an effective meeting. THE HANGER TIMING ROOM LAYOUT PREPARATION
  3. 3. THE HANGER Have a piece of paper available where you can write down and store off- topic ideas for discussion later. TIMING Schedule the meeting and be prepared on time, give everyone time to speak and have an enforced cutoff point to close the meeting. ROOM LAYOUTPREPARATION Establish what are the aims of the meeting and what do you need to achieve. tips to avoid problems in a business meeting 02 Choose a layout that does not reinforce hierarchy, everyone should feel able to speak freely.

×