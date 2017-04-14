Indica un patrón, modelo, ejemplo o arquetipo. alude aquellos aspectos relevantes de una situación que pueden ser tomados ...
El efecto paradigma invierte la sensata relación entre ver y creer: 1. Postura Común:" Cuando lo vea, lo creeré" 2. Situac...
El término paradigma  se origina en la palabra griega παράδειγμα (parádeigma) que a su vez se divide en dos vocablos "pará...
Según Kuhn (1.986): "El paradigma se entiende como el conjunto de supuestos, creencias, valores sobre los cuales una comun...
PARADIGMA INTERPRETATIVO: También denominado fenomenológico, constructivista, inductivo..., oposición al positivista. Tres...
Funcionales: 1. Los paradigmas son necesarios. 2. Sin reglas orientadoras estaríamos confundidos siempre porque el mundo e...
PARADIGMA DE LA COMPLEJIDAD: En esta tendencia aparecen dos grupos diferentes de teóricos que a su manera replantean la te...
Son modelos gerenciales que aplican las nuevas empresas; estos se diferencian más por la diversidad de términos que utiliz...
Dirección por Competencias: Es un enfoque gerencial que particulariza, detalla y descubre las posibilidades enormes de log...
Aprendizaje en Equipo: Es el proceso de alinearse y desarrollar la capacidad de un equipo para crear los resultados que su...
Visión Compartida: Es una visión interior que permite aumentar el nivel de aspiraciones de los miembros de una organizació...
Eficiencia: Se utiliza para dar cuenta del uso de los recursos o cumplimientos de actividades, con dos acepciones: la prim...
Conciencia Interna: Es la capacidad de una organización para evaluar con rapidez su inventario de destrezas y competencias...
Guédez, V (2001): “La gerencia es un proceso porque arranca de una materia prima a la cual se le aplican unos medios de tr...
Es una modalidad, según la cual determinadas organizaciones, grupos o personas ajenas a la institución son contratadas par...
La Planeación Estrategia implica un adecuado análisis del entorno, un concienzudo estudio del mercado y la formulación y d...
Consiste en promover un proceso continuo que garantice y asegure el mantenimiento de estándares adecuados (generalmente al...
Es visto esencialmente como la persona que se enfoca en la creación y mantenimiento de un clima, un medio y un contexto qu...
Conocimientos y valores. Quienes asumen las responsabilidades en una Sociedad competitiva y solidaria. Nivel: Político-ide...
Construcción del sujeto: valores, practicas cotidianas, sociedad del conocimiento y saber tecnológico de los saberes a las...
VIRTUAL O A DISTANCIA. SEMI-PRESENCIAL. PRESENCIAL O TRADICIONAL. USO DE TIC Y WEB 3.0 EN LA EDUCACIÓN. WEB SEMANTICA. HER...
PARADIGMA TECNOLOGICO EDUCATIVO: TECNOLOGIAS DE INFORMACION Y COMUNICACIÓN SOFTWARE WEB ENTORNOS VIRTUALES EDUCATIVOS FORO...
GERENCIA, LIDERAZGO Y PARADIGMA EN EL CONTEXTO GLOBALIZADO DEL SIGLO XXI
Published on

  1. 1. Indica un patrón, modelo, ejemplo o arquetipo. alude aquellos aspectos relevantes de una situación que pueden ser tomados como un ejemplo, inclusive, la etimología de la palabra nos indica que esta puede ser sinónimo de Ejemplo
  2. 2. El efecto paradigma invierte la sensata relación entre ver y creer: 1. Postura Común:” Cuando lo vea, lo creeré” 2. Situación Real: “Lo veré cuando lo crea”. 3. En realidad, para ver necesitamos los paradigmas.
  3. 3. El término paradigma  se origina en la palabra griega παράδειγμα (parádeigma) que a su vez se divide en dos vocablos "pará" (junto) y "déigma" (modelo), en general, etimológicamente significa «modelo» o «ejemplo». A su vez tiene las mismas raíces que «demostrar».
  4. 4. Según Kuhn (1.986): “El paradigma se entiende como el conjunto de supuestos, creencias, valores sobre los cuales una comunidad científica busca acuerdos y da solución a determinados problemas” Michel Foucault usó los términos epistemológico, discursivo, matesis y taxinomial, para aspectos del paradigma en el sentido original dado por Kuhn Montero, M. (1.993): “Un paradigma es un modelo de acción para la búsqueda de conocimiento”. Según Platón (a.c.): «Son los modelos divinos a partir de los cuales las cosas terrestres están hechas. A su vez tiene la mismas raíces que demostrar.
  5. 5. PARADIGMA INTERPRETATIVO: También denominado fenomenológico, constructivista, inductivo..., oposición al positivista. Tres corrientes influyen en el paradigma: enfoque fenomenológico, hermenéutico y el humanista PARADIGMA EDUCATIVO: La profundidad del proceso del cambio social en la nueva educación, tiene lugar actualmente y nos obliga a reformular las preguntas básicas sobre los fines de la educación, sobre quienes asumen la responsabilidad de formar a las nuevas generaciones y sobre que legado cultural, que valores, que concepción de la sociedad deseamos PARADIGMA POSITIVISTA: Juzga como validos los hechos que pueden ser captados por los sentidos y sometidos a verificación cuantitativa. la ciencia es física y no puede ir más allá de las cosas sensibles. PARADIGMA  SOCIOCRITICO: Preocupado por los problemas sociales y de clases. parten de la idea de que la educación no es neutra por tanto viene influenciada por la ideología. características: - defensa de una postura dialéctica con lo referente a la naturaleza del conocimiento.
  6. 6. Funcionales: 1. Los paradigmas son necesarios. 2. Sin reglas orientadoras estaríamos confundidos siempre porque el mundo está demasiado lleno de datos. 3. Nos ayuda a distinguir los datos importantes de aquellos que no lo son. Sus reglas nos indican como mirar los datos y cómo tratarlos. Comunes: 1. Paradigmas hay en todas partes. 2. Muchos son triviales; sus reglas y disposiciones no tienen mucho impacto. 3. Pero todos, grandes o pequeños, proporcionan una visión y una comprensión especial y los métodos para resolver problemas específicos. •
  7. 7. PARADIGMA DE LA COMPLEJIDAD: En esta tendencia aparecen dos grupos diferentes de teóricos que a su manera replantean la teoría del curriculum, unos preocupados por definir el mundo postmoderno y el curriculum que le corresponde y los precedentes del grupo mas radical, preocupados por la distancia tan grande entre la teoría y la practica y la poca influencia que a tenido para el cambio la teoría PARADIGMA ORIENTADO A LA DECISION Y AL CAMBIO: Dirigido a la búsqueda de la comprensión de los problemas con vistas a su mejora y propone que la utilización de la investigación debe dar respuesta razonadas y coherentes a los problemas sociales y educativos. PARADIGMA CIENTÍFICO. El filósofo y científico Thomas Kuhn  dio a paradigma su significado contemporáneo cuando lo adoptó para referirse al conjunto de prácticas que definen una disciplina científica durante un período específico de tiempo.
  8. 8. Son modelos gerenciales que aplican las nuevas empresas; estos se diferencian más por la diversidad de términos que utilizan y la posición de la que parte, que por las cosas realmente distintas que dicen, lo cual nos lleva a visualizar y concentrarnos en las oportunidades de mejoras y posibilidades de aprendizajes para los cambios que se están produciendo al interior de las organizaciones.
  9. 9. Dirección por Competencias: Es un enfoque gerencial que particulariza, detalla y descubre las posibilidades enormes de lograr la eficacia y eficiencia en el uso del recurso más preciado de la empresa, las personas. Dirección por Valores: Es un enfoque gerencial que centra su atención en integrar a las personas, su tiempo y contexto con la estrategia de la organización. Gestión del Conocimiento: Es un enfoque gerencial del futuro, ya que reconoce el hecho y la tendencia de que existen cada vez más puestos que exigen conocimientos y reflexión, menos en los que el trabajador se limita a “hacer”.
  10. 10. Aprendizaje en Equipo: Es el proceso de alinearse y desarrollar la capacidad de un equipo para crear los resultados que sus miembros desean. La disciplina del aprendizaje en equipo implica dominar el diálogo y la discusión para poder entenderse entre los miembros del grupo y sacar el máximo provecho de las reuniones. Pensamiento Sistémico: Abarca una variedad de métodos, herramientas. Este enfoque señala interdependencias y la necesidad de colaboración. La Calidad Total: Plantea la necesidad de llevar a cabo cambios conceptuales y estructurales dentro de la organización. Estos cambios necesariamente involucran a todo el contingente humano que en ella se encuentran. GERENCIADEEFICAZ LIDERAZGOPARTICIPATIVO COMOOPERARUNAEMPRESA ROMPERESQUEMASMENTALES
  11. 11. Visión Compartida: Es una visión interior que permite aumentar el nivel de aspiraciones de los miembros de una organización, logrando que sus tareas constituyan parte de un propósito común más amplio, produciéndose una sinergia, reduciendo y canalizando los esfuerzos y creando un lazo de unión entre ellos. Dominio Personal: Es importante puesto que una organización se desarrolla cuando lo hacen sus integrantes; tomando en cuenta que el dominio de una persona no puede ser aumentado por otro individuo, sólo se puede crear condiciones que incentiven y respalden el deseo de hacerlo. Modelos Mentales: Constituyen representaciones mentales que se hacen del mundo, las cuales muchas veces no coinciden con la realidad, siempre se ve al mundo con modelos mentales y estos modelos mentales son siempre incompletos.
  12. 12. Eficiencia: Se utiliza para dar cuenta del uso de los recursos o cumplimientos de actividades, con dos acepciones: la primera, como relación entre la cantidad de recursos utilizados y la cantidad que se había estimado o programado a utilizar. La segunda, como grado en el que se aprovechan los recursos utilizados transformándolos en productos. Efectividad: Es la relación entre los resultados logrados y los resultados propuestos y da cuenta del grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos planificados. Eficacia: Valora el impacto de lo que se hace, el producto o servicio que se presta, es decir el impacto.            
  13. 13. Conciencia Interna: Es la capacidad de una organización para evaluar con rapidez su inventario de destrezas y competencias medulares. Capacidad de respuestas Interna: Es la capacidad de responder con celeridad y darse cuenta de una oportunidad. Capacidad de respuesta Externa: El triunfo se mide por la capacidad de responder ante la turbulencia externa que afecta a la organización, mediante la toma de decisiones sin tener que coordinar y considerar todos los factores en un negocio y entorno del mercado complejo. Conciencia Externa: Consiste en la capacidad que tiene la organización para entender la manera como el mercado percibe el valor asociado a sus productos y servicios.
  14. 14. Guédez, V (2001): “La gerencia es un proceso porque arranca de una materia prima a la cual se le aplican unos medios de transformación para obtener un determinado producto” El Liderazgo parece ser el punto crucial que se debe entender acerca de las organizaciones. Por otra parte Katz y Kahn (1.978) argumentan “Consideramos la esencia del liderazgo organizacional como incremento de influencia más allá y por encima del cumplimiento mecánico de las instrucciones rutinarias de la organización”. Hall (2000) expresa, “El liderazgo parece ser una solución sumamente fácil para cualquier problema que aqueje a una organización”. Si relacionamos estas posiciones observamos que el liderazgo está relacionado muy de cerca con el poder, es decir, es algo que se atribuye a la gente por sus seguidores y una característica por excelencia que debería poseer el Gerente.
  15. 15. Es una modalidad, según la cual determinadas organizaciones, grupos o personas ajenas a la institución son contratadas para hacerse cargo de "parte del negocio" o de un servicio puntual dentro de ella.
  16. 16. La Planeación Estrategia implica un adecuado análisis del entorno, un concienzudo estudio del mercado y la formulación y diseño de las estrategias que direccionen a la empresa en la consecución de sus objetivos de negocio
  17. 17. Consiste en promover un proceso continuo que garantice y asegure el mantenimiento de estándares adecuados (generalmente altos, y según normas establecidas, en nuestro caso las ISO) los cuales se enfocan al logro de la satisfacción del cliente y del mercado.
  18. 18. Es visto esencialmente como la persona que se enfoca en la creación y mantenimiento de un clima, un medio y un contexto que le posibilita a la gente el logro de los resultados y logros deseados.
  19. 19. Conocimientos y valores. Quienes asumen las responsabilidades en una Sociedad competitiva y solidaria. Nivel: Político-ideológico. Técnico-pedagógico. Organizacional. Reformas educativas: el estudiante pasando de los saberes a las competencias. El conocimiento resguarda la competitividad y la equidad resguarda la integración.
  20. 20. Construcción del sujeto: valores, practicas cotidianas, sociedad del conocimiento y saber tecnológico de los saberes a las competencias. Aprendizajes fundamentales de la educación. Aprender a conocer. Aprender a vivir juntos. Aprender hacer. Reformas a la transformación: nuevos modelos curriculares, la educación hace la diferencia , educación integral. Innovación TIC. RelaciónDocente-Estudiante
  21. 21. VIRTUAL O A DISTANCIA. SEMI-PRESENCIAL. PRESENCIAL O TRADICIONAL. USO DE TIC Y WEB 3.0 EN LA EDUCACIÓN. WEB SEMANTICA. HERRAMIENTA 3.0
  22. 22. PARADIGMA TECNOLOGICO EDUCATIVO: TECNOLOGIAS DE INFORMACION Y COMUNICACIÓN SOFTWARE WEB ENTORNOS VIRTUALES EDUCATIVOS FOROS VIRTUALES EDUCATIVOS AREAS DE ESTUDIO SIMULADAS EN 3D REDES NEURONALES INTELIGENCIAS ARTIFICIALES EDUCATIVAS CAMPO VIRTUAL. LIDERAZGO + GERENCIA = ÉXITO Y CUMPLIMIENTO DE OBJETIVOS DE FORMA SATISFACTORIA. Se hace oportuno romper viejos paradigmas y construir nuevos e innovadores paradigmas.

