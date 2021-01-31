Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kei
Kei

KEI Industries Limited, known for its unique product range across the world is one of the leading players in the wires and cables industry.

Kei

  1. 1. - Presence across major sectors, brands, and countries - Transparency in all dealings World class manufacturing facilities - Robust R&D capabilities - End-to-end solutions provider Visionary promoters & management Why KEI?
  2. 2. - KEI Industries Limited (formally known as Krishna Electrical Industries) is an India-based electrical cable and wire manufacturing company founded in 1968 - The company is headquartered in Delhi, India, and has a presence in 45 countries including Singapore, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Dubai, and The Gambia. https://en.wikipedia.org/
  3. 3. During the FY 2019-20, Company’s turnover increased to INR 48,84.27 cr. as against INR. 42,26.96 cr. in FY 2018-19 showing a strong growth of 15.55%. During the FY 2019-20, turnover from Cables stood at INR 3982.41 cr. as compared to INR. 3359.61 cr. in FY 2018-19.
  4. 4. Prominent products of KEI - Electrical wires - PVC Cable - XLPE Cable - Cable wire - 3 core cable, 2 core cable, 4 core cable

