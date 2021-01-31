Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEI Industries Limited, known for its unique product range across the world is one of the leading players in the wires and cables industry.

  1. 1. 2 CORE CABLES This type of cable is used for wiring light fittings with plastic lamp holders which do not require an earth. The cable only has two cores being live and neutral. As this is flex cable it will be of circular shape with an outer sheath and two colour coded PVC insulated cores. It exports to many countries including USA and Japan which is a clear indication of how trusted the brand is.
  2. 2. KEI provides the best 3 core cables of extremely high quality. KEI cables have a plethora of advantages. Some being, Superior performance: superior mechanical, electrical, and thermal performance Corrosion proof: resistance to corrosion from chemicals and abrasive fluids.
  3. 3. - Super-flexible: the equipment moves often with the cable moving, so flexibility is much required. Benefits (contd.) - Multi-functional: combines multiple functions in one jacket as opposed to single core wires.
  4. 4. 4 CORE CABLE The four-wire circuit gets its name from the fact that is uses four conductors to create two complete electrical circuits, one for each direction. The two separate circuits (channels) allow full-duplex operation with low crosstalk. When there is severe out-of-balance conditions, the amount of fault current will raise to a very high level. Generally in the case of linear loads, the neutral only carries the current due to imbalance between the phases. https://electrical-engineering-portal.com/selection-of-number-of-cable-cores-with- emphasis-on-sizing-parameters

